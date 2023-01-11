SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 20, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
The Truth in Taxation Minutes contained an inaccuracy and will be corrected to reflect Patrice Winfield in attendance.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the December 8, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication and the corrected December 8, 2022 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – November 10, 2022
Department of Human Services correspondence – December 6, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
November 30, 2021
November 30, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund
8,518,833
8,070,120
(448,713)
Health and Human Services Fund
3,352,256
3,870,057
517,801
Road and Bridge Fund
1,376,754
2,069,312
692,558
COVID Relief
2,571,371
4,483,628
1,912,258
Land
2,311,345
2,781,741
470,396
Self Insurance
595,106
4,166
(590,941)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
21,608,740
24,603,732
2,994,992
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 529 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling 6,785,558.37 were paid during the month of November 1-November 30, 2022: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 6,832.33; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia 8,120.00; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE 12,875.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc 2,854.17; Askov Deep Rock 3,404.30; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA 4,420.00; Cavallin Inc 3,177.93; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services 19,119.82; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc 5,929.07; Cleanitsupply.com - Cardmember Service 2,090.99; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC 6,875.70; D. Schlomka, Inc. 25,600.00; Dhs Maps Ccdtf 4,974.55; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 9986,105.30; DIAMOND SURFACE INC 3,721.60; DSC Communications 28,097.34; East Central Energy Of Braham 17,968.03; East Central Reg Juvenile Center 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm 4,037.02; Ehlers & Associates, Inc 2,800.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc 9,663.20; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC 7,040.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC 3,931.67; Family Alternatives 10,495.66; Family Pathways - North Branch 6,180.00; Federal National Mortgage Association 135,026.41; GUARDIAN 9,460.01; JSB Construction Inc 13,872.06; Knife River Corp 1,443,204.91; KY Interpreting Services 2,377.50; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council 6,258.59; Laveau’s Excavating 18,900.00; LeadsOnline LLC 2,772.00; LHB INC 4,987.50; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC 6,598.20; Mactek Systems Inc 3,826.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC 4,072.03; MEDSURETY, LLC 6,177.55; MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION 5,861.54; Mille Lacs Band Family Services 13,715.10; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP 18,967.04; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER 2,483.04; Mn Depart Of Transportation 13,625.50; Mn State Auditor 75,460.00; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC 12,854.26; Newman Traffic Signs 13,790.42; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC 6,823.35; Nuss Truck Group Inc 9,972.62; Obi’s Outdoor Maintenance 3,500.00; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES 6,779.08; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC 73,797.63; Phase Inc (Pc Dac) Dac 2,009.22; Pine City Water And Sewer 2,582.57; Pine Co Agricultural Society 10,000.00; PRECISION GRADE LLC 22,750.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA 4,750.00; QUALTEK 2,500.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn 29,862.25; Richards Transportation Service Inc 2,070.00; Roberts Excavating 13,800.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service 2,600.00; Schools In-Cardmember Service 2,319.56; SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS 4,566.78; Slims Texaco Service 4,849.11; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC 4,050.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc 4,843.80; Summerland Excavating, Inc 6,412.50; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 20,498.73; SYLVESTER CUSTOM GRINDING INC 7,771.94; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32 4,365.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC 11,505.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 321,088.96; Veolia Environmental Services 26,516.46; Verizon Wireless 10,602.14; Village Ranch Residential Facility 6,065.46; West Group 2,162.46; WSB AND ASSOCIATES 16,715.63; Ziegler Inc.16,911.30
Approve the following applications:
A. Temporary Wine License
i. Minnesota Climbers Association for an event at Ospry Wilds Environmental Center, 54165 Audubon Dr, Sandstone, January 6-8, 2023.
