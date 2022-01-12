STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: QUIET TITLE
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-638
SUMMONS
Adrian D.J. Marsden, Jr., Mary C.
Marsden, Steven J. Marsden and James M. Marsden,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
The unknown heirs of Adrian Marsden, Sr. and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIAN MARSDEN, SR. AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons locatd at:
Robert J. Polski, Jr.
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect tour rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 5, in Section 24, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, containing 7.61 acres more or less.
The object of this action is to quiet title to the real property identified above.
Dated: 12/20/2021
/s/ Robert J Polski
Robert J. Polski, Jr., #87439
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ph: 651-224-1776
Fax: 651-224-4883
E-Mail: polskilaw@aol.com
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 13, 20, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Informal Probate
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-98
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re the Estate of:
Todd Norton Pearson a/k/a Todd N. Pearson,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Becky Pearson, whose address is 550 SE Mizner Blvd. #B-610, Boca Raton, FL 33432, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to filly administer the estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of their letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 524.3-607), and the Court otherwise orders.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice of said claims will be barred.
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Nathan P. Fuglestad
Attorney for Personal Representative
FUGLESTAD LAW OFFICE
P.O. Box 277, 6349 Main St.
North Branch, MN 55056
(651) 674-6259
Att. Reg. No. 223839
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 13, 20, 2022
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
Resolution No. 2022-1
RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY LANGUAGE FOR PUBLICATION OF AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE SUBDIVISION OF LAND, PLATTING AND PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS WITHIN THE TOWN
WHEREAS, on January 3rd, 2022, the Town Board of Pine City Township (the “Town”) adopted Ordinance No. 2022-A, “An Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Subdivision of Land, Platting and Planned Unit Developments within the Town,” (“Ordinance”) an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium within the Town on the subdivision of land, platting and planned unit developments within the Town, with certain exemptions, to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents, to allow the Town sufficient time to complete its study of the current regulations set forth in the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance (“County Subdivision Ordinance”) and the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance (“County Shoreland Ordinance”) and whether the Town should enact its own subdivision regulations;
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, section 365.125, subdivision 2 allows the publication of a summary of an ordinance instead of publishing the whole ordinance; and
WHEREAS, the Town Board determines it is impractical to publish the entire text of the Ordinance and that publication of a summary is sufficient to clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the Ordinance.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board hereby decides to publish the following summary language, which is hereby approved, in lieu of publishing the full text of the Ordinance:
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
Ordinance No. 2022-A
AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND
IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE SUBDIVISION OF LAND, PLATTING AND PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS WITHIN THE TOWN
The Town Board of Pine City Township, Pine County adopted Ordinance No. 2022-A, an interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the subdivision of land, platting and planned unit developments within the Town. The Ordinance provides for a study of the subdivision of land, platting and planned unit developments subject to the moratorium, Pine County’s current subdivision regulations, and whether it would be in the best interests of the Town to enact its own subdivision regulations. The Ordinance also contains findings and definitions of the terms used, indicates the moratorium is in effect immediately and will be in place for a period of 12 months unless terminated earlier, and contains various administrative provisions. An exception to the moratorium provides that it does not apply to any application or request seeking a subdivision of land, platting or a planned unit development received by Pine County prior to the effective date of the Ordinance. The full text of the Ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the Ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Pine City Public Library.
Tammy Carlson,
Town Clerk
BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to:
(1) Publish the approved summary language once in the Town’s official newspaper;
(2) Keep a copy of the full Ordinance in the Town Hall and make it available for inspection upon reasonable request;
(3) Record the full Ordinance in the office of the County Recorder;
(4) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at the Pine City Public Library;
(5) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at Pine County Law Library;
(6) Provide the Pine County Planning and Zoning Department a copy of the full Ordinance; and
(7) Within 20 days place a copy of the full Ordinance in the Town’s Ordinance Book along with a copy of this Resolution and a copy of the affidavit of having published the approved summary language.
Adopted on this 3rd day of January, 2022.
BY THE TOWN BOARD
Chris Hallan, Town Chairperson
Attest: Tammy Carlson, Town Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 13, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 21, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on 2022 Pine County wage increases and employee medical plans and cautioned against a levy increase.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the December 9, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication and the December 9, 2021 Truth in Taxation Minutes. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda is voted on without any discussion. Any commissioner may request an item be removed and added to the regular agenda.
