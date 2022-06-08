STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-241
AMENDED SUMMONS
Brandi L. Bennett, individually and as Trustee of the Brandi Bennett Trust Agreement, dated November 11, 2015,
PLAINTIFFS V. Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety,
CTW Group, Incorporated, a Minnesota Corporation, William Wesley, Kathleen Wesley, Craig Peltier, Patti Peltier, Gregory Anderson, and Kim M. Anderson,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN
DEFENDANT.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 2, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota, AND an undivided 5/6th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of 085189000 and is located at 22906 Norway Circle, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063. It is hereinafter known as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff Brandi L. Bennett Trust Agreement, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiff hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiff are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiff.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 19, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Atty. Reg. No. 0388929
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated: May 19, 2022
/s/ Brock P. Alton
Brock P. Alton
Attny Lic. No. 0388335
216 Myrtle Street
PO Box 370
Stillwater, MN 55082
(612) 209-5478
Published in Pine City Pioneer May 26, June 2, 9, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Granger’s Garden
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 12754 Cross Lake RD SE Pine City MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Andrea Granger
Address: 12754 Cross Lake Rd., SE Pine City MN 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Andrea Granger
Mailing Address: 12754 Cross Lake Rd., SE Pine City MN 55063 United States
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: grangersgardengoods@gmail.com
Work Item 1311294600037
Original File Number 1311294600037
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
05/03/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 2022
NOTICE OF TAKING AND SALE
East Central Towing LLC
320-358-4869
220 W 5th St (Po Box 634)
Rush City, MN 55069
Make: Homemade Model: Trailer
Date and Place of taking:
Date: 05/20/2022
Location: 610 Hwy 23 City: Sandstone State: MN Zip: 55072
Notice of Rights: You have the right to reclaim the vehicle under Minnesota Statute 168B.07. Failure to exercise your right to reclaim the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed under section 168B.051, subdivision 1, 1a, or 2, and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 1, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the vehicle and a consent to the transfer of title to and disposal or sale of the vehicle pursuant to section 168B.08; or failure to exercise you right to reclaim the contents of the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 3, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the contents and consent to sell or dispose of the contents under section 168B.08. A vehicle owner who provides to the impound lot operator documentation from a government or nonprofit agency or legal aid office that the owner is homeless, receives relief based on need, or is eligible for legal aid services, has the unencumbered right to retrieve any and all contents without charge.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 2022
Notice
We, Craig Saari and Kathleen Saari are bringing forth our Land Patent/Grant forever benefit forward. Those who wish to review the file may access it online at this location. https://minnesotaassembly.net/public-notice.
Published in Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2022.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File Number: 58-JV-22-45
Summons and Notice Child In Need of Protection or Services Matter
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of Brianna Lynn Ziegler and Michael John Smuda
NOTICE TO: Michael John Smuda, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court via remote technology on June 17, 2022 at 2:30pm or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. Please contact Court Administration for hearing information at 320-591-1400.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16 2022
Gallagher notice
NOTICE: To whom it may concern, I, Cindylou Ann Gallagher, am no longer responsible, for any debts that were accrued by Charles M. Gallagher, AKA: Mike Gallagher.
Dated May 27, 2022
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 2022
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 14, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: January 14, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: May 26, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, July 7, 2022
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VACATION HOME RENTAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Pokegama Planning Commission will convene for their regular meeting on Monday, June 20th,,2022 at 7pm at the Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd. to conduct a public hearing:
1. Conditional Use Permit for Alexander and Mathew Haskins, 19126 Edgewater Rd., to consider the property being used as a vacation Home Rental.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: June 2nd, 2022
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday June 20, 2022 at 7:00PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on allowing the property owner to operate a Dog Kennel in the Agricultural District as a Conditional Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Bernard Marx is requesting a conditional use permit at 57316 Thomson Rd, Sandstone (PID: 30.0015.000), Sandstone Township, Section 2, Township 42, Range 19 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional use permit to extract aggregate within 300’ of Sand Creek in the Residential Recreational District. Section 4.4.3E of the Pine County Shoreland Management authorizes aggregate extraction as a conditional use, subject to the requirements of the ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 2022
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VACATION HOME RENTAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Pokegama Planning Commission will convene for their regular meeting on Monday, June 20th,,2022 at 7pm at the Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd. to conduct a public hearing:
1. Conditional Use Permit for Tom and Loreal Lindstom, 21092 Aubrecht Shores, to consider the property being used as a Vacation Home Rental.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: June 6th , 2022
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE division
Estate of
Gary Joseph Vink,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on July 11, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, May 13, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of David C. Nelson, whose address is 3451 Lapidary Lane, Janesville, WI, 53548 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: May 23, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer June 9, 16, 2022
