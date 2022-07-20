Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
SUMMONS
(Parentage–Custody and Support)
BOUZIKIAN V. GRAVES
CASE NUM: FLRI2007675
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: SHERELLE GRAVES
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelps.org). or by contacting your local bar association. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed. A judgement in entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who received or seen a copy of it. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. You must attend child mediation on August 15th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. – call (951)777-3147 – please call 15 min prior to appointment, and you are given NOTICE of Hearing on August 29th at 8:30 p.m. in Depart F501. RIVERSIDE FAMILY COURT located at: 4175 Main Street P.O. Box 431, Riverside CA, 92501. By responding to this summons you are served.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,292.29
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within tweleve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: August 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 7, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION
CITY OF BROOK PARK, MINNESOTA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Brook Park General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Candidates for the offices listed below may file in person or by mail between 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Complete documents and fees must be received, physically, by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of filing, which is August 16, 2022.
Mayor – 2 year term
City Council (2 seats) – 4 year term
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, email citybrookpark@outlook.com or call (320)679-1355. Filings will be accepted in the City Clerk’s office, 206 3 Ave. Brook Park, MN 55007, the cost of filing is $3.00. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.
If you have questions about filing for office, please contact the City of Clerk’s office at (320) 679-1355 or email at citybrookpark@outlook.com
City of Brook Park Clerk,
Emeri Hagfors
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION CITY OF ROCK CREEK, MINNESOTA
Notice is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Candidates for the offices listed below may file in person or by mail between 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Complete documents and fees must be received, physically, by 5:00 p.m. on the last day of filing, August 16, 2022.
Mayor: 2-year term
City Council (two seats): each a 4-year term
Affidavits of Candidacy forms are available at the City Clerk’s office, or email cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us. Filings will be accepted in the City Clerk’s office, 7000 State Hwy 70. The filing fee for each office of candidacy is $2.00.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 21, 2022
Notice of Filing Dates for Election to School Board
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 578 shall begin on August 2, 2022, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 16, 2022.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each and one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for term of (2) years.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063. The District Office is open Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The District Office will NOT be open for filing on Friday, August 5, 2022 or August 12, 2022.
The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 9, 2022.
By Order of the School Board
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Pine City School District, ISD #578
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, 2022
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School
7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, July 11, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Palmblade, Lezlie Sauter, Candice Ames, JacLynn Cavallin. All present.
Also present was Interim Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
PUBLIC FORUM
None
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Motion by Tim Geisler second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
James Foster and Nathan Fort presented a request for turf for an athletic complex . More board discussion will be held at next months meeting
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS:
1. Activities Director - Board Update
2. Food & Nutrition - Staples Board Update
3. Buildings & Grounds - Miller Board Update
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin and second by Tim Geisler and carried to approve consent agenda categories A, B, and C. Category D. was pulled for discussion. After discussion of exit interviews for resignations a motion was made by Becci Palmblade and seconded by Tim Geisler to approve category D and was unanimously approved.
A. MINUTES
Minutes of the June 13, 2022 special meeting are attached for your approval (Link)
B. BILLS
1. Check Register to date for the month of July are enclosed for your approval. (link)
C. EMPLOYMENT
1. Hallie Jones, Vision Teacher, pending official MN teacher licensure (link)
2. Nick Miller, Assistant Girls Hockey Coach (link)
3. Laura Yehlik, High School Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
4. Jared Dyrdahl, High School Assistant Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
5. Brittany Lakeberg, Elementary Assistant Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
6. Cody Schmitz, Vision Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
7. Ruby Olsen, Vision Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
8. Maldonado-Johnson, Nuvia, High School Spanish Teacher effective 2022-23 (link)
9. Frances Wojckik, High School ELA Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
10. Kringstad, High School Social Studies Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
D. RESIGNATIONS
1. Sara Bitton, Assistant Dance Coach effective June 20, 2022.
2. Sheryl Stearns. Social Studies Teacher -7th & 8th grade effective June 30, 2022
3. James Foster. Special Education Teacher effective June 30, 2022
4. Rick Engelstad, Head Tennis Coach effective June 22, 2022
ITEMS ON WHICH BOARD DISCUSSION AND ACTION ARE REQUESTED:
A. TREASURER’S REPORT / CASH FLOW UPDATE
Todd Netzke, SMS, will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting. Todd was not present.
A motion was made by Dan Peterson and seconded by Tim Geisler to approve the treasurer’s report. The motion was passed unanimously.
B. ACCEPTANCE and APPROVAL OF DONATIONS
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Jason & Julie Vinaja
Item $50.00
Designated Purpose (if any)
Pine City School Angel Fund
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Candice Ames and, upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: All in favor
And the following voted against: none.
C. RENEWAL OF PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY WITH PINE INSURANCE
Administration recommends approval of the renewal of the District’s Property & Liability Insurance with Pine Insurance. Discussion. A motion is in order (Proposal)
A motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin and seconded by Billy Head to approve renewal of property and liability insurance policy with Pine Insurance. The motion was passed unanimously.
D. Approval of Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTMF)
Administration recommends approval of the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Schedule.
Discussion. A motion is in order (Proposal) (Projects)
A motion was made by Tim Geisler and seconded by Candice Ames to approve the LTMF schedule, the motion passed unanimously.
E. Motion to approve filing dates for school board.
A motion was made by Billy Head and seconded by Tim Geisler and was approved unanimously.
ITEMS OF INFORMATION AND/OR DISCUSSION ONLY
A. COMMITTEE REPORTS -
a. Negotiations Committee - Dan Peterson, Lezlie Sauterl and Tim Geisler
i. AFSCME
ii. Principal negotiations
iii. Unrepresented staff negotiations
B. ENROLLMENT UPDATE (link)
C. SUPERINTENDENT UPDATES
1. SCRED Legislative Forum - Save the Date! Tuesday, September 27, 2022 5pm-8pm, Chuckers Bowl & Lounge, 1270 W 3rd Street Rush City, MN 55069
2. Online Enrollment Forms
3. August Board Meeting at the Elementary (tour prior to the meeting) Board should meet at 5:30 at the Elementary School for a tour.
4. Auditor - An auditor is being sought.
5. Business Manager - Judy Patzoldt has been helping out in the business office.
BOARD MEMBER ITEMS
A. Celebration gathering request - On August 11th from 2:00 - 3:30 there will be a Meet and Greet for the public to meet new staff members. This will be held at the high school.
B. There will be a Joint Boards Meeting at the PTCC on July 27th at 6 p.m.
AUGUST AGENDA ITEMS
ADJOURNMENT Adjournment was at 8:30 P.M.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 21, 2022
