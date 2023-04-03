STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: Consumer Credit Contract/Replevin
Case No.:
21st Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff,
v.
Robert Carlson,
Defendant.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Foley Mansfield, 250 Marquette Avenue, Suite 1200, Minneapolis, MN 55401.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
FOLEY MANSFIELD
Dated: March 16, 2023.
By: s/ Thomas J. Lallier
Thomas J. Lallier (#163041)
250 Marquette Avenue
Suite 1200
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Telephone: (612) 338-8788
Fax: (612) 338-8690
Attorneys for 21st Mortgage Corporation
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 16, 23, 30, 2023
_____________________________
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of
Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: The Grumpy Gnome
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 56690 Mayberry Ave. Pine City minnesota 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Sarah Alice Hickey
Address: 56690 Mayberry Ave. Pine City minnesota 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Sarah Hickey
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: Thegrumpygnome22@gmail.com
Work Item 1376817100028
Original File Number 1376817100028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
02/27/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
_____________________________
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township, Pine County, MN that the annual Reorganizational meeting for the township will take place on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
_____________________________
Pokegama township
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; that the Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors will be holding their Reorganizational Meeting on April 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. the Regular Meeting will immediately follow. These meetings will take place at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN 55063
Both Meetings are open to the public. If you have any questions contact the Township Office at 320-629-3719 or email at pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
pokegama township
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
This may affect your 2024 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Pokegama Township will meet on April 18, 2023, 9:00 a.m. at Pokegama Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 20th day of March, 2023.
Christy Belsheim
Clerk of Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
Rock Creek Mini Storage
A private sale will be held on or after April 10, 2023 at Rock Creek Mini Storage to settle the account of:
Brad Howe, Unit 2-B
These units contain household goods and miscellaneous.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
_____________________________
Organizational Meeting
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Brook Park Township will be holding their Organizational Meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN. The regular meeting of the township will immediately follow the Organizational Meeting.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk of Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
City of Pine City
Notice of Quorum
A quorum of the City Council members may be in attendance on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Pine City Fire Hall located at 400 5th Street SE, Pine City, MN 55063 at 8:00 p.m. This is a meeting of the Pine City Fire Department Relief Association.
This is not a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, but this notice is being posted in compliance with the Minnesota Open Meeting Law. As a governmental body, the City Council will not deliberate, take any formal action on any items discussed, nor meeting minutes will be produced for this notice.
CERTIFICATION
I certify that a copy of this notice of a possible quorum was posted on the City Hall bulletin board, in a place convenient to the public, in compliance with Chapter 13D of the Minnesota State Statutes on March 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
Billi Larson
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
foreclosure
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot Sixty (60), Block One (1), Pathfinder Village St. Croix Eight (8) Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 60 Pathfinder Village, #F7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.5790.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Gerald P. Lindquist, title holder, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $4,722.45, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owner has not been released from his financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574076;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot 118, Block 1, Pathfinder Village-St. Croix, 10th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 118 Pathfinder Village, #G7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.6126.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Sou H. Chiu and Malke R. Engel, FKA Malke R. Chiu, title holders, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $5,449.90, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574079;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY APRIL 2023
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 22.0178.003
CHAD M PURULL
Sect-14 Twp-044 Range-019
12.0 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
LESS NORTH 330 FT THEREOF &
LESS SOUTH 594 FT THEREOF
3,963.60
on the 13th of May 2013, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2012,
R 25.0323.000
PHILIP H & ALYCE A NESTOR
Sect -29 Twp-043 Range-019
5.0 AC
NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 9, AUD SUBD
OF NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4
3,694.50
on the 08th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 41.0011.000
CHAD M & JANETTE A PURULL
Sect-35 Twp-045 Range-018
.65 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4, DESC AS BEG AT A
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
4,697.12
on the 13th of May 2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2018,
R 18.5114.000
PATRICK R MCCONNELL
Sect-28 Twp-040 Range-021
2.50 AC
MISSION CREEK PARK
LOT 1, BLOCK 2
2,941.33
R 43.0440.001
TWYLA G CHRISTIAN
Sect-24 Twp-038 Range-021
3.40 AC
EAST 300 FT OF WEST 400 FT OF NORTH
500 FT OF WEST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4
9,250.84
R 46.5135.000
TINA A GREEN
Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020
WOODRIDGE
LOT 5, BLOCK 2
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
14,695.15
