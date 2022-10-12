Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Oak Park Dental
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 505 Johnson Avenue SE Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Oak Park Dental-PineCity, L.L.C.
Address: 505 Johnson Avenue SE Pine City MN 55063 USA
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Todd Hehli, Authorized Person
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Work Item 1340890400042
Original File Number 1340890400042
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
10/07/2022 11:59 PM
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 20, 2022)
Notice
A private sale will be held on or after October 10th, 2022 at Rock Creek Mini Storage to settle the account of:
John McKusick, Units 74 & 13-B
These units contain household goods and miscellaneous.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 6, 13, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota.
REZONING REQUEST
A rezoning request to rezone parcel #420113006, at 1506 Airwaves Road NE, from A-O (Agricultural - Open Space District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District).
REZONING REQUEST
A rezoning request from Dale Voltin to rezone parcel #425693000, at the northeast corner of 1st Avenue NW and 13th Street NW, from the R-1 (Single Family Residential) District to the R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST
A conditional use permit request from Wayne Olson to allow the “Distribution Center” use in parcel #420311000, at 880 Main Street S, in the GB (General Business) District.
VARIANCE REQUEST
A variance request from Wayne Olson to allow an eight-foot rear-yard setback for a garage in parcel #420311000, at 880 Main Street S, in the GB (General Business) District.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST
A conditional use permit request from Mari Ringness to allow the “Home Occupation” use in parcel #425693000, at 615 8th Ave NE, in the R-1 (Single Family Residential) District.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT REQUEST
A conditional use permit request from Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. to allow the “Institutional Residential” use in parcels #425328000 and #425328001, at 510 2nd Street SE and 129 6th Ave SE, in the R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential) District.
This is a regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting, held on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the September 6, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund Aug. 31, 2021 Aug. 31, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund
6,583,603 5,890,474 (693,129)
Health and Human Services Fund 3,043,509 2,877,047 (166,462)
Road and Bridge Fund
6,026,608 11,898,639 5,872,031
COVID Relief
2,841,310 4,625,725 1,784,415
Land Management Fund
1,941,870 2,132,325 190,455
Self Insurance
545,363 93,401 (451,963)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
23,934,996 31,594,688 7,659,691
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 488 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $515,518.14, were paid during the period of August 1, 2022-August 31, 2022: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 3,056.85; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 17,007.62; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia, 7,840.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,314.44; Askov Deep Rock, 3,384.25; Atlas Outfitters - Cardmember Service, 3,112.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,290.00; C & T CONTRACTING, 6,800.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 29,346.18; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,967.70; Cps Technology Solutions, 4,649.00; D&M EXCAVATING INC, 15,925.00; DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, 7,701.75; Deutschlander Fencing LLC, 8,907.90; DHS State Operated Services, 6,739.40; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 27,096.54; DSC Communications, 3,628.10; East Central Energy Of Braham, 28,908.54; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 3,382.56; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 4,806.94; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 2,100.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,134.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,826.91; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,950.00; FURTHER, 5,159.08; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; Interstate Power Systems Inc, 2,707.24; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 48,300.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,701.44; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,684.21; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 18,203.22; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 29,009.23; Lakes Gas #41, 17,110.04; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 5,431.62; Linwood Group Meetings LLC, 3,393.45; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 4,703.93; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,052.30; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 26,256.71; MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC, 47,965.48; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 13,538.63; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,707.45; Minnesota Hoarding, 2,755.00; MINNESOTA POWER, 2,714.55; Mn Life Insurance Company, 9,021.50; Mohr Parts & Supplies, 5,596.91; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,392.50; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 4,033.26; North Homes Inc, 22,841.04; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 9,374.40; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 4,586.40; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 8,411.65; NOW MICRO INC, 77,994.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 11,381.01; Office Depot - Cardmember Service, 2,147.46; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,323.75; PDS, 44,777.00; POKEGAMA LAKE ASSOCIATION, 2,000.00; Port Group Home, 8,083.87; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,866.00; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 18,800.00; Roberts Excavating, 46,430.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,400.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 16,918.50; Slims Texaco Service, 7,326.22; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,050.00; Streicher’s Inc, 16,015.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 9,687.80; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 29,674.59; SUPERIOR AUTOMOTIVE, 2,520.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 115,605.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,644.04; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 3,260.27; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 2,078.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 333,660.08; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 35,250.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,440.84; WELIA HEALTH, 19,906.78; WELIA HEALTH COMMUNITY PHARMACY, 2,976.53; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 10,595.05.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve the following contracts:
A.School Resource Officer – Willow River School: One-year contract between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Schools for a part-time school resource officer (10 hours per week). Rate: $39.97 for school year 2022/2023.
