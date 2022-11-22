COUNTY BOARD
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Joint Meeting with the Pine County Housing & Redevelopment / Economic Development Authority
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
1:00 p.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 No,
Sandstone, Minnesota
Pine County Commissioners present: Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, Matt Ludwig,
County Board Member absent: Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm (excused)
HRA/EDA Members present: Mary Kay Sloan, Henry Fischer, Leaha Jackson, Traver Gahler, Steve Oswald
Others present: HRA/EDA Executive Director/County Administrator David Minke, President of SMR Management, Inc. Joleen Pfau (virtual), Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter, Pine City City Administrator Scott Hildebrand, Sandstone City Administrator Kathy George, Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor (virtual), Pine County Land & Resource Manager Caleb Anderson, Pine City EDA Board Member Doug D’Aigle (virtual), Pine City Pioneer Reporter Anna Goldstein.
The meeting was called to order by HRA/EDA Executive Director/County Administrator David Minke at 1:00 p.m.
The HRA/EDA held its annual meeting.
County Board / HRA/EDA Joint Planning Meeting
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter gave a presentation on current economic trends and data. The Board established the following goals for 2023:
1. Show that Pine County is ready for development.
2. Evaluate funding to maximize impact on the community.
3. Engage with local jurisdictions within the County.
4. Continue to collaborate with local organizations (schools, business & workforce development, tourism, housing & broadband).
Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting at 3:46 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Board of Commissioners
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 24, 2022
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Joint Meeting with the Pine County Zoning Board
Thursday, October 27, 2022 -
4:00 p.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 No,
Sandstone, Minnesota
Pine County Commissioners present: Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig.
Zoning Board Members present: Les Orvis, Dirk Nelson, Ryan Clark, Skip Thomson, Patrick Schifferdecker, and Susan Grill.
The meeting was called to order by Chair Hallan at 4:00 p.m.
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson reviewed current cases that have gone to the zoning board and presented information on emerging issues including short term rentals, solar farms, and junk storage.
Adjourn
With no further business, the meeting at 5:30 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 24, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Pine County Board Room
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of October 18, 2022 Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Surveyor’s Monthly Report – October, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following Tobacco Licenses: BP – City of Pine City, Banning Junction Convenience Store-Finlayson Township, Bear Creek Tavern-Arlone Township, Bear’s Den-City of Bruno, Beroun Crossing Country Store-Pokegama Township, Casey’s General Store #3445-City of Sandstone, Casey’s General Store #3520-City of Hinckley, Chris’ Food Center-City of Sandstone, Crossroads Convenience Store-Ogema Township, Daggett’s Super Valu-City of Hinckley, Dave’s Oil Corp-City of Willow River, Denham Run Bar & Grill-City of Denham, Dollar General-City of Hinckley, Dollar General-City of Sandstone, Dollar General-City of Willow River, Duquette General Store-Kerrick Township, Family Dollar Store-City of Hinckley, Family Dollar Store-City of Sandstone, Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store-City of Finlayson, Floppie Crappie-Pokegama Township, Froggies-City of Pine City, Hinckley Firehouse Liquor-City of Hinckley, Holiday Station-City of Hinckley, Holiday Station-City of Pine City, Holiday Station-City of Pine City, Kornerstore #900-Windemere Township, Kurt’s Station-City of Hinckley, Kwik Trip-City of Hinckley, Lucky Seven General Store-City of Hinckley, Minit Mart-Windemere Township, Nickerson Bar & Motel-Nickerson Township, Petry’s Bait Company-City of Finlayson, Pine City Tobacco-City of Pine City, Red’s Liquor Box-Pokegama Township, Rich’s Bar-City of Sandstone, Sandstone Petro Plus-City of Finlayson, Sidetracked-City of Brook Park, Slim’s Service, Inc-City of Hinckley, Squirrel Cage-City of Willow River, Super Smokes-City of Hinckley, Speedway #4500-City of Pine City, Tobies Station, Inc-City of Hinckley, Wal-Mart Supercenter #2367-City of Pine City, Figueroa’s-City of Askov, Marge’s Pub & Grub-City of Brook Park, Mini Mart #1-City of Rock Creek.
Accept a $23,000 donation from Grand Casino Hinckley to the Sheriff’s Office to help offset sheriff’s office expenses for 4th Quarter 2022.
Approve Resolution 2022-55 authorizing the conveyance/sale of tax-forfeit parcel #42.0238.003 to Pine City for the appraised value of $1,000 plus miscellaneous sales fees as required.
Authorize the hiring of the following:
A. Thomas Lindstrom, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective November 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49/hour, contingent upon successful background check.
B. Kenneth Behrens, Highway Maintenance Worker, effective November 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49/hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Joesif Okerstrom, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77/hour.
D. Emma Ellerman, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, Step 2, $22.71/hour.
E. Daniel Pardun, full time Corrections Officer, effective November 2, 2022, Grade 7, step 2, $22.71/hour.
Authorize the promotion of the following:
F. Part-time Correction Officers Donald Jamnick and Kyle Miller to full-time Correction Officer status, effective November 1, 2022. No change in grade or pay.
Approve the following training: Health Educator Samantha Burch, Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen, and Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo to attend the Local Public Health Association Fall Conference and Annual Meeting. Total Cost for all three attendees: Registration: $350 (registration includes meals), Lodging: $0, Mileage: $100.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve County Administrator David Minke to enter into a professional service agreement with marketing consultant CivicBrand to create unified communication and marketing plan, and that the Personnel Committee be the committee of jurisdiction to work with county staff and consultant through the process. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-1, with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-54 requesting the reimbursement of property tax relief for storm damaged affected properties. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the revised Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0
It was the consensus of the board that the Snake River Watershed Management Board proceed forward with organizing a new entity including the four counties and the four Soil and Water Conservation Districts as voting members.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the following three Memorandum of Understanding:
A. Change of pay grid by removing step 1, effective November 6, 2022
B. Allow the premium overtime incentive, effective at the Jail Administrator’s discretion and expires 12/31/24. This term would not be needed if the jail is fully staffed.
C. Language change regarding scheduling and shift bidding of senior correction officers, effective immediately.
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:34 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 24, 2022
NOTICES
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Timber Pines Assisted Living
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1550 Northridge Drive Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Walker ElderCare Services, Inc.
Address: 11055 Wayzata Blvd Suite 200 Minnetonka MN 55305 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Anneliese Peterson
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Work Item 1348297000021
Original File Number 1348297000021
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
11/10/2022 11:59 PM
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 17, 24, 2022
REQUEST FOR BID
Notice Request for Proposal
Central MN Council on Aging will publish a competitive request for proposals (RFP) for calendar year 2023 federal Older Americans Act (OAA) Title III-B supportive services and Title III-E national family caregiver services. In addition an RFP will be issued for OAA Title III-B American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expanding the public health workforce within the aging network for states to fund community health workers. Visit our website http://www.cmcoa.org/ on or around November 21, 2022 for the RFPs and additional information.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 24, 2022
