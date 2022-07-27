Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
SUMMONS
(Parentage–Custody and Support)
BOUZIKIAN V. GRAVES
CASE NUM: FLRI2007675
NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: SHERELLE GRAVES
You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-220 or FL-270) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your right to custody of your children. You may also be ordered to pay child support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services Website (www.lawhelps.org). or by contacting your local bar association. NOTICE: The restraining order on page 2 remains in effect against each parent until the petition is dismissed. A judgement in entered, or the court makes further orders. This order is enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who received or seen a copy of it. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. You must attend child mediation on August 15th, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. – call (951)777-3147 – please call 15 min prior to appointment, and you are given NOTICE of Hearing on August 29th at 8:30 p.m. in Depart F501. RIVERSIDE FAMILY COURT located at: 4175 Main Street P.O. Box 431, Riverside CA, 92501. By responding to this summons you are served.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,292.29
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within tweleve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: August 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 7, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2022
Notice of Filing Dates for Election to School Board
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 578 shall begin on August 2, 2022, and shall close at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 16, 2022.
The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each and one (1) member will be elected to the School Board for term of (2) years.
Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 1400 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063. The District Office is open Monday - Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The District Office will NOT be open for filing on Friday, August 5, 2022 or August 12, 2022.
The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.
The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 9, 2022.
By Order of the School Board
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Pine City School District, ISD #578
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
18336 TOWN HALL ROAD
PINE CITY, MN 55063
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to M.S.§ 206.83 on August 8th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the Township of Pokegama for the State Primary Election to be held on the August 9th, 2022 will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. The test will be held at the Pokegama Township Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota and will be open to the public.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Posted this 18th day of July 2022
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
Notice
Royalton Township Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of August 2022 at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the OmniBallot assistive voting device and the DS200 optical scan tabulating machine to be used in Royalton Township for the Minnesota primary election on the 9th day of August 2022 will correctly mark and count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN and will be open to the public, press, and representatives of political parties and candidates.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: The Nerdy Homemaker
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 720 3rd Ave SW, Pine City, MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Samantha Michelle Miller
Address: 720 3rd Ave SW, Pine City, MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Samantha Miller
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: thenerdyhomemaker@gmail.com
Work Item 1322109300028
Original File Number 1322109300028
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
07/18/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, August 4 2022
Brook Park Township
Meeting Date Change
Due to the Primary Election in August, the monthly meeting of the Brook Park Township will be changed to Tuesday, August 16th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall. The regular schedule of the second Tuesday of the month will resume in September.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Published July 28, 2022
Posted July 25, 2022
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of August, 2022 at 9 a.m., a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain the voting system to be used at the City of Rock Creek for the Primary Election to be held on the 9th day of August, 2022, will correctly cast the votes for all candidates. This test will be held at the Rock Creek City Center, and will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
Brook Park Township
Notice of Voting Equipment Public Tests
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the public test of the Auto-Mark (Voting Machine) and the M100 (Counting Machine) to be used for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, will be conducted at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28th, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
June 2,2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Sam Christenson, Dick Johnson and Don Ramberg.
Absent: Dan Saumer.
Others present: Amy Thompson, Curt Kubesh, Larry Hansen, Joe Cremin, Rob Tacheny.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to approve the May 5, 2022 Council meeting minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the Resolution for the Broadband Expansion Proposal from Starwire Technologies with a city contribution of $10,000.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to proceed with enforcement action on parcels R43.0110.001 and R43.0112.005 regarding violations of City Ordinance. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the Roads & Transportation, Community & Communication, Government & Administration, Housing, Parks & Recreation, Land Use, Public Safety, Facilities & Utilities, Economic Development, and Environmental Goals & Policies Sections of the Comprehensive Plan. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of the Rock Creek Cemetery Policy to include Cemetery Adornments; No one is permitted to plant trees or shrubs. Plants and Flowers are permitted provided they are placed in raised urn stands to make mowing of the cemetery grounds easier. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 16218 – 16248 and E-transfers totaling $101,079.93. Motion carried unanimously.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to adjourn at 9:35PM. Motion passed unanimously.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Pine County Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the June 21, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the June 28, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – June, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – May 26, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following:
A. Repurchase Application
i. Resolution 2022-36 authorizing Kelly Lange, daughter of deceased owner, Thomas Crawford at the time of forfeiture to repurchase the parcel at 9104 Bass Lake Road, Sandstone (PID 27.5089.000) on a four-year contract. The title to the property will be placed in Mr. Crawford’s ownership. Authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign.
B. Temporary Liquor License
i. Rock Creek Lions for a car show held on September 10, 2022 at Heidelberger’s, 3923 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN (Royalton Township)
Accept the following donations:
A. $100 donation from Richard Hopkins to the Veterans Services Office (VSO) for outreach purposes.
B. $209.45 anonymous donation, designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 fund.
C. Grand Casino-Hinckley to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office designated to help offset the expenses in the Sheriff’s Office: March 8, 2022 for 2nd Quarter 2021: $23,000 and June 14, 2022 for 3rd Quarter 2021: $23,000.
Approve the Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Corrections for Work Release Services; the original contract is being amended to continue services for an additional year ending June 30, 2023. Also extending the total obligation of the state from current $160,000 to a maximum obligation of $240,000. All rates remain the same.
Authorize the hiring of Probation Aide Kersten Jensen, effective July 11, 2022, Grade 4, Step 1, $18.24 per hour, contingent upon completion of successful background check and urinalysis.
Approve the following training:
A. Senior Property Appraiser Jennifer Christensen to attend the PACE course-Assessing Lakeshore Property. Registration $50, Lodging $106, Meals $34, and mileage.
B. Social Services Case Aides Laurie Plessel and Jessica Nichols to attend the Minnesota County HHS Accountant’s Conference. Total cost: $1,628.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-37, County State Aid Highway Funds Advance in the amount of $2,538,122.26. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-38 authorizing the county to enter into a Master Partnership Contract with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and authorizing the County Engineer to negotiate work order contracts pursuant to the Master Contract. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to terminate the contract with MeND Correctional Healthcare. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to enter into a contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH). Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to set the following budget schedule:
#1 Regular Meeting August 2, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Board Room
#2 Special Meeting August 23, 2022, 9:30 a.m. Board Room
#3 Special Meeting August 25, 2022, 9:30 a.m. Board Room
#4 Special Meeting-only if necessary, August 30, 2022, TBD Board Room
#5 Regular Meeting September 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. Board Room
#6 Regular Meeting September 20, 2022, 10:00 a.m.,
North Pine Government Center
#7 Special Meeting only if necessary, September 27, 2022, TBD, Board Room
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Closed Meeting – County Administrator Annual Performance Review
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05 for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the county administrator. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
The Chair called for a 5-minute recess at 11:02 a.m.
The closed session for the annual performance review of Administrator Minke convened at 11:10 a.m. Present were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, and Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke.
The board reviewed County Administrator’s Minke performance for the past year.
The open session reconvened at 11:21 a.m.
Chair Hallan noted that a summary of the review will be provided at the next regular board meeting.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to awarded a 4% performance increase to County Administrator Minke increasing his pay to $150,947 effective on his anniversary date, July 2nd.
Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposed.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:23 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
NOTICE
PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
City of Pine City
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on August 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the voting system to be used by the City of Pine City for the Primary Election on August 9, 2022, will correctly count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall located at the South Pine Government Center, 315 Main St S, Pine City, MN, and will be open to representatives of political parties, candidates, the press, and the public.
Bill Larson
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer July 28, 2022
PINE COUNTY POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES FOR THE AUGUST 9, 2022 PRIMARY ELECTION
