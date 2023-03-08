NOTICES
Public Test, Absentee Voting, Elections, and Annual Meeting for Chengwatana Township
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Chengwatana Township, County of Pine, State of MN, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The election hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor – 3 year term
One Treasurer – 2 year term
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the close of polls.
The Chengwatana Township Annual Meeting will commence at approximately 8:05 p.m., March 14, 2023, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Absentee voting is available by contacting the clerk at 320-629-2208 or via e-mail at clerk@chengwatanatownship.com or the hall will be open on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10:00-12:00 for this purpose.
Public accuracy test of optical scan voting equipment will be done on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. All activities are to take place at the Chengwatana Townhall, located at 27136 Forest Road, Pine City.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 2, 9, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Mission Creek Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the annual election of Township officers and the Annual Town Meeting will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Mission Creek Town Hall, Beroun, MN.
The election poll hours will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. At which time voters will elect: One (1) supervisor for a three (3) year term. The township annual meeting will commence at approximately 8:05 p.m. to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. In the case of bad weather, the date will be moved to the following Tuesday March 21, 2023.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 2, 9, 2023
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE CITY OF ROCK CREEK
January 5, 2023
The Oath of Office was administered to the re-elected Mayor Dick Johnson in the City Office on January 3, 2023.
The Oath of Office was administered to the re-elected Council Members Sam Christenson and Dan Saumer.
Mayor Johnson called the Rock Creek City Council meeting to order at 7:08 p.m.
Members present: Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Don Ramberg and Sam Christenson.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Bob Pickarski and Dillon Barton.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the December 1, 2022 minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to amend the gambling ordinance: Section 1; Remove Public and Parochial. Add; Organized youth activities for or sponsored by the schools within the trade area. Section 4; Remove; Expenditure period defined as July 1st to June 30th of the following year. Change to: Expenditure debt; not to exceed $15,000.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to designate Frandsen Bank & Trust, 560 Third Avenue SE, Pine City, MN for Checking and Savings, to approve the Resolution for safe deposit box rental in the vaults of Frandsen Bank & Trust. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to designate the Pine City Pioneer Paper for Publishing. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to make the following City Council Appointments:
Acting Mayor – Ronnie Berdan
Road Supervisor – Don Ramberg
Cemetery Supervisor – Dick Johnson
Zoning Enforcement Officer – Sam Christenson
Representative for Planning Commission – Dan Saumer Motion passed all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to appoint Dillon Barton to the Rock Creek Planning Commission, first term is January 17, 2023 to July 31, 2024. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the application LIB-23-001 for a Low Impact Business for Dillon Barton to operate internet sales of outboard marine parts and a small amount of outboard repair. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan approval of Minor-Subdivision MSD-22-001 for Bob Pickarski. Motion carried all ayes with Ramberg abstaining.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to purchase a Kuhn multi disc mower from Arnolds Inc., cost of $15,000.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 16456 – 16503 and e-transfers totaling $68,130.86. Motion passed all in favor.
Christenson moved seconded by Ramberg to adjourn at 8:26PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2023 reorganizational meeting of the Royalton Town Board will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006. The agenda will include election of officers, establishing meeting schedules, and setting of wage, fee, and permit schedules.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 31, 2008
MORTGAGOR: James P. Waldhalm, aka James P. Waldhalm, Jr., a single man.
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp., its successors and assigns.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 17, 2008 Pine County Recorder, Document No. A471879.
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: CitiMortgage, Inc. Dated October 29, 2012 Recorded November 13, 2012, as Document No. A504425. And thereafter assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC F/K/A Green Tree Servicing LLC. Dated March 21, 2016 Recorded March 21, 2016, as Document No. A525709. And thereafter assigned to: New Penn Financial, LLC D/B/A Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing n/k/a NewRez, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated November 10, 2017 Recorded November 13, 2017, as Document No. A536680 and by Assignment Dated November 28, 2017 Recorded December 12, 2017 as Document No. A537247.
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 100192000000562419
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Harmonic Mortgage Services Corp.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 93628 Twilight Lane, Moose Lake, MN 55767
TAX PARCEL I.D. #: R33.5362.000 and R33.0099.000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel One: The North 16 feet of Lot 9 and all of Lot 10, TWILIGHT ONE, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, in and for Pine County, Minnesota.