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 17th day of March, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News March 30, April 6, 2023
________________________________________________________________
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
Probate
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-21
Estate of
Minnie Ann Schroeder,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 15, 2023, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 16, 2016 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Jeffrey Lee, whose address is 15625 Norwood Lane, Pine City, WI, 55063 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 7, 2023
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Lucas B. Spaeth
Estate & Elder Law Services
1900 Central Avenue NE, Ste 106
Minneapolis, MN, 55418
Attorney License No: 0396720
Telephone: (612) 676-6302 | FAX: (888) 657-3224
Email: lucas.spaeth@voamn.org
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
_____________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-20
Estate of
Deborah Ann Carpentier-Roder aka Deborah A. Carpentier,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Matthew Roder, whose address is 1123 Chatsworth Street N, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55103, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 13, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 23, 30, 2023
_____________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-26
Estate of
James David Rittmiller Jr. aka James D. Rittmiller aka James Rittmiller,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 15, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will and Codicil to Will of the Decedent dated, March 3, 2018, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Karen Arnsdorf, whose address is 17607 Cedar Creek Rd., Pine City, MN, 55063 and Tracy Arnsdorf, whose address is 17607 Cedar Creek Rd., Pine City, MN, 55063 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 16, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioners
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
public hearing
CHENGWATANA TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Supervisors of the Township of Chengwatana, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on the 11th day of April 2023 at the Chengwatana Town Hall to consider extending up to one year the provisions of Ordinance No. 2022-04-26 adopted on April 26, 2022. Such persons who desire to be heard with reference to this proposed extension of the provisions of Ordinance No. 2022-04-26 will be given the opportunity to be heard at this public hearing.
Dated this 23rd day of March 2023.
Katy Overtoom
Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY COUNCIL
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Thursday, April 16, 2023 beginning approximately at 10 a.m.. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S).
ORDINANCE CHANGE REQUEST
A request to remove the phrase “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from Chapter 13.44.030 of the Pine City Municipal Code.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the 3rd Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pine City Council will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday April 4, 2023, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 315 Main St S., Pine City, MN 55063.
ORDINANCE
An ordinance 20230420-01, to consider adopting the proposed Fee Schedule Ordinance.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Billi Larson
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY COUNCIL
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Pine City Council will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday April 5, 2023, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 315 Main St S., Pine City, MN 55063.
ORDINANCE
An ordinance 20230420-02, to consider adopting the proposed Fee Schedule Ordinance
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Billi Larson
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________________________________
County Board
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo PR, a location open and accessible to the public.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 21, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the 2023 Solid Waste Management Facility License-Recycling Facility License for Jones Construction Services.
Approve Resolution 2023-12 extending a special assessment as follows:
Edward L. Egdorf and Sherry A. Egdorf (fka Sherry Feela), PID 28.0522.003, $1,037.33, beginning in 2024 for one year at 3% interest.
Review and consider approval of commissioners’ expense claim form.
Approve the 2022 gas tax distribution to townships.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Jennifer Rowland, effective March 13, 2023, $20.90 per hour, Grade 6, Step 1.
B. Part-time Corrections Officer Kayla McKinney, effective March 8, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
C. Full-time Corrections Officer Matt Yerke, effective March 8, 2023, $23.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
Approve the attendance at the following training:
A. County Veterans Service Officer Mindy Sandell to attend the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers Conference. Total cost: $225.
B. Any commissioner desiring to attend the AMC Leadership Summit. Total cost: $875.
C. Any commissioner desiring to attend the 2023 National Association of Counties (NACo) annual conference and exposition. Early bird registration $530. Travel, meals and lodging to be determined.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-17 adopting the Snake River Comprehensive Management Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to appointment Chair Hallan as a representative to the Pine City Fiber Network Joint Powers Board. Second by Commissioner Ludwig.
Commissioner Lovgren amended her motion to include herself as the alternate representative to the Pine City Fiber Network Joint Powers Board. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:57 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 30, 2023
_____________________________
MINUTES OF
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING-COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo, PR, a location open and accessible to the public.
Others Present / In Person: John Shardlow, Stantec Consulting; Hinckley Planning & Zoning Administrator Mark Perry; Hinckley Mayor Don Zeman; Bruno Mayor Douglas Blechinger; Jerry Krueger, Bruno township resident; Pine County Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter; Pine County Land Commissioner/Forester Greg Beck; Pine County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder; and Pine County Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson.
