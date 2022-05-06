STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-22-154
SUMMONS
Susan Merwin, Christopher Campbell and Ann Campbell,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Joanne Pehler and The Trustee of the Trust of Joanne Pehler dated May 7, 1976, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons and on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN. LLC
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
AND
Pine County Court Administration
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 1, Norway Point 5th addition, together with an undivided 1/6th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
And you are hereby notified that the object of said action, among other things, is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described, claimed to have been absolutely forfeited to the state for delinquent taxes, and to obtain the issuance to the persons entitled thereto of new certificates of title to any of such lands which have been registered, and that such action affects the following described lands situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota. The object of this action is Quiet Title and Extinguish Adverse Claims.
Dated 4/6/2022
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN, LLC
/s/ Mitzi Mellott
Mitzi Mellott
MN ID# 389733
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
763-251-1600
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-21-639
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
In the Matter of the Application of William Kaper, Jr., to Register the Title to Certain Land, to-wit.
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW¼ of SE¼) and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼ of SE¼) all in Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Twenty (20), Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Beginning at the southwest corner of said SW¼ of SE¼; thence on a bearing based on Pine County Coordinates NAD83 (1996 Adjustment) of North 00°12’14” West along the west line of the SE¼ of Section 19 for a distance of 875.01 feet; thence South 89°53’17” East parallel to the south line of the SE¼ of said Section 19 a distance of 2489. 24 feet; thence South 00°12’14” East parallel to said west line of the SW¼ of SE¼ 875.01 feet to the south line of said SE¼ of SE¼; thence North 89°53’17” West 2489.24 feet to the point of beginning.
vs.
State of Minnesota,
City of Hinckley,
Northern Natural Gas Company,
Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, successor in interest to Williams Pipe Line Company (formerly Williams Brothers Pipe Line Company),
Dale Gray
Marlene Gray,
Kathrine M. Kendall,
Debra Petersen,
Barbara Charchenko,
Minnesota Power, a Division of ALLETE, and
All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Application of the Applicant in the above-entitled proceeding and to file your Answer to said Application in the Office of the District Court Administrator for said County within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Application within the time allowed, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.
WITNESS, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof at Pine City in said County this 4th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Liz Olson
Elizabeth Olson
District Court Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
HANFT FRIDE
A Professional Association
Dated April 12, 2022
/s/ Robin C. Merritt
Robin C. Merritt
Attorney Registration No. 194621
Attorneys for Applicant
1000 U.S. Bank Place
130 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802-2094
218/722-4766
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
BIDS CLOSE May 23rd, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 23rd, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2201
SAP 058-661-026
Located on CSAH 61, 0.2 miles South of CSAH 41 over the Willow River
SAP 058-625-017
Located on CSAH 25, 0.5 miles East of CSAH 24 over the Tamarack River
Major quantities of work (combined): 188 LF 16X12 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 94 LF 14X14 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 108 LF 16X10 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 9,223 CY EXCAVATION, 5,578 CY GRANULAR BACKFILL, 1592 TONS CLASS 5, 633 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun,
County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, May 12, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-43
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF
OMITTED PROPERTY
Estate of
Fulton Floyd Hanson, Jr., also known as Fulton F. Hanson, Jr., also known as Fulton Hanson, Jr.
Decedent.
Mildred L. Hanson (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition of Decree of Descent of Omitted Property. It is Ordered that on 6/6/22 at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063 on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent-owned property omitted from a previous probate proceeding. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing date and Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
MN# 0395709
210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2727
Facsimile: 320-639-0009
email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Eagle Head Transport
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 307 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley, MN 55037
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: John Eldred
Address: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609 .48 as if I had signed th is document under oath.
Signed by: John Eldred, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: eldredjohn3@gmail.com
Work Item 1272008400033
Original File Number 1272008400033
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/02/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
Hustletown Union Cemetery Annual Meeting
The annual meeting of the Hustletown Union Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Chengwatana Town Hall.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
ROAD INSPECTION NOTICE
The Mission Creek Township Board of Supervisors will conduct the annual inspection of township roads on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The inspection will begin at the Mission Creek Town Hall at 2:00 p.m.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
OTHER: CIVIL
Court File No. 58-CV-22-199
SUMMONS
Audette Properties, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described inthe complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: George R. Slade, Ella Carpenter Slade, James E. Sherrill, Robert J. Knapp, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
PID: 14.0187.000
North Half of the South Half of Southwest Quarter (N ½ of S ½ of SW ¼) and the South Half of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter (S ½ of S ½ of SW ¼), Section Twenty-six (26), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18).
