STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
OTHER: CIVIL
Court File No. 58-CV-22-199
SUMMONS
Audette Properties, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described inthe complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
PID: 14.0187.000
North Half of the South Half of Southwest Quarter (N ½ of S ½ of SW ¼) and the South Half of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter (S ½ of S ½ of SW ¼), Section Twenty-six (26), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18).
Subject to a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Westerly 16 ½ feet thereof and existing trailways.
Together with a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Easterly 16 ½ feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE ¼ of NE ¼), Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18), and over the Westerly 16 ½ feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW ¼ of NW ¼) and the West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼), all in Section 26, Township 43, Range 18, and over existing trailways located therein.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2022.
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12 19, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-45
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re:Estate of
Kathy Eilene Bengston
a/k/a Kathy E. Bengston
a/k/a Kathy Bengston
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Laura Kay Clemmer, whose address is 615 Highview Loop SE, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 25, 2022
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 6, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday June 6, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2202
• SAP 058-603-011On CSAH 3, from CSAH 2 to CSAH 8; 4.5 miles
• SAP 058-628-014On CSAH 28, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 9.5 miles
• SAP 058-632-019On CSAH 32 from CSAH 33 to CSAH 22; 7.0 miles
• SAP 058-635-009On CSAH 35 from CSAH 28 to TH 18; 3.5 miles
CP 058-022-003 Windemere Township project: Warbler Lane; 430 FT
Major quantities of work (combined): 17,432 TONS CLASS 5 AGG. BASE; 460,781 SY FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION; 99,385 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 348,467 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 37,383 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ½” (2,B); 49,766 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ¾” (2,B); 331,502 LF 4” SOLID LINE AND 22,450 BROKEN LINE MULTI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A. LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Informal PROBATE
Court File No. 58-PR-22-37
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Without a Will)
Estate of
Ronald Francis Weber,
Deceased
To all interested persons and Creditors:
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed the following: Daniel Weber, 7525 Mississippi Trail, Hastings, MN 55033, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 25, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup urged the board to give considerable attention to the amendments requested to the Solid Waste Ordinance at regular agenda item #1.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 5, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the April 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
None.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund March 31, 2021
March 31 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 3,387,467
3,642,426 254,956
Health and Human Services Fund
1,604,251 2,019,778 415,527
Road and Bridge Fund 1,497,473 2,569,131 1,071,659
COVID Relief 0.00
2,413,212 2,413,212
Land 2,571,571
2,485,478 (86,093)
511,439 (98,523)
TOTAL (inc nonmajor funds)
11,286,696 15,246,629 3,959,933
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 481 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,118,361.72 were paid during the period of March 1, 2022-March 31, 2022: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 5,593.61; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Askov Deep Rock, 6,452.04; Auto Value-Hinckley, 2,490.25; BAUER CONSTRUCTION, 5,430.91; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,650.50; CalTopo LLC (Cardmember Service), 2,000.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 11,350.15; CENTRAL ROOFING COMPANY, 103,851.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 75,360.40; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 3,798.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,147.10; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 27,012.74; Duluth Institute Inc, 2,850.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 12,200.14; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,884.87; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 7,678.12; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 7,124.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,072.50; FURTHER, 5,463.79; GUARDIAN, 9,300.75; Heartland Girls Ranch, 8,200.64; HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, 7,400.00; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 24,389.00; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 16,057.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 5,000.00; Kris Engineering, Inc, 10,554.40; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,609.41; LHB INC, 2,458.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,245.07; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,014.71; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 10,982.00; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 11,655.22; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 4,533.00; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,957.11; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 147,929.15; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,510.90; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 11,200.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,611.20; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 13,693.25; North Homes Inc, 30,828.14; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 2,830.20; Northwoods Children Home, 10,447.08; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 7,728.49; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 13,769.86; PDS, 6,585.18; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,112.75; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 11,240.31; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; Reedsburg Hardware Co., 2,249.66; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 9,450.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 2,898.00; SEH INC, 2,835.02; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,250.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 6,817.20; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 20,768.94; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 113,790.00; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 2,159.88; Town Of Pokegama, 4,100.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 65,372.33; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 391,314.12; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,807.50; Verizon Wireless, 7,513.17; Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc Inc, 3,137.50; Zahl Petroleum, 3,520.70.
