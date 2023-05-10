SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Norman Township Chair Bruce Jensen asked the board to consider not selling tax forfeited land in Norman Township. (Resolution 2023-13 authorized the sale of approximately 120 acres in Norman Township). Jensen stated the potential costs to the township due to the sale of tax forfeited properties, such as the establishment of a cartway to gain access of a landlocked parcel, can be an expensive process to townships.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 4, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
Increase/ Decrease
General Fund
3,642,423
3,246,163
(396,260)
Health and Human Services Fund
2,019,778
2,526,167
506,390
Road and Bridge Fund
2,569,131
2,946,948
377,816
Opioid
Settlement
0
254,694
254,694
COVID Relief
2,413,212
3,261,118
847,906
Land
2,485,478
2,685,642
200,164
Self Insurance
412,917
570,802
157,886
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
15,246,629
17,774,455
2,527,826
Approve the March 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 584 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $900,944.18 as follows: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 2,562.87; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 10,235.00; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,625.51; Auto Value-Hinckley, 5,801.30; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 45,629.93; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 39,189.63; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 10,147.00; BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota, 261,844.79; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 5,674.50; CALTOPO-Cardmember Service, 2,000.00; Cargill, Inc, 34,974.56; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 25,465.53; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 4,469.60; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,112.50; Dales Heating & Appliances Llc, 2,809.00; Daves Oil Corporation, 4,873.32; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 5,708.79; DHS State Operated Services, 15,883.55; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 2,522.14; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,250.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 24,261.08; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 17,946.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 10,250.14; ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, 2,714.00; Family Alternatives, 15,568.92; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,915.00; GUARDIAN, 23,542.07; Hennepin County Dept of Accts Receivable, 2,411.83; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 41,816.01; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 3,499.90; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 40,345.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,531.44; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,330.00; LHB INC, 14,592.15; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 22,343.60; Locators & Supplies Inc., 2,344.89; LSQ FUNDING GROUP LC, 37,429.00; LSS, 2,250.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,112.70; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,493.50; MEDSURETY, LLC, 4,813.57; METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, 1,194.42; MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE, 2,259.50; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 6,912.14; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 16,656.01; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,295.32; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 23,066.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 5,163.85; Mora Chevrolet Buick, 16,160.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,066.08; North Homes Inc, 18,005.86; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 10,305.78; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 88,049.00; Pine Technical & Community College, 4,635.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; Polk County Human Services Department, 2,650.00; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 6,190.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,344.07; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; ROYAL TIRE, 2,775.76; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,078.00; SEH INC, 16,217.61; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 4,466.80; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 48,578.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 118,819.00; Town Of Windemere, 24,808.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 81,134.49; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 46,825.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 9,577.37; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 8,712.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,641.75; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 12,162.08; WCMP AM-FM, 2,016.00; WELIA HEALTH, 4,572.00; Ziegler Inc., 16,234.59
Approve Resolution 2023-26, extending a special assessment to Edwin E. Hiler, Jr. and Jennifer M. Hiler, PID 28.0777.001, $10,981.69, beginning in 2024 for 10 years at 3% interest.
Accept a $100 donation from Terry Stepan, designated to the Veterans Outreach Fund.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept the 2024-2025 Remote Electronic Alcohol Monitoring Grant from the Department of Corrections, in the amount of $13,000 for the biennium at $6,500 per year for fiscal years 2024-2025. The program assists indigent offenders with monitoring costs upon release from jail.
Accept the $118,962 for fiscal years 2024-2025 for the Caseload/Workload grant. This will be paid at $59,481 per year and pays for part of one agent’s salary.
Approve Resolution 2023-25 cancelling state contracts where the 2022 annual payment and/or 2022 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the final payment on Contract #1801 in the amount of $23,394.90 to OMG Midwest Inc. dba Minnesota Paving & Materials, for the following:
SAP 058-647-007Between CSAH 48 and TH 23 in Duquette
SAP 058-548-013Between CSAH 47 and CR 164, NW of Duquette
Authorize Fleet Services to purchase a used skid loader for the North Pine Transfer Station (Willow River), not to exceed $50,000, using General Fund reserves.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Jason Knutson as a Property Appraiser, effective April 24, 2023, Grade 8, Step 1, $23.49 per hour.
