SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to out-of-town commitments, Commissioners Steve Hallan and J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioners Hallan and Waldhalm were seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at locations open and accessible to the public, and participated from 14511 Perdido Key Drive, Pensacola, Florida, and 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo PR, respectively.
Department of Natural Resources Assistant State Climatologist Peter Boulay was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the February 7, 2023 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
January 31,
2022
January 31,
2023
Increase/
Decrease
General Fund
5,880,862
6,083,124
202,262
Health and
Human Services Fund
2,157,261
2,920,331
763,070
Road and Bridge Fund
848,141
1,006,479
158,339
Opioid
Settlement
--
254,694
254,694
COVID Relief
2,524,583
3,396,399
871,816
Land
2,383,631
2,716,412
332,781
Self Insurance
540,951
436,763
(104,188)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
15,771,649
18,638,722
2,867,073
Approve the January 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000, and 474 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $800,857.81 as follows: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC, 15,935.88; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 7,067.76; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 10,519.97; Askov Deep Rock, 14,095.72; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 17,472.33; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 25,601.24; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,865.00; BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota, 29,989.69; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 2,126,976.25; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 6,695.00; Cargill, Inc, 37,105.15; CENTRAL PINE LUMBER CO, 5,250.00; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 6,569.72; Childrens Dental Services, 2,097.60; Cleanitsupply.com-Cardmember Service, 2,409.90; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,990.70; Commissioner Of Revenue, 3,431.69; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 61,625.23; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 3,806.00; Department Of Natural Resources, 14,000.00; DHS State Operated Services, 24,353.60; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 9,828.30; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,666.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 177,850.50; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 8,443.52; Family Alternatives, 8,180.28; FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, 61,427.41; GUARDIAN, 19,639.26; HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, 7,625.00; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 5,577.00; Impact Mailing of Minnesota, Inc, 15,210.00; JENSEN BACKHOE LLC, 46,200.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 5,346.18; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 21,217.50; LHB INC, 6,283.90; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,308.13; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 3,525.77; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 13,493.83; MEDSURETY, LLC, 81,894.14; MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE, 2,040.00; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 10,866.34; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 18,266.85; MINNESOTA POWER,2,047.21; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 59,597.01; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 596,491.00; Mn County Attorneys Assoc, 4,716.00; Mn Depart Of Transportation, 2,200.76; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,373.85; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,181.40; North Homes Inc, 11,248.20; NORTHCOUNTRY CHEVROLET BUICK GMC, 37,331.40; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 11,172.91; Pine City Water And Sewer, 2,044.69; Pine Co Historical Society, 30,000.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 5,312.50; Purchase Power, 8,070.00; REVIZE LLC, 2,075.00; SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC, 18,700.00; Slims Texaco Service, 3,516.20; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,050.00; Stantec Consulting Services Inc, 65,800.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 6,996.60; Summerland Excavating, Inc, 18,750.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 31,729.09; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 61,615.00; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 2,900.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 22,637.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 147,130.47; Verizon Wireless, 14,460.26; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 6,065.46.
Approve the following applications:
Tobacco License: Hinckley Tobacco LLC, 107 Grindstone Court, Hinckley
2022 Local Option Disaster Abatement: Cliff Thomas, PID 45.5244.000, 210 Lark St., Sandstone, due to fire May 19, 2021. Unable to reoccupy the home December 19, 2022.
Approve commissioner expense claim forms.
Accept the $100 donation from Pine Area Lions for the Pine County Operation Community Connect.
Approve the cancellation of 2020 outstanding warrants.
Approve the Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Inc. (AEOA) contract. Contract is for a two-year term, January 1, 2023–December 31, 2024. The cost for the use of their volunteer drivers is the IRS mileage rate plus 38 cents per mile for administrative costs.
Ratify status change for Corrections Officer Gillian Kolling from full-time to part-time effective January 17, 2023. No change in wage.
Approve attendance at the following training:
A. Probation Senior Agents Michelle Sellner, Jami Tuve Anderson and Devin Petersen to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers Annual Conference. Total cost: $1,440.
