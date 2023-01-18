NOTICES
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Rock Creek has set the following dates for their January and February meetings for the year 2023:
Tuesday January 17, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Tuesday February 21, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Meetings will return to the regular schedule in March, the third Monday of the month.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-100
Estate of
Paul David Helgeson aka Paul D. Helgeson,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on February 23, 2023, at (:15 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed ademand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2.Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: 12-29-22
BY THE COURT
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-99
Estate of
Michelle Marie Fallahi,
aka Michelle M. Fallahi,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ANDNOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated July 19, 2021, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Connie Trom, whose address is 457 4th Street SW, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, 55917, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 10, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Alyssa K. Jerde
Wagner Oehler, Ltd.
1801 Greenview Dr SW; Suite 102
Rochester, MN, 55902
Attorney License No: 0398877
Telephone: (507) 288-5567
FAX: (507) 288-5589
Email: alyssa@wagnerlegalmn.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 19, 26, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF PINE
PROBATE DIVISION
§525.312 #2
Court File No. 58-PR-23-3
In Re: Estate of
DONALD L. ESKURI, AKA
DONALD LEROY ESKURI,
Deceased.
ORDER FOR HEARING PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
The petition of Susan J. Eskuri, dated December 28, 2022, having been filed in this Court representing that the above named decedent has been dead for more than three years leaving certain property therein described, and requesting the probate of the Last Will of Decedent, and the descent of said property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled thereto.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petition be heard on February 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. by the above-named Court at Pine City, State of Minnesota.
IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that said petitioner give notice of said hearing in the manner prescribed by M.S.A. §524.1-401 to all persons entitled to notice pursuant to M.S.A. §524.3-403 and to all persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to M.S.A. §524.3-204.
Dated January 5, 2023
Krista Martin
Judge of the District Court
Court Administrator
By Amy Willertr
Deputy Court Administrator
Charles A. Seuntjens, #0348843
PEMBERTON LAW, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Petitioner
903 Washington Avenue
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
Telephone 218 847-4858
Email: c.seuntjens@pemlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-1
Estate of
Kirk Elroy Peterson aka Kirk E. Peterson,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE PROCEEDING)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of Personal Representative has been filed with the Registrar in an ancillary proceeding. No Will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Quinn Peterson, whose address is 24798 Port Gamble Road NE, Poulsbo, WA, 98370 and Mark Peterson, whose address is 27072 Ohio Avenue NE, Kingston, WA, 98346 as Ancillary Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representatives. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the Personal Representatives has the power to administer the Estate in Minnesota including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 12, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Ancillary Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 19, 26, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
Pine City Schools ISD 578
ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS
The Board of Education, Pine City Schools lSD 578, will receive digital proposals on the following:
Prime Vendor, Grocery
until February 27, 2023 by 2:00 p.m. at jnolan@isd578.org
Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Carrie Staples via email at cstaples@isd578.org to request the proposal. Instruction on how to submit a response is contained in the RFP materials.
No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.
Pine City Schools lSD 578 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Pine City Schools lSD 578 reserves the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the Pine City Schools lSD 578 pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 12, 19, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.