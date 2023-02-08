NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of Pokegama Township that Absentee Voting will be available for those voters who will be absent from the Township for the Annual Township Election on March 14, 2023.
This schedule for Absentee Voting at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City is Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon and Monday March 13, 2023 until 5:00 p.m.
Details on obtaining ballots for anyone who is absent on Election Day and are unable to come to the Town Hall on the above dates may be obtained by contacting the Clerk at 320-629-3719 or email pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 9, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at or as close to 10:00 a.m. as possible, February 21, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Highway 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota.
The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the petition to name the unnamed lake in Section 8 of Nickerson Township “Bloom Lake”. This proposed name is after the late Walter L. Bloom, as the lake is predominantly located on the Bloom properties.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to the Chair in care of Pine County Administrator, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 200, Pine City, MN 55063.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 2, 9, 16, 2023