B. Social Worker Sam Maser and MNChoices Assessor Danielle One to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost: $600.
Petition to Name an Unnamed Lake – Public Hearing
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder stated the county board had received a petition to name a previously unnamed lake in Nickerson Township “Bloom Lake” after the late Walter L. Bloom. Schroeder explained notice was published in the newspaper, and served upon the Commissioner of Natural Resources (DNR) and chair of Nickerson Township. The Department of Natural Resources submitted its recommendation pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 83A.07, Subd 2 stating Bloom Lake would be an acceptable name for the DNR.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:09 a.m. and called for public comment. Rick Bloom, son of Walter Bloom, reviewed the history of this lake and the family land surrounding it. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:11 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-08 naming the requested body of water Bloom Lake. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the February 13, 2023 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Amber Doenz, effective January 27, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Deputy Sheriff Tim Vaagenes, effective January 31, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Auditor-Treasurer
i. Ratify the termination of part-time probationary Clerk III Emeri Hagfors, effective January 12, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the retirement of Senior Appraiser Jennifer Christensen, effective February 9, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Administration
i. Amend Section 12.7.1 of the county policy manual to increase the meal reimbursements to no more than breakfast $13.00, lunch $17.00, and dinner $21.00.
ii. Amend Section 31, Media Policy by naming all department heads or designee as media contacts.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Personnel Committee Report. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-1, Commissioner Waldhalm opposed.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the promotion of Property Appraiser Molly Benoit to the position of Senior Property Appraiser, effective February 22, 2023, $30.23 per hour, Grade 9, Step 6, and the hiring of Sully Lucht as a part-time Clerk III, effective February 21, 2023, $18.60 per hour, Grade 4, Step 1. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Updated Agency Agreement and Resolution 2023-10 to allow Pine County to receive federal transportation funding. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-11 for additional construction funds in the amount of $2,575,143 to be advanced from the 2024 State Aid Construction Account. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2023-09 supporting Savage Communications, Inc.’s broadband project to provide fiber broadband internet to its service area and provide $75,000 towards the project from previously identified American Rescue Plan Act funds. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Commissioner Lovgren adjourned the meeting at 10:48 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Terry Lovgren, Vice Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 16, 2023
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Consumer Credit Contract/Replevin
Case No.:
21st Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
Robert Carlson,
Defendant.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Foley Mansfield, 250 Marquette Avenue, Suite 1200, Minneapolis, MN 55401.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
FOLEY MANSFIELD
Dated: March 16, 2023.
By: s/ Thomas J. Lallier
Thomas J. Lallier (#163041)
250 Marquette Avenue
Suite 1200
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 338-8788
Fax: (612) 338-8690
Attorneys for 21st Mortgage Corporation
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 30, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 31, 2008
MORTGAGOR: James P. Waldhalm, aka James P. Waldhalm, Jr., a single man.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp., its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 17, 2008 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A471879.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. Dated October 29, 2012 Recorded November 13, 2012, as Document No. A504425. And thereafter assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC. Dated March 21, 2016 Recorded March 21, 2016, as Document No. A525709. And thereafter assigned to: New Penn Financial, LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing n/k/a NewRez, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated November 10, 2017 Recorded November 13, 2017, as Document No. A536680 and by Assignment Dated November 28, 2017 Recorded December 12, 2017 as Document No. A537247.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100192000000562419
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 93628 Twilight Lane, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: R33.5362.000 and R33.0099.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel One: The North 16 feet of Lot 9 and all of Lot 10, TWILIGHT ONE, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Pine County, Minnesota.
Parcel Two: That part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, (assuming the east line of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 has a bearing of North 00 degrees 24 minutes East), a distance of 207.48 feet to easterly line of Twilight Lane according to the recorded plat of J.J. Bay; thence South 32 degrees 46 minutes 45 seconds West, along said easterly line of Twilight Lane, a distance of 139.46 feet to the north line of said plat of TWILIGHT ONE; thence South 89 degrees 52 minutes 15 seconds East, along last said north line, a distance of 246.29 feet to the point of beginning.
