We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File Number: 58-JV-22-45
Summons and Notice Child In Need of Protection or Services Matter
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of Brianna Lynn Ziegler and Michael John Smuda
NOTICE TO: Michael John Smuda, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court via remote technology on June 17, 2022 at 2:30pm or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. Please contact Court Administration for hearing information at 320-591-1400.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: January 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 26, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE division
Court File No. 58-PR-22-53
Estate of
Gary Joseph Vink,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 11, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 13, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of David C. Nelson, whose address is 3451 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, WI, 53548 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 23, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 16, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
March 3, 2022
Mayor Johnson called the Rock Creek City Council meeting to order at 7p.m.
Members present: Sam Christenson, Ronnie Berdan and Dick Johnson.
Absent: Dan Saumer and Don Ramberg.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Adam Rydberg, Ryan Gordon and Don Burger.
Berdan moved seconded by Christenson approval of the February 3, 2022 minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Christenson moved seconded by Berdan to award the gravel bid to Rydberg & Sons, Inc., the loading and hauling of gravel between June 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022, at the bid price of $5.78 per cubic yard. Motion passed unanimously.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson approval of the Resolution Reestablishing Precinct and Polling Place for the City of Rock Creek. Precinct 1 – Rock Creek City Center, 7000 State Highway 70, Junction of Highway 70 and County Road 61. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson approval of Paid Time Off (PTO) for city employees.
PTO Accrual:
0 – 1 year of employment = 96 hours
1 – 5 years of employment = 120 hours
5 – 10 years of employment = 160 hours
10 – Infinity years of employment = 200 hours
Employees will be allowed to carry-over to the next year half of the accrued hours. If taking three (3) consecutive days off, employees must give one month’s notice to council. Motion carried all ayes.
As explained at the February council meeting and some previous meetings, it was agreed by the council to get the new website up and running with the agenda’s, minutes and city ordinances. After year-end deadlines are completed, further training will be taken. Council & Planning Commission meeting dates and times will then be posted on the website calendar.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson approval of the estimate from JJS Electric to retrofit the existing fixtures in the city center and shop and include the option to recycle the old lamps and provide certificate of recycling. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 16105 - 16144 and e-transfers totaling $41,979.98. Motion passed unanimously.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to adjourn the City Council meeting at 7:42PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
April 7, 2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Don Ramberg, Sam Christenson and Dick Johnson.
Others present: Amy Thompson, Curt Kubesh, Matt Steinert, Daryl Lindstrom Jr., Don Burger and Bob Carlson.
Berdan moved seconded by Saumer to approve the March 3, 2022 minutes. Motion passed unanimously.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the 2022 Fire Protection Contract with the City of Rush City. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the SSTS Contract for Services, designating Amy Thompson/AT Septic Inspection & Design Inc., as the Sewer Inspector for the City of Rock Creek. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the text amendment amending and adding language regarding accessory building requirements in the zoning ordinance. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of amending Section 1000.22 of the Zoning Ordinance to a residential property culvert must be a minimum pipe length of thirty (30) feet long and include a flared end section at both ends of the culvert and a band if necessary. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to set the fee for a Plan Review at $35.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to set individual fees for the Access/Entrance permit at $965.00; this includes the inventory cost of the culvert and is subject to change, the New Address at $110.00 and the Mailbox Post at $125.00 for a total application fee of $1,200.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to hire Hunter Kubesh as a part-time seasonal employee. Motion carried all ayes.
Johnson motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn into a closed session at 9 p.m., for the public employee’s performance reviews. Motion carried all ayes.
The council reconvened the open session of the council meeting at 9:33 p.m.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 16145 - 16188 and e-transfers totaling $131,987.00. Motion carried unanimously.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to adjourn the City Council meeting at 9:57 p.m. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
May 5, 2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7p.m. by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Dan Saumer Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg, Dick Johnson and Ronnie Berdan.
