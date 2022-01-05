PUBLIC NOTICE

The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year for Pine County.  This summary is published in accordance with Minn. Stat. §375.169.  The complete budget, along with supporting documentation, is available for review in the County Administrator’s Office at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota and may be reviewed during normal business hours.

BUDGET SUMMARY 2022

DEPT     REVENUE     2021 BUDGET REVENUES       2021 BUDGET EXPENDITURES     2022 BUDGET REVENUES    2022 BUDGET EXPENDITURES

#            DEPARTMENT

5            COUNTY BOARD                 0                                               261,628                                                          0                                        272,528 

13          COURT ADMINISTRATION  2,500                                            61,400                                                    8,900                                           62,900 

20          LAW LIBRARY             29,000                                                 29,000                                                 29,000                                           29,000 

41COUNTY AUDITOR-             115,000                                               779,502                                               122,500                                          807,504

TREASURER   

61 MIS                                      15,000                                               788,750                                                 15,000                                         935,530 

62 CENTRAL SERVICES           34,000                                                 34,000                                                 34,000                                           34,000 

63 TRUTH IN TAXATION              8,000                                                13,500                                                   9,000                                           15,000 

72 COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR       500                                               551,484                                                      500                                         573,748 

74AQUATIC INVASIVE             123,319                                               123,319                                               123,032                                         123,032

SPECIES PROG

91 COUNTY ATTORNEY          147,276                                             1,171,911                                              146,200                                       1,241,247 

92 CONTRACTED                              0                                                30,000                                                         0                                            10,000

ATTNYS/CONSULTANTS

93 VICTIM SERVICES                70,000                                                 77,541                                                 70,000                                           84,346 

101 COUNTY RECORDER       306,650                                               393,896                                               340,600                                         431,119 

105 COUNTY ASSESSOR        173,900                                               656,789                                               175,810                                         726,984 

107 PLANNING AND ZONING  189,323                                               283,133                                               192,203                                          293,459 

111 GOVT BUILDING               192,940                                               810,076                                               148,500                                          802,253

OPERATIONS

121 VETERANS SERVICES       14,000                                               172,670                                                 14,000                                         168,018 

201 COUNTY SHERIFF         1,268,008                                            4,779,585                                             1,299,428                                      4,948,768 

204 SHERIFF DISPATCH                   0                                               837,450                                                         0                                          789,700 

205 BOAT & WATER                    7,094                                                  7,094                                                   8,055                                             8,055 

206 SNOWMOBILE GRANT         4,766                                                   4,766                                                    4,950                                              4,950 

208 ATV GRANT                          8,075                                                   8,075                                                    7,500                                              7,500 

210 GUN PERMITS                    45,283                                                45,283                                                  45,283                                            45,283 

212 CANINE UNIT                      10,000                                                10,000                                                   5,000                                           10,000 

214 BENJAMIN NEEL                   2,000                                                  2,000                                                   2,000                                            5,000                                                                                                  

215 FEDERAL BOAT & WATER                                                                                                                          4,500                                            4,500 

227 ENHANCE 911                   106,641                                                106,641                                                 106,641                                          106,641 

249 MEDICAL EXAMINER                  0                                                 62,000                                                         0                                           63,500 

251 COUNTY JAIL                   276,000                                            4,392,312                                               168,500                                       4,423,415 

253 COURT SECURITY                     0                                                187,031                                                        0                                          173,124 

255 PROBATION                     288,256                                                997,236                                               312,331                                      1,023,530 

256 SENTENCE TO SERVE               0                                                 87,641                                                         -                                                    -

281 CIVIL DEFENSE                  21,615                                               109,538                                                 21,500                                         109,029 

392 SCORE RECYCLING         385,034                                               447,029                                               412,412                                          471,051 

501 ECR LIBRARY                            0                                                339,955                                                        0                                          354,403 

502 HISTORICAL SOCIETY               0                                                  25,000                                                        0                                            25,000 

601 SOIL /WATER                      19,049                                                78,388                                                 19,049                                            83,867

CONSERVATION

603 COUNTY EXTENSION                 0                                               160,485                                                          0                                          156,294 

604 AGRICULTURE SOCIETY            0                                                 10,000                                                         0                                           10,000 

605 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 1,700                                                        0                                                          -                                                    -

613 SNAKE RIVER                             0                                                   9,968                                                         0                                             9,968

WATERSHED BOARD

702 PINE COUNTY HOUSING            0                                                  4,500                                                         0                                             4,500

AUTHORITY

801 NON-DEPARTMENTAL  15,201,558                                               323,800                                          15,878,338                                         429,800

813 MEED-CENTRAL                         0                                                  7,450                                                         0                                             7,450

MN INITIATIVE

TOTAL                                19,066,487                                          19,281,826                                           19,724,732                                     19,885,996 

DEPT               HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES                     REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES                 REVENUES                EXPENDITURES

#

12-420           INCOME MAINTENANCE                                      3,241,306                      3,312,625                        3,437,424                            3,474,905

12-430           SOCIAL SERVICES                                               7,043,438                     7,038,869                        6,921,689                            6,976,473

12-440           CHILDREN’S COLLABORATIVE                               134,700                        134,700                           134,700                               134,700

12-481           PUBLIC HEALTH                                                  1,378,495                      1,395,609                        1,389,531                             1,446,862

                     TOTAL                                                                11,797,939                    11,881,803                       11,883,344                           12,032,940

DEPT            HIGHWAY                                                         REVENUES                  EXPENDITURES               REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES

#                   DEPARTMENT

13-310          ADMINISTRATION                                                              0                      380,688                             0                                         389,758 

13-320          ENGR/CONSTRUCTION                                                     0                      6,977,428                          0                                     10,199,480 