Approve Resolution 2022-22 extending septic fix-up special assessments for Hailey Nelson and Bennett Larson, PID 28.0950.000, $11,000, and James Kollar, PID 28.5323.000, $9,100.
Approve Resolution 2022-25 approving application for Premises Permit for Moose Lake Area Hockey Association to conduct lawful gambling at Moose Lake Golf Club.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Contracts -- Pine County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement/Windemere Township Criminal Ordinance Violations Enforcement
Removed from Agenda.
Public Hearing - County Zoning Ordinance Amendment 2022-16 to Consider Zoning Amendments for the Township of Pine Lake and Amending the Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the Pine Lake Township Board passed a resolution opting in to the County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding their Township Land Use Zoning Ordinance. Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 includes Pine Lake Township in the county’s zoning ordinance and rescinds all Pine Lake Township ordinances and amendments, governing land use and zoning on behalf of the Pine Lake Township Board of Supervisors. Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 also amends the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance to provide that recreational vehicles used as principal dwellings must have facilities for sewage management that comply with the ordinance. The board discussed the definition of “occasional use” for recreational vehicles and the requirements of this amendment.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:20 a.m. and called for public comment. Pine Lake Township Chair Dareld Schoenrock was present and stated his concern with seven campers on a 15-acre parcel of river property with no sewer management. Upon discussion, it was determined that this situation is currently being addressed through the county Zoning Department.
Ailene Croup, present via interactive technology, stated she felt that requiring recreational vehicles to have current registration would be the best option for sewage management due to ease in moving the recreational vehicle to a dumping station. There being no further public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:25 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm encouraged Mr. Schoenrock to follow up his concerns with the Planning Zoning and Solid Waste Department.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Pine County Ordinance 2022-16 amending the Pine County Zoning Ordinance and rescinding all existing land use and zoning ordinances and amendments thereto adopted by Pine Lake Township, also amending the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the April 11, 2022 Personnel Committee. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Recommend the hiring of a Child Protection Services Social Worker and request backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. This position has been vacant since March 2020 due to work load and budget considerations and is included and is included in the 2022 HHS budget.
B. Auditor / Treasurer
i. Recommend the hiring of a Property Appraiser with a target hire date of June 1, 2022 and request backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officers Shaun Mitchell (part-time, effective March 23, 2022), Joel Long (effective April 30, 2022), and Hunter Greicar (part-time, effective April 1, 2022), and to approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Items 3Ai/hiring of Child Protection Services Social Worker, 3Bi/hiring of Property Appraiser, and 3Ci/acknowledge resignations of corrections officers Shaun Mitchell, Joel Long and Hunter Greicar and approval of backfill of these positions and any subsequent vacancies due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Administrator’s Office
i. Consider approval of Temporary Personnel Policy 2022-1 Employee Referral Bonus Program.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Personnel Item 3D/Temporary Personnel Policy 2022-1 Employee Referral Bonus Program and designate $25,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to fund the program. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1, with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-24 designating April 26, 2022 as County Government Appreciation Day. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-23 recognizing correctional officers and correctional employees in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig acknowledging septic assessment program on Net Lake under the Nemadji 1W1P grant, and creating the following One Watershed One Plan accounts:
01-107-004-5302 Kettle River 1W1P Grant
01-107-004-6803 Kettle River 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-005-5302 Lower St. Croix 1W1P Grant
01-107-005-6803 Lower St. Croix 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-006-5302 Nemadji 1W1P Grant
01-107-006-6803 Nemadji 1W1P Expenditure
01-107-007-5302 Snake River 1W1P Grant 01-107-007-6803 Snake River 1W1P Expenditure
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the contract with Houston Engineering, Inc. For professional services to the Kettle/Upper St. Croix Watershed One Watershed One Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
First Quarter 2022 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through March 31, 2022 by reviewing expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the first quarter revenue and expenditures are as expected.
A Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for June 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., the location to be determined.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:36 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, February 14, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School
7th Grade House “Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, February 14, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p..m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade,Lezlie Sauter
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Aaron Nielson from MMKR presented the 2021 financial statements and audit report. The report has three findings to clear up. Although the limited segregation of duties finding is not uncommon for districts of this size it was recommended that we work to improve this.