Other present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Nancy Runyan, Shirley & Stephen Nichols, Don Burger, Nick & Nikki Fox, Daryl Lindstrom Jr.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the April 7, 2022 Council minutes, with a change on page 2, sentence to read; City Office to add Seeding & Mulch must be done to the On-Site Sewer application. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the April 12, 2022 Board of Review minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of the letter of intent, continued use of the gravel pit located on 550th Street for St. Croix Materials/Richard Hopkins. Interim Use Permit #1-IUP-12. Granting their request for a 5-year extension to April 30, 2027. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to purchase new computers & software for the office. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to Terminate Conditional Use Permit CUP-18-001/Karin Omae. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to accept the notice of retirement effective December 31, 2022 from Nancy Runyan. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 16189 – 16206 and e-transfers totaling $140,929.33. Motion carried unanimously.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:48PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-211
CIVIL SUMMONS
ANITA L. HEFFERNAN,
PLAINTIFF VS
BERNICE C. WITTMAN, DOROTHY L. WITTMAN, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUTH HEFFERNAN, ALSO KNOWN AS RUTH CARLSON, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE W. HEFFERNAN, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an
Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. To protect your rights, you must serve a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at Sjoberg & Tebelius, P.A., 2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101, Woodbury, MN 55125.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. lf you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU MAY LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN
RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you may lose this case by default. You will not get to teII your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota described as follows: Lot Three (3), SUNNY BEACH, according to the recorded plat thereof, Pine County, Minnesota.
8. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of this action is to obtain a judgment declaring that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the property described above, subject only to the interest of Moose Lake - Windemere Sanitary Sewer District pursuant to that certain Right-of-Way Easement dated February 5, 1979, recorded in the Office of the Pine County Recorder on August 21, 1979 as Document No. 261068, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest or lien in or upon the said real estate.
9. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against any of the Defendants.
Dated: May 2, 2022
SJOBERG & TEBELIUS, P.A.
Leo F. Schumacher (#0140466)
2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101
Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
Telephone: 651—738-3433
E-mail: Ieo@stlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff Anita L. Heffernan
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 19, 26, June 2, 16 2022
Notice
Request for the Public Review and Comment on Proposal for Title III Cost Sharing and Program Development & Coordination Funding
In accordance with the Older Americans Act (Section 315(c) (1)), Central Minnesota Council on Aging (CMCOA) is allowed to submit a proposal to the Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) to use Title III funds for the purpose of providing supportive, health promotion, and caregiver support services and will employ a cost sharing strategy for allowable services to expand potential of this Title III funding to support older individuals and their families in the central 14 county region of Minnesota. The area agency on aging (AAA) is required to solicit the views of older individuals, providers, and other stakeholders on the implementation of its cost sharing strategy for review and comment. CMCOA is proposing to use approximately $662,294 in Title III-E National Family Caregiver Support funds to pay for caregiver activities/services, $736,968 in Title III-B funds to pay for supportive services, and $92,103 in Title III-D funds to pay for health promotion/disease prevention programs in 2023 which are subject to cost sharing requirements.
CMCOA is allowed to submit a proposal to the MBA to transfer Title III-B (supportive services) funds to the area plan administration for program development and coordination activities that will have a direct and positive impact on the enhancement of services for older persons in the 14 county central planning and service region of Minnesota. The AAA is required to make the details of such proposals available to the general public for review and comment. CMCOA is proposing to use $157,290 in Title III-B funds to support program development and coordination activities during 2023 as a cost of area plan administration. The MBA policy allows up to 25% of these funds to be used for this purpose. The proposed amount represents 25% of the AAA’s new Title III-B direct service allotment.
Public Hearing: Individuals may also give oral testimony at the public hearing to be held July 21, 11:00 am, at CMCOA, 250 Riverside Avenue N, Suite 300, Sartell, MN 56377. Send RSVP to: lori@cmcoa.org by July 18, 2022, to register your attendance, and if desired, your intent to speak at the hearing.
Written Comments: Written comments are encouraged and will be accepted until July 26, 2022. Send comments to: CMCOA, Attn: Lori Vrolson, 250 Riverside Avenue N, Suite 300, Sartell, MN 56377 or lori@cmcoa.org
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-20-403
Maria Hansen, Petitioner
vs
Trent Miller, Respondent
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIEDthat a Notice of Motion and Motion to Change Harassment Restraining Order has been filed on April 27, 2022.