Fund November 30, 2020 November 30, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,301,820 8,518,833 1,217,013
Health and Human Services Fund 2,652,111 3,352,256 700,145
Road and Bridge Fund 2,255,127 1,376,754 (878,372)
COVID Relief 750,997 2,571,371 1,820,374
Land 2,331,066 2,311,345 (19,721)
Self-Insurance 0 595,106 595,106
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 18,219,099 21,608,740 3,389,641
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 444 claims under $2,000 totaling $124,957.08, were paid during the period of November 1, 2021 – November 30, 2021: ACMN Properties LLC, 2,094.32; Advanced Graphix Inc., 1,111.33; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,500; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 2,975.25; Askov Deep Rock, 8,741.10; Aspen Mills, 2,097.09; ATLAS OUTFITTERS, 4,178; Barker Co,Inc/Bob, 2,394.25; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL,6,978.72; Cdw Government Inc, 2,633.54; CELLEBRITE, 3,850; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 22,939; CLEANITSUPPLY.COM, 2,438.52; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,497.75; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 2,396.31; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 108,770.59; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; East Central Energy Of Braham, 18,664.39; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 7,600.45; EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETING CORP INC, 6,205; EVERBRIDGE INC, 10,910.49; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,268.10; GLENS TIRE, 7,100.51; GUARDIAN, 8,919.75; Henricksen Psg, 195,197.79; HERO INDUSTRIES, INC., 2,422.50; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 14,633.40; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 5,095; J A SMITH & COMPANY, 3,960; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 20,225; Knife River Corp, 520,969.55; Kris Engineering, Inc,31,386.16; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 7,707.18; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 19,982.36; LeadsOnline LLC, 2,590.45; LHB INC, 3,257.25; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 12,857.44; LSS,18,980.96; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,664.75; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,335.80; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,310.50; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 12,110.40; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,141.95; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,914.52; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 2,682.45; Mn Life Insurance Company,4,300.95; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 18,005.45; NEWMAN DESIGNS, 2,625; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 16,173.32; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 11,878.55; North Homes Inc, 8,752.54; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 6,552; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 7,325; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 19,606.77; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OXYGEN SERVICE COMPANY, 6,909.50; Pine Co Agricultural Society, 10,000; Pine Co Court Admin., 12,500; Pine Co Highway Department, 11,989.58; Pine Co Treasurer, 36,273.60; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 4,205.21; Pine/County Of, 19,118.24; Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc, 15,681.18; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 6,468.85; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 17,000; Roberts Excavating, 18,500; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880; ROYAL TIRE, 10,975.40; SEH INC, 7,485.89; Slims Texaco Service, 22,211.25;
Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,175; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 16,011.63; SUN CONTROL OF MN, 6,743; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 66,300; Todd Elliott Excavating Llc, 2,535; TRIPLE J EXCAVATING LLC, 15,000; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 233,498.13; Verizon Wireless, 10,817.01; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 6,065.46; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 10,698.85.
Accept a $1,000 donation from VFW Post 4118 – Hinckley for veteran outreach.
Approve the 2021 budget adjustments and recognition of spending of reserves.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve Resolution 2021-76 extending a septic fix up special assessment to Larry Weidendorf, PID 12.0525.001, $14,500; Stanley and Tracy Riley, PID 32.0081.000, $5,350, and JoAnn and Dennis Venditto, PID 12.5138.000, $6,860.
Approve the Contract Agreement for Administration of the Local Septic Fix Up Fund between Pine County and Lakes and Pines CAC, Inc.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Pine County Health & Human Services and Lighthouse Child and Family Services
This contract provides for community support program (CSP) services to eligible adults. Contract also allows HHS to make referrals to Lighthouse for newly mandated Qualified Individual Assessments/cost of assessments is $50/hour. The cost for CSP services remains the same as 2021 (not to exceed $78,000 annually), and $1,000 stipend to purchase supplies for county drop-in center. One year contract (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
B. Pine County Health & Human Services and Therapeutic Services Agency (TSA) 2022 Lead County Agreement
TSA provides numerous social services and they provide licensed therapeutic foster homes throughout the area; Pine County HHS historically serves as the county agency charged with negotiating a lead county agreement. Rates have increased two percent from 2021 to 2022. One year contract (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022)
C. Pine County Health & Human Services and Resource Training and Solutions
Resource Training and Solutions provides services related to guardianship and conservatorships. Three-year contract (January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2024). Cost of services is $215.37 per client.