PUBLIC FORUM
Danielle Davis spoke in support of listening to students and retaining staff
Jason Rodemacher introduced two teachers so they could share their teaching experiences. Heather Sward spoke of the joys and challenges of being a reading teacher at PCHS.
Brenda Kloekl spoke of the involvement she and her family has had with PCS over the years and some changes that have occurred.
Joel Hogberg addressed concerns over rumors concerning board and staff
Jason Vinaja addressed the dismantling of school staff and the need to focus on heeling. Wendy Leibel affirmed board members commitment to students, staff and community
Cassandra Olson addressed concerns over Superintendent Foley’s resignation and turn over of staff.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Congratulations to the AAA recipients, Rayah Merrick, Colton Blaisdell, Brinna Reiser, and Micah Overtoom. Becky Schueler announced that the One Act Play had taken 1st place in the subsections and 3rd place in sections. Dan Peterson and Nathan Fort reported the tentative agreement to a new teachers contract.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
APPROVAL OF CONSENT AGENDA
Motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin and second by Becci Palmblade and carried to approve consent agenda.
A. MINUTES
Minutes of the January 10, 2022 regular meeting are attached for your approval. (Minutes) Minutes of the February 2, 2022 special meeting are attached for your approval. (Minutes)
B.BILLS
Bills to date for the month of January 2022 are enclosed for your approval. (January Bills)
C.ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFERS
Occasionally to cover financial obligations, it is more efficient to electronically transfer funds than to process checks in the normal manner. Electronic fund transfers are generally used to buy or sell investments and to make periodic debt service payments. Board approval was granted (January, 2022 Organizational Meeting) for the administration to make electronic fund transfers, however Board approval is required for individual transfers when they are made. The administration recommends that the School Board approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
1/14/2022 $400,000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash flow / Payroll 1/26/2022 $1,199,767.50 MNTrust Ehler’s Bond Trust Services Bond Payments 1/26/2022 $22,388.28 MNTrust Capital One Public Financing Bond Payment 1/26/2022 $152,733.75 MNTrust US Bank Bond Payment 1/26/2022 $500 MNTrust Us Bank Bond Payments 1/28/2022 $500,000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
D. RESIGNATION
1) Janel Murphy, Payroll and Benefits Clerk, effective 2/4/22
2) Troy Anderson, High School Principal, effective 6/30/22.
3) Jason Vinaja, District Administrative Assistant, effective 2/10/22
4) Jill Nolan, Business Manager, effective 2/25/22
5) Beth Allen, Secondary Assistant Principal, effective 6-30-22
E. EMPLOYMENT
1) Melvin Patton, Custodian, (Lane 5, Step 2), 40 hours per week at $17.16 per hour, effective 1/17/22
2) Jeff Adams, Assistant Co-head Boys Tennis Coach, at an annual salary of $2,333.00, effective 03/2022.
3) Rick Engelstad, Assistant Co-head Boys Tennis Coach, at an annual salary of $2,333.00, effective 03/2022.
4) Kristin Foster, Senior High Assistant Speech Coach, at an annual salary of $1,124.00, effective 2/7/2022.
5) Mark Steffen, Payroll Manager, 40 hours per week at 25.00 per hour,effective 2/28/22.
6) Beth Allen, Elementary Physical Education Teacher, on step 15/lane 8 of the PCEA contract, effective 7/1/22
G. RETIREMENT
1) Kevin Cahill effective 06/08/22. The Board thanks Mr. Cahill for his 38 years of service.
2) Wayne Hansmann effective 6/8/22. The Board thanks Mr. Hansmann for his 30+ years of service.
3)Chris Jahnz effective 06/8/22. The Board thanks Mrs. Jahnz for her 27 years of service.
H. SHOT CLOCK PURCHASE
Administration recommends the approval of the purchase of needed shot clock for the main gym.
I . POLICY 203.2 - ORDER OF BOARD AGENDA ITEMS
The administration recommends the modification of policy to move administrative reports to the beginning of the agenda (LINK) to allow administration to leave the meeting as necessary. This policy underwent review earlier this year.
