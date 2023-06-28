NOTICES
Rock Creek City Council
Unapproved Minutes
May 4, 2023
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Sam Christenson, Ronnie Berdan, Dick Johnson and Don Ramberg.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Tony Samuel, Sharon Lawrence.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the April 6, 2023 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson approval of conditional use permit CUP-22-003 for Josh Froelich for an Outfitter Guide Service and Firearm Training Service with the amendment to condition #6; Froelich Firearms, Inc. will be allowed to run his Federal Firearms License at the property. This includes approval to manufacture and sell firearms. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to hold a public hearing to amend and revise the Zoning Ordinance #60, Sections 1000.09 C-1 Highway Commercial, 1000.10 C-2 Highway commercial Scenic Byway, 100012 I-1 Light Industrial, 1000.23 Signs and 1000.34 Enforcement and Penalty. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 16702 – 16736 and e-transfers totaling $35,601.23. Motion carried unanimously.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:40 p.m. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 29, 2023
City of Rock Creek
The City Council has determined that Zoning Ordinance #73 Solar Energy Systems be published in summary form.
General Provisions:
The City of Rock Creek finds that it is in the public interest to encourage the use and development of renewable energy systems that enhance energy conservation efforts, but would like to implement standards and protect the public health, safety, and welfare of the public.
Solar Energy Systems Allowed:
Rooftop Solar:
Allowed in all districts but must have a permit.
Mounted
Solar:
Must have a Building Permit for Areas:
Must have a Building Permit PLUS a Conditional Use Permit for Areas:
NOT Permitted in Area:
A-1, C-1, C-2, I-1
R-1, R-2, Rec-1, SL
FP
Community
Scale Solar:
Must have a Building Permit PLUS an Interim Use Permit for Areas:
NOT Permitted in Areas:
A-1, C-1, C-2, I-1, Rec-1, SL
R-1, R-2, FP
Solar Farm:
Must have a Building Permit PLUS an Interim Use Permit for Areas:
NOT Permitted in Areas:
A-1, C-1, C-2, I-1,
Rec-1, SL
R-1, R-2, FP
Additional Standards
Compliance with all state building, electric, and plumbing codes. Along with the Minnesota Energy Code. All utility companies must be notified. Permittees shall be responsible for on-site cleanup of all waste and scrap that is the product of construction, as well as ongoing maintenance of project property for the life of the project. Such maintenance shall include sustaining and maintaining the visual screening buffer in an attractive and aesthetically pleasing manner. Large Energy Power Generating Plant: Commercial solar energy systems which have a generating capacity of 50 megawatts or more of power shall fall under the jurisdictions of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. Collector Systems Prohibited: The use of mirrors or other reflecting devices for the purpose of redirecting or concentrating solar energy or light for use in solar energy systems is prohibited.
The Ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and publication in summary form.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Rock Creek, Minnesota, this 1st day of June 2023.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 29, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Pine county Request for bid
BIDS CLOSE July 11, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July II, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2303
SAP 058-617-019 - On CSAH 17, from CSAH 18 to CR 140 West; 2.0 miles
SAP 058-618-008 - On CSAH 18, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 6.0 miles
CP 058-015-003 - On CSAH 15, between Pelkey Creek and Cross Park; 1500 ft
CP 058-017-004 - On CSAH 17 from BNSF railroad tracks to 0.25 miles north; 0.25 miles
CP 058-140-002 - On CR 140 from TH 48 to TH 48; 3.7 miles
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 6,259 TONS CLASS 5 AGGREGATE; I08,234 SY FULL DEPTHRECLAMATION; 59,548 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 136,479 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 43,964 TONS BITUMINOUS SURF ACING (2,B); I26,935 LF 4” MUL TI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 15, 22, 29, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR RE-BIDS
2023 Mill and Overlay Project
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 9:00 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Mill and Overlay Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/46liMIs
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID 856 537 94#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty.UnitDescription
5,300SYReclaim
Bituminous Pavement
1,700TONBituminous
Pavement
1,200LFConcrete
Curb & Gutter
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8574588 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 1, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 29, July 6, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 16, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the May 2, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and May 9, 2023 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
April 30, 2022
April 30, 2023
Increase
Decrease
General Fund
2,010,412
1,835,102
(175,310)
Health and Human Services Fund
1,495,309
1,948,140