Subject to a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Westerly 16 ½ feet thereof and existing trailways.
Together with a non-exclusive easement for road purposes over the Easterly 16 ½ feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE ¼ of NE ¼), Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Forty-three (43), Range Eighteen (18), and over the Westerly 16 ½ feet of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW ¼ of NW ¼) and the West Half of the Southwest Quarter (W ½ of SW ¼), all in Section 26, Township 43, Range 18, and over existing trailways located therein.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 28th day of April, 2022.
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12 19, 2022
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING PERIODS FOR OFFICES TO BE VOTED FOR AT THE STATE GENERAL ELECTION
The following is the notice of federal, state, and Pine County offices that will be voted on at the state general election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The filing period for United States Representative, State Offices, Judicial Offices and County Offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Note: Filing offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day.
The place of filing for federal offices is the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, St. Paul, MN 55155-1299. The place of filing for candidates who reside in Pine County for judicial and state offices is with the Office of the Secretary of State or with the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, MN 55063. The place of filing for candidates who reside in Pine County for county offices is with the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
Candidates may file in person or by mail with the Secretary of State. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes §204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
FEDERAL OFFICES
United State Representative for District 8
LEGISLATIVE OFFICES
State Senator for District 11
State Representative for District 11A
State Representative for District 11B
JUDICIAL OFFICES
10th Judicial District (12 Seats)
COUNTY OFFICES
• One County Commissioner for District 1, which is comprised of the Township of Pine City, the Cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One County Commissioner for District 2, which is comprised of the Townships of Brook Park, Chengwatana, Mission Creek, Pokegama, and Royalton and the Cities of Brook Park and Henriette.
• One County Commissioner for District 5, which is comprised of the Townships of Bruno, Danforth, Finalyson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, and Sandstone and the Cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone.
SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT OFFICES
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 1 which is comprised of Townships of Chengwatana, Pine City, Royalton, the Cities of Pine City and Rock Creek.
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 2 which is comprised of the Townships of Brook Park, Crosby, Mission Creek, Munch, and Pokegama, and the Cities of Brook Park and Henriette. (special election for 2-year term)
• One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District 5 which is comprised of the Townships of Finalyson, Fleming, Kerrick, Nickerson, New Dosey, Partridge, Park, and the Cities of Askov, Kerrick, and Sandstone
Kelly M. Schroeder, Auditor-Treasurer
April 25, 2022
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-45
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re:Estate of
Kathy Eilene Bengston
a/k/a Kathy E. Bengston
a/k/a Kathy Bengston
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on June 7, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Laura Kay Clemmer, whose address is 615 Highview Loop SE, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 25, 2022
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-44
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Joann LaVonne Nascene
aka Joann L. Nascene
aka Joann Nascene,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kyle Nascene, whose address is 435 5th Ave NE, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 28, 2022
/s/ Pamela Krier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for
Personal Representative
Michael L. Bjerke
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 237218 Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: mike@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 2022
BIDS CLOSE June 1, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2203
CP 058-140-001
Located on CR 140, 0.2 miles north of TH 48 over the Grindstone River
Major quantities of work: 4,652 SF BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE, 37,760 LB REINFORCEMENT BARS, 493 LF PRESTRESSED CONC. BEAMS, 3,662 CY EXCAVATION, 1469 TONS CL 5 AGG. BASE, 794 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, January 10, 2022
@ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School
Seventh Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, January 10, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business. Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Becci Palmblade, Lezlie Sauter (virtual), Dan Peterson, Tim Geisler, JacLynn Cavallin.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
PUBLIC FORUM
James Foster spoke about his education and teaching career in the Pine City Public Schools
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the organizational meeting agenda.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Dan Peterson is acknowledged by SCRED for 33 years of service by Board Chair, Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Tim Geisler is acknowledged by SCRED for 24 years of service by Board Chair, Lisa Nos-Tollefson.
Lisa Nos-Tollefson is acknowledged for receiving the MSBA directors award (21-22) by Treasurer, Candice Ames.
Wendy Leibel is acknowledged for over 8 years of service on the Pine City Public School Board by Treasurer, Candice Ames.
Gina Ausmus is acknowledged for being a recipient of the ECMECC Educator of Excellence Award.
Acting Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson led the Ceremonial Oath of Office for new Board member Lezlie Sauter.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Organization of the School Board for 2022
Acting Chair Nos-Tollefson called for Board Chair nominations. Member Peterson nominated Member Nos-Tollefson as Board Chair.
