NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041 on the 13th of May 2020, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2019,
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY FEBRUARY 2023
R 01.5030.000
JUDITH ANN POMERLEAU
Sect-27 Twp-041 Range-019
WILDWOOD RETREAT
Lot-031 Block-001
2,630.59
R 04.0048.003
WENDY GONZALEZ
Sect-06 Twp-045 Range-021
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST ¼ 20.00 AC
1,416.32
R 05.0045.001
CALVIN W & STEVEN J GARIEPY
Sect-05 Twp-044 Range-021
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
FCTL 38.87 AC
723.53
R 06.0219.001
LARA L JOHNSON
Sect-26 Twp-040 Range-022
EAST 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 20.00 AC
2,245.75
R 07.0138.000
RODNEY L & DANYA J LUNDGREN
WAYNE LUNDGREN
Sect-04 Twp-044 Range-018
EAST 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTH
EAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST ¼ 5.00 AC
639.66
R 08.5319.000
ZACHARY M DITTES
NORTH SHORE LAND &
TITLE GROUP
Sect-27 Twp-039 Range-020
MURPHYS RIVER BEND 1ST ADDITION LOT 17 BLK 1 LESS THAT PT THAT LIES NLY OF FOLL DESC LINE: COMM AT SW CORNER OF LOT 17; THEN NORTH 0D16’19” WEST ALONG….
1,655.97
R 09.5130.000
MICHELLE M YOUNESS
Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION Lot-032 Block-001
94.63
R 09.5158.000
JAMES P & JACQUELYNE J ALBERT
Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION Lot-060 Block-001
422.15
R 09.5351.000
PAUL T & RACHAEL A GOULD
Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 4TH ADDITION Lot-053 Block-001
684.05
R 09.5712.000
PETER J & KIM M RODRIGUEZ
Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 7TH ADDITION Lot-127 Block-001
651.05
R 09.6097.000
BRUCE D & DEBRA J ROBINSON
Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 10TH ADDITION Lot-089 Block-001
494.53
R 09.6201.000
CHRISTINE L MONTGOMERY
Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018
PATHFINDER VLG 11TH ADDITION Lot-026 Block-001
374.13
R 11.0019.000
FRANK D MULLIGAN &
SANDRA D’ALESSIO
Sect-05 Twp-042 Range-018
SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 2.76 AC
333.58
R 16.0216.000
EDWARD J FURLAN EST &
FRANK FURLAN
Sect-20 Twp-045 Range-018
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: START FROM SW CORNER; THENCE EAST 660 FT TO PT OF BEG… 6.67 AC
151.92
R 17.0233.000
DELBERT W GERDES TST
Sect-17 Twp-044 Range-020
SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST ¼ OR GOVT LOT 2, LESS THAT PART DESC AS BEG AT SW CORNER OF SW1/4; THENCE 16 RODS NORTH… 32.55 AC
6,482.02
R 19.5001.000
STEVEN M ROLES
Sect-33 Twp-040 Range-020
BEROUN ACRES - 1.30 AC Lot-001 Block-001
1,439.41
R 20.0052.000
MIKE D & ALMA MAE FISHER
Sect-03 Twp-043 Range-016
SOUTH 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST ¼ 5.00 AC
391.38
R 20.0463.004
BEE V XIONG
Sect-33 Twp-043 Range-017
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST ¼ LESS WLY 33 FT THEREOF 39.00 AC
4,592.16
R 22.0374.000
ALFRED V & NANCY TANTILLO
Sect-33 Twp-044 Range-019
EAST 1/2 OF WEST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 5.00 AC
164.06
R 23.5057.000
THOMAS R HUNTSPERGER &
GERARD L LAFAVE
Sect-19 Twp-041 Range-017
BEAVER RIDGE Lot-003 Block-002
669.65
R 27.0178.000
DARRELL FLEEK &
KEITH ALLEN THOMAS &
REBECCA L M KENNEDY-THOMAS
Sect-14 Twp-043 Range-021
NORTH 367.5 FT OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 11.22 AC
3,957.63
R 28.0328.000
ANDREW J & MARY LEDIN &
MICHAEL & JEFFREY LEDIN
Sect-14 Twp-043 Range-021
THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 2 DESC AS COMM AT IRON MONUMENT AT SW CORNER OF LOT 9, AUD SUBD; THENCE WEST ON SOUTH LINE 87.8 FT… 5.00 AC
