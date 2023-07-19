Estate of Kathleen Ruth Graupmann, a/k/a Kathleen R. Graupmann,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant to the Minnesota Supreme Court Order ADM20-8001 a hearing will be heard remotely on
August 8, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. by this Court.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
If you object to the relief sought, you must file a written objection with the court by (a.m.) (p.m.) on . Due to the pandemic, in person objections are not currently being accepted. Written objections not filed by the ordered date and time will not be considered. Written objections may be filed with the required filing fee in one of three ways: 1) Mailed to the Pine County District Court-Probate Division, 635 Northridge Drive N.W., Pine City, MN 55063; or 2) Electronically filed using the electronic filing system; or 3) Placed in the on-site drop box designated for court filings.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by 1) publication once a week for two consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in Pine County, the last publication of which is to be at least ten (10) days before the deadline for objections; and 2) mailing via U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice and Order postmarked at least fourteen (14) days prior to the deadline for objections to all interested persons as defined in Minnesota
Statutes Section .524.1-401 and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-204. Any charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
