NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Trust
Court File No. 58-CV-23-151
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO APPOINT SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
In the Matter of the Trust created for the Benefit of THOMAS INGHAM LYMAN under the Will of Frederic P. Lyman
Petitioner Michael Ziomko (“Petitioner”), as Trustee of the Trust created for the Benefit of Thomas Ingham Lyman under the Will of Frederic P. Lyman (the “Trust”), has filed a Petition to Appoint Successor Trustee (the “Petition”).
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on 7/7/23, at 1:30 p.m., by this Court at Pine County Courthouse. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.
2. Notice shall be given by:
ΡPublishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
ΡMailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those current trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
BY THE COURT
Dated: May 24, 2023
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
58-CV-23-151
Attorney for Petitioner
Lowell V. Stortz (152436)
STINSON LLP
50 South Sixth Street, Suite 2600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 335-1500
58-CV-23-151
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 1, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Trust
Court File No. 58-CV-23-152
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO APPOINT SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
In the Matter of the Trust created for the Benefit of TIMOTHY STARKE LYMAN under the Will of Frederic P. Lyman
Petitioner Michael Ziomko (“Petitioner”), as Trustee of the Trust created for the Benefit of Thomas Ingham Lyman under the Will of Frederic P. Lyman (the “Trust”), has filed a Petition to Appoint Successor Trustee (the “Petition”).
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on 7/7/23, at 1:30 p.m., by this Court at Pine County Courthouse. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.
2. Notice shall be given by:
ΡPublishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
ΡMailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those current trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
BY THE COURT
Dated: May 24, 2023
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
58-CV-23-151
Attorney for Petitioner
Lowell V. Stortz (152436)
STINSON LLP
50 South Sixth Street, Suite 2600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 335-1500
58-CV-23-151
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 1, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Trust
Court File No. 58-CV-23-153
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION TO APPOINT SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
In the Matter of the Trust created for the Benefit of THOMAS INGHAM LYMAN under the Will of Katherine S. Lyman
Petitioner Michael Ziomko (“Petitioner”), as Trustee of the Trust created for the Benefit of Thomas Ingham Lyman under the Will of Katherine S. Lyman (the “Trust”), has filed a Petition to Appoint Successor Trustee (the “Petition”).
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on 7/7/23, at 1:30 p.m., by this Court at Pine County Courthouse. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.
2. Notice shall be given by:
ΡPublishing, at least 20 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing one time in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
ΡMailing, at least 15 days before the date of the hearing, a copy of the order for hearing to those current trustees and qualified beneficiaries of the Trust whose identity is known and whose location is known or reasonably ascertainable to Petitioner after making reasonable efforts to locate such persons pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 501C.0203, subdiv. 1.
BY THE COURT
Dated: May 24, 2023
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
58-CV-23-151
Attorney for Petitioner
Lowell V. Stortz (152436)
STINSON LLP
50 South Sixth Street, Suite 2600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 335-1500
58-CV-23-151
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 1, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
Pine County Highway Department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ECRDC PROPOSED FY2023-2024 WORK PROGRAM AND BUDGET
The East Central Regional Development Commission (ECRDC) will hold a public hearing on the ECRDC’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 work program and budget. The public hearing will be on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the ECRDC office, 100 Park Street South, Mora, MN 55051. The business meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the public hearing at 5:45 p.m. Copies will be available at the meeting or request by calling (320) 679-4065 ext. 25 or e-mail ecrdc@ecrdc.org.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 1, 2023
