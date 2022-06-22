Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: January 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 26, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
secretary of state
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Woody’s Bar And Off Sale
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 53533 Sjodahl Road, Sandstone, MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: WBE of Sandstone, INC.,
Address: 53533 Sjodahl Road, Sandstone, MN 55072
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Gary A. Wood, President
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: garywood90@yahoo.com
Work Item 1314337100040
Original File Number 1314337100040
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/09/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 30, 2022
State of Minnesota
District Court
Pine County
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-22-56
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing
In re the Estate of
Avis Marie Benthin, Deceased
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
August 04, 2022
Probate Hearing
9:30 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 161 654 6793 Passcode: 214667
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):
Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 161 654 6793 Passcode: 214667 Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: June 14, 2022
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 30, 2022
Notice Request for Proposal
Central MN Council on Aging will publish a competitive request for proposal (RFP) for the following federal Older Americans Act for services in the calendar year 2023: Title III E Caregiver Support Services. RFP will be posted to our website on or about June 22, 2022. Visit our website: http://www.cmcoa.org/titleiii.shtml for further information and RFP.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 2022
Public Notice
City of Brook Park Regular City Council meeting for the month of July will be on July 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 2022
