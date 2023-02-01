PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-5
In Re: Estate of
RICHARD DONALD MATEY, a/k/a RICHARD D. MATEY, a/k/a RICHARD MATEY, a/k/a DICK MATEY,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Mach 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Pine County Court House, 635 Northridge Drive NW, PIne City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated the 25th day of October, 2006, and for the appointment of Irma J. Matey, whose address is 810 11 Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
BY THE COURT
Dated:January 17, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
STEVENS LAW, P.L.L.C.
Scott E. Stevens
MN# 270945
7760 France Avenue South, Suite 1160
Bloomington, MN 55435
Telephone: 952-886-7418
Facsimile: 952-886-7501
E-mail: scott@stevenslawpllc.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER 58-PR-23-5
State of Minnesota
District Court
Pine County
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-5
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing
FILE COPY
In re the Estate of RICHARD DONALD MATEY, a/k/a Richard D. Matey, a/k/a Richard Matey, a/k/a Dick Matey, Deceased
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
March 14, 2023
Probate Hearing
9:30 a.m.
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Patrick W. Flanagan, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video.
• If you need an interpreter, contact the court before the hearing date to ask for one.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 161 840 1650
Passcode: 931950
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: January 17, 2023
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 2023
State of Minnesota District Court
Pine County 10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-23-2
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Brad J Freiberg, Deceased
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name/Address
Mark R Freiberg
9478 Wedgewood Drive
Woodbury MN 55125
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated 1/12/2023
Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 26, Feb. 2, 2023
NOTICES
Royalton Township
Notice of Board of Audit Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township Board will conduct the annual audit of the 2022 township financial statements during its regular monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 2023
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE AITKIN COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION WILL ASSEMBLE FOR A HEARING ON February 27, 2023 AT 4:00 P.M. IN THE BOARD ROOM OF THE AITKIN COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER (THIRD FLOOR) 307 SECOND STREET NW, AITKIN, MINNESOTA 56431
THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS WILL BE REVIEWED:
Jonathan Plessel, 22168 494th Ln, McGregor, MN 55760 is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a vacation home rental, up to 6 overnight occupants, in an area zoned Farm Residential. E660 FT OF W1980 FT OF N1/2 OF N1/2 OF N1/2 OF SE1/4 DOC 375435, Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Twenty-four (24), Aitkin County, Minnesota.
APPLICATION# 2023-000005
Thomas Powell, 10046 100th Ln, Sandstone, MN 55072 is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate a hobby farm in an area zoned Shoreland (Bass Lake in Pine County). SE OF SE, Section Thirty-six (36), Township Forty-three (43), Range Twenty-two (22), Aitkin County, Minnesota.
APPLICATION # 2023-000019
Kayleb Franjo & Scott Lassche, 7863 205th St W, Lakeville, MN 55044 is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a vacation home rental up to 4 overnight occupants in an area zoned Shoreland (Mille Lacs). LOT 5 HENRYS ESTATES, Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty-five (25), Aitkin County, Minnesota.
APPLICATION # 2023-000032
Elliott Patterson, 16587 East Lake Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044 is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a vacation home rental up to 6 overnight occupants in an area zoned Shoreland (Big Sandy Lake). PART OF LOT 3 AS IN DOC 382126, Section Seventeen (17), Township Forty-nine (49), Range Twenty-three (23), Aitkin County, Minnesota.
APPLICATION # 2023-000027
AITKIN COUNTY ZONING
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 2023
Brook Park Township
Notice of Board of Audit
Brook Park Township will hold its annual Board of Audit meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the Brook Park Town Hall immediately following the monthly township meeting. The purpose of the Board of Audit is to review the books for the year of 2022.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF BOARD OF AUDIT
Mission Creek Township will hold its annual Board of Audit meeting on February 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The purpose of the Board of Audit is to review the books for the year of 2022. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at or as close to 10:00 a.m. as possible, February 21, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Highway 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the petition to name the unnamed lake in Section 8 of Nickerson Township “Bloom Lake”. This proposed name is after the late Walter L. Bloom, as the lake is predominantly located on the Bloom properties.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to the Chair in care of Pine County Administrator, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2023