452,831
Road and Bridge Fund
2,290,932
2,722,449
431,517
Opioid
Settlement
0
250,533
250,533
COVID Relief
2,341,124
3,230,518
889,393
Land
2,473,969
2,676,318
202,349
Self Insurance
307,869
700,090
392,221
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
18,370,073
20,878,721
2,508,648
Approve the April 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 448 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $494,801.23 as follows:
4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 7,549.83; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 7,243.76; American Advisors Group, 292,709.76; AMITY GRAPHICS, 2,031.03; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Ampersand Psychological Services, 2,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 11,177.92; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,875.00; Askov Deep Rock, 9,061.14; Aspen Mills, 8,313.81; ATLAS OUTFITTERS, 2,450.00; BETTSCHEN/ZACHARY, 16,000.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 216,615.18; CARLSON/ANNE M, 2,287.50; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,276.55; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 7,069.01; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,150.00; Colors By Craig, 2,220.00; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 15,884.00; Daves Oil Corporation, 2,887.58; DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, 4,001.29; DEPT OF EMPLOYMENT & ECONOMIC DEV, 2,266.42; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 5,192.64; DSC Communications, 3,617.10; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 4,707.00; Family Alternatives, 8,180.28; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,390.00; GUARDIAN, 10,021.07; Hero Industries, Inc, 3,450.00; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 5,321.50; Initiative Foundation, 7,450.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 3,030.63; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 25,750.00; LAWSON PRODUCTS INC, 2,177.02; LSS, 8,725.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,366.79; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,660.00; MEDSURETY, LLC, 2,062.58; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 4,187.52; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 2,538.19; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,690.73; Minnesota Unemployment Ins, 10,948.69; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 13,966.08; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,556.65; MONARCH PAVING, 2,433.03; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 10,694.97; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,901.91; North Homes Inc, 9,242.34; Northbound Collision Center, 4,770.40; NOW MICRO INC, 30,441.30; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 65,482.36; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OMG MIDWEST INC, 23,394.90; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,108.40; Phase Inc, 4,067.52; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 9,497.56; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 5,830.00; RECYCLING ASSOCIATION OF MINNESOTA, 5,400.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 30,534.38; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 7,381.25; SEH INC, 7,174.44; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 4,664.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 21,641.63; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 4,428.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 129,857.59; UNITED RIVERS LAW FIRM PLLC, 3,364.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,479.08; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 13,465.16; WCMP AM-FM, 2,000.00; West Group, 2,212.09; Ziegler Inc., 7,904.56.
Approve the following applications:
A. 3.2 & Wine License
i. Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC (Ray & Marge’s Resort), 36700 Lakeland Rd., Sturgeon Lake
B. 3.2 License
i. DGS Banderson LLC (Duquette General Store), 88235 State Hwy. 23, Kerrick
C. Temporary Wine and Beer
i. Osprey Wilds Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone for the Aaron Sundmark wedding June 30-July 2, 2023
D. 2023 Pine County Solid Waste Hauler and Transportation License
i. Curt’s Rolloffs 2.0 LLC.
Approve the following donations:
A. $23,000 from Grand Casino Hinckley to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, May 2, 2023 for second quarter. These donations help offset the expenses in the Sheriff’s Office.
B. $1,000 from the Sandstone Area Veterans Memorial designated to the Veterans Outreach Fund to help offset associated costs with additional veterans’ outreach expenses and activities.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve Chair Hallan to sign the DOTGOV registration letter.
Approve the 2023 Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant, in the amount of $4,000. The grant period is May 12, 2023 through September 4, 2023, to be used for enforcement hours only. There is no matching requirement.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. 2024-2025 Assessment Contract
Between Pine County and Bremen Township for assessment years 2024 and 2025. The contract assists in offsetting the cost of providing this service.
B. Kerrick Township Law Enforcement Agreement
Between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Kerrick Township to help enforce their ordinances, on an as needed basis. The Sheriff’s Office will bill for hours used to enforce ordinances. The 2023 rate is $61.29.