Motion by Ames second by Geisler to cast a unanimous ballot with Nos-Tollefson abstaining, and carried to elect Member Nos-Tollefson as Board Chair 2022.
Chairman Nos-Tollefson called for Board Vice-Chair nominations. Member Geisler nominated Member Peterson as Board Vice-Chair. Member Palmblade nominated Member Palmblade as Board Vice-Chair. Member Peterson listed the roll call for Member Peterson nomination: Geisler, yes; Nos-Tollefson, yes; Peterson, no; Cavallin, yes; Ames, yes; Palmblade, no; Sauter, yes. Motion passed 5-2 to nominate Member Peterson, and carried to elect Member Peterson as Board Vice-Chair 2022.
Chairman Nos-Tollefson called for Board Clerk nominations. Member Ames nominated Member Cavallin as Board Clerk. Motion by Ames second by Palmblade to cast a unanimous ballot and carried to re-elect Member Cavallin as Board Clerk 2022.
Chairman Nos-Tollefson called for Board Treasurer nominations. Member Geisler nominated Member Ames as Board Treasurer. Motion by Geisler second by Peterson to cast a unanimous ballot and carried to re-elect Member Ames as Board Treasurer 2022.
Motion by Candice Ames, second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to set the School Board Meetings Dates for 2022 as follows:
Monday, January 10, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, January 24, 2022 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, February 14, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, March 14, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, April 11, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, April 15, 2022 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, May 9, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, June 13, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, July 11, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, August 8, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, September 12, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, September 26, 2022 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, October 17, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, November 14, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Monday, November 28, 2022 Work Session 6:30 P.M.
Monday, December 12, 2022 Regular Meeting 6:30 P.M. (Second Monday)
Motion by Candice Ames, second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to accept the committee assignments for 2022 as follows:
Committee Name
Committee Representative
Facility, Grounds, and Transportation Nos-Tollefson, Palmblade & Peterson
Finance & Audit Board Committee of the Whole
Policy Sauter & Cavallin
Personnel Peterson, Nos-Tollefson & Palmblade
Employee Negotiations Ames, Palmblade, Peterson
Board Standards Geisler, Ames, Palmblade
Superintendent Negotiations Ames, Peterson & Palmblade
Activities Advisory Committee Nos-Tollefson
World’s Best Workforce Ames
Insurance Sauter
Continuing Education Ames
Indian Education Ames
MSBA Legislative Ames
Minnesota State High School League Nos-Tollefson
ECMECC Geisler
Pine City Civic Center Board Palmblade
SCRED Sauter
Community Education/Summer Recreation Cavallin
MREA Geisler
Motion by Time Geisler second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve board compensation and expenses.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda items for 2022 organization of school board.
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Lisa Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the regular meeting consent agenda.
Approved the December 13, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approved the December 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
12/14/2021 $750,0000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
12/30/2021 $750,0000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
EMPLOYMENT
Laura Michels, Digital Literacy and Marketing Specialist/Technology Support Specialist Extra Responsibilities (position description)
Bryanna Clementson, LTS 6th Grade (Lane 1, Step 2), $223.84 per day effective 1/3/22 through 1/28/22
Laura Strand, Art Club Advisor, at an annual salary of $1,052.00, effective 12/16/21
Tyler Mans, Art Club Advisor, at an annual salary of $1,052.00, effective 12/16/21
Kayla Waggoner, Writing Club Advisor, at an annual salary of $1,052.00, effective 12/16/21
Nick Madsen, Gamers Club Advisor, at an annual salary of $1,052.00, effective 12/16/21
Karleigh Cady, two additional nursing hours due to the COVID Pandemic, effective 1/4/22 through the end of the school year
Janet Souders, filling the temporary dish room position (Lane 3, Step 1), effective 1/3/22 through the end of the school year
RESIGNATIONS
Kenneth Behrens, Evening Custodian, effective 1/14/22
Brietta Clementson, Assistant Cross Country Coach, effective 1/5/22
Brietta Clementson, Assistant Track Coach, effective 1/5/22
James Foster, Junior High Baseball Coach, effective 1/5/22
CHILD CARE LEAVE
Miranda Rayburn, Child Care Leave, approximately 4/29/22 through the end of the school year
CERTIFIED LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Miranda Rayburn, Vision Teacher, requesting a 1 year leave for 2022-2023.