AND That part of Government Lot 6 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the west line of said Government Lot 6 which is the southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence South 00 degrees 24 minutes West, along said west line of Government Lot 6 and the east line of said Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE, a distance of 78 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of lsland Lake; thence in a northeasterly direction, along said shore line, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line that bears South 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $144,600.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$158,307.43
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 16, 2023
NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 23-001445 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot Sixty (60), Block One (1), Pathfinder Village St. Croix Eight (8) Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 60 Pathfinder Village, #F7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.5790.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Gerald P. Lindquist, title holder, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $4,722.45, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owner has not been released from his financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574076;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot 118, Block 1, Pathfinder Village-St. Croix, 10th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 118 Pathfinder Village, #G7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.6126.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Sou H. Chiu and Malke R. Engel, FKA Malke R. Chiu, title holders, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $5,449.90, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574079;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR GRAVEL QUOTES
Notice is hereby given that Royalton Township Board will receive quotes for approximately 5000 cubic yards to up to 7000 cubic yards of Modified Class 5 gravel minus 1” on rock, MN State Specification #3138, with the following modifications: sieve size #4 gradation 50-70% and sieve size #200 gradation requirements 7-10%, to be delivered and spread on designated Royalton Township roads between June 1st and August 15th with the proviso that the township schedule must be accommodated with at least four days’ notice.
Note: A certified copy of state specification of Modified Class 5 gravel, from within the last twelve months, must be submitted in a separate, marked envelope by 6:30 p.m. March 29, 2022. If not submitted separately, quote will not be opened.
All quotes must be submitted with current Certificate of Liability insurance, $1,500,000.00 with indemnification coverage on insurance policy. Town Clerk must receive all specifications and quotes in separate envelopes by mail or in person by 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road; Braham, MN 55006; 320-396-2982.
Royalton Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 16, 2023
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS
The City of Pine City will be accepting sealed bids for a Blue 4 door Toyota Camry & a Blue Scion. The deadline for submittal is 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Call Public Works at (320) 438-1019 or (612) 390-4707 to arrange a time to look at the vehicles. Sale As Is -no representations of any warranty, guarantee, title, etc. are made. City employees are allowed to submit a sealed bid. The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located
0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
PINE CITY ISD #578
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Notice is hereby given that Name of Group: Pine City ISD #578
Requests proposals for:
Group Life, Long Term Disability and Dental Insurance
Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660
Proposals are due no later than 11:00 a.m. on April 5, 2023.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
PLANNING COMMISSION
PUBLIC HEARING
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Pine City Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on March 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall, which is located at 21977 Saint Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063. The purpose of the hearing is to consider, hear from the public, and potentially act to make a recommendation to the Town Board regarding the adoption of the Pine City Township Subdivision and Platting Ordinance (“Ordinance”), which includes provisions regarding subdivision exemptions, minor subdivisions, subdivision and platting standards, platting procedures, variances and other administrative and fee provisions. A copy of the Ordinance can be obtained by obtained by contacting the Town Clerk. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the hearing.
Tammy Carlson, Town Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-17
In Re: Estate of
Lola Virginia Shuey
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to the COVID -19 pandemic and pursuant to Minnesota Supreme Court Order(s) a hearing will be heard remotely VIA ZOOM on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of a Will and the formal appointment of David G. Shuey whose address is 32020 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 2-27-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Daniel W. Blake, Attorney At Law
Daniel W. Blake
MN# 0201248
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-1116
e-mail: danielblakelaw@outlook.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-16
In Re: Estate of
Robert Wiseman Shuey
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to the COVID -19 pandemic and pursuant to Minnesota Supreme Court Order(s) a hearing will be heard remotely VIA ZOOM on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. by this Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of a Will and the formal appointment of David G. Shuey whose address is 32020 St. Croix Road, Pine City, MN 55063, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 2-27-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Daniel W. Blake, Attorney At Law
Daniel W. Blake
MN# 0201248
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-1116
e-mail: danielblakelaw@outlook.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 2023
