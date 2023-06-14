NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH juDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-23-223
Lee Roy H. Reiser, Dwayne G. Reiser, Bruce Reiser; Anne Marie Reiser; and Shari L. Reiser, heir and successor in interest to Michael R. Reiser, deceased,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Roy M. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Roy M. Reiser; Adeline T. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Adeline T. Reiser; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Roy M. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Roy M.
Reiser; Adeline T. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Adeline T. Reiser; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 39, Range 20, LESS that part of the North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 39, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southwest corner of said North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter; thence northerly along the West line of said NW 1/4 a distance of 432 feet; thence easterly parallel with the South line of said North 19 acres of the fractional West half of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 303 feet; thence southerly parallel with said West line of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 432 feet, to the South line of said North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter; thence westerly along said South line a distance of 303 feet, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road along the West line thereof.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Reformation of the legal description contained in that Quit Claim Deed, dated October 3, 2002, and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder in Pine County on October 18, 2002 as Document No. 413747, to reflect the original intention of Plaintiffs and Defendants.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 22nd day of May, 2023.
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attomey for Plaintiffs
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attomey Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 15, 22, 2023
CITY OF PINE CITY, MINNESOTA
CITY COUNCIL
ORDINANCE NO. 20230507-03
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION .030 OF ORDINANCE NO. 13.44 ADOPTED ON NOVEMBER 28, 2019 AND TITLED “AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO MXU MIXED USE DISTRICT.”
The City Council of Pine City, Minnesota ordains:
Section 1. Section .030 of Ordinance No. 13.44 adopted on November 28, 2019 and titled “An ordinance relating to MXU Mixed Use District” is hereby amended to read:
13.44.030 Special Requirements
(a) No drive in or in-vehicle services shall be permitted within the MXU district.
(b) Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district.
(Prior Code, §10.200.0920)
Section 2. This ordinance shall become effective May 19, 2023
Passed by the City Council of Pine City, Minnesota this 18th day of May, 2023.
Carl Pederson, Mayor
Attested
Scott Hildebrand,
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 15, 2023
SCHOOL BOARD
WORK SESSION and SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Minutes
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, April 17th, 2023
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL - Boardroom
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota.
6:30 p.m. Call to order.
Upon roll call the following members were present: Lezlie Sauter, Becci Palmblade, Shaune Macho, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Cami Babolik, James Foster. Dan Peterson Remote.
Also present was Superintendent Stolp.
Motion by Macho second by Babolik and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Positive Happenings
Troy Miller from LHB joined in person to give an update on the Community Input Meetings regarding ideas to improve the facilities of District 578. Over 40 Community members have been in attendance for the first 4 meetings and the public is invited to attend future meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for May 10 and May 22 at the Pine City Elementary Media Center.
Motion was made by Giesler Second by Macho to approve the consent agenda.
Minutes of the March 20, 2023 board meeting.
Check register to date for the month of March.
Approve the following Electronic Funds Transfer
3/1/2023 $500,000 from PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll/cash flow needs
3/14/2023 $750,000 from PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll/cash flow needs
3/22/2023 $300,000 from PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll/cash flow needs
3/28/2023 $1,100,000 from PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll/cash flow needs
Employment
Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Head Volleyball coach
Deb Adams, ADSIS Teacher
Andrea Cabak, 2nd Grade Teacher
Alexis Thieman, SPED Elementary Para
Padrick Judd, Head Girls Basketball Coach
Alexis Thieman, JH Track Coach
Seth Sauter and Erik Olson employment tabled until May agenda. Motion made by Sauter Second by Foster and motion passes unanimously.
Resignations
Masie Berg, Elementary Sped Para
Laura Strand, HS Art Teacher
Donna Cherrier, HS Para
Treasurer’s Report / Cash Flow Update
A motion by Peterson Second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the treasurer’s report.
Motion by Macho Second by Foster and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Teri Borich.
Motion by Foster Second by Giesler and carried unanimously to approve the parking lot improvements construction documents, dated Oct. 7th, 2023, with the changes detailed by ICS, with the authorization to proceed with the bidding process.