Parcel Two: That part of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, (assuming the east line of said Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 has a bearing of North 00 degrees 24 minutes East), a distance of 207.48 feet to easterly line of Twilight Lane according to the recorded plat of J.J. Bay; thence South 32 degrees 46 minutes 45 seconds West, along said easterly line of Twilight Lane, a distance of 139.46 feet to the north line of said plat of TWILIGHT ONE; thence South 89 degrees 52 minutes 15 seconds East, along last said north line, a distance of 246.29 feet to the point of beginning.
AND That part of Government Lot 6 of Section 4, Township 45, North of Range 19, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the west line of said Government Lot 6 which is the southeast corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 4 (also known as the northeast corner of Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE); thence South 00 degrees 24 minutes West, along said west line of Government Lot 6 and the east line of said Lot 10 of the recorded plat of TWILIGHT ONE, a distance of 78 feet, more or less, to the shoreline of lsland Lake; thence in a northeasterly direction, along said shore line, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line that bears South 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 55 degrees 23 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 60 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $144,600.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:$158,307.43
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE:Detention Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City MN 55063
to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: February 16, 2023
NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.
Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
4500 Park Glen Road #300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
164 - 23-001445 FC
IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot Sixty (60), Block One (1), Pathfinder Village St. Croix Eight (8) Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 60 Pathfinder Village, #F7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.5790.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Gerald P. Lindquist, title holder, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $4,722.45, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owner has not been released from his financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574076;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., (hereinafter the “Declaration”) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota on June 23, 2011, as Document No. 495140, which covers the following property:
Legal Description: Lot 118, Block 1, Pathfinder Village-St. Croix, 10th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
Property Address: 118 Pathfinder Village, #G7, Hinckley, Minnesota 55037
PID: 09.6126.000
THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of January 25, 2023, from Sou H. Chiu and Malke R. Engel, FKA Malke R. Chiu, title holders, to Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $5,449.90, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;
THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;
THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;
THAT pursuant to the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., as evidenced by a lien statement dated January 3, 2023, and recorded on January 4, 2023, in the office of the Pine County Recorder as Document No. A574079;
THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, City of Pine City, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, on April 6, 2023, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorney’s fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. § 580.23 is October 6, 2023. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
REDEMPTION NOTICE
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNER’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owners Association, Inc., Lienor
Dated: January 25, 2023
By /s/ Nigel H. Mendez
Nigel H. Mendez (0347917)
Carlson & Associates, Ltd.
1052 Centerville Circle
Vadnais Heights, MN 55127
(651) 287-8640
ATTORNEY FOR PATHFINDER VILLAGE – ST. CROIX OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
CITY OF SANDSTONE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
Construction Services for
310 Main Avenue North
Sandstone, MN 55072
(Former True Value Building)
The City of Sandstone has acquired the building and property, which was formerly the location of True Value, 310 Main Avenue. The Economic Development Authority of the City of Sandstone, Minnesota, is in need of construction services to bring this vacant building up to code and to a usable condition.
Proposals must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.
The full RFP package is available on the City’s website: www.sandstone.govoffice.com; via e-mail request to Kathy George, City Administrator: administrator@sandstonemn.com; or in person at the Sandstone City Hall, 119 – 4th Street, Sandstone, MN.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 2023
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR GRAVEL QUOTES
Notice is hereby given that Royalton Township Board will receive quotes for approximately 5000 cubic yards to up to 7000 cubic yards of Modified Class 5 gravel minus 1” on rock, MN State Specification #3138, with the following modifications: sieve size #4 gradation 50-70% and sieve size #200 gradation requirements 7-10%, to be delivered and spread on designated Royalton Township roads between June 1st and August 15th with the proviso that the township schedule must be accommodated with at least four days’ notice.
Note: A certified copy of state specification of Modified Class 5 gravel, from within the last twelve months, must be submitted in a separate, marked envelope by 6:30 p.m. March 29, 2022. If not submitted separately, quote will not be opened.
All quotes must be submitted with current Certificate of Liability insurance, $1,500,000.00 with indemnification coverage on insurance policy. Town Clerk must receive all specifications and quotes in separate envelopes by mail or in person by 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road; Braham, MN 55006; 320-396-2982.