690.69
R 28.0785.002
DALE D & JEAN M HONER
Sect-21 Twp-039 Range-022
SOUTH 889 FT OF EAST 294 FT OF EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 LESS SOUTH 217.8 FT OF EAST 200 FT THEREOF 5.00 AC
1,665.24
R 29.5115.000
NORMAN ROSENKRANZ
Sect-24 Twp-038 Range-022
THAT PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: BEG AT POINT 150 FT SOUTH & 12 FT WEST OF EAST 1/8… 1.10 AC
6,147.70
R 29.5115.000
EDWARD & ELIZABETH CUNNIEN
1ST STATE BANK OF RUSH CITY
Sect-09 Twp-038 Range-022
ROYAL RIVER WOODS
Lot-003 Block-002
2,228.76
R 32.5059.000
THOMAS W & THOMAS A LEWIS
Sect-26 Twp-042 Range-017
TAMARACK RIVER PRESERVE Lot-013 Block-001
3,791.02
R 33.0431.001
ALFRED C & SHIRLEY M HABISCH &
MICHELLE HABISCH
Sect-10 Twp-045 Range-019
COMM AT WEST INTERSECTION OF CSAH 50 R/W & NORTH LINE OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST ¼ THEN WEST ALONG NORTH LINE 710 FT… 5.70 AC
3,939.22
R 33.0525.003
CAROL ANDERSON
Sect-17 Twp-045 Range-019
THAT PART OF GL3 DESC AS FOLL: BEG AT SW CORNER OF SAID GL3; THENCE NORTH 0D0’0” EAST ALONG WEST LINE OF GL3 185.22 FT…1.42 AC
12,284.27
R 33.0531.001
ROY & MAE CLEWITT
Sect-18 Twp-045 Range-019
SOUTH 16 FT OF NORTH 524 FT OF EAST 300 FT OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 .11 AC
73.65
R 33.0834.000
RUTH DULCEAK
Sect-33 Twp-045 Range-019
THAT PART OF SE1/4 OF SW1/4 DESC AS START FROM SW CORNER; THEN EAST 330 FT TO BEG; THEN NORTH 660 FT; EAST 165 FT… 2.50 AC
644.75
R 33.6294.000
MARGUERITE E HAUBERG TRUSTEE
Sect-10 Twp-045 Range-019
NORTH STAR OUTLOT A
135.91
R 36.0026.000
KEVIN L & GWEN T OPHUS 1/2 &
GARY K WILSON 1/2
Sect-19 Twp-044 Range-018
LOT 22 & NORTH 65 FT OF LOT 23
AUD SUBD .64 AC
888.34
R 37.5017.000
WESLEY GILBEY & DIANE TURNER
Sect-24 Twp-045 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF DENHAM LOTS 1 & 2, BLOCK 12
4,387.11
R 38.0078.000
TODD R BURSCH
Sect-13 Twp-043 Range-021
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST ¼ LESS THE FOLL 4 TRACTS: EAST 330 FT OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 NORTH 610 FT OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 SOUTH 350 FT OF NORTH 960 FT 9.06 AC
1,086.26
R 39.0003.001
NORMAN ROSENKRANZ
Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-022
THAT PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COMM AT POINT 494 FT EAST & 33 FT NORTH OF SOUTHWEST CORNER OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4; THENCE… .21 AC
7,257.13
R 40.5004.000
KAJORINNE, INC
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF HINCKLEY LOTS 1 THRU 7 & LOT 16, BLOCK 75
2,866.93
R 40.5004.001
KAJORINNE, INC
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF HINCKLEY LOTS 10, 11, 12 & 13, BLOCK 75
1,892.87
R 40.5004.002
KAJORINNE, INC
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF HINCKLEY LOTS 8, 9, 14 & 15, BLOCK 75
1,892.87
R 40.5042.000
NORMAN ROSENKRANZ
Sect-24 Twp-041 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF HINCKLEY LOTS 12 & 13, BLOCK 93
3,791.02
R 41.0007.000
MARK N HOAGBERG &
ROBERT & LORI BELANGER
Sect-35 Twp-045 Range-018
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COMM AT POINT ON WEST LINE OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4 146.68 FT SOUTH OF
INTERSECTION OF SELY…1.22 AC
2,144.68
R 42.5161.000
KATRINA C LUSSIER-ERICKSON
Sect-33 Twp-039 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF PINE CITY LOTS 1 & 2 BLK 20
6,597.38
R 42.5407.000
DONALD & JACKIE GERETSCHLAEGER
Sect-33 Twp-039 Range-021
TOWNSITE OF PINE CITY LOT 4 & WEST 1/2 OF LOT 5, BLOCK 48.