Approve the following final payments:
A. Contract #1703: OMG Midwest, Inc DBA MN Paving in the amount of $44,308.07
B. Contract #1704: OMG Midwest, Inc DBA MN Paving in the amount of $74,715.78
Approve the hiring of:
A. Christine Dillon, Eligibility Worker, effective May 24, 2023, $20.90 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1
B. Makenna Moe, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 5, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
C. Andriana Booker, part-time Dispatcher, effective May 31, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
D. Cara Kuhn, part-time Dispatcher, effective May 31, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1
Consider approval for:
A. Senior Agent Taylor Gustafson to attend Decision Points training in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Total cost: $960.
B. Adult Protective Services Social Worker Austin Lessard to attend the National Adult Protective Services Association Conference, in Boston, Massachusetts. Total cost $3,170. All expenses will be paid by an adult protection grant received from the MN Department of Human Services.
C. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the Minnesota Association of Workforce Boards Summer Conference in Duluth, Minnesota. There is no county cost for attendance at this conference other than mileage as Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Service will cover the cost of the hotel and event registration.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr stated the Personnel Committee met on May 8, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Highway
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Maintenance Mechanic Derek Johnson, effective August 25, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignations of Corrections Officer David Pangerl and Corrections Officer Hayden Brown, effective April 22, 2023, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotions or lateral transfers.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report items 1.A.i. and 1.B.i. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail (continuation)
ii. Recommend negotiating a memorandum of understanding to eliminate step 1 and relabel the pay chart for correction officers and dispatchers Step 1- Step 5 / Year 9 / 15-year performance and to authorize a retention bonus in amounts from $1,000 - $5,000 based on years of service and part-time or full-time employment.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report item 1.B.ii and authorize the county administrator to negotiate a Memorandum of Understanding for implementation. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
C. Assessor’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Property Appraiser Shona Hughes, effective April 27, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotions or lateral transfers.
D. Health & Human Services
i. Approve the temporary staffing plan to assist with the increased workload from the end of peace time emergency waivers and to delegate to the administrator authority to adjust the plan as necessary and if within the total state allocation. The estimated one-year cost is $158,500. The state has allocated $225,301 to Pine County for these costs.
E. Administration
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Extension Administrative Assistant Roxanne Orvis, effective May 31, 2023, and authorize a full-time backfill of the position, and approve the updated job description, and authorize backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
F. Sheriff’s Office – Chief Deputy Pay
i. Recommend an annual performance increase under section 10 of the county policy manual and set the chief deputy salary at $110,552, effective May 26, 2023.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Committee Report items 1.C.i. through 1.F.i. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:54 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News July 29, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the May 16, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Seconded by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve of the following applications:
A. 2023 Pine County Solid Waste Hauler License
i. Schmidt Lawn and Turf, LLC
B. Exempt Permit – authorize County Auditor-Treasurer to sign the applications
• 19201 Woodland Acres to conduct lawful gambling on August 13, 2023 at Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres So., Pine City (Chengwatana Township)
• Kerrick Firefighters Relief Association to conduct lawful gambling on September 9, 2023 at Wild Horse Tavern, 88159 State Hwy. 23, Kerrick (Kerrick Township)
• Moose Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to conduct lawful gambling on October 19, 2023 at Moose Lake Golf Club, 35311 Parkview Dr., Sturgeon Lake (Windemere Township).
• Ruffed Grouse Society-Rum River Chapter to conduct lawful gambling on August 5, 2023 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City (Pokegama Township).
C. Temporary Liquor License
i. Jack Pine Riders ABATE of MN for July 7-9, 2023 at 27079 Lease Road, Finlayson, Minnesota
Approve the following donations:
A. $250 donation from the Pine City VFW for the Veterans Outreach Program.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Easement Agreement with the City of Rock Creek
Easement agreement between the City of Rock Creek and Pine County to allow county access through city property to remove and store material on county property.
B. Brook Park Township Agreement
Prosecution Agreement between the Township of Brook Park and the Pine County Attorney’s Office to prosecute misdemeanor ordinances within their jurisdiction. Agreement is effective June 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023. The township will pay $100 per case file submitted to the county for review or charging.