A hearing is scheduled for the following date, time, and location:
Date: July 6, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Location: Tenth District Zoom
Failure to appear at a scheduled hearing or to get a copy of the Harassment Restraining Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Stephanie Klemz
Court Administrator/Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
EMERGENCY MEETING
June 3, 2022 – 10 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:15 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr and Terry Lovgren. Also present were County Attorney Reese Frederickson, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Sheriff’s Office Supervisor Denise Anderson, Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, County Engineer/Public Works Director Mark LeBrun and County Administrator David Minke. Commissioner JJ Waldhalm and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were absent (excused).
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Resolution 2022-32 Declaring a Local Emergency
Sheriff’s Office Supervisor Denise Anderson provided a storm update from the severe weather event of May 30, 2022. A declaration of a local emergency invokes necessary portions of the response and recovery aspects of applicable local or inter-jurisdictional disaster plans and may authorize aid and assistance under those plans. Discussion took place regarding the compilation of damage assessment.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-32 Declaring a Local Emergency. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 3-0.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 10:40 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the May 3, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the May 10, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Road Tour). Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – March 24, 2022
Pine County Extension Committee Minutes – February 17, 2022
Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – May 9, 2022
Initiative Foundation Correspondence – May 6, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve April, 2022 Cash Balance
Fund April 30, 2021
April 30, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 2,169,872
2,010,412 (159,460)
Health and Human Services Fund
1,105,007 1,495,309 390,302
Road and Bridge Fund 1,442,986
2,290,932 847,946
COVID Relief
0
2,341,124 2,341,124
Land 2,629,059
2,473,969 (155,090)
Self Insurance 599,858
307,869 (291,989)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
16,344,366 18,370,073
2,025,708
April 2022 Disbursements/Claims Over $2,000
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 499 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $614,666.74 were paid during the period of April 1, 2022-April 30, 2022: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 3,956.69; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anderson Electric, 2,502.81; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 19,046.00; Askov Deep Rock, 6,278.28; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 2,046.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,390.50; Blue Zones LLC, 10,000.00; Brett Paige Construction LLC, 7,932.50; Cavallin Inc, 4,023.73; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 39,158.84; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,956.20; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 49,633.77; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 14,954.00; Cw Technology Group, 6,144.00; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 8,150.00; DEUTSCHLANDER FENCING LLC, 3,582.00; DHS Maps Mx58, 4,425.70; DHS State Operated Services, 7,188.90; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 27,080.11; DSC Communications, 3,546.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 10,654.52; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; Election Systems & Software, Inc., 177,725.00; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 5,086.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 9,883.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,373.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,620.00; FURTHER, 6,912.27; G&N Enterprises, 3,142.90; GLENS TIRE, 2,936.00; GUARDIAN, 9,234.08; GUARDIAN RFID, 12,945.00; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 5,640.00; Jensen Tractor Sales & Service, 6,665.83; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 6,900.00; Knife River Corp, 202,644.72; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,585.25; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 23,000.00; LHB INC, 13,802.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,724.54; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 5,859.77; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,961.30; MARK HAUG CONSTRUCTION INC, 92,800.00; Mattison Contractors, Inc., 3,550.00; MCCOY CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY INC, 232,484.00; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,168.00; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 15,612.73; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,584.02; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 14,571.75; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,536.15; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 5,449.25; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,528.73; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 23,681.97; North Homes Inc, 22,135.56; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 25,095.36; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 10,508.90; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,323.75; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 11,770.99; PHASE INC, 13,000.00; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 64,018.00; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,950.45; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 26,985.85; ROYAL TIRE, 2,728.92; SEH INC, 10,329.95; Slims Texaco Service, 2,647.47; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,250.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc., 4,722.90; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 22,521.23; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 4,365.00; TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 6,305.00; TENVORDE FORD, 172,430.90; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 5,296.20; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 2,865.95; Town Of Pokegama, 4,100.00; TRIMARK MARLINN LLC, 15,245.57; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 15,000.38; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 406,000.11; Verizon Wireless, 10,262.49; West Central Industries, Inc., 2,426.82; Ziegler Inc., 4,184.31; Ziegler Inc., 17,275.76
Approve Commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Acknowledge results of the May 11, 2022 timber auction. Seven timber sales were offered consisting of 5,975 cords with an appraised value of $152,950. All seven sold with bids totaling $248,494.70.