Others Present / Via Electronic Means
Beth Gruber, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures Director of Planning & Community Engagement; Jeanette Swenson, Bruno City Clerk/Treasurer; Pine County Public Works/County Engineer Mark LeBrun; Pine County Attorney Reese Frederickson; and Pine County Probation Director Terry Fawcett.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. I-35 (Hinckley) Traffic and Tribal Economy Business Park Feasibility Study
John Shardlow, Stantec Consulting, reviewed the traffic study and feasibility study prepared by Stantec for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures in cooperation with Pine County and the City of Hinckley, for the proposed business park located south of TH48 and east of Interstate 35. The report provided information relating to the planning process and included analysis of traffic conditions, alternative access improvements, cost estimates, and recommendations for next steps and implementation plans. Discussion took place regarding water and sewer infrastructure, and grants and funding opportunities. Beth Gruber, MLCV, stated this project is in the very early information-gathering stage and is a long-term project. Hinckley Mayor Zeman stated the City of Hinckley is supportive of the project moving forward.
2. Recycling and Solid Waste Management
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson provided an overview of the county recycling options and cost. Discussion was held whether to (1) continue with the five recycling sites, (2) eliminate the Bruno recycling site, (3) contract with another recycling hauler to service the Bruno site, or (4) expand curbside pickup.
The consensus of the board was to continue through the remainder of 2023 with the county’s recycling contractor, Cloquet Riverside Recycling, including recycling at the Bruno site. This action will result in the contract being about $31,000 over budget. The recycling program will be revisited as part of the 2024 budget process.
3. Land Advisory Committee Report
County Forester/Land Commissioner Greg Beck stated the Land Advisory Committee met March 1, 2023 and recommended approval of the following resolutions and authorization for the Board Chair and County Administrator to sign:
A. 2023 Tax Forfeit Land Classification (Non Conservation)
Resolution 2023-13 to classify identified lands as non-conservation lands, allow the distribution of lands to local government for review, and requests approval from the Minnesota DNR for the sale of identified parcels of non-conservation lands.
B. Withdraw of Previously Offered Land Auction Parcels
Resolution 2023-14 to allow Pine County to withdraw from sale all unsold parcels of land from past tax-forfeit public land auctions, including the September 16, 2022 tax forfeit land auction, as well all those unsold parcels that were offered at auction and limited to adjoining landowners.
C. Homestead Property Repurchase and Contract Reinstatement Deadline
Resolution 2023-15 to establish that all application requests and for repurchases and contract reinstatements must be submitted to the Pine County Auditor’s Office by a deadline of July 25, 2023. After July 25, 2023, no written application request for the repurchase or contract reinstatement will be accepted for those lands to be conveyed, sold, or offered at auction in the year 2023.
Beck stated Memorial Forests land was discussed, and reviewed the five criteria for consideration of acreage for memorial forest eligibility.
• Large acreage
• Timber/resource potential
• Management access
• Environmental uniqueness
• Public recreation value
Commissioner Waldhalm stated his connectivity and the audio was not good at his location and would like to discuss Land Committee recommendations when he is able to attend in-person county board meetings.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-13/Tax Forfeit Land Classification, Resolution 2023-14/Withdraw of Previously Offered Land Parcels, and Resolution 2023-15/Homestead Property Repurchase and Contract Reinstatement Deadline. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Abstain; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye. Motion carried 4-0. Commissioner Waldhalm abstained from voting.
D. Set Aside of Tax Forfeit/Timber Sale Revenues
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder reviewed the breakdown of the restricted funds and balances within the land department, stating the percentage for each fund remain unchanged from last year. The resolution sets aside:
• five percent (5%) of tax forfeit land sale revenues for the purposes of blight clean up,
• five percent (5%) of tax forfeit land sale and timber sale revenues for purposes of timber development, and
• twenty percent (20%) of tax forfeit land sale and timber sale revenues for the purposes of acquisition and maintenance of county parks or recreational areas.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-16 for Set Aside of Tax Forfeit/Timber Sale Revenues. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Abstain; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye. Motion carried 4-0. Commissioner Waldhalm abstained from voting.
E. Easement on the Abandoned Dosey Town Road
County Forester/Land Commissioner Greg Beck explained the request by Tim Gohla for a non-exclusive public easement across Memorial Forest land in New Dosey Township, which easement would be over an abandoned town road.
It was the consensus of the board that Resolution 2023-20 granting a nonexclusive public easement be brought back before the board for consideration after review of the easement legal description by the County Land Surveyor.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:25 a.m.
The county board meeting reconvened at 11:32 a.m.
4. County Board Strategic Planning Review
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter reviewed the strategic planning process, identifying that long-term objectives and strategic actions should be added to the board’s strategic plan. The board requested a special meeting / Committee of the Whole be scheduled to discuss goals and identified topics to be discussed, and requested that department heads be invited to identify areas of need within their departments and that Lezlie prepare a survey for commissioners prior to the special meeting.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 12:15 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 30, 2023
______________________________
school Board
SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, February 13, 2023 at
6:30 p.m.
