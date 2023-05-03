NOTICES
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-23-135
SUMMONS
James A. Florian, Michael A. Grovum, and David Jerome Kubes
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section Thirty-three (33), Township Forty-five (45), Range Seventeen (17), Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiffs are the owners of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 5th day of April, 2023
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiffs
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 11, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Curt’s Roll Offs
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 12518 State Hwy 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Curt’s Roll off 2.0 LLC
Address: 12518 State Hwy 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: curtsrolloffs2@gmail.com
Work Item 1387960600022
Original File Number 1387960600022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/21/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 2023
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP SUBDIVISION AND PLATTING ORDINANCE
Ordinance No. 2023 -1
On April 24, 2023, the Town Board of Pine City Township, Pine County adopted Ordinance No. 2023 - 1, the Pine City Township Subdivision and Platting Ordinance. The Ordinance includes provisions and regulations regarding minor subdivisions, lot line adjustments, plats and application requirements, review procedures and performance standards for subdivision and platting. The Ordinance also includes procedures and requirements for variances and provides for the administration and enforcement of the regulations, including fee and escrow requirements. The full text of the Ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the Ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Pine City Public Library.
Tammy Carlson,
Town Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 2023
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
ROAD INSPECTION NOTICE
The Mission Creek Township Board of Supervisors will conduct the annual inspection of township roads on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The inspection will begin at the Mission Creek Town Hall at 2:00 p.m.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 2023
Munch Township Notice
The Road Inspection of Munch Township scheduled for May 5th has been postponed. The Road Inspection will now occur on Thursday, May 11, 2023. It will commence at 4 pm at Munch Town Hall, located at 32837 Cedar Creek Rd., Hinckley. Contact Clerk at 320-591-0665 with any questions or concerns.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Greeley Grove
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 8825 Greeley Loop Braham MN 55006 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Greeley Grove, LLC
Address: 8825 Greeley Loop Braham MN 55006 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: greeleygrove@gmail.com
Work Item 1386821500026
Original File Number 1386821500026
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED 04/14/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 5, 2019
MORTGAGOR: Robert M. Baumgartner, a single man
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, acting solely as a nominee for Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: April 10, 2019
Pine County Recorder
Document #: A-545710
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
Said mortgage was assigned to Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service on April 4, 2023 and said assignment was recorded on April 6, 2023 and given document number A575247.
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1, RED PINE ADDITION TO WILLOW RIVER, PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA.
PARCEL ID #: 47.5127.000
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 8161 Kandiyohi Ln., Willow River, Minnesota 55795
TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100109835190200961
LENDER OR BROKER: Plaza Home Mortgage, Inc.
RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A
CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: BSI Financial Services, Inc.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $169,375.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $165,648.15
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled;
PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063
to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is December 29, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Dated: April 26, 2023
Servis One, Inc dba BSI Financial Service
Mortgagee
Kenneth J. Johnson
Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074
Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC
Attorney for Mortgagee
30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650
Chicago, IL 60602
Phone 312-541-9710
Fax 312-541-9711
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ECE
Braham MN
East Central Energy will receive sealed bids for the ECE construction project until 2:00 p.m. on May 15 at which time bids will be opened Privately
Project Summary: new construction of a 25,520sq. ft. administrative/ Warehouse building. Building to be Structural steel framed with loading dock and administrative area.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will be submitted as lump sum basis. Multiple bids and combined bids are optional.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications. Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: East Central Energy with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
East Central Energy (Private opening to occur on May 15 )
Attn: Mark Nelson
412 Main St. N
Braham MN
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to East Central Energy as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607 Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz . Bidding documents will be available for review only at East Central Energy
East Central Energy reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of ECE.
East Central Energy
Braham MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, May 4, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-34
In Re: Estate of Orlo Enghausen,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL PREVIOUSLY PROBATED INFORMALLY AND FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND CONSTRUCTION OF WILL
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held via remote technology by this Court at the Pine County Judicial Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063, on the Petition for Formal Probate of Will Previously Probated Informally and for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative and Construction of Will for the appointment of Ronald Holm, whose address is 33760 Duxbury Road, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072, as successor personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4-4-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Teresa B. Molinaro (#0388660)
Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, P.A.
333 S. Seventh Street, Suite 2600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 359-7627
Fax: (612) 359-7602
Email: tmolinaro@fwhtlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Council will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Thursday, May 18, 2023, beginning approximately at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers at 315 Main Street S.
ORDINANCE AMENDMENT REQUEST
A request to remove the phrase “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from Chapter 13.44.030 of the Pine City Municipal Code.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council, which is held on the 3rd Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer May 4, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: William Kaper, Jr
300 East Main Street
Barrington, IL 60010
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 7,2015, to William Kaper, Jr., and filed for record October 13,2015, as Document #T-18813 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of NW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35 and the North Half of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2 of SW1/4) East of Right-of-Way of State Highway 35, all in Section Thirteen (13), Township Forty-four (44), Range Twenty (20).
PID #17.0162.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on October 1, 2015 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 4, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $6,888.25
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 137.77
TOTAL DUE: $7,026.02
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jesus Muchacho
3339 Huntly Square Dr #84
Temple Hills, MD 20748
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the County Auditor’s Receipt (issued on repurchase pursuant to Laws 194 7, Chapter 490), dated July 21, 2021 to Jesus Muchacho, and filed for record September 17, 2021 as Document# 564503 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast 1/4 of Northeast 1/4, Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty (40}, Range Twenty-one (21)
PID #18.0112.000
The property was repurchased by County Board Resolution dated August 3, 2021, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor-Treasurer has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JULY 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $ 772.96
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 15.46
TOTAL DUE: $ 788.42
In addition to the amounts shown above, you will also be required to pay the cost of this service, publication, and additional interest owed if paid after May 31, 2023.
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor-Treasurer who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. Since the amounts stated above are subject to increase, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Mikayla Kelly &
Tyler Fitzsimmons
7818 671h St CourtS
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 17, 2021, to Mikayla Kelly & Tyler Fitzsimmoms., and filed for record October 15,2021, as Document #565214 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22, Block 5 and Vacated Alley, Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Section 15, Township 40, Range 22
PID #35.5021.000 & 35.5022.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for mthe reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31, 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $4,320.00
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 86.40
TOTAL DUE: $4,406.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Kamran Mortezaee
15737 Sunset Trail
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated October 13, 2021, to Kamran Mortezaee, and filed for record October 13, 2021, as Document #565150 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21 , Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
PID #42.0242.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property)
The property was purchased on September 17, 2021 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2022 Annual Payment and 2022 Property Taxes.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted April 18, 2023.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JULY 18, 2023 unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before July 17, 2023, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by MAY 31. 2023 is listed below:
a) 2022 Annual Payment $9,576.00
b) 2022 Taxes $ 718.91
c) 2% of Amount in Default $ 205.90
TOTAL DUE: $10,500.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News May 4, 11, 18, 2023