Approve the following final payments
A. Contract #2102
Knife River in the amount of $270,479.32 for Contract #2102 related to:
SAP 058-614-018Located on CSAH 14 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 10
SAP 058-655-007Located on CSAH 55 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 67
SAP 058-661-030Located on CSAH 61 from the N Cty Line to City of Rutledge
SAP 058-667-002Located on CSAH 67 from CSAH 55 to CSAH 9
CP 058-021-001Located on Parkview Dr. from Lords Lake Rd
CP 058-127-001Located on CR 127 from CSAH 61 to CSAH 14
CP 058-143-001Located on CR 143 from the W Cty Line to CSAH 28
Approve the hiring of:
A. Daniel Burch, Assistant County Veterans Service Officer, effective June 12, 2023, Grade 9, non-union position, $26.50 per hour
B. Zachary Homan, Property Appraiser, effective June 14, 2023, Grade 8, Step 1, $23.49 per hour
C. Jennifer Gossen, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 7, 2023, Grade 7, Step 1, $23.16 per hour
D. Luke Carlson, full-time Corrections Officer, effective June 7, 2023, Grade 7, Step 2, $24.11 per hour
Approve:
A. Participation of five county staff to attend the online National Association of Counties (NACO) High Performance Leadership Academy, and approval to use up to $5,000 of funds from the Snake River Watershed Management Board allocation (01-613-6917) for payment of this training.
B. Jolene Sievert to attend the following courses: Basic Appraisal Principles course from July 10-13, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota; Basic Appraisal Procedures course from August 7-10, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota; and Mass Appraisal Basics course from September 11-14, 2023, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. No lodging expenses will be incurred. Meals: approx. $68. Mileage: approx. $193.88. Total cost: $1,455.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 29, 2023
City of Pine City 2022 Drinking Water Report
The City of Pine City is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. This report is not being distributed to water customers of the City but is available upon request by contacting the Pine City Public Works department at (320) 438-1019. It is also posted on the City’s web page at http://pinecity.govoffice.com.
The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 during normal business hours.
Making Safe Drinking Water
Your drinking water comes from a groundwater source: three wells ranging from 135 to 445 feet deep, that draw water from the Quaternary Buried Artesian, Hinckley-Fond Du Lac and Hinckley Sandstone aquifers.
Pine City works hard to provide you with safe and reliable drinking water that meets federal and state water quality requirements. The purpose of this report is to provide you with information on your drinking water and how to protect our precious water resources.
Contact Maury Montbriand, Public Works Supervisor, at 612-390-4707 or ldunbar@pinecitymn.gov if you have questions about Pine City’s drinking water. You can also ask for information about how you can take part in decisions that may affect water quality.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets safe drinking water standards. These standards limit the amounts of specific contaminants allowed in drinking water. This ensures that tap water is safe to drink for most people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of certain contaminants in bottled water. Bottled water must provide the same public health protection as public tap water.
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 800 426 4791.
Pine City Monitoring Results
This report contains our monitoring results from January 1 to December 31, 2022.
We work with the Minnesota Department of Health to test drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. It is not unusual to detect contaminants in small amounts. No water supply is ever completely free of contaminants. Drinking water standards protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health. Learn more by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage Basics of Monitoring and Testing of Drinking Water in Minnesota (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/sampling.html).
How to Read the Water Quality Data Tables
The tables below show the contaminants we found last year or the most recent time we sampled for that contaminant. They also show the levels of those contaminants and the Environmental Protection Agency’s limits. Substances that we tested for but did not find are not included in the tables.
We sample for some contaminants less than once a year because their levels in water are not expected to change from year to year. If we found any of these contaminants the last time we sampled for them, we included them in the tables below with the detection date.
We may have done additional monitoring for contaminants that are not included in the Safe Drinking Water Act. To request a copy of these results, call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-4700 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Some contaminants are monitored regularly throughout the year, and rolling (or moving) annual averages are used to manage compliance. Because of this averaging, there are times where the Range of Detected Test Results for the calendar year is lower than the Highest Average or Highest Single Test Result, because it occurred in the previous calendar year.
Definitions
• MCLG (Maximum Contaminant Level Goal): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
• MCL (Maximum Contaminant Level): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
• MRDL (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
• MRDLG (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
• AL (Action Level): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.
• EPA: Environmental Protection Agency
• pCi/l (Picocuries per liter): A measure of radioactivity.
• ppb (Parts per billion): One part per billion in water is like one drop in one billion drops of water, or about one drop in a swimming pool. ppb is the same as micrograms per liter (ug/l).