B.School Resource Officer – Hinckley-Finlayson Schools: Two-year contract between Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Hinckley-Finlayson Schools for a part-time school resource officer (20 hours per week). Rate: $39.97 for school year 2022/2023, and $41.17 for 2023/2024.
C.Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force Joint Powers Agreement
The Joint Powers Agreement will allow the county to receive funding and support to investigate cases involving suspected human trafficking.
Approve the hiring of Property Appraiser Shona Hughes, effective September 26, 2022, $23.03 per hour, Grade 8, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A.Probation Director Terry Fawcett to attend the Association of Minnesota Counties District 1 Fall Meeting. Cost: $154.
B.County Administrator and any commissioner desiring to attend the Association of Minnesota Counties District 1 Fall Meeting. Cost: $154 per attendee.
C.Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the State Community Health Services Advisory Committee Fall Retreat. Cost: $250.
Public Hearing – Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (to commence at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson provided an overview of the proposed Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Anderson stated no action is necessary by the county board -- this public hearing is to take public input for proposed changes to the plan.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:02 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the meeting at 10:03 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to recommend a 17% health insurance rate increase for 2023 and set the 2023 health insurance premiums with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the county contribution to the HSA and VEBA accounts as follows:
Health Insurance Plan, Monthly Premium, County Cost, Employee Cost, Annual HSA/VEBA
CMM-1500/Single $1,034.95, $966.55, $68.40, $0.00
CMM-1500/Family $2,587.06, $2,061.84, $525.22, $0.00
VEBA/Single $1,114.32, $860.30, $254.02, $1,275.00
VEBA/Family, $3,020.51, $1,849.34
$1,171.17, $2,550.00
HSA/Single $ 966.74, $898.33, $68.40, $818.53
HSA/Family $2,355.76, $2,061.84, $293.92, $0.00
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the September 12, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A.Health & Human Services
i.Acknowledge the resignation of Children’s Mental Health Social Worker Cassie Peterson, effective August 26, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B.Auditor-Treasurer
i.Recommend authorization for a temporary increase from six (6) FTE Property Appraisers to seven (7) FTE Property Appraisers and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C.Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i.Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Kayla Wolf, effective September 8, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii.Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Joel Long, effective September 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii.Move all three components of the Corrections staffing plan, with a maximum of four Corrections Officer 2 positions, to the County Board for consideration. If the concepts are approved by the county board, staff would be directed to negotiate the appropriate memorandum of understanding with the bargaining unit.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel items 3A through Cii. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to support the temporary overtime incentive, adjust the pay scale to eliminate step 1, and create a Corrections Officer II position; the job description to be brought before the county board for consideration. The county administrator is directed to negotiate the appropriate memorandum of understanding with the bargaining unit and take such other actions as may be necessary to implement these changes. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to reappointment Steve Oswald as a commissioner from District 4 to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority-Economic Development Authority Board for the period of October 5, 2022-October 4, 2027. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:42 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:47 a.m. in a Committee of the Whole format.
2023 Budget Discussion
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the 2023 preliminary budget at $21,272,255. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY - CITY COUNCIL
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, beginning approximately at 6:30 a.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall (315 Main Street S).
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment request from Luke Anderson to consider amending Chapter 13 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to include Triplex/Quadplex as a conditional use within the One- And
Two-Family Residential District (R-2).
This is a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Pine City.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
Pine City Township
Pine County
Ordinance No. 2022-17 B
AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM WITHIN THE TOWN
The Town Board of Pine City Township, Pine County adopted Ordinance No. 2022-17, an interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the establishment, construction, or expansion of renewable energy facilities, including solar energy facilities and wind energy facilities, with certain exemptions, within the Town. The Ordinance contains findings, definitions of terms used, provides for a study of renewable energy facilities subject to the moratorium and whether it would be in the best interests of the Town to amend its planning and zoning with regard to renewable energy facilities and other uses. The Ordinance also indicates the moratorium is in effect immediately and will be in place for a period of 12 months unless terminated earlier and contains various administrative provisions. Exemptions from the moratorium include a renewable energy facility that is classified as a large energy facility under Minnesota Statutes, chapter 216E and is constructed pursuant to a site permit issued by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission and the maintenance or repair of existing renewable energy facilities. The full text of the Ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the Ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Pine City Public Library.