Approve the 2022 Federal Supplemental Boating Safety Patrol Grant in the amount of $4,000 and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign. This grant will be used for enforcement hours only and does not require matching funds. The grant period is May 13, 2022-September 5, 2022.
Approve final payments to the following:
A. Contract #1902: Midwest Contracting, LLC in the amount of $55,483.21 related to:
SAP 058-652-010, Located on CSAH 52, Between CR 157 and CSAH 42.
B. Contract #1906: Midwest Contracting, LLC in the amount of $93,607.10 related to:
SAP 058-667-001, Located on CSAH 67, Between CSAH 9 and 1.25 miles west of CSAH 9.
Approve the internal transfer of Social Worker Nicole Vork to the Child Protection Services (CPS) Investigator position, effective May 18, 2022. Grade and wage remain unchanged.
Approve the promotion of Assessor’s Office Clerk III Jolene Sievert to Property Appraiser, effective May 31, 2022. Grade 8, step 1, $23.03 per hour.
Approve the following training requests:
A. Health Educators Hailey Freedlund and Jenae Hicks, Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen, and Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo to attend the Global Exchange Conference, November 1-4, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. Costs per person: Registration/$800, travel/$800, meals/$150. Total cost per person: $1,750.
B. Assessor Lorri Houtsma, Deputy Assessor Troy Stewart, Senior Appraiser Jennifer Christensen, and Property Appraisers Karen Stumne and Molly Benoit to attend the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officer’s Summer Seminars May 25-26, 2022 in St. Cloud. The cost of the seminar is $250 per person which includes meals. A county vehicle will be used. Total cost is $1,250.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the May 9, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker, effective April 19, 2022, and approved backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Brenda Danielson, effective May 2, 2022, and approved backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Items 3Ai and 3Aii acknowledging the resignation of Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker and Social Worker Brenda Danielson and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Auditor / Treasurer
i. Approve the updated temporary Election Judge job description to meet MN Statute 203B.121 requirements.
ii. Approve the updated temporary Election Assistant job description.
iii. Approve the updated Zoning & Solid Waste Support Specialist job description position with additional GIS projects and reclassifying the position from Grade 4 to Grade 5 based on the SAFE System classification method. The increase in wage from $19.02/hour to $20.17/hour is contained in the unbudgeted revenues from the One Watershed One Plan fund.
iv. Approve the updated Zoning & Solid Waste Technician job description to include more environmental tasks and reclassifying the position from Grade 7 to Grade 8 based on the SAFE System classification method. The increase in wage from $22.65/hour to $24.01/hour is contained in the unbudgeted revenues from the One Watershed One Plan fund.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve 2Bi- Election Judge job description; 2Bii-temporary Election Assistant job description; 2Biii- Zoning & Solid Waste Support Specialist job description; and 2Biv- Zoning & Solid Waste Technician job description Grade 8. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
C. Sheriff’s Office - Dispatch
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to ratify the termination of part-time probationary Dispatcher Kevin Stibbe, April 26, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
D. Public Works
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to backfill the open Highway Engineer Technician II position and promote Sign Maintenance Worker Greig Roubinek to the Highway Engineer Technician II position, effective June 6, 2022, Grade 9, Step 4, $27.54 per hour. Approve the backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren authorizing the hiring of Amber Doenz as an Eligibility Worker, effective May 23, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-27 designating the week of May 15-21, 2022 as Emergency Medical Services Week. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Household Hazardous Waste Facility Bids
Removed from Agenda; referred back to the Facilities Committee.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to submit written comments to the Public Utility Commission to revoke LTD Broadband’s award of RDOF funds in Pine County.
Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 10 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 16, 2022