J. CNA / HHH BUDGET PREDICTED
The administration recommends that the board accept the request to add the above courses, including positions and budget needs.
1. HEOP 1241 Home Health Aid (Description)
2. HEOP 1242 Home Health Aid ( Description)
3. HEOP 1245 Home Health Aid ( Description)
ITEMS ON WHICH BOARD DISCUSSIONS AND ACTION ARE REQUESTED
A. TREASURER’S REPORT / CASH FLOW UPDATE
Jill Nolan, Business Manager, reviewed the treasurer’s report.(Treasurer’s Report)
A motion by Dan Peterson and seconded by Tim Geisler and was passed unanimously.
B. The following resolution was moved by Tim Geisler, seconded by Lezlie Sauter and passed unanimously.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
DonorItem Designated Purpose (if any)
Brook Weiner Student Prizes Mrs. Huettl’s classroom
Aaron Koppen and the families of the Edina B1 Squirt Hockey Team$3,000.00 worth of Christmas gifts PCPS families
Mayo ClinicFour (4) hospital beds ($6,000.00 value) Certified Nursing Assistant training in cooperation with Pine Tech Community College
C. ACCEPTANCE OF THE FY21 FINANCIAL AUDIT
Administration recommends the acceptance of the FY21 financial audit.
A motion was made by Candice Ames and seconded Dan Peterson to approve the FY21 financial audit. Passed unanimously.
D. 2022 CALENDAR ADJUSTMENT
Administration recommends adjusting the last student day to accommodate staff workshop time on June 8.2021.
A motion was made by Tim Geisler and seconded by Lezlie Sauter to approve the calendar adjustment. A vote was taken and it passed unanimously.
E. CONTRACT WITH SCHOOL MANAGEMENT SERVICES
Administration recommends contracting with School Management Services for Business Manager services, including payroll support and training. Discussion. A motion is in order.
Discussion was held regarding terms and length of contract.
A motion was made by Dan Peterson and seconded by Lezlie Sauter. Motion carried with a six to one vote. JacLynn Cavallin with the no vote.
F. ADOPT RESOLUTION CONCERNING REDUCTION IN PROGRAMS/POSITIONS
The administration will review the 2022-2023 budget projection information at the Board Work Session on February 14, 2022. This information may show changes in our enrollment that in turn may result in budget recommendations from Administration for the 2022-2023 school year. This resolution is needed to start the 2022-2023 budget process.
Member Tim Geistler introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:
RESOLUTION E ADMINISTRATION TO MAKE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REDUCTIONS IN PROGRAMS AND POSITIONS AND REASONS THEREFORE.
WHERE AS, there may be a change in enrollment and curriculum requirements;
WHERE AS, this enrollment and curriculum change may require that teachers’ contracts must be terminated and not renewed and which teachers may be placed on unrequested leave of absence without pay or fringe benefits in effecting discontinuance of positions.
BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No. 578 as follows:
That the School Board hereby directs the Superintendent of Schools and administration to consider the discontinuance of programs or positions (as a result of enrollment and curriculum changes), make recommendations to the school board for the discontinuance of programs, curtailment of programs, discontinuance of positions or curtailment of positions.
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Dan Peterson and upon a roll call the vote on adoption of the Resolution was passed unanimously.
G. AMENDMENT TO SCRED AGREEMENT INVOLVING ACADEMIC PROGRAMMING
SCRED Agreement (Administration recommends approval of the amendment as presented.
A motion was made by Candice Ames and seconded by Becci Palmblade and was passed unanimously.
VI. ITEMS OF INFORMATION AND/OR DISCUSSION ONLY
A. CLASS SIZE POLICY 509.1
B. 2022-2023 & 2023-2024 PROPOSED CALENDARS
Superintendent Foley will update the Board on the proposed calendar progress and timelines.
C. POLICY REVIEW
The Policy Committee asks board members and administrators to provide input on the following policy. All input is due by March 1, 2022. Modifications and discussion will be continued.
