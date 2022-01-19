STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: QUIET TITLE
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-638
SUMMONS
Adrian D.J. Marsden, Jr., Mary C.
Marsden, Steven J. Marsden and James M. Marsden,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
The unknown heirs of Adrian Marsden, Sr. and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIAN MARSDEN, SR. AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons locatd at:
Robert J. Polski, Jr.
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect tour rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 5, in Section 24, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, containing 7.61 acres more or less.
The object of this action is to quiet title to the real property identified above.
Dated: 12/20/2021
/s/ Robert J Polski
Robert J. Polski, Jr., #87439
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ph: 651-224-1776
Fax: 651-224-4883
E-Mail: polskilaw@aol.com
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 13, 20, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Informal Probate
Court File Number: 58-PR-21-98
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re the Estate of:
Todd Norton Pearson a/k/a Todd N. Pearson,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Becky Pearson, whose address is 550 SE Mizner Blvd. #B-610, Boca Raton, FL 33432, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to filly administer the estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of their letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minn. Stat. Section 524.3-607), and the Court otherwise orders.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice of said claims will be barred.
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Nathan P. Fuglestad
Attorney for Personal Representative
FUGLESTAD LAW OFFICE
P.O. Box 277, 6349 Main St.
North Branch, MN 55056
(651) 674-6259
Att. Reg. No. 223839
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 13, 20, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
secretary
of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter
333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Cross Lake Storage
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 15460 Edgewater Road NE, Pine City MN 55063
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: MJ Specialties, LLC
Address: 15460 Edgewater Road NE, Pine City MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Mark Olson, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item1280521500035
Original File Number 1280521500035
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
1/06/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 20, 27, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, MN 55063
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on Ordinance 2022-05, amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance
The Ordinance:
Provides a process for assigning zoning districts to shoreland properties within the 100-year floodplain that were not mapped under the County Shoreland Zoning Map.
Assigns General Use District to Pine County parcels 26.04990.000 and 26.0491.000.
Offers voluntary variance mitigation activities for shoreland variance applicants.
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 20, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, December 13, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, December 13, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p..m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin (online), Becci Palmblade.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Amy Odendahl, an online parent will present her reasons for choosing and experiencing homeschooling, to speak on behalf of the Online Academy experience
Congratulations and THANK YOU to Ryan Larson who recently presented at the MREA National Convention in indianapolis
Jill Nolan presented the 2021 Truth and Taxation Presentation and answered questions of participants.
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the November 8, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the December 6, 2021 special meeting minutes.
Approve the November 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
11/12/2021$750,000 MNTrust
Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
11/12/2021 $500,000MNTrust
Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
EMPLOYMENT
Thomas Gross, Assistant Boys Hockey Coach, (Step 1) at an annual salary of $3,229.00, effective 11/10/21
James Hanson, LTS Social Studies, (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective 2/16/21 - 3/19/21.
CONTRACTS
UofW - Stout (Student Teaching Contract)
FUNDRAISERS/ GRANTS
SCHOOL STORE PROGRAM (link to website) (link to SSC Info Pack)
Robinson Park Grant
DRIVER’S EDUCATION FEES (classroom and behind the wheel) beginning January 1, 2022
SCHEDULE C JOB DESCRIPTIONS The job descriptions have been reviewed and updated for approval.
SCHEDULE C CLUBS Administration recommends the approval of the following clubs for which advisors will be hired per Schedule C of the Master Teacher Agreement. Gamers Club, Writers Club Descriptions, Drivers Education and (5,6 Choir)
2022-23 and 2023-24 Calendar Timelines
World’s Best WorkForce Final Plan and Goals
Motion by Tim Geisler second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Tim Geisler second by Dan Peterson
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Shelly Frevel & Alex Walsh $91.00 Mrs. Rydberg’s class to purchase books for the classroom at the bookfair
Isanti County Sportsman Club $2,000.00 For the Trap Team
The Thunderin Toms $5,160.00 Value of ammunition for the Trap Team
Kathy Horbacz $200.00 Towards the PBL class for the ALC
Motion by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the adoption of the Resolution Accepting Donations
Motion by Candice Ames second by JacLynn Cavallin and carried unanimously to approve the Request For Out Of State Travel
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Request For Support Fundraising For Weight Room Improvements
An Addendum in regards to the Combined Polling Place Election Resolution was attached to the agenda, but no action was taken.
Meeting adjourned at 8:13p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 20, 2022
RESOLUTION 2021-83
ESTABLISHING COUNTY COMMISSIONER COMPENSATION,
PER DIEMS, AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT FOR 2022
WHEREAS, M.S. §375.055 and §375.06 set forth the authorization for compensation of Minnesota County Commissioners; and
WHEREAS, Pine County Commissioners are eligible to receive per diem payments in accordance with the above referenced statutes.;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that an annual salary shall be paid to each Pine County Commissioner;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may receive payment of per diem (only one per diem per day) for meetings for county or committee meetings;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may be allowed and paid for actual and necessary traveling expenses incurred while attending meetings of the County Board and;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following be deemed eligible for per diem reimbursement:
• Regular, Special or Emergency County Board Meetings
• Committee Meetings
• Meetings as directed by the Board or the Board Chair
• Association of Minnesota County Meetings
• All other meetings that meet requirements of MN Statute §375.055.
The Board of Equalization and Canvassing Board meetings are ineligible for per diem reimbursement. A Commissioner shall not be entitled to county per diem, mileage, or other expenses if the committee to which they have been appointed has paid the expense.
The salary for County Commissioners for 2022 is $21,844 (unchanged from 2021).
The salary for the County Board Chair for 2022 is $23,044 (unchanged from 2021).
The per diem rate per meeting for 2022 is $100 (unchanged from 2021).
The Commissioner and Employee mileage reimbursement rate for 2022 is to follow the federal IRS rate.
Dated this 21st day of December, 2021
Attest:
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the County Board
Pine City Pioneer January 20, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL
SUMMARY MINUTES
December 2, 2021
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Sam Christenson, Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer and Don Ramberg.
Others: Amy Thompson, Curt Kubesh, City Attorney - Chelsie Troth and Don Burger.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the November 4, 2021 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Berdan to approve the November 29, 2021 TNT minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to proceed with legal action on four properties in the city that by State Statute definition are Hazardous and nuisance properties by city ordinance. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan moved seconded by Saumer to approve the Resolution adopting the 2021 proposed tax levy collectible in 2022, upon taxable property in the City of Rock Creek, for the following purposes.
General Fund $63,000
Road & Bridge $107,000
Fire $40,000
Total $210,000
Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson moved seconded by Ramberg to adopt the Final Budget for 2022 as proposed. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson moved seconded by Ramberg to purchase a new audio system, TV and mount from Radio Shack. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Saumer to adopt the Resolution to make the City of Rock Creek’s Elected Officials “Employees” for work comp. Motion passed all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the City Council Payroll for 2021. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned by Christenson to approve payment of check #’s 16001 – 16045 and
e-transfers totaling $186,475.34. Motion passed all in favor.
Ramberg moved seconded by Christenson to adjourn at 9:32PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 20, 2022