B. Joshua Alleman, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $15.00 per hour.
C. Michelle Crandall, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $16.00 per hour.
D. Steven Martin, part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendant, effective April 18, 2023, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste, $16.10 per hour, non-union, Grade 1.
E. Jay Kaelberer, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $17.00 per hour.
F. Robert Sunstrom, temporary Watercraft Inspector, effective April 19, 2023, $17.00 per hour.
Approve the following training:
A. Assessor/Recorder Lori Houtsma, Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Deputy Assessor Troy Stewart, and Property Appraiser Karen Stumne to attend the Minnesota Association of Assessing Officer’s Summer Seminars. Total cost is $1,000.
B. Probation Director Terry Fawcett and Career Agent Sherry Johnson to attend a site visit and banquet at Boys Town (Nebraska).
C. Social Workers Esther Sereti, Ashley Gnat and Deanna Williams, Public Health Educators Hailey Freedlund, Krista Jensen, Jenae Hicks and Samantha Burch, Public Health RN Amber Stumne to attend the Wildookadadidaa Chinoojimoyang Conferenc, at Grand Casino Hinckley.
D. Public Health Nurse Dawn Moffett to attend the Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs Conference, St. Paul.
E. Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto to attend the Minnesota Counties Human Resources Management Association (MCHRMA) Spring Conference, at Waite Park. Total cost: $731.42.
Facilities Committee Report
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to enter into a new, 5-year Contract for Deed, with the City of Sandstone for the sale of property located at 130 Oriole Avenue, Sandstone and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign the contract for deed. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
A. Probation
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, effective April 14, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Ratify the promotion of Career Agent Sherry Johnson to Probation Supervisor, effective April 17, 2023.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the resignation of Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, effective April 14, 2023 and approve the backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer; and ratify the promotion of Career Agent Sherry Johnson to Probation Supervisor, effective April 17, 2023. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
B. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Adult Mental Health Social Worker Jennifer Felland, effective April 10, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Jennifer Rowland, effective April 10, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Veterans Services
i. Approve the Job Description for Assistant Veterans Service Officer at Grade 9 and authorize recruitment for the part-time position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Approve Changes to the Job Description for the Veterans Service Officer. Position remains a Grad 10.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Kristy Aronoff, effective April 13, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
E. Assessor
i. Approve updates to the Appraiser job description with no change in grade.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Personnel Committee Report items 2B through 2E. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to submit a letter to the Minnesota Board on Aging regarding concern for the equitable distribution of funding for aging services in Minnesota. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award Contract #2301 to S & R Reinforcing, Inc., in the amount of $647,257.07. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-27 Declaring a Local Emergency. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-24 designating April 2023 as National County Government Month in Pine County. Authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2023 First Quarter Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget for the first three months of 2023 reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds, and reviewed the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocations/spent and unspent funds. The budget is on tract, however there is inflationary pressure to stay within the 2023 budget.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to schedule a Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole for sheriff’s office/jail discussion, May 9, 2023, 9:00 a.m., at the Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-23-135
SUMMONS
James A. Florian, Michael A. Grovum, and David Jerome Kubes
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section Thirty-three (33), Township Forty-five (45), Range Seventeen (17), Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiffs are the owners of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 5th day of April, 2023
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiffs
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 11, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Greeley Grove
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 8825 Greeley Loop Braham MN 55006 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Greeley Grove, LLC
Address: 8825 Greeley Loop Braham MN 55006 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: greeleygrove@gmail.com
Work Item 1386821500026
Original File Number 1386821500026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED 04/14/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Robert M. Baumgartner, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, acting solely as a nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 10, 2019
Pine County Recorder
Document #: A-545710
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
Said mortgage was assigned to Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service on April 4, 2023 and said assignment was recorded on April 6, 2023 and given document number A575247.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, RED PINE ADDITION TO WILLOW RIVER, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
PARCEL ID #: 47.5127.000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8161 Kandiyohi Ln., Willow River, Minnesota 55795
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100109835190200961
LENDER OR BROKER: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A
CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: BSI Financial Services, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,375.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $165,648.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled;
PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is December 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated: April 26, 2023
Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service
Mortgagee
Kenneth J. Johnson
Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074
Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650
Chicago, IL 60602
Phone 312-541-9710
Fax 312-541-9711
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2023 Mill and Overlay Project
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Mill and Overlay Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/41RD9up
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID 231 991 332#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty.UnitDescription
1,900SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
1,600TONBituminous Pavement
1,200LFConcrete Curb & Gutter
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8506530 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 1, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 18, 25, 2023
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes for the installation of the following culverts and aprons. During installation there should be a special emphasis on compaction and completion all exposed soil area must be seeded and mulched. All culverts and aprons will be supplied by Pokegama Township. Work must be completed by July 31st, 2023.