Royalton Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 16, 2023
Request for BIDS
BIDS CLOSE April 5, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2301
SAP 058-599-045Windemere Twp Bridge No. 58559 and Approach Grading located 0.9 mi. N. of CSAH 46on Sturgeon Island Rd
Major quantities of work: REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE 1 EA; STRUCTURE EXCAVATION 1 LS; CIP CONCRETE PILING 12” 390 LF; STRUCTURAL CONCRETE (3B52) 69 CY; REINFORCEMENT BARDS (EPOXY COATED) 6,590 LBS; PREFABRICATED WOOD PANELS 5 EA; HARDWARE 1,421 LBS; TIMBER RAILING 80 LF; TYPE SP 9.5 WEAR COURSE (2,B) 193 TON; REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1128 SY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 763 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE 875 CY; TEMPORARY BRIDGE 1 LS; 15” RC PIPE SEWER 159 LF; CONC. CURB AND GUTTER D412 770 LF; EROSION CONTROL; TRAFFIC CONTROL.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News on March 9, 16, 23, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Monday, March 27, 2023 beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers ( 315 Main Street S) and https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or +1
(650)4191505, Meeting ID: 568575313.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Adam Price Inc. to bring 80 units of dormitory-style student housing to the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A request from Trisha Archambault to consider allowing a 320 square foot shed to be built two feet off the property line at parcel #425292000 (405 8th Street SW) in the One- and Two-Family Residential District (R-2).
ORDINANCE CHANGE REQUEST
A request to remove the phrase “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from Chapter 13.44.030 of the Pine City Municipal Code.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Colleen and Cassidy Vanvleet are requesting a variance at 14549 River Crest Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0249.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 27, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance to expand a legally nonconforming structure that does not meet the ordinary high water level and bluff setbacks required by Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link:
HVURnTFIZMmxMVVBout09
Meeting ID: 837 6815 2142
Passcode 910767
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News March 9, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-14
Estate of John Robert Engebretson,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Linda M. Zammit, whose address is 2231 Woodlynn Ave., Maplewood, Minnesota, 55109, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 24, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Brian E. Stevens
The Law Offices of Brian E. Stevens, PA
11670 Fountains Dr., Suite 200
Maple Grove, MN, 55369
Attorney License No: 0241167
Telephone: (763) 404-8677
FAX: ( ) -
Email: brian@stevenslawmn.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 2, 9, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK FINANCIAL REPORT PINE COUNTY
To the City Council:
I herewith submit to you the financial report ot the city for the year ended December 31, 2022, containing statements of receipts and disbursements, a balance sheet and operating statement for the enterprise funds, and a combined schedule of indebtedness of all funds of the city.Respectfully Submitted,Sandra PangerlCity Clerk AdministratorSCHEDULE 1Fund (a)Clerks Balance (b) Jan. 1ReceiptsSale of InvestmentTransfers In (c)DisbursementsPurchase of InvestmentsTransfers Out (c)Clerks Balance (b) Dec. 31Orders not paid for want of FundsTreasurer Balance Dec. 31General902,149.59683,227.27169,743.22956,576.99102,716.00695,827.09809.76696,636.85Certificates339,377.613,919.80102,716.22102,716.00343,297.19TOTALS1,241,527.20687,147.07272,459.440.00956,576.99205,432.000.00695,827.09809.761,039,934.04For the Year Ended December 31, 2022OF ROCK CREEKStatement of Cash Receipts,
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK STATEMENT OF CASH RECEIPTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
