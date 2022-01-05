PUBLIC NOTICE
The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year for Pine County. This summary is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. §375.169. The complete budget, along with supporting documentation, is available for review in the County Administrator’s Office at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota and may be reviewed during normal business hours.
BUDGET SUMMARY 2022
DEPT REVENUE 2021 BUDGET REVENUES 2021 BUDGET EXPENDITURES 2022 BUDGET REVENUES 2022 BUDGET EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
5 COUNTY BOARD 0 261,628 0 272,528
13 COURT ADMINISTRATION 2,500 61,400 8,900 62,900
20 LAW LIBRARY 29,000 29,000 29,000 29,000
41COUNTY AUDITOR- 115,000 779,502 122,500 807,504
TREASURER
61 MIS 15,000 788,750 15,000 935,530
62 CENTRAL SERVICES 34,000 34,000 34,000 34,000
63 TRUTH IN TAXATION 8,000 13,500 9,000 15,000
72 COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR 500 551,484 500 573,748
74AQUATIC INVASIVE 123,319 123,319 123,032 123,032
SPECIES PROG
91 COUNTY ATTORNEY 147,276 1,171,911 146,200 1,241,247
92 CONTRACTED 0 30,000 0 10,000
ATTNYS/CONSULTANTS
93 VICTIM SERVICES 70,000 77,541 70,000 84,346
101 COUNTY RECORDER 306,650 393,896 340,600 431,119
105 COUNTY ASSESSOR 173,900 656,789 175,810 726,984
107 PLANNING AND ZONING 189,323 283,133 192,203 293,459
111 GOVT BUILDING 192,940 810,076 148,500 802,253
OPERATIONS
121 VETERANS SERVICES 14,000 172,670 14,000 168,018
201 COUNTY SHERIFF 1,268,008 4,779,585 1,299,428 4,948,768
204 SHERIFF DISPATCH 0 837,450 0 789,700
205 BOAT & WATER 7,094 7,094 8,055 8,055
206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT 4,766 4,766 4,950 4,950
208 ATV GRANT 8,075 8,075 7,500 7,500
210 GUN PERMITS 45,283 45,283 45,283 45,283
212 CANINE UNIT 10,000 10,000 5,000 10,000
214 BENJAMIN NEEL 2,000 2,000 2,000 5,000
215 FEDERAL BOAT & WATER 4,500 4,500
227 ENHANCE 911 106,641 106,641 106,641 106,641
249 MEDICAL EXAMINER 0 62,000 0 63,500
251 COUNTY JAIL 276,000 4,392,312 168,500 4,423,415
253 COURT SECURITY 0 187,031 0 173,124
255 PROBATION 288,256 997,236 312,331 1,023,530
256 SENTENCE TO SERVE 0 87,641 - -
281 CIVIL DEFENSE 21,615 109,538 21,500 109,029
392 SCORE RECYCLING 385,034 447,029 412,412 471,051
501 ECR LIBRARY 0 339,955 0 354,403
502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY 0 25,000 0 25,000
601 SOIL /WATER 19,049 78,388 19,049 83,867
CONSERVATION
603 COUNTY EXTENSION 0 160,485 0 156,294
604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY 0 10,000 0 10,000
605 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 1,700 0 - -
613 SNAKE RIVER 0 9,968 0 9,968
WATERSHED BOARD
702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING 0 4,500 0 4,500
AUTHORITY
801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 15,201,558 323,800 15,878,338 429,800
813 MEED-CENTRAL 0 7,450 0 7,450
MN INITIATIVE
TOTAL 19,066,487 19,281,826 19,724,732 19,885,996
DEPT HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
#
12-420 INCOME MAINTENANCE 3,241,306 3,312,625 3,437,424 3,474,905
12-430 SOCIAL SERVICES 7,043,438 7,038,869 6,921,689 6,976,473
12-440 CHILDREN’S COLLABORATIVE 134,700 134,700 134,700 134,700
12-481 PUBLIC HEALTH 1,378,495 1,395,609 1,389,531 1,446,862
TOTAL 11,797,939 11,881,803 11,883,344 12,032,940
DEPT HIGHWAY REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
13-310 ADMINISTRATION 0 380,688 0 389,758
13-320 ENGR/CONSTRUCTION 0 6,977,428 0 10,199,480
13-330 EQUIPMENT 0 2,173,528 0 2,322,874
13-340 REPAIR AND SHOP 0 1,928,275 0 2,136,874
13-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL 12,125,287 665,368 15,119,354 70,368
TOTAL 12,125,287 12,125,287 15,119,354 15,119,354
DEPT COVID-19 RELIEF FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
19-801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL - - 0 115,033
DEPT RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
22-703 LAND USE 852,800 852,800 791,233 791,233
22-705 ROAD FUND GAS TAX 16,306 16,306 16,306 16,306
22-707 TIMBER DEVELOPMENT 28,422 28,422 25,000 25,000
22-708 BLIGHT CLEANUP 28,422 28,422 25,000 25,000
22-709 PARKS DEVELOP/ACQUISITION 56,844 56,844 100,000 100,000
TOTAL 982,794 982,794 957,539 957,539
