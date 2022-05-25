ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
2021 Street Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 160461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2021 Street Improvement Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3vOxN5h
Or call in (audio only)
1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 639 491 813#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
8,300SYReclaim Bituminous Pavement
700LF8-Inch PVC Sanitary Sewer
2,400LF6-Inch to 8-Inch PVC Water Main
2,600TonBituminous Pavement
5,100LFConcrete Curb
16,000SFConcrete Walk
1,900LF15” – 24” RCP Storm Sewer
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8202370 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated June 1, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-211
CIVIL SUMMONS
ANITA L. HEFFERNAN,
PLAINTIFF VS
BERNICE C. WITTMAN, DOROTHY L. WITTMAN, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUTH HEFFERNAN, ALSO KNOWN AS RUTH CARLSON, DECEASED, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE W. HEFFERNAN, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, INTEREST, OR LIEN IN THE REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,
DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no Court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an
Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. To protect your rights, you must serve a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at Sjoberg & Tebelius, P.A., 2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101, Woodbury, MN 55125.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. lf you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU MAY LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN
RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you may lose this case by default. You will not get to teII your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A Default Judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota described as follows: Lot Three (3), SUNNY BEACH, according to the recorded plat thereof, Pine County, Minnesota.
8. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the object of this action is to obtain a judgment declaring that Plaintiff is the owner in fee of the property described above, subject only to the interest of Moose Lake - Windemere Sanitary Sewer District pursuant to that certain Right-of-Way Easement dated February 5, 1979, recorded in the Office of the Pine County Recorder on August 21, 1979 as Document No. 261068, and that the Defendants, and each of them, have no right, title, estate, interest or lien in or upon the said real estate.
9. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that no personal claim is made by Plaintiff against any of the Defendants.
Dated: May 2, 2022
SJOBERG & TEBELIUS, P.A.
Leo F. Schumacher (#0140466)
2145 Woodlane Drive, Suite 101
Woodbury, Minnesota 55125
Telephone: 651—738-3433
E-mail: Ieo@stlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Plaintiff Anita L. Heffernan
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 19, 26, June 2, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 6, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday June 6, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2202
• SAP 058-603-011On CSAH 3, from CSAH 2 to CSAH 8; 4.5 miles
• SAP 058-628-014On CSAH 28, from CSAH 61 to the West County Line; 9.5 miles
• SAP 058-632-019On CSAH 32 from CSAH 33 to CSAH 22; 7.0 miles
• SAP 058-635-009On CSAH 35 from CSAH 28 to TH 18; 3.5 miles
CP 058-022-003 Windemere Township project: Warbler Lane; 430 FT
Major quantities of work (combined): 17,432 TONS CLASS 5 AGG. BASE; 460,781 SY FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION; 99,385 SY PERMEABLE CEMENT STABILIZED BASE; 348,467 SY MILL BITUMINOUS 2.0”; 37,383 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ½” (2,B); 49,766 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING TYPE ¾” (2,B); 331,502 LF 4” SOLID LINE AND 22,450 BROKEN LINE MULTI-COMP. GR-IN (WR) PAVEMENT MARKING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
/s/ Mark A. LeBrun
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 12, 19, 26, 2022
NOTICE
Pine County, Minnesota is requesting proposals for their self-insured Medical Insurance Plans. The RFP (with submission instructions, general information and all pertinent underwriting details) can be obtained by contacting Paul Schrupp at Gallagher Benefit Services -- Phone: 952.918.3947 Email: Paul_Schrupp@ajg.com - 3600 American Blvd W – Suite 500, Bloomington, MN 55441. All questions regarding this RFP should be directed to Paul Schrupp at Gallagher. Quoting carriers must provide a proposal via email, following the instructions outlined in the RFP no later than 2:00 pm on June 16, 2022. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered late and ineligible for consideration.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 26, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES
OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Pine County Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the April 19, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – April, 2022
Insurance Committee Minutes of April 18, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve the following applications:
A. Exempt Permit
Authorize Auditor-Treasurer to send a letter of approval to the Minnesota Gambling Control Board for the following:
i. Roxie’s Hope to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on December 31, 2022 at Maverick’s Saloon, 29410 Beroun Crossing Rd, Pine City, Minnesota
B. 3.2 On/Off Sale and Wine License with Strong Beer Endorsement Authorize Board Chair and County Auditor-Treasurer to sign wine license with strong beer endorsement for the following:
i. Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC (Ray & Marge’s Resort), 36700 Lakeland Rd, Sturgeon Lake, Minnesota
C. 3.2 Office Sale License
i. Duquette General Store, 88235 State Hwy. 23 No., Duquette, Minnesota
D. Abatement
i. Jimmie & Becky Guligowski, Parcel 25.0292.001, exclusion was incorrectly removed for taxes payable in 2022, but should have been removed for taxes payable 2023 and forward.
ii. Ferrel & Kara Nelson, Parcel 18.0042.000, property should have been linked to owner’s main parcels for homestead purposes for taxes payable in 2022 (this will also increase the agricultural credits on Parcels 35.0009.000 & 35.0002.000).
iii. Mark & Laura Ferdelman, Parcl 28.0290.000, homestead should have been removed for taxes payable in 2022 and property should have been classified as seasonal.
iv. Glenn Sobert, Parcel 42.0086.000, homestead was incorrectly removed for taxes payable in 2022 due to post office notification of change of address, but owner did not move.
v. Daniel Rodecap, Parcel 42.5670.000, exclusion was incorrectly input and did not calculate for taxes payable in 2022.
