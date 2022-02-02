STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-4
Estate of
Victor Paul Marcotte also known as Victor P. Marcotte,
Decedent
AMENDED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 2/15/2022, at 1:45 p.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
BY THE COURT
Dated January 19, 2022
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy willert
Court Administrator
*Please see Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing.*
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 27, February 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-8
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Margaret J. Peiffer, aka Margaret Jane Peiffer, aka Margaret J. Exley Peiffer, aka Margaret Jane (Exley) Peiffer,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 4/20/22, at 9:15 AM a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 11, 2017 (
“Will), and for the appointment of Heather V. Landin, whose address is 298-190th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 1/21/22
BY THE COURT
/s/ Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Patrick J. Gallagher
Ginkel & Gallagher
563 Bielenberg Drive, #215
Woodbury, MN, 55125
Attorney License No: 33182
Telephone: (651) 224-4741
Fax: (651) 223-53178
patgallagher@ginkelandgallger.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 10, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-11
Estate of
Paul Frederick Davis, also known as Paul F. Davis, also known as Paul Davis,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Angela L. Davis, whose address is 49651 1st Ave, Markville, Minnesota, 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated January 25, 2022
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 3, 10, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct two public hearings, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 starting at 7PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the first public hearing is to discuss the minimum pipe length of the required culvert in Section 1000.22 General Requirements, Subd. 3: Culverts and Access/Entrance, item B.
Following the conclusion of the first public hearing the Planning Commission will open the second hearing. The purpose of the second public hearing is to discuss a Text Amendment amending and adding language regarding accessory building requirements in Section 1000.04: Definitions, Section 1000.06 A-1Agriculture District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. 5 Accessory Uses; Section 1000.13 REC-1 Recreational District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. 5 Accessory Uses; Section 1000.22 General Requirements, Subd. 9 Accessory Buildings.
Renumbering Section 1000.30 Administration through Section 1000.34 Comprehensive Revision to Section 1000.31 through Section 1000.35.
Adding a new Section 1000.30 Administrative Permits and Approvals of the City Zoning Ordinance.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us
Mail at: City of Rock creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearings.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 2022
NOTICE OF ABSENTEE VOTING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the residents of Pokegama Township that Absentee Voting will be available for those voters who will be absent from the Township for the Annual Township Election on March 8th, 2022.
This schedule for Absentee Voting at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City is Saturday, March 5th, 2022 from 10:00 am until Noon and Monday March 7th, 2022 until 5:00 pm.
Details in obtaining ballots for anyone who is absent on Election Day and are unable to come to the Town Hall on the above dates maybe obtained by contacting the Clerk at 320-629-3719.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 2022
Royalton Township
Notice of Board of Audit Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township Board will conduct the annual audit of the 2021 township financial statements during its regular monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m., February 22, 2022, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 2022
Notice
T-Mobile is proposing to modify a telecommunications facility on the existing water tank located at 521 River Bluff Avenue, Sandstone, Pine County, Minnesota 55072 (46° 07’ 54.3” N, 92° 51’ 38.1” W). Impact7G, Inc. is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc. at 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 and reference project # Insite-46(2)-SU.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.