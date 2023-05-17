NOTICES
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
SUMMARY MINUTES OF THE CITY OF ROCK CREEK
April 6, 2023
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. by Acting Mayor Berdan.
Members present: Dan Saumer, Ronnie Berdan, Don Ramberg and Sam Christenson.
Absent: Dick Johnson.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Bob Carlson, Eric White, Carl Pederson, Amy Thompson, Ron Teeman, Stephen Hallan, Dave Hill, Tom Miller, Loreal Lindstrom, Shawn Linnell, Don Burger, Wendy Bloom, Terry Peterson, Les Bloom, Perry Carlson, Brandon Wimmer.
Ramberg moved seconded by Christenson to approve the March 2, 2023 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of Conditional Use Permit, CUP-23-003 / Bob Lindstrom with the conditions listed in the Finding of Fact and Decision. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to withdraw the account funds of CD #797701-30 at the maturity date of April 22, 2023 from Spire Credit Union. To take these funds and purchase a CD from First Citizens Bank in Mora with Mayor Dick Johnson, Treasurer Ashley Rauschnot and City Clerk Administrator Sandra Pangerl as responsible parties. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of the 2023 Fire Contract with the City of Rush City. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to proceed with hiring MidState Reclamation and Trucking to apply Base One Stabilizer on Nature Avenue North and if the cost is less than $55,000 on Emerald Ave. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to hire Doug Brown and Billy Brown as emergency contract workers paying each $75.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to appoint Josh Froelich to the Rock Creek Planning Commission, first term is May 15, 2023 to July 31, 2024. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the application LIB-23-002 for a Low Impact Business for Andrew Sutcliff to operate Kodah Contracting. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Christenson to approve the Easement Agreement with Pine County, for a term of 5 years. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to contract with Midco for internet service; Up to 100Mbps for 60 months at a cost of $75.00/monthly along with a modem lease of $12/monthly. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 16659 – 16696 and e-transfers totaling $239,126.55. Motion passed all in favor.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:56 p.m. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 18, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Robert M. Baumgartner, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, acting solely as a nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 10, 2019
Pine County Recorder
Document #: A-545710
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
Said mortgage was assigned to Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service on April 4, 2023 and said assignment was recorded on April 6, 2023 and given document number A575247.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, RED PINE ADDITION TO WILLOW RIVER, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
PARCEL ID #: 47.5127.000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8161 Kandiyohi Ln., Willow River, Minnesota 55795
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100109835190200961
LENDER OR BROKER: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A
CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: BSI Financial Services, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,375.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $165,648.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled;
PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is December 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated: April 26, 2023
Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service
Mortgagee
Kenneth J. Johnson
Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074
Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650
Chicago, IL 60602
Phone 312-541-9710
Fax 312-541-9711
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2023 Mill and Overlay Project
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Mill and Overlay Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/41RD9up
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID 231 991 332#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty.UnitDescription
1,900SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
1,600TONBituminous Pavement
1,200LFConcrete Curb & Gutter
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8506530 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 1, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 18, 25, 2023
Pine County Highway Department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at 10:00 a.m. or as soon as practical thereafter, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 State Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota. The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in consideration of the reclassification and sale of 117.69-acres of tax forfeit property in Sections 28 and 33, Norman Township, identified as Pine County Parcel Numbers 22.0296.000, 22.0299.000, 22.0330.000 thru 22.0333.000, and 22.0335.000 thru 22.0350.000.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the reclassification and sale. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the County Board Chair and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 18, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Council shall conduct a public hearing on Thursday June 1, 2023 at 7 p.m., at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of this public hearing is to amend Zoning Ordinance #60.
Section 1000.09 C-1 Highway Commercial District; Section 1000.10 C-2 Highway Commercial Scenic Byway District and Section 1000.12 I-1 Light Industrial District, add a second paragraph under Subdivision 1: Purpose. Properties within the district that had an existing dwelling and / or any accessory building(s) prior to the adoption of the Zoning Ordinance on December 4, 2014 shall follow Section 1000.08 R-2 Residential District.
Section 1000.23 Signs Subdivision 4: General Requirements amend A. to: Permit Requirements. No off-premise sign shall be erected or maintained within the City except upon application and permit from the City. Amend B. to: Off-premise Signs: 1. Off-premise signs shall not exceed 32 square feet. 2. Off-premise signs will be limited to one (1) sign per parcel. 3. Off-premise signs must follow the minimum setbacks. a. Thirty (30) feet from front, side and rear property lines. b. State highway: one hundred and thirty (130) feet from the center line. c. County road: One hundred (100) feet from the center line. d. City or local road: Seventy-five (75) feet from the center line. e. Setback corner lot: On corner lots, setback requirements apply to both street frontages. Renumber 2. Calculation of Sign Area to number 4.
Revise Section 1000.34 Enforcement and Penalty. The enforcement provision allows the city to enforce the rules and regulations contained in the Zoning Ordinance by prescribing penalties for violations. And allows the city office to administer citations for violations of City Ordinance.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email: spangerl@cityofrockcreek.org
Mail at: 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN 55063
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 18, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.