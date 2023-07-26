PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DMSION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-53
Estate of Kathleen Ruth Graupmann, a/k/a Kathleen R. Graupmann,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pursuant to the Minnesota Supreme Court Order ADM20-8001 a hearing will be heard remotely on
August 8, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. by this Court.
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
If you object to the relief sought, you must file a written objection with the court by (a.m.) (p.m.) on . Due to the pandemic, in person objections are not currently being accepted. Written objections not filed by the ordered date and time will not be considered. Written objections may be filed with the required filing fee in one of three ways: 1) Mailed to the Pine County District Court-Probate Division, 635 Northridge Drive N.W., Pine City, MN 55063; or 2) Electronically filed using the electronic filing system; or 3) Placed in the on-site drop box designated for court filings.
IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that notice shall be given by 1) publication once a week for two consecutive weeks in a legal newspaper in Pine County, the last publication of which is to be at least ten (10) days before the deadline for objections; and 2) mailing via U.S. Postal Service a copy of this Notice and Order postmarked at least fourteen (14) days prior to the deadline for objections to all interested persons as defined in Minnesota
Statutes Section .524.1-401 and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 524.3-204. Any charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceeding be given to the attorney general pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: July 7, 2023
BY THE COURT:
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court, Probate Division
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Bradley J. Kragness
Attorney at Law
17700-113th Avenue North
Dayton, MN 55369
Attorney License No: 143200
Telephone: 763.537.1443
FAX: 763.537.1464
Email: bkragness@bjklaw.net
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 20, 27, 2023
NOTICES
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Council has changed the date for the August meeting to: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 27, 2023
Rock Creek City Council Summary Minutes
June 1, 2023
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by Mayor Dick Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Don Ramberg, Dick Johnson and Sam Christenson.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Kelly Gorman, Sharon Lawrence, Don Burger, Todd Johnson, Tony Samuel, Chad Saari and Craig Saari.
Dan Saumer moved seconded by Ronnie Berdan approval of the May 4, 2023 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Don Ramberg motioned seconded by Dan Saumer approval of amending Zoning
Ordinance #60: Section 1000.09 C-1 Highway Commercial District; Section 1000.10 C-2 Highway Commercial Scenic Byway District and Section 1000.12 I-1 Light Industrial District, add a second paragraph under Subdivision 1: Purpose. Properties within the district that had an existing dwelling and / or any accessory building(s) prior to the adoption of the Zoning Ordinance on December 4, 2014 shall follow Section 1000.08 R-2 Residential District.
Section 1000.23 Signs Subdivision 4: General Requirements amend A. to: Permit Requirements. No off-premise sign shall be erected or maintained within the City except upon application and permit from the City. Amend B. to: Off-premise Signs: 1. Off-premise signs shall not exceed 32 square feet. 2. Off-premise signs will be limited to one (1) sign per parcel. 3. Off-premise signs must follow the minimum setbacks. a. Thirty (30) feet from front, side and rear property lines. b. State highway: one hundred and thirty (130) feet from the center line. c. County Road: One hundred (100) feet from the center line. d. City or local road: Seventy-five (75) feet from the center line. e. Setback corner lot: On corner lots, setback requirements apply to both street frontages. Renumber 2. Calculation of Sign Area to number 4.
Revise Section 1000.34 Enforcement and Penalty. The enforcement provision allows the city to enforce the rules and regulations contained in the Zoning Ordinance by prescribing penalties for violations. And allows the city office to administer citations for violations of City Ordinance. Motion carried all ayes.
Ronnie Berdan motioned seconded by Sam Christenson approval of the Resolution in Support for the City of Pine City, Pine City Township, Pokegama Township, Chengwatana Township, City of Rock Creek, and Royalton Township to submit a grant application for the service Planning Program, with the cost on the Study Grant not to exceed $500.00 for the City. Motion carried all ayes.