412 Expense Reimbursement
503 Student Attendance
509.1 Student Teacher Ratio
601 School District Curriculum and Instructional Goals 602 Organization of School Calendar and School Day 603 Curriculum Development
604 Instructional Curriculum
605 Alternative Programs
608 Instructional Services _SPED
609 Religion
610 Field Trips
612.1 Development of Parental Involvement Policies for Title 1 Programs
703 Annual Audit
704 Development and Maintenance of Inventory of Fixed Assets and ACCT.
705 Investments
706 Acceptance of Gifts
707 Transportation of Public School Students
707.1 Transportation of Public School Students
708 Transportation of Non Public Students
709 Student Transportation and Safety Policy
709.1 Bus Safety
710 Extracurricular Transportation
711 Videotaping on school vehicles
712 Video Surveillance Other than Busses
713 Student Activity Accounting
801 Equal Access to School Facilities
801FRM Equal Access to School Facilities Form 802 Disposition of Obsolete Equipment and Material 805 Waste Reduction and Recycling
807 Health and Safety Policy
901 Community Education
902 Use of School District Facilities and Equipment (approved 8/9/21 )
902.1 Naming of School Facilities
903 Visitors to District Buildings and Sites
904 Distribution of Materials on School District Property by Nonschool Persons
905 Advertising
906 Community Notification of Predatory Offenders
907 Rewards
D. DISCUSSION ON SUPERINTENDENT HIRING PROCESS
E. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS:
a. Miller - Board Report
b. Michels - Board Report
c. Nolan - Board Report
d. Stolp - Board Report
e.Lorsung/Young - Board Report
f. Rydberg - Board Report - See VISION open house dates below
g. Engelstad - Board Report
h. Anderson/Allen - Board Report - Costa Rica Follow Up
i. Staples - Farm to Table Grant
j. Laven - Board Report - MNMTSS Framework Grant
k. Foley - i. Pine City United Updates
ii. District Office and Principal Hiring Updates (March 14)
iii. Bus drivers needed
iv. ESSER Updates
v. Upcoming Events: (See community calendar - there IS school on 2-18)
1. VISION Open House - February 28, 2022 - 3:30
2. VISION Relocation and Start-up Dates
a. March 2 - PCPS Open House at VISION - 3:00 - 4:00 Informal tours, refreshments and prizes will be available for staff.March
b. Non-student and staff day in Pine City; Pine City custodians to move large items over from Fairview to new building
c. March 7 - eLearning day for Vision students; teachers setting up classrooms
d. March 8 - Classes start
F. COMMITTEE REPORTS -
Civic Center report given by Becci Palmblade
Lights are up and running at Civic Center on Highway #61. This was a collaborative project. Legislative Updates - Candice Ames
G. ENROLLMENT UPDATE
VIII. MARCH AGENDA ITEMS
X.ADJOURNMENT
Meeting adjourned at 8:34 p.m.
Dan Peterson
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
BIDS CLOSE May 23rd, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 23rd, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2201
SAP 058-661-026
Located on CSAH 61, 0.2 miles South of CSAH 41 over the Willow River
SAP 058-625-017
Located on CSAH 25, 0.5 miles East of CSAH 24 over the Tamarack River
Major quantities of work (combined): 188 LF 16X12 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 94 LF 14X14 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 108 LF 16X10 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 9,223 CY EXCAVATION, 5,578 CY GRANULAR BACKFILL, 1592 TONS CLASS 5, 633 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun,
County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, May 12, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 1, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2203
CP 058-140-001
Located on CR 140, 0.2 miles north of TH 48 over the Grindstone River
Major quantities of work: 4,652 SF BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE, 37,760 LB REINFORCEMENT BARS, 493 LF PRESTRESSED CONC. BEAMS, 3,662 CY EXCAVATION, 1469 TONS CL 5 AGG. BASE, 794 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Sunday, March 6 @ 6:00pm
Pine City High School Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Board Room on Sunday,March 6, 2022 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Dr. Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Dr. Candice Ames, Lezlie Sauter, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
CONSENT ITEMS
Discussion and motion on the following items:
A. Master agreement between the Pine City Education Association and District 578 MOU for ESSER pay
a. Motion by Becci Palmblade; second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously. B. Work agreement between Kelly Carr, Administrative Assistant and District 578
a. Motion by Tim Geisler; second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously
C. Board resolution adding Kelly Carr as IoWa Proxy for Minnesota Department of Education
a. Motion by Becci Palmblade; second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously
D. Addition of Todd Netzke, School Management Systems, as an administrator on all financial/banking accounts.
a. Motion by Dan Peterson; second by Dr. Lisa Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously
DISCUSSION
A. ESSER and other Budget updates by Superintendent Paula Foley
B. Principal hiring update by Superintendent Paula Foley
C. Board Committee Review by Chair Dr. Lisa Nos-Tollefson
D. Superintendent Search Discussion led by Chair Dr. Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Meeting adjourned at 7:41p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Friday, March 18 @ 5:00 P.M.
Pine City High School Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Board Room on Friday, March 18, 2022 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Vice Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p..m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade.
Absent: Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin second by Tim Geisler to accept the agenda. A unanimous vote was taken to approve the agenda.
Discussion and Action Items
Acceptance of resignation of Board Chairperson Lisa Nos-Tollefson - (Installation Of Board Chairperson Dan Peterson)
Motion was made by Tim Geisler and seconded by Candice Ames to accept the resignation of Lisa Nos-Tollefson from the board of education. It was voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Lisa Nos-Tollefeson as a board member with the installation of Board Chairperson Dan Peterson.
Appointment of Board Vice Chair
A Motion was made by Candice Ames and seconded JacLynn Cavallin for the installation of Tim Geisler as Vice Chair. A second nomination was made by Lezlie Sauter for Becci Palmblade for the vice chair position. A vote was taken installing Tim Geisler as vice chair with a four to two vote. Voting for Time Geisler were Candice Ames, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin and Tim Geisler. Voting for Becci Palmblade were Lezlie Sauter and Becci Palmblade.
Presentation of New Superintendent Hiring Procedures
A presentation was given by Craig Morris on the behalf of Ray and Associates. A presentation was given by Barb Dorn on the behalf of MSBA
Discussion: A motion was made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by JacLynn Cavallin to hire the firm Ray and Associates for the superintendent hiring process. Unanimously approved
Discussion of Process for Board Member Replacement
Dan Peterson led this discussion and it was recommended to proceed with the same process used when appointing the last member vacancy.
Meeting adjourned at 6:39 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Thursday, March 24 @ 5 P.M.
Pine City High School Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade House on Thursday, March 14, 2022 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:06 p..m. Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade.
Absent: None
Motion was made by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler to accept the agenda. A unanimous vote was taken to approve the agenda.
Discussion and Action Items
A discussion with Ray and Associates was held to determine the Superintendent hiring process and timeline. A motion was made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Candice Ames to approve the superintendent hiring process and timeline. Unanimous board approval.
Media and Job Flash Package for Ray and Associates
An amendment was made by JacLynn Cavallin and seconded by Tim Geisler to approve highlighted items in the media and job flash package for $1200. The motion passed unanimously.
Meeting adjourned at 6:10 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2022-26 SUMMARY
An ordinance on behalf of the Arlone Township, providing that:
All prior ordinances or amendments to ordinances regulating subsurface sewage treatment systems within Arlone Township are rescinded.
Pine County will regulate sewage treatment systems within Arlone Township in accordance with the “Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance,” adopted February 4th, 2014 and any amendment thereafter.
Passed and approved this 3rd day of May, 2022, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-44
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Joann LaVonne Nascene
aka Joann L. Nascene
aka Joann Nascene,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kyle Nascene, whose address is 435 5th Ave NE, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 28, 2022
/s/ Pamela Krier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Michael L. Bjerke
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 237218 Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: mike@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 166461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3w4jDfz
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 745 715 345#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty UnitItem
2 EachDemo Existing Lift Station Building, Remove and/or Salvage Equipment
2 EachInstall Submersible Lift Station Pumps
2 EachInstall Valve Vault
2 EachElectric Control Panel, Instruments and Integration
2 EachBypass Temporary Sewer Pumping
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8201185 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated April 20, 2022.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $30.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, March 14, 2022
@ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School
7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, March 14, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 7:01 p..m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Palmblade, Lezlie Sauter
Absent: JacLynn Cavallin
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
PUBLIC FORUM
Danielle Davis asked for clarification for board standards and board goals.