DEPT BUILDING FUND REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
38-801 BUILDING FUND 25,000 25,000 35,000 35,000
# DEPARTMENT
39-810 2015A JAIL BONDS 1,175,495 1,107,810 1,174,025 1,101,910
DEPT 2012A CTHSE BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
40-810 2012A COURTHOUSE BONDS 1,022,548 992,071 1,025,847 911,469
DEPT 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
41-810 2017A G.O. CIP BONDS 344,831 321,577 342,678 324,838
DEPT EQUIPMENT REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
43-801 EQUIPMENT 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000
DEPT ELECTIONS REVENUES EXPENDITURES REVENUES EXPENDITURES
# DEPARTMENT
44-801 ELECTIONS 79,034 16,800 99,100 99,100
TOTAL ALL FUNDS 46,644,415 46,759,968 50,386,619 50,608,179
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-102
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanancy
Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter
In the Matter of:
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, John Teran Jr., and Clarence John Herron
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court to be held remotely, on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Administration for the remote ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS: the Honorable Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
By: Heather Powell, Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021. January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-95
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joseph Martin Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph M. Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph Gabrelcik,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 19, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Scott Sandstrom, whose address is 30705 Reflection Avenue, Shafer, Minnesota, 55074, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 21, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3 year term), and Clerk (2 year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and 5 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 pm and 5 pm on last day of filing, January 11, 2022. $2 filing fee.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2022
The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 pm on the third Tuesday of every month in 2022: January 18, February 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, & November 15. The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 15 after the Board Meeting. The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 8, 2020, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8 pm. (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 15.) Board of Appeal and Equalization shall occur on Wednesday, April 13th at 3 pm. There is no meeting in December. The meetings are open to the public. Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Rock Creek has set the following dates for their January and February meetings for the year 2022:
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7 PM
Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7 PM
Meetings will return to the regular schedule in March, the third Monday of the month.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CASE TYPE: QUIET TITLE
Court File No.: 58-CV-20-638
SUMMONS
Adrian D.J. Marsden, Jr., Mary C.
Marsden, Steven J. Marsden and James M. Marsden,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
The unknown heirs of Adrian Marsden, Sr. and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIAN MARSDEN, SR. AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons locatd at:
Robert J. Polski, Jr.
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect tour rights or may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 5, in Section 24, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, containing 7.61 acres more or less.
The object of this action is to quiet title to the real property identified above.
Dated: 12/20/2021
/s/ Robert J Polski
Robert J. Polski, Jr., #87439
101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ph: 651-224-1776
Fax: 651-224-4883
E-Mail: polskilaw@aol.com
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS
Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 13, 20, 2022