B. Tobacco License
i. Rocking K Lazy E LLC DBA Banning Junction Off Sale, 60684 State Highway 23, Finlayson
C. Pawnshop License
i. Gerald Phillips DBA Northern Pawn Shop, 60622 State Highway 23, Finlayson
D. Disaster Abatement
i. Philip & Kathy Sheppard, PID 01.0112.000, 39998 Barry Ln, Arlone Twp.
ii. Evergreen Park, LLC, PID 15.113.000, 330 Night Heron Dr, Hinckley Twp.
iii. Kenneth Stachowski, PID 28.0147.000, 21624 Aubrecht Shores Dr, Pokegama Twp
iv. Hughes Land & Property, PID 28.0198.000, 19072 Homestead Rd, Pokegama Twp
v. Alison Hall & Chad Hughes, PID 28.0646.000, 18709 Bay Ln S, Pokegama Twp
vi. Dale & Elaine Krueger, PID 28.0647.000, 18691 Bay Ln S, Pokegama Twp
vii. Scott & Mary Lou Olson, PID 28.5100.000, 15590 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
viii. Donald & Donna Siebendaler, PID 28.5208.000, 18904 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
ix. Renee St. Louis & Andrew Edgell, PID 28.5210.000, 18990 Edgewater Rd NE, Pokegama Twp
x. Kelly Byrkit, PID 28.5511.000, 17438 Peggy Ln, Pokegama Twp
xi. Forever Herky, LLC, PID 28.5726.000, 23097 Freeway Blvd, Pokegama Twp
xii. Dennis & Sandra Bonk, PID 43.0328.000, 5363 State Highway 70, Rock Creek
E. 2023 Waste Hauler Licenses
Cloquet Sanitary Service, Quality Disposal Systems Inc, Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal LLC, LePage & Sons, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, Hartl Enterprises, LLC DBA Ron’s Roll Offs, SKB Environmental Cloquet Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, O’Brien Transport
Accept the following donations:
A. $7,000 donation from the Rock Creek Lions to be put towards the purchase of a new veteran’s van.
B. $500 donation from Cabak Law, LLC designated to the Benjamin Neel Gun Range.
C. $1,000 donation from the Askov American Legion designated to the Veterans Service Office for veteran outreach expenses.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve of the 2023-2025 Assessor Contracts: Arlone Township, Barry Township, Birch Creek Township, Bremen Township, Brook Park Township, Bruno Township, Chengwatana Township, Clover Township, Crosby Township, Danforth Township, Dell Grove Township, Finlayson Township, Fleming Township, Kerrick Township, Kettle River Township, Munch Township, New Dosey Township, Nickerson Township, Norman Township, Ogema Township, Park Township, Partridge Township, Pine Lake Township, Pokegama Township, Royalton Township, Sturgeon Lake Township, Wilma Township, Windemere Township, Askov City, Brook Park City, Bruno City, Denham City, Finlayson City, Henriette City, Hinckley City, Kerrick City, Pine City, Rock Creek, Rutledge City, Sandstone City, Sturgeon Lake City, and Willow River City.
Approve Resolution 2022-60 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson Fitness Center at the High School 2nd Floor Lobby, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2023.
Acknowledge list of 2022 assessment clerical corrections.
Authorize restricting accounts 12-481-485-0002-5761 (Sauer Family Foundation grant) and 12-481-485-000x-6xxx (various expense accounts related to the grant).
Approve 2022 budget adjustments, transfer $50,000 from the General Fund/IT to the Technology Fund, and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Kimberly Baxter, Social Worker, effective December 21, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
B. Esther Sereti, Children’s Mental Health Social Worker, effective December 27, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
C. Andrew Beith, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective January 12, 2023, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Approve Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson to attend the Septic System Certification training through the University of Minnesota Onsite Sewage Treatment Program. Total cost $560.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the December 12, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Julie Cox, effective March 11, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Office Support Specialist Brittney Hemsworth, effective November 28, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Approve the job description for the Family Resources Center Coordinator, with the position grade of Grade 9, and authorize the recruitment for the position and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iv. Approve the job description for the Community Support Technician, with the position grade of Grade 7, and authorize recruitment for the position and the backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Assessor
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Clerk III Jackie Ness, effective December 16, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Approval to update the job descriptions for Sheriff Deputy, Sheriff Investigator, Sheriff Sergeant, and Chief Deputy to include :
• Ability to provide credible court testimony.
