STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COURT FILE NO. 58-FA-22-75
In Re the Custody of:
D.J.D., DOB: May 18, 2012
Della Mae Dennison and
David Lawrence Payson,
Petitioners, SUMMONS FOR
THIRD PARTY CUSTODY and
Desiree Dennison, Deceased, and
John Doe,
Respondent.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondent, John Doe:
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
The Petitioners have filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following minor child:
Devin James Dennison, born May 18, 2012
A COPY OF THE PETITION FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY IS SERVED ON YOU WITH THIS SUMMONS.
THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS, EVEN IF IT DOES NOT HAVE A COURT FILE NUMBER LISTED. READ THIS SUMMONS AND ATTACHED PETITION CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE.
1. The Petitioners have filed a lawsuit against you asking the Court to give Petitioners custody of the minor child.
2. You must serve upon Petitioners and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition, and you must pay the required filing fee unless it is waived by the Court.
3. You must serve your Answer upon Petitioners within twenty-one (21) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition.
Dated 4-26-22
LEGAL AID SERVICE OF NE MINNESOTA Attorney for Petitioners
1015 Hillside Avenue SW, Suite 4
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-7166
/s/ Geoffrey A. Miller
By: Geoffrey A. Miller AIN: 184603
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 27, Novemeber 3, 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-81
In Re: Estate of
ROBERT JOHN KREMER JR.
Deceased
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that informal appointment of Samantha J. Schmidt, whose address is 400 3rd Street N.E., Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as a personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent has been made. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of his letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: October 6, 2022
Richard M. Schultz
Attorney at Law
9201 Lexington Avenue North
Suite 1B
Circle Pines, MN 55014
(763) 784-7644
MN Atty ID #222215
123400.001\Notice of Informal Probate
Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
(Published in Pine City Pioneer October 27, November 3, 2022)
State of Minnesota
County of pine
Tenth Judicial District
Districy Court
Court File No. 58-PR-22-77
In re the estate of
lester Richard French,
Deceased
Notice of Informal Appointment of personal representative and notice to Creditors (without a will)
to all interested persons and creditors:
Notice is hearby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Sean Richard French
Address: 1600 Lincoln ST NE,
Minneapolis, MN 55413.
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10/6/2022
Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 27, November 3, 2022)
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
September 1, 2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7 p.m., by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Don Ramberg, Dan Saumer and Dick Johnson.
Absent: Sam Christenson.
Others present: Amy Thompson, Loren Campbell, Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson and Don Burger.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the August 4, 2022 minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to propose a local improvement of the roads in the Rolling Meadows Development – Rolling Meadows Circle and 566th Street and order a feasibility report. Motion carried all ayes
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg that based on the willingness to voluntarily bring the property (R43.0169.000) into compliance with city ordinance, agreed to a final clean-up deadline of November 1, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to proceed with enforcement action on parcel R43.0173.000 regarding violation of City Ordinance. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to set the Truth-in-Taxation (TNT) date for Monday, November 28, 2022 at 7PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to make the following changes to the City of Rock Creek Fee Schedule for January 2023; Sewer Permit – Residential $325.00, Sewer Permit – Commercial $650.00. To make the following change to the City Center Rental Fees for January 2023; The hourly fee if extra cleaning is required to $25.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of a 3% Cost of Living increase effective January 1, 2023 for the following positions: City Maintenance Operator, Seasonal Maintenance, Youth Maintenance and City Clerk Administrator. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the Proposed Tax Levy Collectible in 2023 and to approve the Proposed Budget Summary. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to appoint Nancy Brule and Donnie Peterman to the Planning Commission, for a second term. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to RESCIND the approval of CUP-22-001 for Gaikowski Real Estate for a dog kennel to have 3 females and 1 male dog. That 15- days from the date of the Finding of Fact and Decision, completely remove all of the dogs and all kennel materials from both parcels - R43.0064.000 and R43.0064.006.
As a reminder, the camper must be removed from the property on or before December 6, 2022.
The determination to rescind the motion approving the conditional use permit is because;
1.) The requested information was not submitted to the City Council; complete site plans for both parcels - R43.0064.000 and R43.0064.006 as requested at the July 7th 2022 City Council meeting. Per City Zoning Ordinance Section 1000.25, Conditional Use Permits, Subd. 3 Procedure, B 2 and 3.
2.) The use will not be dangerous or otherwise detrimental to persons residing or working in the vicinity thereof, or to the public welfare, and will not impair the use, enjoyment or value of any property in the vicinity. Per City Zoning Ordinance Section 1000.25 Conditional Use Permits, Subd. 2: Authority.
Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to purchase 100-150 ton of recycled concrete from Cemstone at a cost of $10/ton. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to monetarily support the Pine County Historical Society, with $500 for providing the service of being the repository for historical records. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to monetarily support the Fire District cost of hiring Couri & Ruppe, P.L.L.P., with $200 for the professional services rendered. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 16292 - 16352 and e-transfers totaling $144,471.10. Motion passed all in favor.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the Council meeting at 9PM. Motion carried with all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 2022)
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice of pulic hearing
Due to the cancelation of the October 17, 2022 planning commission meeting because of lack of quorum, the Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Monday November 21, 2022 starting at 7 p.m., at the Rock Creek City Center.
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Monday November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on Froelich Firearms & Outfitter Guide Service. Permitting, firearms sight in or small competitions. Allowing the hosting of thirty-six (36) events per year with a maximum of one hundred (100) attendees per event, all on a private gun range. Located on five (5) parcels, totaling two hundred ten (210) acres in the REC-1 Recreational District as a Conditional Use.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-86
In Re: Estate of
Dennis Joel Patzoldt aka Dennis J. Patzoldt aka Dennis Patzoldt aka Denny Patzoldt,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive, Pine City Minnesota 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated July 7, 2017, and for the appointment of Arnold J. Patzoldt, whose address is 20111 Blackbird Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 10.28.2022
Heather Wynn, Judge
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
Rhonda Swanson
MN# 178512
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: rswanson@spearswanson.com
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-506
David Borgstrom and
Mary Kay Borgstrom,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Lawrence E. St. George, deceased;
Christine L. St. George; Mark St. George; Steven St. George; Matthew St. George; Jane Bledsoe; Joanne Louise Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joanne Louise Pehler, Lester Wolfgram, Genevieve Wolfgram, Frank J. Pehler, deceased;
the unknown heirs of Frank J. Pehler, Lily Anne Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Lily Anne Pehler;
Barbara J. Lockwood as Personal Representative of the Estate of Angeline V. Mutka, and all other persons unknown claiming
any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Lawrence E. St. George, deceased; Christine L. St. George; Mark St. George; Steven St. George; Matthew St. George; Jane Bledsoe; Joanne Louise Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joanne Louise Pehler, Lester Wolfgram, Genevieve Wolfgram, Frank J. Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frank J. Pehler, Lily Anne Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Lily Anne Pehler; Barbara J. Lockwood as Personal Representative of the Estate of Angeline V. Mutka, and all other persons unknown claiming
any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition and 1/12th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 3, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 4, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition and 1/12th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 4, Block 2, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 6, Block 3, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota. AND
Lot 7, Block 3, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
Filed in District Court State of Minnesota 10/21/2022 10:39 AM
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject properties described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint; and revising the legal description as described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 19th day of October, 2022.
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 10, 17, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-502
Leonard A. Pangerl and Kristin J. Pangerl,
as Trustees of the Leonard A. Pangerl and
Kristin J. Pangerl Joint Revocable Trust u/a/d
May 31, 2017,
Plaintiffs,
SUMMONS
County of Pine, Minnesota,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 38, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
That part of the North 33 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 38, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies east of the West 660 feet of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter.
This property is also known by its Parcel ID number of 26.0164.000 and is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated:October 19, 2022
/s/ Brock A. Alton
Brock A. Alton #0388335
Attorney for Plaintiff
8661 Eagle Point Blvd.
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
(612) 209-5478
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 10, 17, 2022)
Brook Park Township
Notice of Voting Equipment Public Tests
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the public test of the Omni Ballot (ballot marking machine) and the tabulator (ballot counting machine) to be used for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, will be conducted at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 5, at the Brook Park Town Hall, Brook Park, MN.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 2022)
Brook Park Township
Meeting Date Change
Due to the General Election in November, the monthly meeting of the Brook Park Township will be changed to Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m., at the Brook Park Town Hall. The regular schedule of the second Tuesday of the month will resume in December.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-85
Estate of
Claude E. Casoria,
also known as Claude Casoria,
also known as Claude Edward Casoria,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 22 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 13, 2004, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mark L. Casoria, whose address is 6610 42nd Avenue N. #4, Crystal, MN, 55427, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in Ρ an UNSUPERVISED a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10-28-2022
By the Court
Wynn, Heather (Judge)
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD. P.O. BOX 134
PINE CITY, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 3, 10, 2022)
