PUBLIC HEARING
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VACATION HOME RENTAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Pokegama Planning Commission will convene for their regular meeting on Monday, July 17,2023 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd. to conduct a public hearing:
1. Conditional Use Permit for Premier Properties, Cole Newman, Pokegama Lake Island., to consider the property being used as a Vacation Home Rental.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: July 7, 2023
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 13, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Monday, July 24, 2023 beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S) and https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or +1 (650)4191505, Meeting ID: 568575313.
VARIANCE REQUEST
A parking variance request from Fred Stelter to allow 100 parking spaces for 82 units of dormitory-style student housing at the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the Mixed Use District (MXU).
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 13, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Loren and Carol Peterson requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 10006 Lakeside Drive, Finlayson (PID: 27.0091.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 7, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Khu Thao is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 16195 Par Circle (PID: 26.5325.000), Pine City Township, Section 08, Township 38, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants has requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Bruce and Ladaun Johnson are requesting a variance at 67207 Michaelson Rd S, Finlayson (PID: 27.0140.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 10, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1B and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an enlarged replacement dwelling that does not meet the 20’ road right-of-way setback.
Stanley Genadek is requesting a variance at 75540 Happy Valley Rd, Willow River (PID: 17.5143.000), Kettle River Township, Section 21, Township 44, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an enlarged replacement dwelling that does not meet the 100’ Ordinary High Water Level setback from Long Lake.
Richard Trask is requesting a variance at 52468 West Grindstone Road, Sandstone (PID: 12.0345.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 12 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a dwelling addition to a structure that does not meet the Ordinary High Water Level setback from Grindstone Lake.
Ryan and Stefanie Jones and Sandra Pangerl are filing an appeal at 11681 Snake River Dr, Pine City (PID: 28.5222.000), Pokegama Township, Section 36, Township 39, Range 22 as follows:
The applicant has appealed a denial of an after-the-fact Conditional Use Permit for a structure constructed within the Floodway District, pursuant to Sections 4.3 and 10.32 of the Pine County Floodplain Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-52
Estate of Robert Ernest Wappula also known as Robert Wappula also known as Robert E. Wappula,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Virginia G. Wappula, whose address is 6122 150th St. N., Hugo, MN 55038, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 27, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Robert H. Collins
Collins & Estrem, P.A.
20 Lake Street North, Suite 202
Forest Lake, MN, 55025
Attorney License No: 0237644
Telephone: (651) 464-7400
Email: rob@collinsestrem.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 6, 13, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING SPECIAL MEETING and COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
June 13, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Others present: Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter, Human Resources Generalist Jessica Blesener, County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, IT Manager Ryan Findell, Health & Human Services Director Rebecca Foss, Probation Supervisor Sherry Johnson, Public Works Director Mark LeBrun, and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those present.