4,085.08
R 43.0197.001
MARK STRELOW
Sect-32 Twp-038 Range-020
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COMM AT NW CORNER OF SAID NE1/4 OF NE1/4; THENCE ELY ALONG…5.00 AC
5,014.63
R 45.0069.001
JOHN H FREDRICKSON
Sect-10 Twp-042 Range-020
THAT PART OF EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 WHICH LIES ADJACENT TO BLK 24, TWNSTE OF SANDSTONE QUARRIES DESC AS FOLL: BEG AT SELY CORNER… .02 AC
171.51
R 45.5172.001
DAISEY N JOHNSON
Sect-16 Twp-042 Range-020
SANDSTONE ADDITION #1 LOT 14 & WEST 1/2 OF LOT 13, BLOCK 4
2,962.03
R 45.5227.000
CARRIE A RICHARDSON
Sect-09 Twp-042 Range-020
GUNNS 1ST ADDITION LOTS 12,13 & 14, BLOCK 1
7,259.74
R 45.5415.000
CRAIG ROBERTS
Sect-10 Twp-042 Range-020
TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE QUARRIES LOTS 7 & 8, BLOCK 22 EXC SWLY 45 FT OF LOT 7, BLK 22
1,887.22
R 45.5431.000
JOHN H FREDRICKSON
Sect-10 Twp-042 Range-020
TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE QUARRIES Lot-004 Block-024
6,670.47
R 45.5460.000
LEON R MURRAY
Sect-10 Twp-042 Range-020
TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE QUARRIES Lot-003 Block-028
2,710.48
R 46.5017.000
THEODORE & KJERSTI SARVELA & JOHN KLINISKI
Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020
TOWNSITE OF STURGEON LAKE LOTS 9, 10, 11 & 12, BLOCK 2
254.21
that the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, email Alison.Hughes@co.pine.mn.us or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063 as in addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 6th day of February, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News Feb. 16, 23, 2023
NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ST. LOUIS COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 69DU-CV-23-82
Judge: Hon. David Johnson
Case Type: Civil Other
Renee Choquette, a Minnesota individual, and John Zika, Jr. a Minnesota individual,
Plaintiffs,
V.
Carsen Johnsen, a Minnesota individual, and Molly Johnsen, a Minnesota individual,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Defendants named above.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Complaint is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that start a lawsuit and affect your legal rights, even if nothing has been filed with the court and even if there is no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY, IN WRITING, AND GET A COPY OF YOUR REPLY TO THE PERSON/BUSINESS WHO IS SUING YOU WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. Your reply is called an Answer. Getting your reply to the Plaintiff is called service. You must serve a copy of your Answer or Answer and Counterclaim (Answer) within 21 days from the date you received the Summons and Complaint.
ANSWER: You can find the Answer form and instructions on the MN Judicial Branch website at www.mncourts.gov/forms under the “Civil” category. The instructions will explain in detail how to fill out the Answer form. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at: 2600 Eagan Woods Drive, Suite 270, Eagan, MN 55121.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you think the Plaintiff should not be given everything they asked for in the Complaint, you must say that in your Answer.
4. SERVICE: YOU MAY LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE PLAINTIFF. If you do not serve a written Answer within 21 days, you may lose this case by default. You will not get to tell your side of the story. If you choose not to respond, the Plaintiff may be awarded everything they asked for in their Complaint. If you agree with the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for what the Plaintiff asked for in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from an attorney. If you do not have an attorney and would like legal help, the Court Administrator may have information about where you can get legal assistance. NOTE: Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still serve a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION (ADR). The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an ADR process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota Rules of Practice. You must still serve your written Answer, even if you expect to use ADR.
Dated: December 1, 2022
KENNEDY & RUHSAM LAW OFFICES, P.A.