• ppm (Parts per million): One part per million is like one drop in one million drops of water, or about one cup in a swimming pool. ppm is the same as milligrams per liter (mg/l).
• N/A (Not Applicable): Does not apply.
• PWSID: Public water system identification.
INORGANIC & ORGANIC CONTAMINANTS – Tested in drinking water.
Contaminant
EPA’s Limit
(MCL)
EPA’s Ideal Goal (MCLG)
Highest Average or Highest Single Test Result
Range of Detected Test Results
Violation
Typical Sources
Barium (04/11/17)
2 ppm
2 ppm
0.12 ppm
N/A
No
Discharge of drilling wastes; Discharge from metal refineries; Erosion of natural deposit.
Arsenic
10.4 ppb
0 ppb
1.72 ppb
N/A
No
Erosion of natural deposits; runoff from orchards; runoff from glass and electronics production wastes.
Gross Alpha
15.4 pCi/l
0 pCi/l
3.8 pCi/l
0.0 – 3.8 pCi/l
No
Erosion of natural deposits.
Combined Radium
5.4 pCi/l
0 pCi/l
3.8 pCi/l
3.0 – 3.8 pCi/l
No
Erosion of natural deposits
CONTAMINANTS RELATED TO DISINFECTION – Tested in drinking water.
Total Haloacetic Acids (HAA)
60 ppb
N/A
43 ppb
15.00 – 43.00 ppb
No
By-product of drinking water disinfection.
Total
Trihalomethanes (TTHMs)
80 ppb
N/A
62 ppb
55.70 – 62.00 ppb
No
By-product of drinking water disinfection.
Total Chlorine
4.0 ppm
4.0 ppm
0.81 ppm
0.29 - 1.57 ppm
No
Water additive used to control microbes.
Total HAA refers to HAA5
OTHER SUBSTANCES – Tested in drinking water.
Substance (Date, if sampled in previous year)
EPA’s Limit (MCL)
EPA’s Ideal Goal (MCLG)
Highest
Average or Highest Single Test Result
Range of
Detected Test Results
Violation
Typical Source
Fluoride
4.0 ppm
4.0 ppm
0.93 ppm
0.77 - 0.99 ppm
No
Erosion of natural deposits; Water additive to promote strong teeth.
LEAD AND COPPER – Tested at customer taps.
Contaminant (Date, if sampled in previous year)
EPA’s
Action Level
EPA’s
Ideal Goal (MCLG)
90% of Results Were Less THAN
Number of Homes with High Levels
Violation
Typical Sources
Lead
90% of homes less than 15 ppb
0 ppb
<2 ppb
1 out of 10
No
Corrosion of household plumbing.
Copper
90% of
homes less than 1.3 ppm
0 ppm
1.03 ppm
0 out of 10
No
Corrosion of household plumbing.
Monitoring Results – Unregulated Substances
In addition to testing drinking water for contaminants regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act, we sometimes also monitor for contaminants that are not regulated. Unregulated contaminants do not have legal limits for drinking water.
Detection alone of a regulated or unregulated contaminant should not cause concern. The meaning of a detection should be determined considering current health effects information. We are often still learning about the health effects, so this information can change over time.
The following table shows the unregulated contaminants we detected last year, as well as human-health based guidance values for comparison, where available. The comparison values are based only on potential health impacts and do not consider our ability to measure contaminants at very low concentrations or the cost and technology of prevention and/or treatment. They may be set at levels that are costly, challenging, or impossible for water systems to meet (for example, large-scale treatment technology may not exist for a given contaminant).
A person drinking water with a contaminant at or below the comparison value would be at little or no risk for harmful health effects. If the level of a contaminant is above the comparison value, people of a certain age or with special health conditions - like a fetus, infants, children, elderly, and people with impaired immunity – may need to take extra precautions. Because these contaminants are unregulated, EPA and MDH require no particular action based on detection of an unregulated contaminant. We are notifying you of the unregulated contaminants we have detected as a public education opportunity.
• More information is available on MDH’s A-Z List of Contaminants in Water (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/contaminants/index.html) and Fourth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 4) (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/com/ucmr4.html)
UNREGULATED CONTAMINANTS-Tested in drinking water
Contaminant
Comparison Value
Highest Average Result or Highest Single Test Result
Range of Detected Test
Results
Sodium*
20 ppm
11.5 ppm
N/A
Sulfate
500 ppm
19 ppm
N/A
*Note that home water softening can increase the level of sodium in your water.