Pine City High School Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
This meeting was recorded. The recording will be made public and can be accessed on the District Office website under School Board - isd578.org
Board Chair James Foster Calls the meeting to order at 6:31 p.m.
UPON ROLL CALL Board Members Present; Tim Geisler, Cami Babolik, James Foster, Lezlie Sauter, Becci Palmblade
Attending virtually; Shaune Macho, Dan Peterson - Roll Call Vote on all action items required.
PUBLIC FORUM: Danielle Johnson addressed the board on concerns of racism and acceptance for all students.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS: February is School Board Appreciation Month.
Deanna Jahnz presented on LETRs program
APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion was made by Tim Peterson and seconded by Lezlie Sauter to approve the agenda. Motion passed unanimously,
Presentation of the 2022 Audit was delivered by Nancy Schulzetenburg of Bergan KDV.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS were presented. Administrators present were Steph Lorsung, Brittany Lakeberg, Laura Yehlik, Scott Miller, Rick Englestad.
Links were provided.
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Motion was made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Shaune Macho. Motion passed unanimously.
ITEMS ON WHICH BOARD DISCUSSION AND ACTION WERE MADE
Jill Nolan, Business Manager reviewed the treasurer’s report at the meeting.
A motion is made to approve the Treasurer’s Report by Dan Peterson and seconded by Tim Geisler. Motion passed unanimously.
ACCEPTANCE OF THE FY22 FINANCIAL AUDIT:
A motion is made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Cami Babolik. Motion passed unanimously.
APPROVAL OF BUILDINGS & GROUNDS CONTRACT
Building & Grounds contract for Christian Miller
A motion is made by Dan Peterson and seconded by Cami Babolik. Motion passed unanimously.
APPROVAL OF TECHNOLOGY ASSISTANT CONTRACT
Technology Assistant contract with Jay Schueller
A motion is made by Shaune Macho and seconded by Lezlie Sauter. Motion passed unanimously.
RESOLUTION OF OCCURRENCE OF THE AMERICAN INDIAN COMMITTEE
BE IT RESOLVED, that the AIPAC concurs that the school board and district are compliant with Minnesota Statutes, section 124D.78, and that the school board and district are meeting the needs of American Indian students.
A motion is made by Becci Palmblade and seconded by Tim Geisler. Motion passed unanimously.
Be it resolved that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
a. Dr. John Barry, PC alumni, donated $1160 to the 2023 graduating class
b. $50 Donation towards the Visiting Author, Mike Wohnoutka
c. $250 Donation towards the School Patrol transportation to the Twins Game
d. Casey’s $13.40 Loyalty Donation
e. Aaron Koppen $100 to be used towards recess and phy ed equipment
f. January Angel Fund Donations $1,205.56
g. New York Life Grant of $500 to the HS
h. New York Life Grant of $500 to the Elementary School
i. New York Life Grant of $500 to the VISION
j. Dragon Wrestling Booster Club donation of $2,087
A motion is made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Dan Peterson. Motion is carried unanimously.
Whereupon Minn Statute 465.03 and a 2/3 majority vote, the Resolution is passed and adopted.
ADOPT RESOLUTION CONCERNING REDUCTION IN PROGRAMS/POSITIONS:
Resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for the reduction in programs and positions.
Changes in our enrollment may result in budget recommendations from Administration for the 2023-24 school year. Board Chair James Foster introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption.
WHEREAS, the financial limitations of the District dictate that the School Board must reduce the expenditures and/or there has been a reduction in overall student enrollment and/or financial limitations. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by member Shaune Macho.
Whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted on February 13, 2023.
ITEMS OF INFORMATION AND/OR DISCUSSION ONLY
Tim Geisler addresses the concerns brought forth in the Public Forum and asks the board to address concerns at an upcoming Work Session.
k. Superintendent Updates - MARCH ITEMS of Mention
i. Work Session Mar 6, 2023 at 6:30
ii. Work Session Mar 20, 2023 at 6
iii. Regular Meeting Mar 20, 2023 at 6:30
ADJOURNMENT
A motion is made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Cami Babolik. Meeting adjourned at 8:32 p.m.
Rebecca Palmblade
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, 2023
_____________________________
munch Township
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Town of Munch in Pine County, Minnesota, will meet at the Munch Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley, MN, at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments in the Town of Munch for the year 2024.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Charm Dreier, Clerk of Munch
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
