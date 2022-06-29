Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: January 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 26, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Woody’s Bar And Off Sale
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 53533 Sjodahl Road, Sandstone, MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: WBE of Sandstone, INC.,
Address: 53533 Sjodahl Road, Sandstone, MN 55072
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Gary A. Wood, President
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: garywood90@yahoo.com
Work Item 1314337100040
Original File Number 1314337100040
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/09/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 30, 2022
State of Minnesota
District Court
Pine County
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-22-56
Case Type: Formal Unsupervised
Notice of Remote Zoom Hearing
In re the Estate of
Avis Marie Benthin, Deceased
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing Information
August 04, 2022
Probate Hearing
9:30 AM
The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you want the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at 320-591-1500 if you do not have access to the internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked):
Meeting ID: 161 654 6793 Passcode: 214667
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
To join by telephone (if you are unable to join by internet):
Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-833-568-8864
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 161 654 6793 Passcode: 214667 Para obtener más información y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, incluido cómo enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida aad u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: June 14, 2022
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320
Pine City Minnesota 55063
320-591-1500
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 23, 30, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Demolition Work
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 640 11th St SW Apt #4, Pine City, MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: John Eldred
Address: 640 11th St SW Apt #4, Pine City, MN 55063
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609 .48 as if I had signed th is document under oath.
Signed by: John Eldred, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: eldredjohn3@gmail.com
Work Item 1316476500030
Original File Number 1316476500030
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
06/07/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 30, July 7, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Loud
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 8161 Fairway Rd SW Pine City, MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Hmp LLC
Address: 8161 Fairway Rd SW Pine City, MN 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Mark Bartholomew
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: textilehemp@gmail.com
Work Item 1314337100040
Original File Number 1314337100040
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
03/16/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 30, July 7, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-57
Estate of
Jack Lee Hall-Cairl, aka Jack L. Hall-Cairl, aka Jack Leslie Hall-Cairl, aka Jack L. Cairl,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE):
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kristine Wein, whose address is 37745 US Hwy 169, Aitkin, Minnesota, 56431, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: June 15, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 30, July 7, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - 10 a.m. Pine County Board Room,
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the April 19, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the June 3, 2022 Emergency Meeting. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – May, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – April 28, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following and allow County Auditor-Treasurer to sign applications:
A. Exempt Permit
i. Moose Lake Fire District Firefighters Relief Association to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on September 16, 2022, at Moose Lake Golf Club, 35311 Parkview Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN
ii. 19201 Woodland Acres to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on August 14, 2022 at Sokol Camp, 19201 Woodland Acres, Pine City, MN
B. Temporary Liquor License
Jack Pine Riders ABATE of MN for an event held July 8-10, 2022 in Finlayson Township. Pending approval from Sheriff and State.
C. Solid Waste Hauler Collection and Transportation License
2022 Solid Waste Hauler Collection and Transportation License for O’Brien Transport Inc.
Approve the following:
A. $7,500 donation from AKC Reunite-Adopt a K-9 Cop Grant designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.
B. $10,000 donation from Mark McDonough/McDonough K-9 towards the purchase of one of McDonough K-9 canines.
C. K-9 Contract between Mark McDonough and Pine County for the purchase and training of a K-9 dog. The cost of the dog, $17,500, is covered by the donations received from AKC Reunite-Adopt a K-9 Cop Grant and Mark McDonough/McDonough K-9.
Approve Pine County Health & Human Services to terminate its Special Needs Basic Care contract with UCare and authorize the Board Chair to submit a termination notice to UCARE . The contract requires a 125-day written notice, which means the contract would officially end on October 10, 2022.
Approve the following:
A. Promotion of internal candidate Jill Koch to Social Worker, effective June 8, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
B. Lateral transfer of Highway Maintenance Worker Wesley Miller to Sign Maintenance Worker, effective June 8, 2022. Grade 6, Step 3, $22.26 per hour. No change in grade or pay.
Authorize the hiring of Social Worker Kailey Jackson effective June 8, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88 per hour.
Approve the following training:
A. Social Worker Mary Heffner to attend the National Protective Services Conference. Total cost: $1,855.
B. Social Services Supervisor Patrick Meacham to attend the Minnesota County Supervisor’s Conference. Total cost $870.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to reject all bids for the Willow River Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Building and delay the project due to the excessive costs of the current construction environment. The motion died for a lack of a second.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the bids for concrete and carpentry, and approve the quotes for the other trades (plumbing, HVAC, and electrical), authorize the county administrator to sign necessary contracts and move forward with construction of the Willow River Household Hazardous Waste Building. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing. Funding to come from the 2020A G.O. Refunding Courthouse Bonds, State of Minnesota Grant, and county building fund.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-30 to continue participating in the Council on Local Results and Innovation Performance Measurement Program. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award contracts as follows:
Contract #2201: Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $2,328,363.23
Contract #2202: Knife River in the amount of $9,711,868.75
Contract #2203: S & R Reinforcing, Inc. in the amount of $1,029,387.95
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Local Bridge Replacement Program Grant Agreement with the State of Minnesota for grant funds in the amount of $713,269.73. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-31 For Agreement to State Transportation Fund Local Bridge Replacement Program Grant Terms and Conditions. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Program Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-28 authorizing County Administrator Minke to enter into a service agreement with SCI Broadband to construct the project according to the requirements in Grant Contract Agreement No. CARE-21-0-FY21 and such other relevant laws and rules as required. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Community Project Program of the Federal FY 22 Federal ReConnect Program Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2022-29 authorizing County Administrator Minke to enter into a service agreement with SCI Broadband to construct the project according to the requirements to be promulgated by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development and such other relevant laws and rules as required. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 1:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 30, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at 10:00 a.m. or as soon as practical thereafter, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City Minnesota. The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the reclassification and sale of 200-acres of tax forfeit property in Sections 10 and 11, Wilma Township, identified as Pine County Parcel Numbers 32.0089.000, 320.0089.001, 32.0089.002, and 32.0097.003.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the reclassification and sale. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the County Board Chair and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 30, 2022
The City of Pine City is issuing the results of monitoring done on its drinking water for the period from January 1 to December 31, 2021. The purpose of this report is to advance consumers’ understanding of drinking water and heighten awareness of the need to protect precious water resources. This report is not being distributed to water customers of the City, but is available upon request by contacting the Pine City Public Works department at (320) 438-1019. It is also posted on the City’s web page at http://pinecity.govoffice.com.
The Minnesota Department of Health has made a determination as to how vulnerable our systems’ source(s) of water may be to future contamination incidents. If you wish to obtain the entire source water assessment regarding your drinking water, please call 651-201-4700 during normal business hours.
Making Safe Drinking Water
Your drinking water comes from a groundwater source: three wells ranging from 135 to 445 feet deep, that draw water from the Quaternary Buried Artesian, Hinckley-Fond Du Lac and Hinckley Sandstone aquifers.
Pine City works hard to provide you with safe and reliable drinking water that meets federal and state water quality requirements. The purpose of this report is to provide you with information on your drinking water and how to protect our precious water resources.
Contact Maury Montbriand, Public Works Supervisor, at 612-390-4707 or ldunbar@pinecitygov.com if you have questions about Pine City’s drinking water. You can also ask for information about how you can take part in decisions that may affect water quality.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sets safe drinking water standards. These standards limit the amounts of specific contaminants allowed in drinking water. This ensures that tap water is safe to drink for most people. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulates the amount of certain contaminants in bottled water. Bottled water must provide the same public health protection as public tap water.
Drinking water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.
Pine City Monitoring Results
This report contains our monitoring results from January 1 to December 31, 2021.
We work with the Minnesota Department of Health to test drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. It is not unusual to detect contaminants in small amounts. No water supply is ever completely free of contaminants. Drinking water standards protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health. Learn more by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage Basics of Monitoring and Testing of Drinking Water in Minnesota (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/sampling.html).
How to Read the Water Quality Data Tables
The tables below show the contaminants we found last year or the most recent time we sampled for that contaminant. They also show the levels of those contaminants and the Environmental Protection Agency’s limits. Substances that we tested for but did not find are not included in the tables.
We sample for some contaminants less than once a year because their levels in water are not expected to change from year to year. If we found any of these contaminants the last time we sampled for them, we included them in the tables below with the detection date.
We may have done additional monitoring for contaminants that are not included in the Safe Drinking Water Act. To request a copy of these results, call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-4700 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Some contaminants are monitored regularly throughout the year, and rolling (or moving) annual averages are used to manage compliance. Because of this averaging, there are times where the Range of Detected Test Results for the calendar year is lower than the Highest Average or Highest Single Test Result, because it occurred in the previous calendar year.
Definitions:
MCLG (Maximum Contaminant Level Goal): The level of a contaminant in drinking water below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MCLGs allow for a margin of safety.
MCL (Maximum Contaminant Level): The highest level of a contaminant that is allowed in drinking water. MCLs are set as close to the MCLGs as feasible using the best available treatment technology.
MRDL (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level): The highest level of a disinfectant allowed in drinking water. There is convincing evidence that addition of a disinfectant is necessary for control of microbial contaminants.
MRDLG (Maximum Residual Disinfectant Level Goal): The level of a drinking water disinfectant below which there is no known or expected risk to health. MRDLGs do not reflect the benefits of the use of disinfectants to control microbial contaminants.
AL (Action Level): The concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements which a water system must follow.
EPA: Environmental Protection Agency
pCi/l (Picocuries per liter): A measure of radioactivity.
ppb (Parts per billion): One part per billion in water is like one drop in one billion drops of water, or about one drop in a swimming pool. ppb is the same as micrograms per liter (ug/l).
ppm (Parts per million): One part per million is like one drop in one million drops of water, or about one cup in a swimming pool. ppm is the same as milligrams per liter (mg/l).
N/A (Not Applicable): Does not apply.
PWSID: Public water system identification.
Monitoring Results – Unregulated Substances
In addition to testing drinking water for contaminants regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act, we sometimes also monitor for contaminants that are not regulated. Unregulated contaminants do not have legal limits for drinking water.