13-330          EQUIPMENT                                                                      0                      2,173,528                          0                                       2,322,874 

13-340          REPAIR AND SHOP                                                            0                     1,928,275                           0                                       2,136,874 

13-801          NON-DEPARTMENTAL                                         12,125,287                      665,368                         15,119,354                               70,368 

                    TOTAL                                                                  12,125,287                     12,125,287                     15,119,354                           15,119,354 

DEPT           COVID-19 RELIEF FUND                                       REVENUES               EXPENDITURES                REVENUES                EXPENDITURES

#                  DEPARTMENT

19-801          NON-DEPARTMENTAL                                                         -                              -                                0                                         115,033

DEPT           RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT                                REVENUES                EXPENDITURES              REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES

#                  DEPARTMENT

22-703         LAND USE                                                                852,800                         852,800                      791,233                                   791,233

22-705         ROAD FUND GAS TAX                                                16,306                         16,306                      16,306                                        16,306 

22-707         TIMBER DEVELOPMENT                                            28,422                          28,422                       25,000                                        25,000 

22-708         BLIGHT CLEANUP                                                      28,422                         28,422                        25,000                                       25,000 

22-709         PARKS DEVELOP/ACQUISITION                                 56,844                         56,844                       100,000                                    100,000 

                   TOTAL                                                                       982,794                        982,794                      957,539                                    957,539 

DEPT          BUILDING FUND                                                   REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES              REVENUES                EXPENDITURES

#                 DEPARTMENT

38-801         BUILDING FUND                                                         25,000                           25,000                     35,000                                       35,000

#                 DEPARTMENT

39-810        2015A JAIL BONDS                                                   1,175,495                          1,107,810                  1,174,025                            1,101,910

DEPT         2012A CTHSE BONDS                                            REVENUES                EXPENDITURES              REVENUES                EXPENDITURES

#                DEPARTMENT

40-810       2012A COURTHOUSE BONDS                                   1,022,548                          992,071                     1,025,847                               911,469

DEPT        2017A G.O. CIP BONDS                                           REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES            REVENUES                  EXPENDITURES

#               DEPARTMENT

41-810       2017A G.O. CIP BONDS                                                  344,831                         321,577                       342,678                                324,838

DEPT        EQUIPMENT                                                            REVENUES                  EXPENDITURES           REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES

#               DEPARTMENT

43-801      EQUIPMENT                                                                    25,000                          25,000                          25,000                                  25,000

DEPT       ELECTIONS                                                              REVENUES                   EXPENDITURES          REVENUES                 EXPENDITURES

#              DEPARTMENT

44-801      ELECTIONS                                                                     79,034                           16,800                          99,100                                99,100

                TOTAL ALL FUNDS                                                    46,644,415                        46,759,968                 50,386,619                          50,608,179

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 2022

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:

Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.

Property address:  12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063   

Parcel I.D. #:  28-5506-000

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Mortgage Originator:  Lake Area Bank

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.  

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.  This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dated:  December 1, 2021    Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee

Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022

STATE OF MINNESOTA

PINE COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 58-JV-21-102

Case Type: CHIPS-Permanancy

Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter

In the Matter of:

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, John Teran Jr., and Clarence John Herron

NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court to be held remotely, on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Administration for the remote ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS: the Honorable Heather Wynn

Judge of District Court

Amy Willert, Court Administrator

/s/ Heather Powell

By: Heather Powell, Deputy

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021. January 6, 2022

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 58-PR-21-95

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joseph Martin Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph M. Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph Gabrelcik,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 19, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Scott Sandstrom, whose address is 30705 Reflection Avenue, Shafer, Minnesota, 55074, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. 

Dated: December 21, 2021

/s/ Peggy Zdon

Registrar

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Kevin A. Hofstad

LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.

539 Main Street S.

Pine City, MN, 55063

Attorney License No: 12445X

Telephone: (320) 629-7537

FAX: (320) 629-2479

Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022

MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING

Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3 year term), and Clerk (2 year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and 5 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.  Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 pm and 5 pm on last day of filing, January 11, 2022.  $2 filing fee.   

Charm Dreier, Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022

MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2022 

The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 pm on the third Tuesday of every month in 2022: January 18, February 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, & November 15.  The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 15 after the Board Meeting.  The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 8, 2020, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8 pm.  (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 15.)  Board of Appeal and Equalization shall occur on Wednesday, April 13th at 3 pm.  There is no meeting in December.  The meetings are open to the public.  Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board. 

 Charm Dreier, Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022

CITY OF ROCK CREEK

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Rock Creek has set the following dates for their January and February meetings for the year 2022:

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7 PM

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7 PM

Meetings will return to the regular schedule in March, the third Monday of the month.

Nancy Runyan

Deputy Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 2022

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE: QUIET TITLE

Court File No.: 58-CV-20-638

SUMMONS

Adrian D.J. Marsden, Jr., Mary C.

Marsden, Steven J. Marsden and James M. Marsden,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

The unknown heirs of Adrian Marsden, Sr. and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint herein,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADRIAN MARSDEN, SR. AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN.

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons locatd at:

Robert J. Polski, Jr.

101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500

St. Paul, MN 55101

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer. 

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect tour rights or may lose the case. 

6. ALTERNATE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Lot 5, in Section 24, Township 39, Range 22, Pine County, Minnesota, containing 7.61 acres more or less.

The object of this action is to quiet title to the real property identified above.

Dated: 12/20/2021

/s/ Robert J Polski

Robert J. Polski, Jr., #87439

101 E. 5th Street, Suite 1500

St. Paul, MN 55101

Ph: 651-224-1776

Fax: 651-224-4883

E-Mail: polskilaw@aol.com

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFFS

Published in the Pine City Pioneer January 6, 13, 20, 2022