Department Presentations
The following presentations were provided by department delegates sharing successes, critical issues and 2-5-year goals:
A. Current Demographic & Economic Information - Lezlie Sauter
B. Current Workforce Information -Jessica Blesener
C. County Attorney - Reese Frederickson
D. County Sheriff - Jeff Nelson
E. Information Technology - Ryan Findell
F. Health and Human Services - Becky Foss
G. Probation - Sherry Johnson
H. Highway / Public Works - Mark LeBrun
I. Auditor/Treasurer - Kelly Schroeder
The commissioners identified the following issues for consideration:
• 2024 levy and additional funding streams
• Support collaboration between Health & Human Services, Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office and Probation
• Public Safety
• Sheriff Office Space Planning & Office Workload
• Building Maintenance and Upgrades
• Supervisor Supports
• Staff Retention
• County Attorney Office Workload
• Jail Bonding Project
The proposed strategic issues will be reviewed and refined at a future meeting.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 1:15 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING-Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve:
Minutes of the June 6, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and June 12, 2023 County Board of Appeal and Equalization Minutes.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence: None.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2023
Increase
Decrease
General Fund
$1,026,010
$874,297
($151,713)
Health and Human Services Fund
$1,421,799
$1,979,658
$557,859
Road and Bridge Fund
$2,067,953
$2,957,991
$890,038
Opioid
Settlement
$0
$241,148
$241,148
COVID Relief
$2,273,453
$3,093,145
$819,692
Land
$2,550,088
$2,705,721
$155,632
Self Insurance
$321,504
$276,168
($45,336)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
$32,154,695
$35,736,790
$3,582,096
Approval the May 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $3,820,940.63, as follows: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 4,472.12; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 23,411.00; Askov Deep Rock, 8,626.23; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 3,775.00; Auto Value-Hinckley, 3,277.62; BLAINE BROTHERS INC, 2,073.22; Blue Zones LLC, 32,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 292,652.85; BUETOW TRUCKING EXCAVATION LLC, 3,900.00; C & T CONTRACTING, 5,900.00; Calm.com Inc, 3,852.91; Cargill, Inc, 17,944.34; Cavallin Inc, 3,005.70; CELLEBRITE INC, 6,100.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 32,000.53; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 5,969.29; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,395.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 45,840.07; Dales Heating & Appliances Llc, 2,694.00; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 2,701.03; DHS State Operated Services, 39,748.05; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 5,541.03; East Central Energy Of Braham, 14,612.22; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; Eide Auto Center Inc, 105,834.58; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,651.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,423.45; Family Alternatives, 7,916.40; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,005.00; Grand Casino Hinckley, 5,052.04; GUARDIAN, 9,780.01; GUARDIAN FLEET SAFETY, 47,320.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,741.76; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,533.07; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 95,701.16; LHB INC, 9,941.10; LSQ FUNDING GROUP LC, 3,710.63; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,158.14; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,497.50; MEDSURETY, LLC, 2,318.67; MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF SERVICE, 2,328.30; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 4,066.28; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 6,684.09; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,126.15; Mn Depart Of Revenue, 49,840.69; MN Dept of Human Services, 2,560.64; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,637.55; MONARCH PAVING, 4,919.40; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,623.30; NORTHERN PAWN SHOP, 13,500.00; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 30,367.20; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 27,486.24; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OMG MIDWEST INC, 119,023.85; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,565.07; Phase Inc, 2,144.92; PRIMARY PRODUCTS COMPANY, 4,510.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; RIDGEWAY & ASSOCIATES, 2,078.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 13,708.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,528.00; SCI BROADBAND, 24,573.00; Slims Texaco Service, 4,558.53; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; STEPP MFG. INC, 2,079.50; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,767.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 24,069.10; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 114,118.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 8,466.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 470,057.86; Verizon Wireless, 11,506.16; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 10,859.00; WELIA HEALTH, 2,699.97; WOLF CREEK, 16,012.50;
ZIEGLER INC, 2,392.54.
Approve the following applications: A. Temporary Wine License: Osprey Wild Center, 54165 Audubon Dr, Sandstone for Anna VonRueden event on August 12, 2023.
B. Temporary 3.2 License: 19201 Woodland Acres, Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres, Pine City for annual Booya picnic on August 13 & 14.
C. Temporary Liquor License: Rock Creek Lions, Heidelberger’s, 3925 State Highway 70, Pine City for events on September 1-4, 2023 & September 9, 2023.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
Brook Park Township Ordinance for Law Enforcement
Effective June, 2023 – December 31, 2023, on an as needed basis, at the 2023 rate of $61.29 per hour
City of Finlayson Ordinance for Law Enforcement
Effective June, 2023 – December 31, 2023, on an as needed basis, at the 2023 rate of $61.29 per hour
Local Option Sales Tax Administration with the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue
The Department of Revenue administers Pine County’s local option sales tax. This updated contract will reflect a one-time per month payment, 40 days after the end of the month. The administration fee is changed to reflect a flat fee of 1.35%
2024-2025 Assessment Contract with Sandstone Township
Sandstone Township will pay the county the sum of the number of parcels times $8.00 and $7.00 for the respective assessment years.