Tammy Carlson,
Town Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Deborah and Mark Charpentier are requesting a variance at 15790 Canyon Way, Pine City (PID: 08.5068.001), Chengwatana Township, Section 25, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1A and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 790-square foot addition to a legally nonconforming 560 square foot dwelling that does not meet the required 75’ setback from the ordinary high water level.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88075079069?pwd=ZmdQdTRmenE0Y0ZsMytIVldBa1pTQT09us/j/88075079069?pwd=ZmdQdTRmenE0Y0ZsMytIVldBa1pTQT09
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 880 7507 9069
Passcode: 93622
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, AND CIRCULATION
1.Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
2. Publication Number: 433-180
3. Filing Date: 09/14/2022
4. Issue Frequency: Weekly
5.Number of Issues Published Annually: 52
6. Annual Subscription Price: $41.00 & $51.00
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: 405 2nd Ave SE Pine City MN 55063 Contact Person: Jeff Andres Telephone: (763) 689-1181
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Address of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor: Publisher Jeff Andres 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
Editor Traci LeBrun 405 2nd Ave SE, Pine City MN 55063
Managing Editor: Same as Above
10 Owner: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S Cambridge MN 55008
Eugene D Johnson 4779 Bloom Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
Carter C Johnson 4753 Lake Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent of More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities. If non, check box: None
12. Tax Status: N/A
13: Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: 09/08/2022
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation:
15a. Total Number of Copies 2150
15b. Paid Circulation: (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions State on PS Form 345i Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 278 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 276
(2) Mail In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1281 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 1318
(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, County Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 399 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 385
(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 0
15c. Total Paid Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1959 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1979
15d. Free of Nominal Rate Distribution (1) Free of Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 8 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 8
(2) Free of Nominal Rate In-County Copies Included on PS Form 3451 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 3 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 3
(3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 0
(4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 15 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 15
15e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 26 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 26
15f. Total Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1985 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2005
15g. Copies not Distributed Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 157 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 122
15h. Total Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 2142 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2127
15i. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 98.69% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 98.70%
16. Electronic Copy Circulation
16a. Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2
16b. Total Paid Print Copies and Paid Print Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1960 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1981
16c. Total Print Distribution and Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1986 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2007
16d. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 98.70% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 98.70%
I certify that 50% of all my distributed copes (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal price.
17. Publication of State of Ownership 10/13/22
18. I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties). Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner Editor: Traci LeBrun Date: 09/14/2022
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
2021 Financial Statement of Pine County for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
TO THE PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: I herewith submit to you a full and accurate statement of the revenues and expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2021 together with an accurate statement of the finances of the County at the end of the year, including all debts and liabilities and the assets to discharge the same.
Respectfully submitted,
Kelly Schroeder
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
The foregoing statement as prepared by the County Auditor-Treasurer is hereby approved by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on the 4th day of October, 2022 and respectfully submitted to the taxpayers of Pine County.
1st District Stephan M. Hallan
2nd District Joshua C. Mohr
3rd District Terry Lovgren Attest:
4th District JJ Waldham David J. Minke
5th District Matt Ludwig County Administrator/ Clerk of the County Board
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022)
The following is a list of the recipients of Pine County expenditures totaling $5,000 or more during 2021. The list does not include salaries paid to county employees or county human services aid paid to individuals.
Name of Recipient Total Amount Received During 2021
Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc 17,963.42
AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 52,402.96