Accept the following donations:
A. $1,000 donation from the Pokegama Lake Association designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.
B. $5,000 donation from the East Central Energy Operation Round Up designated to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office Drone Program.
Award the 2022 Equipment Rental Bids. Bids were opened April 28, 2022.
Approve the Cooperative Agreement between Pine County and the State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Agriculture, for Waste Pesticide Collection, effective July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
Ratify the reassignment of Sergeant James Reiser to Jail Programs Coordinator effective May 2, 2022. This position will be a Grade 9. Employee will be moving from a current Grade 10 position to new position/Grade 9; pay will remain frozen at $33.69 per hour until the new Grade 9/Year 10 scale becomes greater than his current wage.
Authorize the hiring of Amanda Torgerson, Daren Brackenbury, Adam McClure, Kay Wimmer, Missy Quisberg, and Hunter Kelash as part-time corrections officers, effective May 9, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour.
Approve Social Workers Nicole Vork and Angela Ripley to attend the MN Child Welfare Training Academy in Duluth. Total cost: Approx. $3,005.
Public Hearing: Ordinance 2022-26 On Behalf of Arlone Township Regulating Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (to commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated Arlone Township has elected to defer regulation of subsurface sewage treatment systems (SSTS) to Pine County.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:06 a.m. and called for public comment. Arlone township resident Terry Croup, inquired if existing septic systems would be grandfathered in or if inspections would be necessary. Mr. Croup stated he felt if there was a need for new systems with this change, it would be a financial burden to the residents. Anderson explained that typically an inspection is only required at the time of sale or if an addition is constructed. Arlone township resident, Ailene Croup, inquired as to mound system requirements. Anderson reviewed the process for determination of septic system requirements. There being no additional public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:18 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Pine County Ordinance 2022-26 on behalf of Arlone Township, rescinding all prior ordinances and amendments to ordinances regulating subsurface sewage treatment systems within these townships. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize County Administrator David Minke to enter into an Agreement with the University of Minnesota-Extension to provide up to $160,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the youth engagement project. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Voting Equipment Grant Account Grant Agreement. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize the Board Chair to sign the Order Form with Pictometry International Corp. for aerial photos to be flown in the Spring 2023 under the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative purchasing agreement. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the American Rescue Plan Act Broadband Grant Program and timeline which includes an allocation of $250,000 for the first round, opening on May 3, 2022 and closing June 17, 2022. Second by Commissioner Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:16 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine County Pioneer May 26
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING - COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Highway and Road Tour
Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m.
Board Room
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Engineer Mark LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson, and County Administrator David Minke.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. 2022-2023 Construction
County Engineer Mark LeBrun provided an overview of the 2022 construction projects and funding. Approximately 24.5 miles of road resurfacing, two culvert replacements and two bridge replacements are planned at a cost of $11.5 million.
2023 constructions projects include 12.89 miles of overlay/paving and resurfacing, one bridge replacement, trail construction on CSAH 9, and culvert replacements, at an estimated cost of $8.325 million. The board discussed the CSAH 9 road project/bridge replacement/ trail project; a public open house is scheduled for June 14, 2022 at the Courthouse.
2. Road Tour
At 10:36 a.m. the commissioners, County Engineer LeBrun, Assistant County Engineer Gunderson and County Administrator Minke boarded a bus for the road tour. The tour included roads east of Pine City, Hinckley, north to Sandstone and Askov. The bus returned to the courthouse at 1:35 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 1:35 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Board Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator Clerk to Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine County Pioneer May 26
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-47
ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Estate of
Thomas George Theisen a/k/a Thomas G. Theisena a/k/a Thomas Theisen a/k/a Tom Theisen,
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSON AND CREDITORS:
It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given on the 11th day of July, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. o’clock, a hearing will be held BY ZOOM in the above named Court at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the above named decedent, dated 12-19-2018, and for the appointment of Donna May Theisen whose address is 505 - 7th Avenue NE, Pine City MN 55063, as co-personal representatives of the estate of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and so all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of Court within four months after this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: May 18, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Scott C. Neff
Trenti Law Firm
225 North 1st Street
P. O. Box 958
Virginia, MN 55792
Attorney Reg. No: 77367
Telephone: (218) 749-1962
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 26, June 2, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-46
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Bonnie Marie Thayer
a/k/a Bonnie M. Thayer,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Philip Russell Stariha, whose address is 8052 Jewel Avenue South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: May 19, 2022
Pamela Kreier Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
Rhonda Swanson
MN# 178512
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone:320-629-7586
Facsimile:320-629-1065
e-mail: rswanson@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 26, June 2, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-241
AMENDED SUMMONS
Brandi L. Bennett, individually and as Trustee of the Brandi Bennett Trust Agreement, dated November 11, 2015,
PLAINTIFFS
V.
Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety, CTW Group, Incorporated, a Minnesota Corporation, William Wesley, Kathleen Wesley, Craig Peltier, Patti Peltier, Gregory Anderson, and Kim M. Anderson,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN
DEFENDANT.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED
DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 1, Block 2, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota, AND an undivided 5/6th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of 085189000 and is located at 22906 Norway Circle, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063. It is hereinafter known as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff Brandi L. Bennett Trust Agreement, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
8. NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiff hereby gives notice that no personal claim is being made against the Defendants. However, if Defendant unreasonably defends the action, Plaintiff are requesting an order of the court directing that the Defendant shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiff.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: May 19, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Atty. Reg. No. 0388929
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated: May 19, 2022
/s/ Brock P. Alton
Brock P. Alton
Attny Lic. No. 0388335
216 Myrtle Street
PO Box 370
Stillwater, MN 55082
(612) 209-5478
Published in Pine City Pioneer May 26, June 2, 9, 2022
Pine County Township Notice of Public Hearing for Conditional Use Permit
Notice is Hereby Given, in accordance with the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7th, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063. This hearing is for an application for a Conditional use permit from Mike and Erin Anderson located at: 14309 Government Rd, Pine City, MN to allow for the placement of a 100 foot by 17-inch-wide guide-wire tower to accommodate satellite internet access for private use
The Township of Pine City encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, The Township Clerk prior to the time of the Hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Administrator, Roger Else at 612-219-7104.
Tammy Carlson,
Clerk, Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, May 26, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
CHENGWATANA TOWNSHIP
ORDINANCE
NO. 2022-05-17-2
ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING A PLANNING COMMISSION
AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
The Township Board for the Township of Chengwatana hereby ordains:
Section 1. Establishment of Planning Commission.
A Township Planning Commission is hereby established under the authority of Minnesota Statutes 462.354 through 462.358 for the purpose authorized by such statutes consistent with the terms of this Ordinance. Other powers and duties may be delegated to the Planning Commission by the Township Board, consistent with Minnesota Statutes. All decisions of the Commission are subject to approval by the Township Board.
Section 2. Composition and Terms of Office of the Planning Commission.
The Planning Commission shall consist of those persons lawfully occupying the office of Town Board Supervisor. Said persons shall remain on the Planning Commission only so long as they hold the office of Township Board member, and as new persons are elected or appointed to the positions of Township Board members, such new persons shall become Planning Commission members under the authority of this Ordinance.
Section 3. Organization and Record Keeping.
The Planning Commission shall create and fill the offices of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson from its own membership. Unless the Planning Commission appoints a chair and vice-chair, the Town Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman shall fill those offices. The Township’s Zoning Administrator or Planning Consultant, if any, shall act as advisor to the Planning Commission. Unless the Township Board appoints a Secretary, the Township Clerk shall act as Secretary to the Planning Commission and shall prepare or supervise the preparation of the minutes of the Planning Commission and be responsible for record keeping. The Planning Commission may adopt rules for the conduct of hearings and the transaction of business as necessary.
Section 4. Planning Agency.
The Planning Commission shall be the planning agency and shall have the powers and duties given such agencies generally by Minnesota Statutes 462.651 through 462.365 only with regard to recommending adoption and amendment of the Township’s Land Use Plan and Zoning Ordinance unless other powers and duties are specifically delegated to the Planning Commission by the Township Board, consistent with Minnesota Statutes.
Section 5. Public Hearings.
No Land Use Plan shall be adopted by the Township Board until a public hearing has been held thereon by the Planning Commission.
Section 6. Establishment of a Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
The Township Board shall serve as the “governing body” and “board of appeals and adjustments” for purposes of Minnesota Statutes Sections 462.357 and 462.358. The Board shall have all of the powers contained in Minnesota Statutes Sections 462.351 to 462.364.
Section 7. Repealer.
All prior ordinances to the extent that they are inconsistent with the terms and provisions of this Ordinance, shall be deemed repealed after the effective date of this ordinance with regard to those inconsistent terms and provisions.
Section 8. Effective Date.
This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication in the official Township newspaper.
Passed by the Township Board for the Township of Chengwatana this 17th day of May 2022. Les Bloom, Chairperson
ATTEST:
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Published in Pine City Pioneer May 26, 2022
Chengwatana Township Meeting Notice
The Planning Commission of Chengwatana Township has scheduled meetings for the first Tuesday of every month at 8 pm starting with June 7, 2022. The meetings will be held in the board room on the east end of the community center located at 27136 Forest Road.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Published in the Pine City May 26, 2022