Approve the promotion of Jessica Steffen, Case Aide for Financial Assistance, effective June 21, 2023, $21.97/hour, Grade 5.
Approve the hiring of Joanna Gechas, full-time Administrative Assistant, University of Minnesota Extension. Effective June 21, 2023 $18.60 / hour, Grade 4, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A. Case Aides Laurie Plessel and Jessica Nichols to attend the Minnesota Counties Health and Human Services Accountants Conference. Registration $100 each, Lodging $610 each, Travel estimate $150. Total cost estimate $1,570.
B. Child Support Supervisor Jodi Blesener to attend the Minnesota Family Support and Recovery Council Conference (Child Support Conference). Registration $295, Lodging/Meals $436.83, travel $155. Total cost estimate $887.
Public Hearing—Norman Township Opposing Classification of Tax Forfeited Property in Norman Township.
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated that on March 14, 2023 the county board approved resolution 2023-13 classifying a number of tax-forfeited properties as non-conservation with the intent to sell the listed parcels, including parcels in Norman Township. Norman Township notified the county of its opposition to the reclassification and sale of the following parcels: 22.0296.000 & 22.0299.000 in Section 28, and parcels 22.0330.000-22.0333.000 & 22.0335.000-22.0350.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:18 a.m. for public comment. Norman Township Chair Bruce Jensen, and property owner George Swanson, stated their opposition to the sale of these properties. Mr. Jensen stated a financial hardship to the township when landlocked land is sold and a cartway is necessary. Mr. Swanson stated the likely access to these lands would fragment his agricultural property adjacent to these tax forfeited parcels. Land Commissioner Greg Beck stated his recommendation would be to offer on sealed bid to adjacent landowners with a timeline of 12 months; if there is no sale, leave it to the recommendation of the Land Advisory Committee to adjust the price or offer it at public auction. With no further public comment, the public hearing was closed at 10:38 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to modify the listing to move the affected parcels to the sealed bid for adjoining landowner section with a timeline of 12 months. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met on June 12, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Highway
i. Ratify the termination of Fleet Supervisor Ed Eiffler, effective April 28, 2023. The position will not be backfilled and the duties will be reassigned within the department and to the proposed Highway Maintenance Supervisor.
ii. Authorize the hiring of a Highway Maintenance Supervisor in place of the recently vacated Fleet Supervisor position. Grade 11, starting pay $29.68 per hour.
B. Zoning & Solid Waste
Acknowledge the resignation of Zoning and Solid Waste Technician Jessica Sonsteby effective June 8, 2023 and authorize backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Assessor
Authorize the regrading of the Assessor Clerk position from grade 4 to grade 6 to reflect an increase in the job complexity, and to rename the position to Assessment Technician, and approve the updated job description.
D. Health & Human Services
i. Ratify the termination of Social Worker Tally Staber, effective April 27, 2023, and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Office Support Specialist Amber Koppy, effective June 2, 2023. Backfill of the position is not requested at this time.
iii. Approve the revised job description of the HHS Office Manager to reflect supervisory responsibilities for the office support specialists and approve the regrade of the position from Grade 8 to Grade 9.
E. Administration
Amend Pine County Policy Section 6 – Holidays, to include the addition of the Juneteenth Holiday to be observed annually on June 19th
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel Committee recommendations. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the hiring of Kellie McCord, Social Worker, effective June 26, 2023, $26.40/hour, Grade 10, Step 1. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the installation of additional HVAC cooling for the main courthouse IT data closet to Dale’s Heating & Appliance in the amount of $11,220.00, together with the cost of necessary additional electrical wiring. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Ludwig left the meeting at 11:27 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-32 to continue participating in the Council on Local Results and Innovation Performance Measurement Program. Second by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 3-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to award Contract #2302 to New Look Contracting, Inc. in the amount of $2,274,362.24. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 3-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:49 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 13, 2023