Motion by Foster Second by Palmbalde and carried unanimously to approve and accept donated funds
Jessica Ninefeldt 13 recess balls Elementary recess
CAF America Cybergrants-3M Greta Grensing donataed $63.07 Dragon Glow Run
Oak Park Dental $413.00 Bikes for the “I love to read” month celebration
Embrace Cambridge & Pine City Orthodontics donated $413.00 Bikes for the “I love to read” month celebration
Chad Stamper Memorial Fund (Kerry Stamper) donated Defibrillator Athletics facility equipment
Walmart 6 bikes, “I love to read” month celebration
Julie & Jason Klocke 2 bikes, “I love to read” month celebration
Snake River Valley Conservation Club $2,000.00 HS Trap Team
MN Deer Hunters Association-Jim Jordan Chapter, $1,500.00 HS Trap Team
Jeff Hughes $1,000 HS Trap Team
Motion by Foster Second by Palmblade to accept voluntary reduction of continuing contract right requested by Beth Allen to transition from full-time to part time (.5). Motion passes 4 aye (Peterson, Giesler, Foster, Macho) to 3 nay (Palmblade, Babolik, Sauter).
Adjournment at 8:44 p.m.
Motion by Macho Second by Foster Motion and carried unanimously
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 15, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Hilltop Apartments
Pine City HRA
SEH No. PCHRA 169903
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the Pine City HRA until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Hilltop Apartments.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: bit.ly/3WOyPKK
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640 United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 580 970 609# #
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSSite grading
and restoration
400SFReplace
6-inch and 8-inch CMU
30EACHAnchor Bolts
60SFExterior
Grade Sheeting
3,100SFRe-Tuck
CMU
2400SFRemover
and replace concrete walk
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive
St. Paul, MN 55110-3507, 651.490.2000, Greg Anderson, PE, 651.490.2000, ganderson@sehinc.com.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8551138 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 30, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with Davis Bacon and Minnesota Wage Rates.
The Pine City HRA reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the HRA.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
c/o Pine City HRA
Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 15, 22, 2023
Pine County
Request for bids
BIDS CLOSE July 11, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July II, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2303
SAP 058-617-019 - On CSAH 17, from CSAH 18 to CR 140 West; 2.0 miles
SAP 058-618-008 - On CSAH 18, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 6.0 miles
CP 058-015-003 - On CSAH 15, between Pelkey Creek and Cross Park; 1500 ft
CP 058-017-004 - On CSAH 17 from BNSF railroad tracks to 0.25 miles north; 0.25 miles
CP 058-140-002 - On CR 140 from TH 48 to TH 48; 3.7 miles
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 6,259 TONS CLASS 5 AGGREGATE; I08,234 SY FULL DEPTHRECLAMATION; 59,548 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 136,479 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 43,964 TONS BITUMINOUS SURF ACING (2,B); I26,935 LF 4” MUL TI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29, 2023
City of Brook Park
Request for Bids
City of Brook Park is accepting sealed bids for lawn care at City properties: 206 3rd Ave, 8295 Mallard Rd, 29636 Monument Rd, median strip along 1st Ave N, traffic median of 3rd St N and 2nd Ave. Brook Park, MN. Submit bids by 7/05/2023 to citybrookpark@outlook.com or City of Brook Park P.O. Box 89 Brook Park, MN 55007.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 15, 22, 2023
probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF pine
Tenth JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-46
Estate of: Margaret A. Houdek aka Margaret Ann Houdek aka Margaret Houdek,
Decedent.
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 17, 2023 at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated May 5, 2011,and codicil(s) to the Will dated, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Debra Rule whose address is 18755 Vogel Farm Trl.,Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55347 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: June 6, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for: Personal Representative
Name: John P. Ahlgren
Firm: Ahlgren Law Office,
Street: One North Lake
City, State, ZIP: Mora, MN 55051
Attorney License No: 12039X
Telephone: (320) 679-1754
FAX: (320) 679-1378
Email: john@ahlgrenlawoffice.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 15, 22, 2023