Detection alone of a regulated or unregulated contaminant should not cause concern. The meaning of a detection should be determined considering current health effects information. We are often still learning about the health effects, so this information can change over time.
The following table shows the unregulated contaminants we detected last year, as well as human-health based guidance values for comparison, where available. The comparison values are based only on potential health impacts and do not consider our ability to measure contaminants at very low concentrations or the cost and technology of prevention and/or treatment. They may be set at levels that are costly, challenging, or impossible for water systems to meet (for example, large-scale treatment technology may not exist for a given contaminant).
A person drinking water with a contaminant at or below the comparison value would be at little or no risk for harmful health effects. If the level of a contaminant is above the comparison value, people of a certain age or with special health conditions - like a fetus, infants, children, elderly, and people with impaired immunity – may need to take extra precautions. Because these contaminants are unregulated, EPA and MDH require no particular action based on detection of an unregulated contaminant. We are notifying you of the unregulated contaminants we have detected as a public education opportunity.
More information is available on MDH’s A-Z List of Contaminants in Water (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/contaminants/index.html) and Fourth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 4) (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/com/ucmr4.html)
Some People Are More Vulnerable to Contaminants in Drinking Water
Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune system disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. The developing fetus and therefore pregnant women may also be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water. These people or their caregivers should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.
Learn More about Your Drinking Water
Drinking Water Sources
Minnesota’s primary drinking water sources are groundwater and surface water. Groundwater is the water found in aquifers beneath the surface of the land. Groundwater supplies 75 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water. Surface water is the water in lakes, rivers, and streams above the surface of the land. Surface water supplies 25 percent of Minnesota’s drinking water.
Contaminants can get in drinking water sources from the natural environment and from people’s daily activities. There are five main types of contaminants in drinking water sources.
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Sources include sewage treatment plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock operations, pets, and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants include salts and metals from natural sources (e.g. rock and soil), oil and gas production, mining and farming operations, urban stormwater runoff, and wastewater discharges.
Pesticides and herbicides are chemicals used to reduce or kill unwanted plants and pests. Sources include agriculture, urban stormwater runoff, and commercial and residential properties.
Organic chemical contaminants include synthetic and volatile organic compounds. Sources include industrial processes and petroleum production, gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic systems.
Radioactive contaminants such as radium, thorium, and uranium isotopes come from natural sources (e.g. radon gas from soils and rock), mining operations, and oil and gas production.
The Minnesota Department of Health provides information about your drinking water source(s) in a source water assessment, including:
How Pine City is protecting your drinking water source(s);
Nearby threats to your drinking water sources;
How easily water and pollution can move from the surface of the land into drinking water sources, based on natural geology and the way wells are constructed.
Find your source water assessment at Source Water Assessments (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/swp/swa) or call 651-201-4700 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Lead in Drinking Water
You may be in contact with lead through paint, water, dust, soil, food, hobbies, or your job. Coming in contact with lead can cause serious health problems for everyone. There is no safe level of lead. Babies, children under six years, and pregnant women are at the highest risk.
Lead is rarely in a drinking water source, but it can get in your drinking water as it passes through lead service lines and your household plumbing system. Pine City is responsible for providing high quality drinking water, but it cannot control the plumbing materials used in private buildings.
Read below to learn how you can protect yourself from lead in drinking water.
1. Let the water run for 30-60 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking if the water has not been turned on in over six hours. If you have a lead service line, you may need to let the water run longer. A service line is the underground pipe that brings water from the main water pipe under the street to your home.
You can find out if you have a lead service line by contacting your public water system, or you can check by following the steps at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2016/06/24/npr-find-lead-pipes-in-your-home
The only way to know if lead has been reduced by letting it run is to check with a test. If letting the water run does not reduce lead, consider other options to reduce your exposure.
2. Use cold water for drinking, making food, and making baby formula. Hot water releases more lead from pipes than cold water.
3. Test your water. In most cases, letting the water run and using cold water for drinking and cooking should keep lead levels low in your drinking water. If you are still concerned about lead, arrange with a laboratory to test your tap water. Testing your water is important if young children or pregnant women drink your tap water.
Contact a Minnesota Department of Health accredited laboratory to get a sample container and instructions on how to submit a sample:
Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (https://eldo.web.health.state.mn.us/public/accreditedlabs/labsearch.seam)
The Minnesota Department of Health can help you understand your test results.
4. Treat your water if a test shows your water has high levels of lead after you let the water run.
Read about water treatment units:
Point-of-Use Water Treatment Units for Lead Reduction (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/poulead.html)
Learn more:
Visit Lead in Drinking Water (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/contaminants/lead.html)
Visit Basic Information about Lead in Drinking Water (http://www.epa.gov/safewater/lead)
Call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1‑800‑426‑4791.To learn about how to reduce your contact with lead from sources other than your drinking water, visit Common Sources (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/lead/fs/common.html).
Pine City works around the clock to provide top quality water to every tap. We ask that all our customers help us protect our water sources, which are the heart of our community, our way of life and our children’s future.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 30, 2022
