The East Central Regional Development Commission has an opening on their Revolving Loan Fund Board. Candidates must reside and / or be employed in Pine County. Direct letters of application or questions to: ECRDC, 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN 55051. (320) 679-4065 ext. 29. Application deadline: June 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 25, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Robert M. Baumgartner, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, acting solely as a nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 10, 2019
Pine County Recorder
Document #: A-545710
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
Said mortgage was assigned to Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service on April 4, 2023 and said assignment was recorded on April 6, 2023 and given document number A575247.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, RED PINE ADDITION TO WILLOW RIVER, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
PARCEL ID #: 47.5127.000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8161 Kandiyohi Ln., Willow River, Minnesota 55795
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100109835190200961
LENDER OR BROKER: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A
CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: BSI Financial Services, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,375.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $165,648.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled;
PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is December 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated: April 26, 2023
Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service
Mortgagee
Kenneth J. Johnson
Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074
Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650
Chicago, IL 60602
Phone 312-541-9710
Fax 312-541-9711
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2023
REQUEST FOR BID
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2023 Mill and Overlay Project
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2023 Mill and Overlay Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/41RD9up
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID 231 991 332#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty.UnitDescription
1,900SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
1,600TONBituminous Pavement
1,200LFConcrete Curb & Gutter
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8506530 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $42 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated May 1, 2023.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $80.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 11, 18, 25, 2023
Pine County Highway Department
BIDS CLOSE June 13, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday June 13, 2023 by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2302
SAP 058-609-017Pine County State Aid Highway 9 Pedestrian Trail: Grading, Concrete Curb and Sidewalk, Bituminous Trail, Culvert Replacements, and ADA Improvements.
Major quantities of work:
COMMON EXCAVATION 7843 CY; SUBGRADE EXCAVATION 6850 CY; SELECT GRANULAR EMBANKMENT 12,987 CY; COMMON EMBANKMENT 13,127 CY; CLASS 5 AGGREGATE BASE 6322 CY; BITUMINOUS WEAR COURSE TYPE SPWEA2B 3242 TONS; CS PIPE CULVERT 935 FT; 78” RC PIPE CULVERT 70 FT; CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER 2013 LF; 8” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 133 SY; SEEDING 5.3 ACRES; PAVEMENT MARKINGS APPROX. 30,000 LF
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 18, 25, June 1, 2023
Notice Request for Proposal
Central Minnesota Council on Aging will publish competitive request for proposals (RFP) for the calendar year 2024 federal Older Americans Act (OAA) Title III-B Supportive Services, Title III-D Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Services, and Title III-E National Family Caregiver Services. Visit our website cmcoa.org on or around June 12, 2023 for the RFPs and additional information.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 25, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING and COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
May 9, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Others present: Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Jail Administrator Rod Williamson, Chief Deputy Scott Grice, Pine County/East Central Task Force Inv. Drew Abrahamson, Inv. Barry Sjodahl, Inv. Brad Carlson, Sgt. Patrick Ellstrom, and Inv. Zach Libra.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those present.
Sheriff’s Office Updates
The following presentations were provided by sheriff’s office personnel:
Inv. Andrew Abrahamson:Overview of sheriff’s office investigations/ cases and the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force
Inv. Barry Sjodahl:
Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)
At 10:07 a.m. the county board meeting moved outdoors to the north parking lot of the Pine County Sheriff’s Department where the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicle, SWAT van, and drones were available for viewing.
Sgt. Patrick Ellstrom:
provided information on the MRAP vehicle and equipment utilized by SWAT
Inv. Brad Carlson:
provided information on the drones currently used by the sheriff’s office
At 10:55 a.m. the county board meeting returned indoors to the county board room.
Inv. Brad Carlson provided additional information related to the K-9 program, drone usage, as well as other technology used in the investigation of cases.
Chief Deputy Scott Grice:
Body Camera overview
Sheriff Jeff Nelson provided an overview on staffing, gun permits, and Emergency Management. Sheriff Nelson stated sheriff’s office personnel additions for future consideration by the board to include the addition of a lieutenant, analyst, system coordinator, and additional deputy. Current sheriff’s office budgetary concerns include staff overtime and the professional and technical services costs.
Jail Administrator Rod Williamson provided an overview of jail operations, jail medical budget, mental health services, staffing and budget.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 2:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 25, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 2, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse Board Room
635 Northridge Drive, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. County Attorney Reese Frederickson arrived at 10:40 a.m.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Teresa Dawson stated her opposition to a bill in the state legislature related to the revision of Minnesota Statute 2022, Section 363A.03/Sexual Orientation. J.J. Waldhalm stated his opposition to Pine County’s contribution to the East Central Regional Library above the required contribution, and his opposition to Narcan being provided at public libraries.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the April 18, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and April 25, 2023 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – January 26, 2023
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly report – April 2023
Notice of Intent to Local Government Units and Workplan (amendment) – Hinckley Wellhead Protection Program – April 11, 2023
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Board, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Accept the following donations:
A. $600 from the Bruno American Legion Auxiliary for the Veterans Outreach Fund.
B. $1,000 from the Pine City Lions for the Pine County Operation Community Connection Event, to be held August 23, 2023 at the Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Surplus Medical Equipment to Pine Technical & Community College Contract between Pine County and the State of Minnesota Colleges and Universities for the benefit of Pine Technical and Community College.
B. Mutual Aid Agreement with St. Louis County Law Enforcement Contract between Pine County and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for Law Enforcement Mutual Aid.
Approve the 2023 Equipment Rental Bids. Bids were opened April 17, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Brenda Danielson, Social Worker, effective May 8, 2023, Grade 10, Step 6, $32.05 per hour.
B. Taylor Gustafson, Senior Corrections Agent, effective May 8, 2023, Grade 10, $27.18 per hour, contingent upon a negative pre-employment urinalysis.
C. Scott Pearson, temporary part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendant, effective May 2, 2023, non-union, Grade 1, $16.10 per hour, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste and background check
Approve Probation Director Terry Fawcett to attend the Community-Led Juvenile Diversion: Building a New Paradigm in Youth Justice conference, and participate as a panelist for the Government & Law Enforcement Partners Section, in San Diego, California.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-29 designating the week of May 21-27, 2023 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize a letter be submitted to the East Central Solid Waste Commission requesting the following landfill tonnage for the next 10 years:
2023 - 22,412
2024 - 22,861
2025 - 23,318
2026 - 23,784
2027 - 24,260
2028 - 24,745
2029 - 25,240
2030 - 25,745
2031 - 26,260
2032 - 26,785
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2023-28 recognizing correctional officers and correctional employees in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
A Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole for strategic planning is scheduled for June 13, 2023, commencing at 9:00 a.m., at the Courthouse Board Room, Pine City.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 25, 2023