TAXES: Revenue60,247.86Road & Bridge102,287.87Fire38,252.10Interest184.34Forfieted taxes4,660.04Assessment Penalty & Interest1,315.00Assessment Searches310.00Assessment Unpaid Fire Calls265.00TOTALLICENSES & PERMITS: Liquor Licenses4,330.00Sign Permits6,060.00Plating or Minor Subdivision60.00Sewer Permits6,175.00Access/Entrance Permit7,810.00Conditional/Interim Use Permit848.00Text Amendment0.00Low Impact Business Permit60.00911 Address Fee1,070.00Demolition Fee180.00Building Permits23,207.88.TOTALINTERGOVERNMENTAL REVENUES (IGR):Federal Grants - COVID90,267.13Local Govt. Aid294,743.43Municipal State Aid for Streets0.00AG Market Value Credit5,537.92TOTALCHARGES FOR SERVICES: City Center Rent5,125.00Road and Culvert Maintenance730.92Cemetery Revenues1,950.00TOTALFINES AND FORFEITS:Court Fines496.56TOTALMISCELLANEOUS:Miscellaneous97.00Mailbox Post1,600.00Interest Earnings140.78Filing Fees6.00Dividends1,870.00City Center Deposit200.00Donation - Rock Creek Lions19,800.00Donation - Grandy Lions2,500.00Refunds and Reimbursements 839.44TOTALTOTAL RECEIPTSOTHER FINANCING SOURSES:Sale of Assets67,026.50Sale of Investments102,716.72496.5627,053.22$683,227.277,805.92207,522.2149,800.88390,548.48CITY OF ROCK CREEKStatement of Cash ReceiptsFor the Year Ended December 31, 2022SCHEDULE 2
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT FOR CITIES
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2023 budget information for theCity of Rock Creek to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordancewith Minnesota's Statutes 471.6965. The complete city budget may be examinedat the City Clerk's Office, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN 55063.The City Council approved this budget on December 1, 2022
2023 Budget
BUDGETED GOVERNMENT FUNDS202120222023Revenues:ActualBudgetAdoptedTaxes209,485210,000210,000Licenses & Permits46,37921,36031,602Governmental Revenue461,609294,596302,311Charges for Services5,1063,0006,000Fines & Forfeits1,50800Interest Earnings140029Miscellaneous Revenue62,20506,000Total Revenues786,432528,956555,942EXPENDITURESGeneral Government17,83018,80013,400Financial Administration142,377144,656125,142Legal Services9,2404,0006,000Building Maintenance41,2977,000200Fire Protection51,10640,00040,000Public Works376,563314,500371,200Total Expenditures638,413528,956555,942Property Tax Levy Requirementto fund the Budget.20222023Revenue63,00070,000Road & Bridge107,000100,000Fire40,00040,000Totals210,000210,000
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
MAJOR RECIPIENTS OF ROCK CREEK EXPENDITURES
The following is a list of the recipients of Rock Creek expenditures totaling $5,000 or more during 2022. The list does not include salaries paid to city employees.
Name of Recipient Amount
AT Septic Inspections & Design Inc. 7,602.00
Century Fence 19,543.00
City of Pine City 34,371.98
City of Rush City 18,858.00
ECE 6,018.49
Federated Co-Ops, Inc. 20,163.40
Hopkins Sand & Gravel 16,412.49
Jerome Nordrum Construction 6,230.00
JJS Electric 5,250.00
Lake State Repair 6,242.62
League of MN Cities 17,623.00
MN Equipment Solutions 17,639.99
Nuss Truck & Equipment 115,000.00
Pine County 12,292.00
Pine County License Center 7,607.00
Richard Drotning Inspection 17,308.05
Rydberg & Sons, Inc. 148,079.52
Spire Credit Union 102,716.00
Tennis Court Supply 13,198.00
Towmaster 115,411.00
Troth Law, LLC 5,683.68
TrueNorth Steel 8,770.67
Ziegler, Inc. 80,433.36
TOTAL 802,454.25
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK STATEMENT OF CASH DISBURSEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022
GENERAL GOVERNMENT:Mayor5,652.68City Council7,059.52Elections5,309.05Office87,598.75Publish2,669.41911 Address342.33Refund2,325.00Insurance15,467.00Assessing10,435.00Attorney7,448.68Planning Commission5,333.49General Government Buildings53,787.13TOTALPUBLIC SAFETY:Fire Prevention38,921.06Fire Prevention - Capital Outlay14,308.92Building Inspections17,308.05Sewer Inspections7,602.00TOTALPUBLIC WORKS:ROADS & MISCELLANEOUS381,287.37Capital Outlay230,411.00Waste1,156.50TOTALMISCELLANEOUS EXPENDITURES:Rock Creek Lions62,154.05TOTALOTHER FINANCING USES:Purchase of Investments102,716.00Statement of Cash DisbursementsFor the Year Ended December 31, 2022SCHEDULE 2612,854.8762,154.05203,428.0478,140.03TOTAL DISBURSEMENTSCITY OF ROCK CREEK$956,576.99OTHER FINANCING USES:Purchase of Investments102,716.00Statement
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 9, 2023