Jason S. Raether,
MN No. 0394857
2600 Eagan Woods Drive, Ste. 270
Eagan, MN 55121
Phone: (651) 262-2080
Fax: (651) 262-2079
Attorneys for Plaintiffs Renee Choquette and John Zika, Jr.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 16, 23, March 2, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE
BOARD OF CANVASS & DATE CHANGE FOR REGULAR BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township that the Board of Canvass will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023 to canvass the results of the March 14, 2023 election. The regular scheduled board meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. immediately following the Board of Canvass. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 2023
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to residents of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Pine City Township Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 p.m. to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.
The alternate inclement weather date for the meeting will be Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Respectfully Published this 23rd day of February, 2023,
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, 2023
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the qualified voters of Pokegama Township. Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of the Officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Election and Meeting will be postponed until the third Tuesday in March and will be on notice on WCMP radio station and posted at the Town Hall.
The Election Polls will be open at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at which time the voters of Pokegama Township will elect the following:
Supervisor A: Three (3) term
Supervisor E: Three (3) term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and the Annual Election will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Mn 55063
The Board of Canvass will be called to order on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 to certify the Election results, after the adjournment of the Township Annual Meeting.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 2023
FORECLOSURES
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 31, 2008
MORTGAGOR: James P. Waldhalm, aka James P. Waldhalm, Jr., a single man.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp., its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 17, 2008 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A471879.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. Dated October 29, 2012 Recorded November 13, 2012, as Document No. A504425. And thereafter assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC. Dated March 21, 2016 Recorded March 21, 2016, as Document No. A525709. And thereafter assigned to: New Penn Financial, LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing n/k/a NewRez, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated November 10, 2017 Recorded November 13, 2017, as Document No. A536680 and by Assignment Dated November 28, 2017 Recorded December 12, 2017 as Document No. A537247.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100192000000562419
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 93628 Twilight Lane, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: R33.5362.000 and R33.0099.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel One: The North 16 feet of Lot 9 and all of Lot 10, TWILIGHT ONE, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Pine County, Minnesota.
Parcel Two: That part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, (assuming the east line of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 has a bearing of North 00 degrees 24 minutes East), a distance of 207.48 feet to easterly line of Twilight Lane according to the recorded plat of J.J. Bay; thence South 32 degrees 46 minutes 45 seconds West, along said easterly line of Twilight Lane, a distance of 139.46 feet to the north line of said plat of TWILIGHT ONE; thence South 89 degrees 52 minutes 15 seconds East, along last said north line, a distance of 246.29 feet to the point of beginning.
AND That part of Government Lot 6 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the west line of said Government Lot 6 which is the southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence South 00 degrees 24 minutes West, along said west line of Government Lot 6 and the east line of said Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE, a distance of 78 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of lsland Lake; thence in a northeasterly direction, along said shore line, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line that bears South 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $144,600.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$158,307.43
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 16, 2023
NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 23-001445 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot Sixty (60), Block One (1), Pathfinder Village St. Croix Eight (8) Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 60 Pathfinder Village, #F7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.5790.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Gerald P. Lindquist, title holder, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $4,722.45, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owner has not been released from his financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574076;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot 118, Block 1, Pathfinder Village-St. Croix, 10th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 118 Pathfinder Village, #G7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.6126.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Sou H. Chiu and Malke R. Engel, FKA Malke R. Chiu, title holders, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $5,449.90, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574079;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Rock Creek City Council is requesting sealed bids for the loading and hauling of approximately 5,000 to 8,000 yards of gravel out of the city gravel pit located on 550th Street. A minimum of four belly dump trucks are required, no end dump trucks. Dust control MUST be provided on 550th Street and North on Maple Avenue to the tar.
The city requires a bond of $10,000 be posted within 10 days after the Contractor receives written acceptance of their bid, guaranteeing the gravel will be hauled between June 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023.
Sealed bids must include a current Certificate of Insurance, Federal I.D. Number and be submitted by the bid opening date of Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. Contractors who submit a bid must be present at the bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
7000 State Hwy 70
Pine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 16, 23, 2023
CITY OF SANDSTONE, MINNESOTA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
Lease or Purchase of 105 Main Avenue North in Sandstone, MN
(Former Family Dollar Building)
The City of Sandstone has recently acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of Family Dollar. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is presenting an opportunity for existing or new business to locate and operate at this ideal location.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
All proposals received will be considered ‘confidential information’ and will only be shared with the members of the Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, MN.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 16, 23, March 2, 2023
NOTICE
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes to supply 7,500 to 8,000 cubic yards of Crushed Maintenance Gravel, MN DOT SPECS, CLASS 5 MODIFIED TO 8-10% PM 200 Sieve to be delivered on designated Township Roads between June 1st and July 15th 2023.
