STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
OTHER: CIVIL
Court File No. 58-CV-22-199
SUMMONS
Audette Properties, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described inthe complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
PID: 14.0187.000
North Half of the South Half of Southwest Quarter (N ½ of S ½ of SW ¼) and the South Half of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter (S ½ of S ½ of SW ¼), Section Twenty-six (26), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18).
Subject to a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Westerly 16 ½ feet thereof and existing trailways.
Together with a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Easterly 16 ½ feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE ¼ of NE ¼), Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18), and over the Westerly 16 ½ feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW ¼ of NW ¼) and the West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼), all in Section 26, Township 43, Range 18, and over existing trailways located therein.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2022.
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12 19, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 6, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday June 6, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2202
• SAP 058-603-011On CSAH 3, from CSAH 2 to CSAH 8; 4.5 miles
• SAP 058-628-014On CSAH 28, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 9.5 miles
• SAP 058-632-019On CSAH 32 from CSAH 33 to CSAH 22; 7.0 miles
• SAP 058-635-009On CSAH 35 from CSAH 28 to TH 18; 3.5 miles
CP 058-022-003 Windemere Township project: Warbler Lane; 430 FT
Major quantities of work (combined): 17,432 TONS CLASS 5 AGG. BASE; 460,781 SY FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION; 99,385 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 348,467 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 37,383 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ½” (2,B); 49,766 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ¾” (2,B); 331,502 LF 4” SOLID LINE AND 22,450 BROKEN LINE MULTI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A. LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Informal PROBATE
Court File No. 58-PR-22-37
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Without a Will)
Estate of
Ronald Francis Weber,
Deceased
To all interested persons and Creditors:
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed the following: Daniel Weber, 7525 Mississippi Trail, Hastings, MN 55033, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 25, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 166461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3w4jDfz
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 745 715 345#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty UnitItem
2 EachDemo Existing Lift Station Building, Remove and/or Salvage Equipment
2 EachInstall Submersible Lift Station Pumps
2 EachInstall Valve Vault
2 EachElectric Control Panel, Instruments and Integration
2 EachBypass Temporary Sewer Pumping
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8201185 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated April 20, 2022.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $30.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2021 Street Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 160461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2021 Street Improvement Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3vOxN5h
Or call in (audio only)
1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 639 491 813#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
8,300SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
700LF8-Inch PVC Sanitary Sewer
2,400LF6-Inch to 8-Inch PVC Water Main
2,600TonBituminous Pavement
5,100LFConcrete Curb
16,000SFConcrete Walk
1,900LF15” – 24” RCP Storm Sewer
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8202370 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated June 1, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-211
CIVIL SUMMONS
ANITA L. HEFFERNAN,
PLAINTIFF VS
BERNICE C. WITTMAN, DOROTHY L. WITTMAN, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUTH HEFFERNAN, ALSO KNOWN AS RUTH CARLSON, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE W. HEFFERNAN, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an
Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. To protect your rights, you must serve a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at Sjoberg & Tebelius, P.A., 2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101, Woodbury, MN 55125.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. lf you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU MAY LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN
RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you may lose this case by default. You will not get to teII your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota described as follows: Lot Three (3), SUNNY BEACH, according to the recorded plat thereof, Pine County, Minnesota.
8. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of this action is to obtain a judgment declaring that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the property described above, subject only to the interest of Moose Lake - Windemere Sanitary Sewer District pursuant to that certain Right-of-Way Easement dated February 5, 1979, recorded in the Office of the Pine County Recorder on August 21, 1979 as Document No. 261068, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest or lien in or upon the said real estate.
9. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against any of the Defendants.
Dated: May 2, 2022
SJOBERG & TEBELIUS, P.A.
Leo F. Schumacher (#0140466)
2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101
Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
Telephone: 651—738-3433
E-mail: Ieo@stlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff Anita L. Heffernan
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 19, 26, June 2, 2022
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING
PERIODS FOR OFFICES TO BE VOTED FOR AT THE STATE
GENERAL ELECTION
The following is the notice of federal, state, and Pine County offices that will be voted on at the state general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The filing period for United States Representative, State Offices, Judicial Offices and County Offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Note: Filing offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day.
The place of filing for federal offices is the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155-1299. The place of filing for candidates who reside in Pine County for judicial and state offices is with the Office of the Secretary of State or with the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, MN 55063. The place of filing for candidates who reside in Pine County for county offices is with the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Candidates may file in person or by mail with the Secretary of State. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes §204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
FEDERAL OFFICES
United State Representative
for District 8
LEGISLATIVE OFFICES
State Senator for District 11
State Representative for District 11A
State Representative for District 11B
JUDICIAL OFFICES
10th Judicial District (12 Seats)
COUNTY OFFICES
• County Attorney
• County Sheriff
• One County Commissioner for District 1, which is comprised of the Township of Pine City, the Cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One County Commissioner for District 2, which is comprised of the Townships of Brook Park, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Pokegama, and Royalton and the Cities of Brook Park and Henriette.
• One County Commissioner for District 5, which is comprised of the Townships of Bruno, Danforth, Finalyson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, and Sandstone and the Cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone.
SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT OFFICES
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 1 which is comprised of Townships of Chengwatana, Pine City, Royalton, the Cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 2 which is comprised of the Townships of Brook Park, Crosby, Mission Creek, Munch, and Pokegama, and the Cities of Brook Park and Henriette. (special election for 2-year term)
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 5 which is comprised of the Townships of Finalyson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, and the Cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone
Kelly M. Schroeder,
Auditor-Treasurer
April 25, 2022
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 19, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 1, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2203
CP 058-140-001
Located on CR 140, 0.2 miles north of TH 48 over the Grindstone River
Major quantities of work: 4,652 SF BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE, 37,760 LB REINFORCEMENT BARS, 493 LF PRESTRESSED CONC. BEAMS, 3,662 CY EXCAVATION, 1469 TONS CL 5 AGG. BASE, 794 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