Dan Saumer motioned seconded by Don Ramberg approval of the Solar Ordinance #73; An Ordinance regarding Zoning Solar Energy Systems in the City of Rock Creek. Motion carried all ayes.
Sam Christenson motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan approval of the amendments to the Comprehensive Plan. Motion carried all ayes.
Don Ramberg motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan approval of the text amendment to Section 1000.06 A-1Agricultural District, Subd 3 – Florist. Motion carried all ayes.
Don Ramberg motioned seconded by Ronnie Berdan approval of Conditional Use Permit CUP-23-004/Kari Johnson to operate a Floral Shop; The Pink Peony with the conditions listed in the Finding of Fact and Decision. Motion carried all ayes.
Dan Saumer motioned by Don Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 16737 – 16771 and e-transfers totaling $139,668.15. Motion passed all in favor.
Don Ramberg moved seconded by Ronnie Berdan to adjourn at 9:08 p.m. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 27, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Wednesday, July 5, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the June 13, 2023 Minutes of the Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes (Strategic Planning) and the June 20, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Ducks Unlimited White Bear Lake Chapter 032 to conduct lawful gambling on September 9, 2023 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City.
Accept the following donations:
A. Two (2) buses, value of $3,000 each, from 4.0 School Service, to be used at the Benjamin Neel Gun Range for training.
B. $500 from the Finlayson Giese Lions designated toward offsetting expenses associated with hosting the 2023 Pine County Operation Community Connect.
C. $23,000 from the Grand Casino-Hinckley for third quarter 2023, designated to help offset the expenses in the Sheriff’s Office.
Approve the promotion of Highway Mechanic Tom Lindstrom to Maintenance Supervisor, effective July 6, 2023, $32.35/hour, Grade 11, Step 3.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Brandon Janssen, Highway Mechanic, effective July 6, 2023, Grade 7, Step 1, $22.16/hour.
B. Troy Parker, part-time Corrections Officer, effective July 6, 2023, Grade 7, Step 3, $26.00/hour.
Approve the following training:
A. Child Support Officers Yvette Weis and Marcy Moran, and Child Support Office Support Specialist Donna Olsen to attend the MN Family Support and Recovery Council Conference. Total cost: $1,322.
B. IT Manager Ryan Findell to attend the 2023 Minnesota County IT Leaders Association Annual Conference. Total cost: approx. $499.
C. Any commissioner interested to attend AMC County Government 201 Training for Commissioners. Registration fee: $175 per person.
D. Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to attend the Advanced Residential Assessing Course. Total cost: $225.
E. Fiscal Supervisor Michelle Kelash, Accounting Case Aide Angie Boelman, Account Technician Judy Billman to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants Conference. Total cost: $2,273.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Amendment 3 to the Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Work Release Services. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to schedule 2024 budget meetings as follows:
Budget meeting #1 – August 15, 2023, North Pine Government Center, Sandstone (part of regular board meeting)
Budget meeting #2 – August 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City
Budget meeting #3 - August 29, 2023, 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:26 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News July 27, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
August 2, 2023
6:30 p.m.
315 Main Street South, Pine City
Notice is hereby given that the City Council for the City of Pine City will be holding a Public Hearing on August 2, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. to consider and take action on an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium within the City of Pine City. This moratorium would prohibit the sale, testing, manufacturing, cultivating, growing, transporting, delivery, and distribution of cannabis products in the City of Pine City while Staff works with the City Attorney and State of Minnesota resources in order to establish the appropriate framework for these products and uses in the City Code.
This meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the old Pine City Hall, at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting in-person or virtually. If attending virtually, members of the public are encouraged to see the City’s website for meeting information or call 320.629.2575. Virtual attendees may only observe the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to admin@pinecitymn.gov or may be sent via mail to the City of Pine City, 1015 Hillside Avenue, Suite #2, Pine City, Minnesota 55063. Comments received will be shared at the meeting. Both oral and written testimony from the public will be considered at the time of the hearing.
Scott W. Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 27, 2023