D. Pine County and University of Minnesota
i. Memorandum of Agreement for Agriculture Educator and 4-H Youth Development Educator for 2022, 2023 and 2024 in the annual amounts of $119,449, $123,136 and $125,193.
ii. Addendum to Memorandum of Agreement with the University of Minnesota for Master Gardener Coordinator for 2022, 2023, 2024 in the annual amounts of $13,286, $13,468, $13,468; and Program Intern for 2022, 2023, 2024 in the annual amounts of $4,500, $4,602, $4,716.
E. Pine County Attorney’s Office and Royalton Township
Contract to prosecute misdemeanor zoning ordinances, effective November 1, 2021, for the period of one year. The township will pay $100 per case file submitted to the county for review or charging of zoning ordinance violations.
Approve Resolution 2021-79 declaring East Central Public School, Finlayson Elementary School, Hinckley-Finlayson High School, and Pine City High School as designated polling places for independent school district elections held in 2022.
Acknowledge list of 2021 assessment clerical corrections.
Approve final payment to MN Paving and Materials in the amount of $81,060.24, for Contract #1705 related to: SP 058-643-009 located on CSAH 43 from Two Son Road to TH 23.
Approve the internal promotion of Samantha Kubesh from an Office Support Specialist to an Eligibility Worker, effective January 3, 2022. $20.49 per hour, Grade 5, Step 1.
Approval the hiring of Highway Maintenance Worker Adam Johnsen, effective January 3, 2022, $20.49 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1.
Approve attendance at the Tribal/County Relations Training, February 3-4, 2022, for any commissioner desiring to attend, and County Administrator David Minke. Cost per attendee: Registration: $200 per attendee; Lodging: $69 per attendee/per night.
Approve jail steamer oven purchase in the amount of $30,666.14 plus installation.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the December 13, 2021 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Nancy Johnson, effective December 14, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $25.88/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Denise Blesi, effective December 6, 2021 and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 6 with a minimum starting wage of $20.49/hour.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Correction Officer David Ackermann, effective November 8, 2021, and the separation of part-time probationary Corrections Officer Brooklin Hooker effective November 11, 2021, and approve backfill of both positions and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Positions are Grade 7 with a minimum starting wage of $21.77/hour.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of probationary Deputy Sheriff Jorge Jimenez, effective November 30, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $26.65/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the employment separation of Sergeant Robert Ouverson, effective December 3, 2021. The position was filled in September 2021.
D. County Attorney
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Assistant County Attorney John Lauer, effective December 21, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or later transfer. The position is a Grade 14 with a salary range of $33.66 - $43.76/hour.
E. 2022 Elected Official Salaries
i. Approve 2022 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson. The Personnel Committee recommended $125,014 effective January 1, 2022.
ii. Approve 2022 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson. The Personnel Committee recommended $137,536, effective January 1, 2022.
iii. Approve Resolution 2021-83 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2021), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve recommendations A – D of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendation of the Personnel Committee setting the 2022 salary for County Sheriff Jeff Nelson at $125,014, effective January 1, 2022. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendation of the Personnel Committee setting the 2022 salary for County Attorney Reese Frederickson at $137,536, effective January 1, 2022. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt Resolution 2021-83 Establishing County Commissioner Compensation as $21,844 per year for Commissioners and $23,044 for Board Chair (unchanged from 2021), Per Diem rate of $100, and Mileage Reimbursement at the IRS rate for business mileage. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Cole Newman is requesting a variance at Pine County Parcel 28.0859.0000, Pokegama Township, Section 24, Township 39, Range 22 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.51 of the Pine County Floodplain Management Ordinance to construct a dwelling that does not provide vehicular access at or above an elevation not more than two feet below the regulatory flood protection elevation. The subject parcel is an island and does not have vehicular access.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
To join online:
Meeting Link:
https://zoom.us/j/91723240291?pwd=alN2RkVPMmUrOXUraVNseit2M1U
4QT09#success
To join by phone:
+1-833-548-0282 Meeting ID: 917 2324 0291 Passcode: jan2722
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 13, 2022