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Motion by Tim Geisler second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Motion by Candice Ames and second by Lezlie Sauter to approve the addendum agenda. Motion passed unanimously.
POSITIVEHAPPENINGS
a. PCPS Bands A parent from Foley complimented our pep band.
b. Congratulations to Cindy Stolp for completing her Doctorate Degree.
c. Student Recognition
i. We would like to recognize the following for their beautiful artwork outside the school, supporting the inclusivity and kindness campaign: Olivia Johnson, Alyssa Dupla, Kalyssa Schultz, Aussion Ruud, & Ayaka Ouchie. Each student was presented with a certificate and gift bag.
d. Vision Thanks
e. Weight Room Thanks to James Foster for work on fundraising and related work.
f. Lifelines Curriculum Updates
i. David Jackson, School Social Worker, presented the survey results from the Linelines Curriculum
g. Retired Teachers Thank you for helping support our teachers and staff
ADMINISTRATIVEREPORTS:
1. Miller - Board Report
2. Stolp - Board Report
3. Lorsung/Young - Board Report Pointed out things about 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade staff.
4. Rydberg - Board Report Talked about VISION hopes
5. Engelstad - Board Report - Proposed Girls Hockey Cooperative Agreemen - Will be back in May looking for approval. Board member Sauter asked about Hinckley-Finlayson, noting that H-F boys play hockey with Pine City and girls have in the past with youth hockey
6. Anderson/Allen - Board Report - CNA Grant Application
7. Staples - Board Report
8. Laven - Board Report Online academy and to keep it for grades K-8, I Love to read month.
9. Laven - Achievement and Integration Plan 2022-2023
10. School Management Systems - Introductions and Report - Todd Netzke
Todd Netzke, School Management Systems joined virtually to share updates on their work with PCPSS and answer any questions that Board Members may have.
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Motion was made by Dan Peterson and second by Candice Ames and carried to approve consent agenda.
A. MINUTES
Minutes of the February 14, 2022 Work Session are attached for your approval. (Minutes)
B. BILLS
Bills to date for the month of February 2022 are enclosed for your approval. (February Bills)
C.ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFERS
Occasionally to cover financial obligations, it is more efficient to electronically transfer funds than to process checks in the normal manner. Electronic fund transfers are generally used to buy or sell investments and to make periodic debt service payments. Board approval was granted (January, 2022 Organizational Meeting) for the administration to make electronic fund transfers, however Board approval is required for individual transfers when they are made. The administration recommends that the School Board approve the following electronic fund transfers:
D. EMPLOYMENT
Cassie Leger, return to VISION program request
Jerry Lotz, resignation, Junior High Football Coach
Tristan Lobe, Termination, Junior High Football Coach
Jared Johnson, Junior High Baseball Coach
Resignation, Sara Gray, Paraprofessional effective 3-18-22
E. CONTRACTS
1. VISION SubLease Agreement
2. SCRED Agreement to Cooperate
3. ASL Interpreter Work Agreement for 2022-2023 (Link)
F. 2022-23 CALENDAR *Draft
G. Motion to approve Shena Brandt, School Management Services as an official administrator on all banking and financial accounts (ADDENDUM ITEM)
ITEMS ON WHICH BOARD DISCUSSION AND ACTION ARE REQUESTED:
A. BOARD BUDGET UPDATE / CASH FLOW UPDATE
Todd Netzke, School Management Systems, will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting.
A motion was made by Candice Ames and seconded by Becci Palmblade to approve the treasures report as presented. Carried unanimously.
B. The following resolution was moved by Tim Geisler and seconded by Becci Palmblade:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Aaron Koppen, $450.00, For use in providing school supplies or funding a technology need
Julie, Jason, Alley Klocke, and Alley’s Grandpa, 2 bikes, I Love To Read Month Celebration
Oak Park Dental, Embrace Pine City Orthodontics, and Walmart, 10 bikes, I Love To Read Month Celebration
Pine Insurance Agency, 21 - $15 Gift Certificates to be used at the school’s book fair, In recognition of National Read Across America D ay on March 2
Lyn Lake Chiropractic, $7000.00,Weight Room Improvements
Shelly Frevel and Alex Walsh, $100 to Mrs. Rydberg’s class to use for books at the school’s book fair
Darrin Schmidt, 125 Bookmarks from the book fair at a cost of $93.75; to be given to students. We thank Mr. Schmidt for this generous donation that encourages and supports reading.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was passed unanimously.
