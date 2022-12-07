PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-80
In Re: Estate of
Jodell Marie Pangerl,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 10, 2023 at 2:25 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Government Center, via Zoom remote hearing, on a petition for the formal probate of will in the Estate of Jodell Marie Pangerl, and for the appointment of Barbara Smetana whose address is 13034 Government Road, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
This hearing will be held via Remote Zoom Technology. Please contact Court Administration for hearing details (320) 591-1400.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 11-22-22
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
TESSNEER LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Ann M. Tessneer
MN# 0264519
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
Telephone: (763) 552-8933
Facsimile: (763) 552-8932
e-mail: ann@tessneerlawoffice.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-90
Estate of
Gene Arthur Pals, also known as Gene A. Pals, also known as Gene Pals,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated December 10, 2010, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Bruce Pals, whose address is 9123 540th Street, Rush City, Minnesota, 55069, and Jason Pals, whose address is 1559 Quebec Avenue N., Golden Valley, Minnesota, 55427, as Co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representatives must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 2, 2022
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
P.O. Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 15, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-89
Estate of
Richard D. Hopkins, also known as Richard Duane Hopkins, also known as Richard Hopkins,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 23, 2018, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Dianne M. Duncan, whose address is 1920 S. Parkwood Dr, , Olathe, Kansas, 66062, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 2, 2022
Amy Willert
Registrar
Pamela Kreier
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
P.O. Box 134
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 15, 2022
NOTICES
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated September 4, 2018 and recorded on September 12, 2018, as Document Number A-542123, in the Office of the ~County Recorder D Registrar of Titles of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Viaene Rental Properties, LLC, a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Minnesota, as Seller, sold to Bernard V. Murray, as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot Twelve (12), Block Seventeen (17), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Torrens)
2. The default is as follows:
A. Failure to make monthly payments due for each month from September 1, 2019 through November 1, 2022 in the amount of $237.78 each for a total due for past due payments through the month of November 2022 including accrued late fees, of $9,644.36.
B. Failure to pay real estate taxes due and payable and special assessments due and payable on the subject property during the term of the Contract as required therein, through and including the date hereof, including penalties and interest thereon through the date hereof, in the amount of $5,227.00.
C. Failure to keep the subject property insured as required under the Contract whereupon the cost of $1,925.00 has been incurred by the Contract Seller to keep said premises insured.
Items A, Band C together total the amount of $16,796.36 past due and owed by said Contract Purchaser to said Contract Seller as of the date hereof.
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was N/A and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is N/A of the purchase price as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21 , TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
(a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3.) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $192.89 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES. ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE. CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Clark A. Joslin
Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address:
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Telephone: 763/689-4101
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Clark A. Joslin
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 15, 2022
Pine County Notice of Timber Auction
Aspen Blowdown-approx. 1,200 cords south-east of Hinckley Sealed Bids due December 16, 2022 11:00 a.m.
For more information call (320) 216-4225
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3-year term), and Treasurer (2-year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on last day of filing, January 17, 2023. $2 filing fee.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 15, 2022
REQUEST FOR BID
Request for Proposal
For Pine City Schools
Pine City Schools is soliciting construction management, architecture, and/or professional service proposals to explore needs and options related to the Pine City Schools’ facilities including but not limited to the elementary site. The proposal criterion should include a company profile including pre-construction, construction, related services, a Statement of Qualifications, and documentation of recent projects emphasizing school-based planning, projects, and experience.
Direct proposals by December 12, 2022, to:
Cindy Stolp, Superintendent
Pine City Schools
1400 Main St S.
Pine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 2022
Request for bid
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 for publication, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 331A.05, of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2023. Please indicate “Sealed Bids – Publishing 2023” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 15, 2022
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING EXTENSION OF AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AND MORATORIUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on December 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall located at 21977 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 462.355, subd. 4, to hear from the public, consider, and possibly act to extend An Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Subdivision of Land, Platting and Planned Unit Developments within the Town for a period of an additional 120 days following the completion of another process required by state law. Interested persons are welcome to attend.
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 2022
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR AUTO SALES, REPAIR AND CONTINUATION OF SALVAGE YARD OPERATIONS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Pokegama Planning Commission will convene for their regular meeting on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd. to conduct a public hearing:
1. Conditional Use Permit for H & G Auto Sales, LLC, 21499 County Rd. 61, Pine City, to consider the property being used as a Automobile sales, repair and salvage.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: December 5, 2022
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 8, 2022
