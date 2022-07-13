Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Between Two Pines Therapy
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 615 8th Ave. NE, Pine City, MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Ringness Therapy and Consulting, LLC
Address: 615 8th Ave. NE, Pine City, MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Mari Soma Ringness
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: mariringness@yahoo.com
Work Item 1320379400023
Original File Number 1320379400023
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
07/04/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 7, 14, 2022
SUMMONS
(Parentage–Custody and Support)
BOUZIKIAN V. GRAVES
CASE NUM: FLRI2007675
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: SHERELLE GRAVES
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelps.org). or by contacting your local bar association. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed. A judgement in entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who received or seen a copy of it. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. You must attend child mediation on August 15th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. – call (951)777-3147 – please call 15 min prior to appointment, and you are given NOTICE of Hearing on August 29th at 8:30 p.m. in Depart F501. RIVERSIDE FAMILY COURT located at: 4175 Main Street P.O. Box 431, Riverside CA, 92501. By responding to this summons you are served.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR PINE CITY TOWNSHIP OFFICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to qualified voters of Pine City Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period beginning Tuesday, August 2nd and closing Tuesday, August 16th at 5:00 p.m.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at: Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd., Pine City, the office will be open on Tuesday August 16th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for filing. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of these hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk at (651) 621-4049. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
Filing fee: $2.00
Office to be filled at the Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 General Election:
Supervisor Seat A: 4-year term
Supervisor Seat B: 4-year term
Supervisor Seat D: 2-year term to fill the unexpired portion of a 4-year term that was vacated
Pine City Township Clerk,
Tammy Carlson
Published in the Pine City Pioneer on July 14, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,292.29
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within tweleve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: August 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 7, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022
GENERAL ELECTION
CITY OF BROOK PARK, MINNESOTA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brook Park General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Candidates for the offices listed below may file in person or by mail between 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Complete documents and fees must be received, physically, by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of filing, which is August 16, 2022.
Mayor – 2 year term
City Council (2 seats) – 4 year term
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, email citybrookpark@outlook.com or call (320)679-1355. Filings will be accepted in the City Clerk’s office, 206 3 Ave. Brook Park, MN 55007, the cost of filing is $3.00. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
If you have questions about filing for office, please contact the City of Clerk’s office at (320) 679-1355 or email at citybrookpark@outlook.com
City of Brook Park Clerk,
Emeri Hagfors
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
To the voters of the City of Rock Creek
In the County of Pine, State of Minnesota.
Notice is Hereby Given, that a General Election will be held in the City of Rock Creek, Minnesota on Tuesday, the 8th day of November, 2022, at which the polls will be open from the hours of 7AM to 8PM for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices:
Mayor
City Council Seat City Council Seat
The polling place for the General Election is the Rock Creek City Center located at the Junction of Old Hwy 61 and State Hwy 70.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator City of Rock Creek
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
Notice of Filing Dates for Election to School Board
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 578 shall begin on August 2, 2022, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 16, 2022.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each and one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for term of (2) years.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063. The District Office is open Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The District Office will NOT be open for filing on Friday, August 5, 2022 or August 12, 2022.
The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 9, 2022.
By Order of the School Board
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Pine City School District, ISD #578
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022
GENERAL ELECTION
CITY OF PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Pine City General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Candidates for the offices listed below may file in person or by mail between 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Complete documents and fees must be received, physically, by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of filing, which is August 16, 2022.
OfficeTermElection TypeFiling Fee
Mayor2 yearsGeneral$2.00
City Council4 yearsGeneral$2.00
City Council4 yearsGeneral$2.00
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, email billi.larson@pinecitygov.com or call (320) 629-2575. Filings will be accepted in the City Clerk’s office, 315 Main St S, Ste. 100, Pine City, MN, 55063. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
If you have questions about filing for office, please contact the City of Clerk’s office at (320) 629-2575 or email at billi.larson@pinecitygov.com
Billi Larson, Deputy Clerk
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING and
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
June 28, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Nemadji Research
7564 Birch Street
Bruno, Minnesota
Commissioner Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and JJ Waldhalm. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Matt Ludwig was absent (excused).
Others present: Becky Lourey, Owner of Nemadji Research, Nemadji Research Chief Executive Officer Jason Benzie, Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, Board and Water Soil Resources (BWSR) Conservationist Erin Loeffler, SWCD District Manager Paul Swanson, and Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Becky Lourey and Jason Benzie welcomed those in attendance and provided an overview of Nemadji Research.