Ranch Drive (2) 18 X 30
Homestead Rd (2) 24 X 36
Sod Rd (1) 48 X 44
W Sod Rd (2) 18 X 30
White Oak (1) 48 x40
Ironwood Drive (1) 24 X 48
Birchview Rd (4) 36 X 40
Awarded contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the installation. All quotes must be received to the Town Clerk by noon June 8th, 2023 at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any or all submitted quotes.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
18336 Town Hall Road
Pine City, Minnesota 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct a third public hearing on May 15, 2023 following the conclusion of the first and second public hearings at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on a Text Amendment on the Zoning Ordinance to allow the Pink Peony to operate in the agricultural district. And also to take comments on a Conditional Use Permit for The Pink Peony operating on property described as R43.0541.002 on 29.93 acre, on 550th St. in the City of Rock Creek, Pine County, MN.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail: City of Rock Creek, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN 55063
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearings.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S) and https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or +1 (650)4191505, Meeting ID: 568575313.
VARIANCE REQUEST
A variance request from Adam Price Inc. to raise the percentage of impervious surface from 39.3% to 46.7% at the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the shoreland overlay of the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A parking variance request from Adam Price Inc. to allow 122 parking spaces for 80 units of dormitory-style student housing at the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A variance request from Carl Pederson to consider allowing a 120 square foot shed to be built less than seven feet off the property line at parcel #425876000 (915 Spruce Circle SW) in the One- and Two-Family Residential District (R-2).
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY COUNCIL
City of Pine City
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S).
PETITION FOR ANNEXATION
the City of Pine City has received a petition for annexation pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 414.033, subd. 2(3), and will be holding a public hearing pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 414.033, subd. 2b. The property under consideration consists of two parcels in Pine City Township on St. Croix Road contiguous to the City of Pine City - PID 260168000 and PID 260169000 - totalling approximately 62.3 acres. The owner of these parcels has asked the City of Pine City to annex them.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the 1st Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY COUNCIL
City of Pine City
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Thursday, May 18, 2023 beginning approximately at 10 a.m. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S).
ORDINANCE CHANGE REQUEST
A request to remove the phrase “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from Chapter 13.44.030 of the Pine City Municipal Code.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the 1st Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. and the third Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Brandi Bennett Trust is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 22906 Norway Circle, Pine City (PID: 08.5189.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 11, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
SJ Homes is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 24885 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.5201.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 24, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Alice & Michael Schmidt are requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 66794 Northridge Rd, Finlayson (PID: 27.5078.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 18, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Joseph and Darlene Mallet are requesting a variance at 26884 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0272.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 30, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Sections 5.2 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to expand a nonconforming dwelling that is 19’ from the top of a bluff and 85’ from the ordinary high water level (OHWL) as well as construct a garage that is 100’ from the OHWL. The required setbacks are 30’ from the top of a bluff and 150’ from the OHWL.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting ID: 818 9745 5203
Passcode 320528
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Join by Phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 818 9745 5203
Passcode 320528
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING - COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Highway and Road Tour
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Engineer Mark LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson, and County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Annual Report & 2023-2024 Construction
County Engineer Mark LeBrun reviewed the Highway Department Annual Report. Drainage was discussed and it was noted that sometimes installing a larger culvert will create downstream problems.