Some People Are More Vulnerable to Contaminants in Drinking Water
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. The developing fetus and therefore pregnant women may also be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water. These people or their caregivers should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Learn More about Your Drinking Water
Drinking Water Sources
Groundwater supplies 75 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water and is found in aquifers beneath the surface of the land. Surface water supplies 25 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water, and is the water in lakes, rivers, and streams above the surface of the land. Contaminants can get in drinking water sources from the natural environment and from people’s daily activities. There are five main types of contaminants in drinking water sources.
-Microbial contaminants, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Sources include sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, pets, and wildlife.
-Inorganic contaminants include salts and metals from natural sources (e.g. rock and soil), oil and gas production, mining and farming operations, urban stormwater runoff, and wastewater discharges.
-Pesticides and herbicides are chemicals used to reduce or kill unwanted plants and pests. Sources include agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and commercial and residential properties.
- Organic chemical contaminants include synthetic and volatile organic compounds. Sources include industrial processes and petroleum production, gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.
- Radioactive contaminants such as radium, thorium, and uranium isotopes come from natural sources (e.g. radon gas from soils and rock), mining operations, and oil and gas production.
The Minnesota Department of Health provides information about your drinking water source(s) in a source water assessment, including:
How Pine City is protecting your drinking water source(s);
Nearby threats to your drinking water sources;
How easily water and pollution can move from the surface of the land into drinking water sources, based on natural geology and the way wells are constructed.
Find your source water assessment at Source Water Assessments (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/swp/swa) or call 651-201-4700 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lead in Drinking Water
You may be in contact with lead through paint, water, dust, soil, food, hobbies, or your job. Coming in contact with lead can cause serious health problems for everyone. There is no safe level of lead. Babies, children under six years, and pregnant women are at the highest risk.
Lead is rarely in a drinking water source, but it can get in your drinking water as it passes through lead service lines and your household plumbing system. Pine City is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but it cannot control the plumbing materials used in private buildings.
Read below to learn how you can protect yourself from lead in drinking water.
1. Let the water run for 30-60 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking if the water has not been turned on in over six hours. If you have a lead service line, you may need to let the water run longer. A service line is the underground pipe that brings water from the main water pipe under the street to your home.
-You can find out if you have a lead service line by contacting your public water system, or you can check by following the steps at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2016/06/24/npr-find-lead- pipes-in-your-home
- The only way to know if lead has been reduced by letting it run is to check with a test. If letting the water run does not reduce lead, consider other options to reduce your exposure.
2. Use cold water for drinking, making food, and making baby formula. Hot water releases more lead from pipes than cold water.
3. Test your water. In most cases, letting the water run and using cold water for drinking and cooking should keep lead levels low in your drinking water. If you are still concerned about lead, arrange with a laboratory to test your tap water. Testing your water is important if young children or pregnant women drink your tap water.
- Contact a Minnesota Department of Health accredited laboratory to get a sample container and instructions on how to submit a sample:
Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (https://eldo.web.health.state.mn.us/public/accreditedlabs/labsearch.seam)
The Minnesota Department of Health can help you understand your test results.
4. Treat your water if a test shows your water has high levels of lead after you let the water run.
- Read about water treatment units:
Point-of-Use Water Treatment Units for Lead Reduction (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/poulead.html)
Learn more:
- Visit Lead in Drinking Water (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/contaminants/lead.html)
- Visit Basic Information about Lead in Drinking Water (http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead)
- Call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.To learn about how to reduce your contact with lead from sources other than your drinking water, visit Common Sources (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/lead/sources.html).
Water systems have ongoing infrastructure, operations and maintenance costs in supplying safe drinking water, and many are implementing additional efforts to help insure health equity and manageable water bills with:
o Turn the faucet off while brushing teeth.
o Shower instead of bathing to reduce water use.
o Fix running toilets by replacing flapper valves.
o Run full loads of laundry and use a minimal water use setting.
o Our water system partners with others to help consumers with limited resources make payments to their water bills.
o Contact us to learn more.
Pine City works around the clock to provide top quality water to every tap. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life and our children’s future.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 29, 2023