C. APPROVAL OF LANE CHANGES
Please find enclosed a list of staff members who have completed the coursework for lane changes as per the Master Contract. We congratulate these staff members on their educational accomplishments.
A motion was made by Tim Geisler and seconded by Becci Palmblade to approve the appropriate teachers with lane changes. Motion was passed unanimously.
D. DISCUSSION REGARDING PART TIME TEACHING REQUEST
Administration will share the request for part time teaching and review recommendation.
A motion was made by Lezlie Sauter and seconded by Becci Palmblade to approve the part time teaching position for Jory Magel. Motion was passed unanimously.
E. DISCUSSION OF REVISED 2021-2022 Budget
Administration recommends the adoption of the revised budget.
A motion was made by Candice Ames and seconded by Lezlie Sauter to approve the revised budget. Motion was passed unanimously.
ITEMS OF INFORMATION AND/OR DISCUSSION ONLY
A. COMMITTEE REPORTS
Facilities Committee - Dan Peterson, Tim Geisler, Lisa Nos-Tolefson Report on Civic Center Roof and the difficulties with the contractor.
Policy Committee - Lezlie Sauter, JacLynn Cavilin Legislative Updates - Candice Ames talked about compensatory funds
Civic Center Committee, Becci Palmblade talked about the roof.
B. ENROLLMENT UPDATE
C. SUPERINTENDENT FOLEY UPDATE
a. Summer School Planning
b. Principal Interviews April 4 and 5 using staff, community members and students
BOARD MEMBER ITEMS - Tabled discussion brought forth regarding the Superintendent Hiring Procedures and Timeline. There was a motion made by Palmblade to offer Superintendent Foley a contract. Superintendent Foley declined the offer before a second was made on the motion. A motion was made by Sauter to hire Ray & Associates to assist with the hiring of the next superintendent, seconded by Geisler. Discussion indicated that board members had not had enough time to conduct a thorough review of the firm. Motion failed with Sauter, Geisler and Ames voting in favor and Peteson, Nos-Tollefson and Palmblade voting against, in a tie vote with Cavallin absent.
APRIL AGENDA ITEMS - Resolution and search firm presentations.
ADJOURNMENT
Meeting adjourned at 9:20
Dan Peterson Acting Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Peter and Megan Magnuson are requesting a variance at 9170 Bass Lake Rd, Sandstone (PID: 27.5093.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 31, Township 43, Range 31 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a building expansion to a home that does not meet the required 100’ ordinary high water level setback. The proposed expansion includes a 192 square foot breezeway addition and a 222 square foot porch addition.
Mark and Kevin Wahlberg are requesting a variance at 55123 Grindstone Rd W, Sandstone (PID: 12.0146.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 08, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a replacement garage that does not meet the required ordinary high water level setback of 100’. The replacement garage has a proposed 120 square foot addition to its footprint with a second story storage space.
Robert Fudurich is requesting a variance at 28640 Wilderness Retreat, Pine City (PID: 08.5092.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 29, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has requested an after-the-fact variance from Sections 5.2.1 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 64 square foot lean-to addition on a nonconforming structure that does not meet the 75’ setback from the ordinary high water level. A variance is also required from Section 11.11 of the Pine County Floodplain Management Ordinance as the existing structure is nonconforming with the flood fringe standards of Section 5.0 of said ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in Pine City Pioneer May 12, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2021 Street Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 160461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2021 Street Improvement Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3vOxN5h
Or call in (audio only)
1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 639 491 813#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
8,300SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
700LF8-Inch PVC Sanitary Sewer
2,400LF6-Inch to 8-Inch PVC Water Main
2,600TonBituminous Pavement
5,100LFConcrete Curb
16,000SFConcrete Walk
1,900LF15” – 24” RCP Storm Sewer
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8202370 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated June 1, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.