• Ability to lawfully possess and use firearms.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Courtney Hart, effective November 19, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Administration
i. Approve changes to update and simplify the Pine County Purchasing Policy — Procurements for Non-Federal Funding to simplify the policy and include more explicit information related to credit cards.
F. 2023 Elected Official Salaries
i. Consider 2023 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson. The Personnel Committee recommended $145,788 effective January 1, 2023.
ii. Consider 2023 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. The Personnel Committee recommended $132,515 effective January 1, 2023.
iii. Discussion 2023 county commissioner compensation.
Discussion was held regarding a 2% increase to commissioner salaries, which would increase the current commissioner compensation from $21,844 to $22,281, a $437 increase. Commissioners last received a 3% increase in 2016; an additional $1,200 stipend for the board chair was established in 2019. Commissioner compensation for surrounding counties was discussed. Consideration of county commissioner compensation, per diems and mileage is addressed at Regular Agenda Item 8 below.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve recommendations A – E of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the 2023 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson at $145,788 and County Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $132,515, effective January 1, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to reappoint Connie Mikrot to the Personnel Board of Appeals for a three-year term, January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-59 authorizing Participation in a Hazard Mitigation Planning Process and Letter of Commitment of Funds to update the Pine County Hazard Mitigation Plan . Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-65 Declaring a Local Emergency. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve proposed adjustments to the ARPA Funds spreadsheet, authorize transfer of $300,000 from Fund 19 (Covid Relief) to Fund 60 (Self Insurance Fund), authorize the transfer of $621,263 from Fund 19 (Covid-19 Relief Fund) to Fund 01 (General Revenue Fund) for use in the 2023 operating budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-61 setting the 2023 Pine County Property Tax Levy at $21,272,255. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-62 adopting the 2023 Pine County Budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set 2023 Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Non-Union, Non-Elected Employees at 2% effective January 1, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve revised Resolution 2022-64 setting commissioner salaries at $22,281 and board chair salary at $23,505, per diems, and mileage set at the IRS rate for business mileage. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1, Commissioner Waldhalm opposed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-63 establishing per diems at $75.00 for various board and committees (does not apply to county commissioners) for 2023 (unchanged from 2022). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:11 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Jan. 12, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 69DU-JV-22-359
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL AND JASON KEHN
COURT FILE NO. 69DU-JV-22-359
TO: ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL
A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION WAS FILED WITH THE COURT ON NOVEMBER 15, 2022, ALLEGING A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. THE COURT HAS SET FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 1:30 P.M .AS THE DATE AND TIME, AT THE COURTHOUSE IN ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, AS THE PLACE FOR A HEARING TO BE HELD IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED MATTER.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether it is in the child’s best interest that the mother’s parental rights be terminated in accordance with Minnesota law. Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying on behalf of the petition.
4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: 12/22/2022
Terri Port Wright
Attorney for Jason Kehn
6 11th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
218-879-4509
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 12, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Rock Creek has set the following dates for their January and February meetings for the year 2023:
Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Meetings will return to the regular schedule in March, the third Monday of the month.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
City of rock creek
SNOW REMOVAL POLICY
1. Dispatching of snowplow:
The City will not dispatch the snowplow until after the snow fall has stopped. During extended periods of snow fall, exceptions may be made. The snowplow will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. The snowplow will not be dispatched if the snow fall does not exceed a total of 3 (three) inches. If snow fall stops during the night or early morning hours, the plow will be dispatched at 5:00 AM. The goal of the City is to have all roads passable in a reasonable amount of time.
2. Operations:
Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases.