LeBrun reviewed the 2022 vehicle purchase and noted the delays in vehicle delivery. Fleet service costs have increased. It was noted that regular maintenance costs as well as major repairs and bodywork have stressed the budget.
The state has indicated its desire to turn back State Highway 123 which runs east and north from Sandstone to State Highway 23. The state would keep the bridge over the Kettle River.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to accept the Highway Department Annual Report. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion passed 3-0.
At 10:05 a.m. commissioners boarded a bus for the road tour.
2. Road Tour
All present joined the road tour and traveled roads north and east and west of Sandstone.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Board Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 11, 2023
SCHOOL BOARD
WORK SESSION and SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Minutes
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, March 20, 2023
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL - Boardroom
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota.
6:30 p.m. Call to order.
Upon roll call the following members were present: Cami Babolik, James Foster, Lezlie Sauter, Becci Palmblade, Shaune Macho
Those absent: Tim Giesler, Dan Peterson Remote
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
Public Forum
Danielle Davis and Steven Johnson, Keiarra White and Natasha Nordrum addressed the board.
Motion by Babolik second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Positive Happenings
Jocelyn Rydberg, Director of Vision update on Vision building facility and programs.
Motion was made by Babolik Second by Foster to approve the consent agenda.
Minutes of the February 13, 2023 board meeting.
Check register to date for the month of February.
Employment
Wayne Hansman, FT Phy Ed.
Stephany Lotz, night school para at the ALC.
Anna Miler, JV/Varsity Boys Tennis coach.
Kim Brubacken, HS Counselor.
Beth Linzmeier, LTS.
Michelle Linnel, Homebound services.
Abby Prokott, LTS.
Amy Lightfoot, food service sub.
Breanna Cox, food service.
Nate Fort, JH baseball.
Frances Wojcik, JH Track Coach.
Cheryl Brennan, Food service sub.
Jaclyn Bossard, JH Softball coach.
Resignations
Annette Blatz, JH Softball Coach
Jerry Lotz, JH Softball Coach
Danny Hambly, JH Track
Jessica Borgstrom, elem para
Ted Hasz, girls basketball
Leah Toman, Early Childhood
Alex Sundly, JH Girls BBall
Nathan Stanek, ASD Special Education Teacher
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
2/15/2023 PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll and cash flow needs - $750,000
2/24/2023 PMA Financial to Stearns Bank for payroll and cash flow needs - $750,000
Treasurer’s Report / Cash Flow Update
A motion by Babolik and seconded by Foster and carried unanimously to approve the treasurer’s report.
Motion by Foster and seconded by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve and accept donated funds.
$500 grant from the St. Paul & MN Foundation via Red Balloon Bookshop, book donation.
$100 from Aaron Koppen, recess and physical education equipment.
12 movie tickets from the Grand Cinema, Hinckley to promote National School Breakfast Week.
$5,000 donated by the Pine City Lions Club for the Trap Team.
Motion by Foster and seconded by Macho and carried unanimously to approve lane changes.
Motion by Palmblade and seconded by Foster and carried unanimously to approve MOU for Beth Allen.
Motion by Macho and seconded by Babolik and carried unanimously to approve food service prime vendor.
Motion by Babolik and seconded by Palmblade to approve the extracurricular alternative transportation plan. Motion fails 5-1.
Motion by Babolik and seconded by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve staff members attending activities free of charge.
Adjournment was at 8:32 p.m.
Motion by Shaune Macho and seconded by Lezlie Sauter and carried unanimously.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