The Contractor shall supply production sampling at the rate of one (1) sample per two (2) thousand cubic yards. The Township or designated party will sample to determine compliance with the aggregate gradations as specified above.
Awarded Contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the job. All Quotes and Specifications must be received by the Town Clerk by noon on April 13, 2023 at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any and all submitted quotes.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 2023
WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP
CALL FOR BIDS EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 6:30 p.m. March 9, 2023 by Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator at 91546 Military Road Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783 on behalf of the Windemere Township Board Supervisors for equipment rental proposals. Sealed bids will be opened at the March 9, 2023 Regular Monthly Board Meeting.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes: backhoe, excavator, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, street sweeper, culvert steamer, brush mower, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand, snow plowing, dust control.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator, Scott Danelski. Cell (218) 380-1575 scott.danelski@windemeretownship.com or located on the Windemere Township website, www.windemeretownship.com
The Windemere Town Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Windemere Township Board Supervisors Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota.
Scott Danelski, Windemere Township Road Maintenance Coordinator
Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 2023
CITY OF SANDSTONE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
Construction Services for
310 Main Avenue North
Sandstone, MN 55072
(Former True Value Building)
The City of Sandstone has acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of True Value, 310 Main Avenue. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is in need of construction services to bring this vacant building up to code and to a usable condition.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-12
Estate of Leslie Richardson aka Leslie Charles Richardson,
Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated March 30, 1993, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on April 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. bu this Court at remotely via Zoom, Minnesota.
I. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 2-8-23
BY THE COURT
Amy Erickson
Deputy of the Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office, LLC
Street: One North Lake
City, State, ZIP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: (320)679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
CHISAGO COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case File Number: 13-PR-23-4
In re the Estate of Richard Peter Wickre,
Deceased
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Deborah Hoyt
Address: 730 Hilltop DR, Taylors Falls, MN 55084
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated Jan. 24, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Porbate Registrar
Kris Cunningham
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 16, 23, 2023
SCHOOL BOARD
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, November 21, 2022 @ 6:30 p.m.
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Pine City High School Boardroom
This meeting will be recorded. The recording will be made public the following day and can be accessed on the District Office website under School Board - Minutes or at this Link. As of May 28, 2021, restrictions regarding use of school facilities outside of the instructional days have come to an end, including all capacity limits and distancing requirements – both indoors and outdoors.
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
5:30 World’s Best Workforce Presentation
Notice
Board Agenda Distribution
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30pm.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Billy Head, Becci Palmblade, Candice Ames, and Shaune Macho. JacLynn Cavalin attended online.
Shaune Macho took his oath of office as a new school board member.
Motion by Head second by Palmbalde and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
PUBLIC FORUM
Amanda Brown - parent concern
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Kristin Unverzagt and a few of her tennis players reported on their successful season both athletically but also academically.
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda, which usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for the board action. At the request of any individual school board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
Motioned by Macho and second by Palmblade.
Discussion
Aye: All Nay: None
Minutes of the October 17, 2022 meeting are attached for your approval.
Check register to date for the month of September are enclosed for your approval.
Employment
Jenna Michaud, 4th grade long term sub effective 9/21/22
Sara Roubinek, NHS Advisor, effective 8/23/22
Jason Rademacher, Weight Room Supervisor, effective 11/08/22
Brittany Lakeberg, 8th grade boys basketball coach, effective 10/31/22
Margo Rothenbacher, Special Education observation for Telepsych
Nick Madsen, Wrestling Coach
Pieper, Vicki Long Term Sub (for K. Bridley)
Jessica Carlson, Sped HS Para, effective 9/2/2022
Resignation
Wayne Hansman, Weight Room Supervisor, effective 10/7/22
Leave of Absence
Donna Peters start date 12/23/2022
ANNUAL POLICY REVIEW
Policy 208 Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies
Policy 209 Code of Ethics
Policy 210 Conflict of Interest
Policy 410 Family Medical Leave
Policy 708 Transportation of Nonpublic School Students
Policy 709 Student Transportation Safety Policy
Policy 721 Uniform Grant Guidance & Federal Revenue Sources
Policy 722 Public Data & Data Subject Request
Policy 504 Proposed Dress Code
APPROVAL OF THE FINAL SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
1) Certified List
2) Classified List
MN STATE HIGH SCHOOL LEAGUE: RESOLUTION OF GOVERNING BOARD SUPPORT
MSHSL Foundation application approval.
ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFERS
Occasionally to cover financial obligations, it is more efficient to electronically transfer funds than to process checks in the normal manner.
Electronic fund transfers are generally used to buy or sell investments and to make periodic debt service payments. Board approval was granted (January 2022 Organizational Meeting) for the administration to make electronic fund transfers, however Board approval is required for individual transfers when they are made. The administration recommends that the School Board approve the following
electronic fund transfers:
Date-10/6/2022
Amount-$12,500
Transfer from-MN Trust
Transfer to-MSDLAF+
Description-Cash Flow
TREASURER’S REPORT/CASH FLOW UPDATE
Jill Nolan, Business Manager will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting.
A motion is in order by Geisler second by Ames.
Aye: All Nay: None
ACCEPTING DONATIONS
School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
1. $200 from VFW and American Legion - Quilts of Honor Celebration for the Choir Fund
2. $692.75 from Knights of Columbus for the Special Ed Program
3. $1306 from Pine County Fun Run for Cross Country Student Activity Account
4. $450 from Bob & Rennay Frandsen Giving Fund for Cross County t-shirts for Athletes
5. $250 from the Pine Dragon’s PTO for books for the elementary book machine.
A motion is in order by Palmblade, second by Macho.
Aye: All Nay: None
ACCEPTANCE OF THE RETIREMENT OF JENNIER HUNT, TEACHER
Administration recommends acceptance of the retirement of Jennifer Hunt, Teacher effective 1/23/2023. The board thanks Mrs. Hunt for her 35 years of service to Pine City Public School
A motion is in order by Ames second by Palmblade.
Aye: All Nay: None
Adjournment 7:19 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, 2023
Regular School Board Meeting Minutes
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, December 12, 2022 @ 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School Board Room on Monday, December 12, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:36 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavalin, Billy Head, Becci Palmblade, Candice Ames, Shaune Macho, Tim Geisler.
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
PUBLIC FORUM
None
Motion by Macho second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
TRUTH IN TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING
Presentation by Jill Nolan.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Recognition of school board service.
Motion made by Palmblade second by Head and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Minutes of the October 10, 2022 board meeting.
Check Register to date for the month of October.
EMPLOYMENT: as established in the prevailing Staff Agreement.
Vicki Pieper, Long Term Sub, effective 11/22/22
RESIGNATIONS
Tami Nelson, Volleyball Varsity Coach, effective 11/22/22
Laura Michels, Business teacher 12/9/2022
Sarah Westad, 4th Grade effective 12/16/2022
LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Heidi Burger, approximately April 2023
Donna Cherrier effective December 31, 2022
Beth Allen approximately January 16, 2023 through April 7th, 2023
Kyle Allen Approximately January 2023 and March 2023
Motion by Cavallin and second by Macho and carried unanimously to approve employment changes.
ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFERS
Occasionally to cover financial obligations, it is more efficient to electronically transfer funds than to process checks in the normal manner.
Date-11/7/2022
Amount- $10,200
Transfer from MnTrust
Transfer to MSDLAF+
Description Cashflow
TREASURER’S REPORT/CASH FLOW UPDATE
Jill Nolan, Business Manager will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting.
Motion by Geisler second by Macho and carried unanimously to approve the treasurer’s report.
ACCEPTING DONATIONS
School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
1. $500 from Dennis & Vicki Johnson (Schwab Charitable) used for the food shelf
2. $450 to the CC & Track activities from Bob & Rennay Frandsen Giving Fund.
Motion by Head second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the donations.
RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING COMBINED POLLING PLACES FOR MULTIPLE PRECINCTS FOR SCHOOL DISTRICT ELECTIONS NOT HELD ON THE DAY OF A STATEWIDE ELECTION
BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578, State of Minnesota, as follows:
1. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the precincts and polling places for school district elections are those precincts or parts of precincts located within the boundaries of the school district which have been established by the cities or towns located in whole or in part within the school district. The board hereby confirms those precincts and polling places so established by those municipalities
2. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.11, the board may establish a combined polling place for several precincts for school district elections not held on the day of a statewide election. Each combined polling place must be a polling place that has been designated by a county or municipality. The following combined polling places are established to serve the precincts specified for all school district special and general elections not held on the same day as a statewide election:
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute Section 205A.1 l, Subd. 2, When no other election is being held in a school district, the school board may designate combined polling places at which the voters in those precincts may vote in the school district election.