1. Making the roads passable.
2. Widening the roads.
3. Cleaning up, depending on the situation more than one phase may be accomplished at one time.
3. Personal Properties:
a. Mail boxes and fences damaged during snow removal will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Only those that are properly located and installed, damaged by actual contact with city equipment will be repaired at the City’s expense.
b. City residents are reminded that it is unlawful to plow snow from driveways onto or across public roads. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass, creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows.
c. Accidents and damage caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner. Piles of snow increase the chance of drifting snow onto the roadway.
d. Residents are reminded to remove parked vehicles from city roads to assist in snow removal.
e. Residents are reminded to not place garbage dumpsters on city roads.
f. The city vehicles will not attempt to remove stuck vehicles from city ditches, snow banks or any other impediment.
g. When directed by the road supervisor or the sheriff’s department, the City will make every effort to make emergency plowing.
4. Information:
The City will be plowing roads on a rotating basis to be fair to all the residents of the City.
YOUR SAFETY IS MOST IMPORTANT. PLEASE KEEP YOUR CHILDREN AND PETS AWAY FROM THE SNOW PLOW AND OUT OF THE ROAD.
MnDOT reminds public not to push or pile snow onto roads:
The Minnesota Department of Transportation would like to remind the public it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street and asks for help keeping roads clear for everyone’s safety. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow onto public roads or sidewalks. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads. Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. [Source: MnDOT New Release Email - Dated 12/16/22]
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
ORDINANCE #71 SUMMARY
An Ordinance amending Ordinance #57 regulating the expenditures for lawful purposes by organizations conducting lawful gambling within the City of Rock Creek.
Section 1: Remove Public and Parochial. Add: Organized Youth Activities for or sponsored by the schools within the trade area.
Section 4: Change to: Expenditure debt; not to exceed $15,000.00.
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and publication in summary form.
Passed and approved this 5th day of January, 2023, by the City of Rock Creek.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-100
Estate of
Paul David Helgeson aka Paul D. Helgeson,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 23, 2023, at (:15 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed ademand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2.Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 12-29-22
BY THE COURT
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF PINE
PROBATE DIVISION
§525.312 #2
Court File No. 58-PR-23-3
In Re: Estate of
DONALD L. ESKURI, AKA
DONALD LEROY ESKURI,
Deceased.
ORDER FOR HEARING PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
The petition of Susan J. Eskuri, dated December 28, 2022, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the Last Will of Decedent, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be heard on February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. by the above-named Court at Pine City, State of Minnesota.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. §524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. §524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. §524.3-204.
Dated January 5, 2023
Krista Martin
Judge of the District Court
Court Administrator
By Amy Willertr
Deputy Court Administrator
Charles A. Seuntjens, #0348843
PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Petitioner
903 Washington Avenue
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
Telephone 218 847-4858
Email: c.seuntjens@pemlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
Pine City Schools ISD 578
ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS
The Board of Education, Pine City Schools lSD 578, will receive digital proposals on the following:
Prime Vendor, Grocery
until February 27, 2023 by 2:00 p.m. at jnolan@isd578.org
Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Carrie Staples via email at cstaples@isd578.org to request the proposal. Instruction on how to submit a response is contained in the RFP materials.
No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.
Pine City Schools lSD 578 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Pine City Schools lSD 578 reserves the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the Pine City Schools lSD 578 pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Beth Landgraf and Kyle Allen are requesting a variance at 18465 N Lake Ln, Pine City (PID: 08.0372.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 14, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested an after-the-fact variance from Section 5.2.1B(1) of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an attached deck that does not meet the 30’ top-of-bluff setback. They have also requested an after-the-fact variance to exceed the 25% impervious surface limit required in Section 5.5.2A of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 823 7122 9869
Passcode 392361
Or em
ail a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Jan. 12, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Sheng, Benson, and Sheila Vang are requesting a variance at 61848 Hay Creek Rd, Sandstone (PID: 20.0215.000), New Dosey Township, Section 27, Township 43, Range 16 as follows:
The applicants have requested from Section 3.3.1 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to create a 3 acre parcel, while the ordinance requires a minimum acreage for new parcels of 20 acres in the Rural Residential 20 District.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 823 7122 9869
Passcode 392361
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Jan. 12, 2023
