NOTICES
City of Rock Creek
Notice is hereby given that the rock Creek Planning Commission has changed the date for the June meeting to: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
An Ordinance amending Zoning Ordinance #60 within the City of Rock Creek.
The City Council of the City of Rock Creek, Minnesota, hereby ordains:
Section 1000.09 C-1 Highway Commercial District; Section 1000.10
C-2 Highway Commercial Scenic Byway District and Section 1000.12 I-1 Light Industrial District, add a second paragraph under Subdivision 1: Purpose. Properties within the district that had an existing dwelling and / or any accessory building(s) prior to the adoption of the Zoning Ordinance on December 4, 2014 shall follow Section 1000.08 R-2 Residential District.
Section 1000.23 Signs Subdivision 4: General Requirements amend A. to: Permit Requirements. No off-premise sign shall be erected or maintained within the City except upon application and permit from the City. Amend B. to: Off-premise Signs: 1. Off-premise signs shall not exceed 32 square feet. 2. Off-premise signs will be limited to one (1) sign per parcel. 3. Off-premise signs must follow the minimum setbacks. a. Thirty (30) feet from front, side and rear property lines. b. State highway: one hundred and thirty (130) feet from the center line. c. County Road: One hundred (100) feet from the center line. d. City or local road: Seventy-five (75) feet from the center line. e. Setback corner lot: On corner lots, setback requirements apply to both street frontages. Renumber 2. Calculation of Sign Area to number 4.
Revise Section 1000.34 Enforcement and Penalty. The enforcement provision allows the city to enforce the rules and regulations contained in the Zoning Ordinance by prescribing penalties for violations. And allows the city office to administer citations for violations of City Ordinance.
Passed and approved this 1st day of June, 2023 by the City of Rock Creek.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 2023
City of Pine City
HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from May 30, 2023 thru June 30, 2023.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
lf you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
lf you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH juDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-23-223
Lee Roy H. Reiser, Dwayne G. Reiser, Bruce Reiser; Anne Marie Reiser; and Shari L. Reiser, heir and successor in interest to Michael R. Reiser, deceased,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Roy M. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Roy M. Reiser; Adeline T. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Adeline T. Reiser; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Roy M. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Roy M.
Reiser; Adeline T. Reiser, deceased; the unknown heirs of Adeline T. Reiser; and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 39, Range 20, LESS that part of the North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 39, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Beginning at the Southwest corner of said North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter; thence northerly along the West line of said NW 1/4 a distance of 432 feet; thence easterly parallel with the South line of said North 19 acres of the fractional West half of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 303 feet; thence southerly parallel with said West line of the Northwest Quarter a distance of 432 feet, to the South line of said North 19 acres of the fractional West Half of the Northwest Quarter; thence westerly along said South line a distance of 303 feet, to the point of beginning. Subject to Township Road along the West line thereof.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Reformation of the legal description contained in that Quit Claim Deed, dated October 3, 2002, and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder in Pine County on October 18, 2002 as Document No. 413747, to reflect the original intention of Plaintiffs and Defendants.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 22nd day of May, 2023.
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attomey for Plaintiffs
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attomey Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 15, 22, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Luke Hegge is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 17414 Cross Lake Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.5397.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 23, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate an event center, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Robert Newell Jr is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 28098 Wilderness Retreat, Pine City (PID: 08.5052.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 29, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.4.3 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Brian and Robin Lally are requesting a variance at 80008 River Run Rd, Willow River (PID: 17.5125.000), Kettle River Township, Section 10, Township 44, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 502 of the Kettle River Wild and Scenic Ordinance to build a gazebo that is 60’ from the ordinary high water level (OHWL). The required setback is 150’ from the OHWL.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
Meeting ID: 884 6155 0921
Passcode 221821
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Join by Phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 884 6155 0921
Passcode 221821
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News June 8, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Hilltop Apartments
Pine City HRA
SEH No. PCHRA 169903
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the Pine City HRA until 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 11, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Hilltop Apartments.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: bit.ly/3WOyPKK
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640 United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 580 970 609# #
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSSite grading
and restoration
400SFReplace
6-inch and 8-inch CMU
30EACHAnchor Bolts
60SFExterior
Grade Sheeting
3,100SFRe-Tuck
CMU
2400SFRemover
and replace concrete walk
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive
St. Paul, MN 55110-3507, 651.490.2000, Greg Anderson, PE, 651.490.2000, ganderson@sehinc.com.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8551138 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 30, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
This Work shall be subject to minimum wages and labor standards in accordance with Davis Bacon and Minnesota Wage Rates.
The Pine City HRA reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the HRA.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
c/o Pine City HRA
Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 8, 15, 22, 2023
