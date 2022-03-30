CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 18, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County
Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, April 7, 2022
2022 Pavement Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2022 Pavement Improvement Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via GoToMeeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Join on your computer or mobile app: https://bit.ly/3wfO301
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 556 524 303#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty UnitItem
1,300SY Reclaim Bituminous Pavement
3,000SY Mill Bituminous Pavement
1,200Ton Bituminous Pavement
1,000CY Aggregate Base Class 5
100LF 12” – 15” CS Culvert
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8161019 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated June 1, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, April 7, 2022
ASSESSMENT NOTICE FOR MUNCH TOWNSHIP
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Town of Munch in Pine County, Minnesota, will meet at the Munch Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley, MN, at 3:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments in the Town of Munch for the year 2023.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Charm Dreier,
Clerk of Munch
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, 2022
NOTICE OF TAKING AND SALE
East Central Towing LLC
320-358-4869
220 W 5th St (PoBox 634)
Rush City, MN 55069
Make: Polaris Model: Explorer
Date and Place of taking:
Date: 03/17/2022
Location: 570 Main St S City: Pine City State: MN Zip: 55063
Notice of Rights: You have the right to reclaim the vehicle under Minnesota Statute 168B.07. Failure to exercise your right to reclaim the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed under section 168B.051, subdivision 1, 1a, or 2, and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 1, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the vehicle and a consent to the transfer of title to and disposal or sale of the vehicle pursuant to section 168B.08; or failure to exercise you right to reclaim the contents of the vehicle within the appropriate time allowed and under the conditions set forth in section 168B.07, subdivision 3, constitutes a waiver by you of all right, title, and interest in the contents and consent to sell or dispose of the contents under section 168B.08. A vehicle owner who provides to the impound lot operator documentation from a government or nonprofit agency or legal aid office that the owner is homeless, receives relief based on need, or is eligible for legal aid services, has the unencumbered right to retrieve any and all contents without charge.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, 2022
Important Information Regarding Property Assessment
This may affect your 2023 property taxes.
The Board of Equalization for Pokegama Township will meet on April 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pokegama Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 18th day of March, 2022.
/s/ Christy Belsheim
Clerk of Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, 2022
INFORMATION REGARDING ROYALTON TOWNSHIP PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS and 2023 PROPERTY TAXES
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of Royalton Township will meet on April 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN (tel: 320-396-2982). The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 23rd day of March 2022.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-28
Amended NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Richard Ellis Johnson
Richard E. Johnson,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Personal Representative Natalie Bailey whose address is 16 Hillcrest Avenue, Randolph, Maine 04346, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated 03/21/2022
BY THE COURT
Krista K. Martin
District Court Judge
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Green Mountain Properties, LLC
2777 2nd St North
N. St. Paul, MN 55109
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 20, 2019, to Green Mountain Properties, LLC, and filed for record October 14, 2019, as Document #549260 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
East 1/2 of West 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 (E1/2 of W1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4) Section Twenty - Eight (28), Township Forty-Two (42), Range Sixteen (16), subject to an existing highway easement for Pine County State Aid Highway 25 recorded as document 411305 in the office of the Pine County Recorder.
PIO #02.0292.003
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 20, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $2,924.15
b) 2021 Taxes $ 238.39
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 63.25
TOTAL DUE: $3,225.79
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558075 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4 of NE1/4), Section Four (4), Township Forty-four (44), Range Eighteen (18). Subject to: Road Drainage and utility easements running along the North 33 feet thereof and the East 33 feet thereof.
Subject to: An easement to North Pine Electric Cooperative Inc. running along the South 12 feet of the North 45 feet thereof.
PID #07.0051.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,304.60
b) 2021 Taxes $112.18
b) 2% of Amount in Default $68.34
TOTAL DUE: $ 3,485.12
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 25, 2018, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record September 25, 2018, as Document #542403 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (S1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4) Section Sixteen (16), Township Thirty-Nine (39), Range Twenty (20); reserving a public easement of existing State Grant-In-Aid snowmobile trail pursuant to Sate of Minnesota regulations; AND reserving for Pine County, its successors and assigns, a highway easement over, under, and across the East 50 feet thereof.
PIO# 08.0152.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 21, 2018 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $6,820.75
b) 2021 Taxes$447.41
b) 2% of Amount in Default $145.36
TOTAL DUE:$7,413.52
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558074 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4), and commencing at the SE corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4); thence North along the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 1083.06 feet to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence South on the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 423.06 feet; thence West at right angles with said East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 739.20 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction to the point of beginning all in Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (4), Range Twenty-one (21).
PIO# 18.0195.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $1,585.83
b) 2021 Taxes $56.09
b) 2% of Amount in Default $32.84
TOTAL DUE: $1,674.76
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Eric L Pederson &
Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom
P.O. Box 312
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated March 12, 2019, to Eric L Pederson & Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom, and filed for record March 13, 2019, as Document #545300 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot 5, Block 1, Rock Creek Estates, A Division of Gallagher Farm
PIO #43.5090.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on March 12, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $4,208.85
b) 2021 Taxes$208.21
c) 2% of Amount in Default $88.34
TOTAL DUE: $4,505.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Dwayne Sanders
2716 Ballindam Rd
Chester, SC 29706
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 30, 2019, to Dwayne Sanders, and filed for record September 30, 2019, as Document #548903 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
West Half of East Half of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (W1/2 of E1/2 of SW1/4 of SW1/4) Section Thirty-five (35), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22). Subject to Pine County Highway No 14 over and across the South 50 feet thereof.
PIO #06.0338.004
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 30, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,906.68
b) 2% of Amount in Default $78.13
TOTAL DUE: $3,984.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
Organizational Meeting
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Brook Park Township will be holding their Organizational Meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN. The regular meeting of the township will immediately follow the Organizational Meeting.
Kelly Johnson,
Clerk of Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-36
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Jeremy Clark Thoennes
aka Jeremy C. Thoennes,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Richard Thoennes, whose address is 318 Jefferson St., Sandstone, Minnesota, 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 25, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, 2022
OFFICIAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING/ELECTION
The 86th Annual Meeting of East Central Energy (ECE) will be held 6 p.m., April 21, 2022, online at eastcentralenergy.com or live broadcast in Milaca (500 MN-23, Milaca, MN 56353), Hinckley (201 Main St E, Hinckley, MN 55037), or Superior (3617 E Baumgartner Rd, Superior, WI, 54880). The purpose of the annual meeting is to review the 2021 activities of the cooperative and to announce results of director elections. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
East Central Energy
Board of Directors
Secretary-Treasurer Joe Morley
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, 2022
