NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 69DU-JV-22-359
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL AND JASON KEHN
COURT FILE NO. 69DU-JV-22-359
TO: ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL
A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION WAS FILED WITH THE COURT ON NOVEMBER 15, 2022, ALLEGING A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. THE COURT HAS SET FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 1:30 P.M .AS THE DATE AND TIME, AT THE COURTHOUSE IN ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, AS THE PLACE FOR A HEARING TO BE HELD IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED MATTER.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether it is in the child’s best interest that the mother’s parental rights be terminated in accordance with Minnesota law. Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying on behalf of the petition.
4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: 12/22/2022
Terri Port Wright
Attorney for Jason Kehn
6 11th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
218-879-4509
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 12, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
Pine County Board
RESOLUTION 2022-64
ESTABLISHING COUNTY COMMISSIONER COMPENSATION, PER DIEMS, AND MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT FOR 2023
WHEREAS, M.S. §375.055 and §375.06 set forth the authorization for compensation of Minnesota County Commissioners; and
WHEREAS, Pine County Commissioners are eligible to receive per diem payments in accordance with the above referenced statutes;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that an annual salary shall be paid to each Pine County Commissioner;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may receive payment of per diem (only one per diem per day) for meetings for county or committee meetings;
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that Commissioners may be allowed and paid for actual and necessary traveling expenses incurred while attending meetings of the County Board; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the following be deemed eligible for per diem reimbursement:
• Regular, Special or Emergency County Board Meetings
• Committee Meetings
• Meetings as directed by the Board or the Board Chair
• Association of Minnesota County Meetings
• All other meetings that meet requirements of MN Statute §375.055.
The Board of Equalization and Canvassing Board meetings are ineligible for per diem reimbursement. A Commissioner shall not be entitled to county per diem, mileage, or other expenses if the committee to which they have been appointed has paid the expense.
The salary for County Commissioners for 2023 is $22,281.
The salary for the County Board Chair for 2023 is $23,505.
The per diem rate per meeting for 2023 is $100 (unchanged from 2022).
The Commissioner and Employee mileage reimbursement rate for 2023 is to follow the federal IRS rate.
Dated this 20th day of December, 2022
Attest:
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to the County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Jan. 5, 2023
PROBATE
State of Minnesota
Pine County
District Court
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-22-87
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Pamela Lee Selden,
Deceased
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name Scott Selden
Address 4515 Bacon Avenue, Inver Grove Heights MN 55077
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are tiled pursuant to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Date: 11/17/2022
Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.