Those present introduced themselves.
1. Water Ouality/W atershed Protection and Management
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, BWSR Conservationist Erin Loeffler, and Pine SWCD District Manager Paul Swanson reviewed MPCA’s Current Watershed Cycle and Approach and One Watershed One Plan programs. Programs/funding available to residents were reviewed and discussed.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11 :35 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 11 :40 a.m.
2. Short Term Rentals
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an overview of local impact, regulations and housing affordability relating to short term rentals in Pine County. Registering short term rentals was discussed.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 12:26 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers and https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or +1 (650)4191505, Meeting ID: 568575313.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Darin Schmidt to consider allowing Outdoor Storage or Wholesaling at 435 5th Street SE, Pine City in the Central Business District, also referred to as parcel #42.5317.000
REZONING REQUEST
A request from Kip Rydberg to consider rezoning parcel #420.089.003 in Pine City from Agricultural-Open Space to General Technology/Industrial District.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Brian and Debra Bombard are requesting .a variance at 13273 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City (PID: 26.5129.000), Pine City Township, Section 34, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 176-square foot attached deck that does not meet the 50’ setback from the ordinary high water level.
Tim Garvin is requesting a variance at 53814 Shadow Oak Rd, Kerrick (PID: 16.0094.000), Kerrick Township, Section 11, Township 45, Range 18 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1A of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 10’x20’ bunkhouse/office that does not meet the 100’ setback from the ordinary high water level.
Dan McPhillips is requesting a variance at 80244 Woodland Shores Rd, Willow River (PID: 17.0133.00), Kettle River Township, Section 12, Township 44, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 20’x24’ cabin addition to a legally nonconforming structure that does not meet the required 150’ OHWL setback.
Luke and Leslie Hegge are requesting a conditional use permit at 17644 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.5392.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 23, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional use permit to construct a 240 square foot moveable dwelling and two seasonal camper pads to be operated as vacation rentals pursuant to Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance Section 4.4.3J.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Publish: Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022,
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VARIANCE REQUEST
Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 25 of the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pokegama Township will hold a public hearing at its regular meeting date on Monday August 15, 2022 at 7:00 pm, at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Mn. 55063, The applicant is requesting a variance for a 2 ft. setback from OHWL and 2ft vs 5 ft side lot setback to re-construct a water oriented accessory structure. The variance is located at 16282 Edgewater Rd. The property owner and applicant is Connie Keane, 16282 Edgewater Rd, Pine City.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: July 5, 2022
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 21, 2022-10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke was present via electronic means. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was absent.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the June 7, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the June 13, 2022 Board of Appeal & Equalization Meeting. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 1,219,186
1,026,010 (193,176)
Health and Human Services Fund
1,074,192 1,421,799
347,606
Road and Bridge Fund 3,261,877
2,067,953 (1,193,925)
COVID Relief 2,872,569
2,273,453 (599,115)
Land 2,649,354
2,550,088 (99,265)
Self Insurance 602,861
321,504 (281,357)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
33,450,509 32,154,695
(1,295,814)
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 458 under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $3,857,874.37, were paid during the period of May 1, 2022-May 31, 2022:
Advanced Graphix Inc., 2,942.24; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 2,185.63; American Solutions For Business, 14,959.35; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Askov Deep Rock, 6,547.10; Aspen Mills, 8,201.79; Auto Value-Hinckley, 3,725.04; BAUER CONSTRUCTION, 6,720.00; BETHLEHAM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2,429.55; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,040.50; Brett Paige Construction LLC, 7,932.50; BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC, 12,478.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 24,508.39; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 3,553.15; Changing Gaits Inc, 2,745.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 13,909.53; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 12,000.00; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 37,947.99; DHS State Operated Services, 7,044.00; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 61,256.85; East Central Energy Of Braham, 14,804.06; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 3,401.59; EKLUNDS AG SERVICES INC, 2,480.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 8,039.30; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 4,331.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,648.00; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,029.44; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,970.00; FURTHER, 3,668.54; Government Management Group, 5,000.00; Hibbing Community College, 2,100.00; Initiative Foundation, 7,450.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,701.44; KNOWBE4 INC, 5,466.00; LEWIS BRISBOIS BISGAARD & SMITH LLP, 6,392.00; LHB INC, 9,463.64; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,544.31; LSS, 6,000.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,080.93; MATTHEW BENDER & CO INC, 2,082.93; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,975.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC, 149,090.31; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 27,732.76; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 15,595.03; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; Minnesota UI Fund, 2,374.98; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 16,124.15; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,532.35; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 20,400.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,818.10; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 14,388.00; North Homes Inc, 21,850.97; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 3,168.33; Northwoods Children Home, 34,326.12; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 2,383.62; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 2,208.38; Phase Inc (Pc Dac) Dac, 4,203.80; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 8,580.99; POKEGAMA LAKE ASSOCIATION, 16,000.00; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,651.75; Project Lifesaver Inc, 4,300.00; PTS OF AMERICA LLC , 5,288.00; SEH INC, 4,925.01; Slims Texaco Service, 2,002.96; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,250.00; Starwire Technologies, LLC, 45,427.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,202.60; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 32,161.36; SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT, 8,957.00; SWATMOD LLC, 2,065.76; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 115,605.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,577.23; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 291,289.58; Verizon Wireless, 10,823.82; Ziegler Inc., 8,633.17.