CONTRACTS
Interpreter Contract
PCCC Services Agreement
Contracted Services Agreement - Candice Ames asked for this item to be moved for board discussion and action
ELEARNING PLAN UPDATE
Administration recommends a change in the current Elearning plan to include having all five days be student contact days. This will impact the staff and student handbooks as indicated in the revised documents.
Current: E-learning, Revised: E-LEARNING, Revised Handbooks: High School Student, Elementary Student & EMPLOYEE
FINAL READING AND APPROVAL OF SCHOOL POLICIES
Policy 301.2, Position Descriptions
Policy 400, Substitute Teachers Rate of Pay & Background Checks
Policy 401, Equal Employment Opportunity
Policy 402, Disability Nondiscrimination Policy
Policy 403, Discipline, Suspension and Dismissal of School District Employees
Policy 404 and Form 404, Employment Background Checks
Policy 405, Veteran’s Preference
Policy 406, Public And Private Personnel Data
Policy 407, Employee Right To Know – Exposure To Hazardous Substances
Policy 408, Subpoena of a School District Employee
Policy 409, Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations
Policy 502, Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions and Student’s Person
Policy 504, Student Dress And Appearance
Policy 505, Distribution of Non School-sponsored Materials on School Premises by Students and Employees
Policy 714, Fund Balances
Policy 720, Vending Machines
Policy 722, Public Data Requests
Policy 725, Post-Issuance Debt Compliance Policy
Policy 730, Appropriate Expenditure Policy
Policy 780, Grant Writing
QUOTES
PROMAXIMA Weight Room Equipment
PROMAXIMA Weight Room Flooring
Motion by Tim Geisler second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
DONOR ITEM
DESIGNATED PURPOSE (IF ANY)
• Don & Karen Romano $50.00
Angel Fund Account
• Presbyterian Church - Brenda K
School Supplies
Pine City Elementary
• Anonymous$50.00
To support Mrs. Hogberg’s 5th grade class
• East Central Energy
$300.00 of popcorn
For spectators @ Girls Basketball on 1/20/2022
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Resolution Accepting Donations
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Resolution Establishing Combined Polling Places For Multiple Precincts For School District Election.
Motion by Lezlie Sauter second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Vaccination and Testing Policy with Facemasks
Chairman Nos-Tollefson called a roll call vote for the approval of the Contracted Services Agreement with Superintendent Paula Foley: Geisler, no; Nos-Tollefson, yes; Peterson, yes; Cavallin, no; Ames, no; Palmblade, yes; Sauter, yes. Motion passed 4-3 to approve Superintendent Paula Foley to receive additional income.
Chairman Nos-Tollefson recognized the retirement of Brent Weiss.
CNA / HHH BUDGET discussion has been moved to the next board meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS:
Miller - Board Report
Nolan - Board Report
Stolp - Board Report
Lorsung/Young - Board Report
Rydberg - Board Report
Engelstad - Board Report
Anderson/Allen - Board Report
Staples - Board Report
Laven - Board Report
Foley - Calendar Committee January, 24 - Work Session- 5:00 - 7:00, Board Standards, Budget Meeting adjourned at 9:17 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Wednesday, February 2, 2022 @ 5:00 P.M.
Pine City High School
Board Room
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Board Room on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 for the purpose of conducting special board business.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Lezlie Sauter, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Discussion of board standards and board meeting norms - facilitated by Gary Lee, Minnesota School Boards Association.
Discussion of personnel issues.
Meeting adjourned at 7:51 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, February, 14 @ 5:00 p.m.
Pine City High School
7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade House on Monday, February 14, 2022 for the purpose of beginning the school budget process for 2022-2023.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 5:04 p..m. Motion by Palmblade. Second by Ames.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Becci Palmblade.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Jill Nolan presented the budget assumptions, timeline and student projections. She answered any questions that the Board had.
Meeting adjourned at 5:38 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 166461
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City of Pine City until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Kajo & Gregor Lift Station Improvements.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3w4jDfz
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 745 715 345#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty UnitItem
2 EachDemo Existing Lift Station Building, Remove and/or Salvage Equipment
2 EachInstall Submersible Lift Station Pumps
2 EachInstall Valve Vault
2 EachElectric Control Panel, Instruments and Integration
2 EachBypass Temporary Sewer Pumping
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8201185 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated April 20, 2022.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $30.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 12, 19, 2022
NOTICE OF TIMBER AUCTION
Pine County Timber Auction:
10:00 AM • May 13, 2022
1610 Hwy. 23 N. Sandstone, MN
For more information
call (320) 216-4225
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 5, 2022