WHEREAS, Independent School District No. 578, Pine City Public Schools intends to hold elections as an independent school district in 2023 in polling places established by the school board.
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 State of Minnesota, as follows:
The polling places and precincts served by the polling places for Pine City (#578) school elections held in 2023 will be as follows:
Combined Polling Place
Pine City High School Multipurpose Room
Precincts Served:
All territory located in Independent School District No. 578; Pine & Kanabec Counties, MN.
All qualified electors residing in the School District may cast their ballots at the polling places designated.
Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 205A.09, the polling places will remain open for voting for school district elections not held on the same day as a statewide election between the hours of 10 o’clock a.m. and 8:00 o’clock p.m.
The motion was the adoption of the foregoing resolution made by Peterson and seconded by Cavallin.
APPROVAL OF FINAL 2022 PAYABLE 2023 PROPERTY TAX LEVY
Motion made by Geisler and second by Macho and unanimously to approve the tax levy.
Adjournment was at 8:03 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, 2023
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2023 @ 6:30 P.M.
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BOARDROOM
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School boardroom on Monday, January 9, 2023 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:32 p.m.
Upon roll call, the following members were present: Becci Palmblade, Shaune Macho, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Cami Babolik, James Foster, and Lezlie Sauter.
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
Chair Dan Peterson led the Oath of Office for new Board members Cami Babolik, James Foster, and Lezlie Sauter.
Motion by Geisler to approve agenda. Second by Foster and carried unanimously.
ELECTION OF SCHOOL BOARD OFFICERS
Chair: Chair Peterson called for nominations: Motion by Sauter to nominate Foster for chair; Motion by Geisler to nominate Peterson. Roll call for Foster. Roll call by Peterson for Foster nomination: Aye Macho, Palmblade, Foster, Sauter Nay: Babolik, Geisler, Peterson Motion approved 4:3
Vice-Chair: Chair Foster called for nomination: Motion by Macho to nominate Sauter, motion by Geisler to nominate Peterson. Roll call by Foster for Sauter nomination: Aye: Macho, Palmblade, Foster, Sauter Nay: Babolik, Geisler, Peterson. Motion approved 4:3.
Clerk: Chair Foster called for nomination: Motion by Peterson to nominate Babolik. Roll call by Foster for Babolik nomination Aye: Peterson, Macho, Geisler Nay: Palmblade, Foster, Babolik, Sauter Motion not approved 3:4
Clerk: Chair Foster called for nomination: Motion by Sauter to nominate Peterson. Peterson respectfully declined.
Treasurer: Chair Foster called for nomination: Motion by Sauter to nominate Babolik. Motion approved unanimously.
Clerk: Chair Foster called for nomination: Motion by Peterson to nominate Babolik. Roll call by Foster for Babolik nomination. Motion approved unanimously.
Discussion regarding the combination of positions.
Motion by Sauter Second by Balmblade and carried unanimously to table the 2023 Committee Assignments. Discussion: Tabled until the February board meeting.
Motion by Peterson Second by Macho and carried unanimously to approve the board compensation and expenses.
Motion by Sauter Second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda items for 2023 organization of the school board.
Motion by Giesler Second by Peterson to approve the consent agenda. Motion approved unanimously.
A. Motion by Geisler to approve treasurer’s report. Second by Macho. Motion approved unanimously
B. Motion by Sauter to accept donation second by Palmblade. Motion approved unanimously.
School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Isanti Sportsmen’s Club to Pine City HS Trap: $2000
December Angel Fund donations: $5,183.75
C. Motion is in order by Geisler to approve employment in ISD 578 by Board Member Babolik second by Sauter. Motion approved 6:0 (Babolik abstained).
D. Motion is in order by Foster to approve RA Mortan as Construction Management Company. Motion approved 6:1. Aye: Macho, Palmblade, Foster, Babolik, Geisler, Sauter. Nay: Peterson
Motion by Palmblade for Adjournment Second by Sauter. Motion approved unanimously at 8:09 p.m.
Summary of the 1.9.2023 school board minutes; go to isd578.org for the complete minutes.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, 2023