Approve the following:
A. Repurchase Application
i. Resolutions 2022-34 authorizing Stearns Bank, mortgagee to repurchase on behalf of Gail S. Mattson, prior owner, to repurchase Pine County parcels 42.0109.000 (315 10th St NW, Pine City) in full. The title of the property will be in place of Ms. Mattson’s ownership.
B. Temporary Liquor Licenses
i. Approve applications for Temporary 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor Licenses and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Schroeder to sign 3.2 licenses and sign the liquor license application.
Accept the donations for the Veterans Outreach Program: $100 from Mary Pogozdski, $500 from the Sandstone Area Veterans Memorial, and $300 from the Sandstone American Legion.
Accept the $15,000 donation for the Sheriff’s Office K9 Program from the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions.
Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve the 2022 State Boat and Water Safety Grant in the amount of $5,630. This grant will be used for enforcement hours and annual maintenance. The grant period is January 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 and does not require matching funds.
Approve the Windemere Township Law Enforcement agreement to allow the Sheriff’s Office to provide ordinance enforcement on a case to case basis.
Approve the 2022 Motorola Solutions Service Agreement which covers maintenance, support, and other services for the Sheriff’s Office radio system. The service agreement period if for September 01, 2022 – August 31, 2023.
Approve Resolution 2022-33 establishing Ballot Board for the purposes of accepting or rejecting returned absentee, mail, or Military and Overseas Citizens ballots and tabulating the ballots on election day.
Approve the promotion of Corrections Officer Samantha Miller to Jail Sergeant, effective June 22, 2022, $32.58 per hour, Grade 10, Step 7.
Approve the hiring/lateral transfer of Jacqueline Ness from Clerk III in the Auditor’s Office to Clerk III in the Assessor’s Office, $19.02 per hour, Grade 4, Step 2 (no change in grade or wage).
Approve the hiring of Eligibility Worker Nikki Boese effective June 27, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
Approve the following training requests:
A. Fiscal Supervisor Michelle Kelash and Case Aide Angela Boelman to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants Conference, August 24-26, 2022, in Alexandria, MN. Cost per person: Registration/$100, Lodging & meals/$548.05. Mileage $186.25. Total Cost of $1,482.35.
B. Health Educator, Hailey Freedlund to attend the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Annual Conference, July 18-20, in Eagan. All costs associated with attending are covered by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program, no financial impact.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the June 13, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Nicholas Louden, effective May 25, 2022, and approved backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office
1. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time, probationary Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective May 18, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer
11. Acknowledge the resignation of full-time Corrections Officer Andrew Degerstrom-Hanley, effective June 18, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Auditor/Treasurer
1. Modify the current Appraiser job description to reflect the current supervisor as County Assessor and to update the licensing and continuing education requirements with no change to the grade.
D. Probation
1. Acknowledge the resignation of Probation Case Aide Justine Ward, effective June 13, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Public Works
1. Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Adam Johnsen, effective May 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee.
Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule the next meeting of the Pine County Education
Collaborative Leadership Network for July 27, 2022, 6:00 p.m., Pine Technical & Community
College. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Lower St. Croix Watershed 2022-2023
Annual Work Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-35 Designating MEDSURETY
LLC and MA TRIX Trust as Health Reimbursement Arrangement Trustee. Second by
Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11 :02 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 2022