American Solutions For Business 39,284.17
Aml Cleaning Service, Inc 48,000.00
Anderson Electric 33,327.62
Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res 33,544.00
ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE 50,000.00
ANTONSON/BRYAN 4,580.00
APPLIANCE REPAIR CENTER INC 6,723.72
ARAMARK 15,354.27
Arlen Krantz Ford Inc 21,956.01
ARROWHEAD TRANSIT 10,023.28
Askov Deep Rock 44,285.23
Aspen Mills 13,575.22
Assoc Of Minn Counties 17,198.67
Auto Value-Hinckley 14,458.77
AVENU 6,652.28
Banning Junction Sewer District 36,253.70
Blake/Daniel W 7,350.00
BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA 57,264.60
BLUUM TECHNOLOGY 88,791.49
Bond Trust Services Corporation 2,418,654.29
BONKS SAND & GRAVEL 13,007.92
BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC 11,781.03
BSC SUPPLY 10,778.59
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension 13,945.00
Burnett County Sheriffs Office 5,250.00
C & T CONTRACTING 46,530.00
Cambridge Medical Ctr 5,918.31
Canon Financial Services, Inc 47,645.66
Cardmember Service 191,005.95
CAREY GROUP PUBLISHING 5,450.00
CARLSON/ANNE M 9,870.00
Cavallin Inc 28,513.19
CD3 GENERAL BENEFIT CORPORATION 34,250.00
Cdw Government Inc 6,101.06
Central Mn Jobs & Training Services 277,873.33
CENTURY LINK 13,709.63
Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc 35,659.10
Champ Software Inc 11,465.00
Chisago County 88,953.24
CHRISTIANSONFROEHLING LLC 8,100.00
CITY OF ASKOV 191,224.61
City Of Brook Park 29,535.74
City Of Bruno 41,728.65
City Of Denham 13,009.25
CITY OF FINLAYSON 140,147.60
City Of Henriette 37,526.88
City Of Hinckley 979,957.43
City Of Kerrick 19,709.25
City Of Pine City 1,822,111.25
CITY OF ROCK CREEK 209,055.25
City Of Rutledge 42,556.61
CITY OF SANDSTONE 637,796.58
City Of Sturgeon Lake 234,815.62
CITY OF WILLOW RIVER 114,494.77
CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC 68,820.75
COCARD MARKETING GROUP LLC 6,795.22
Commissioner Of Revenue 10,888.13
COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 168,598.66
COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES 64,354.70
CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC 148,642.71
CROSS LAKE ASSOCIATION OF PINE COUNTY 18,119.54
Cross Lake Water & Sanitary Sewer Dist 16,199.53
Cw Technology Group 15,679.00
D. Schlomka, Inc. 16,450.00
Department Of Finance 151,852.89
Dhs Maps Ccdtf 59,309.62
Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998 469,695.01
DHS Maps Mx58 28,790.39
DHS State Operated Services 61,143.65
DIAMOND MOWERS INC 14,720.71
DLT SOLUTIONS LLC 5,593.50
DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC 283,405.27
DSC Communications 15,732.90
EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE 51,964.13
East Central Energy Of Braham 226,167.61
East Central Reg Juvenile Center 173,833.76
East Central Regional Dev. Com 59,450.29
EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY 338,155.00
East Central School Dist 2580 14,422.88
East Central Solid Waste Comm 39,213.71
Ecolab Food Safety Specialties 8,742.62
Economic Development Authority 59,368.56
Election Systems & Software,Inc 15,313.23
Elwood Design and Sewer Installation LLC 15,200.00
Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc 149,149.25
EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETING CORP INC 6,205.00
ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC44,804.75
EVERBRIDGE INC 10,910.49
EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC 21,468.80
Family Pathways - North Branch 17,505.00
FINLAYSON DEEP ROCK 10,121.57
FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST. 67,456.11
FURTHER 232,855.67
G&N Enterprises 9,494.55
GLENS TIRE 13,600.07
GOLDENTOUCH SERVICES LLC 19,800.00
Government Management Group 5,000.00
GREENLY/LEE 6,400.00
GRIFOLS USA LLC. 17,399.50
GUARDIAN 105,975.76
GUARDIAN RFID 34,275.85
Hennepin County Dept of Accts Receivable 8,235.97
Henricksen Psg 205,709.68
HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 11,500.00
Hinckley Finlayson ISD 2165 19,590.06
HOFFMANN ACE HARDWARE 7,176.43
HOMETOWN FIBER LLC. 14,633.40
Hopkins Sand & Gravel Inc. 64,053.79
HOULE EXCAVATING LLC 8,304.13
Information Systems Corp-ISC. 46,977.00
Initiative Foundation 652,371.82
INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS LLC. 35,257.14
ISANTI COUNTY 9,103.98
J A SMITH & COMPANY 8,260.00
JC Septic Systems. 14,650.00
Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC. 15,209.84
JENSEN BACKHOE LLC 6,860.00
JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC 114,770.00
Kanabec County 20,311.98
Kindred Family Focus 6,075.72
Knife River Corp 5,251,835.94
KNOWBE4 INC 5,280.00
Kris Engineering, Inc 37,303.12
KRONOS SAASHR INC. 30,630.18
L&O INVESTMENTS LLC. 94,745.58
Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council. 39,939.68
Lakes Gas #41. 14,154.08
LAMAR COMPANIES 7,458.00
Landwehr Construction Inc 144,835.00
LAWSON PRODUCTS INC 8,185.70
Lees Pro Shop 8,261.11
LHB INC 59,945.29
Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC 72,847.09
Lion Heart Experience/The 7,000.00
LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC 20,660.24
Little Sand Group Homes. 18,624.46
LOFFLER COMPANIES-131511. 22,307.40
LSS. 98,760.94
LUNDBERG PLUMBING & HEATING. 12,248.50
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC. 43,116.27
Mattison Contractors, Inc. 48,604.38
Matt’s Sanitation 5,871.54
MCKESSON MEDICAL- SURGICAL GOVERNMENT 5,924.35
MEDICAREBLUE RX. 60,499.00
MEI TOTAL ELEVATOR SOLUTIONS 5,104.98
MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC 326,041.43
Methven Funeral Home Sandstone 5,767.48
Mid America Business Systems 5,075.00
MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC. 88,236.64
MIDWEST MONITORING & SURVEILLANCE 9,359.25
MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF SERVICE 10,828.96
Mille Lacs Band Family Services 174,575.59
Mille Lacs Co Auditor/Treasurer 7,388.48
MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP 98,828.96
MINNESOTA LAND TRUST 9,660.13
MINNESOTA MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET 5,000.00
MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY 100,918.32
MINNESOTA POWER 38,623.29
Mn Child Support Payment Ctr 56,584.62
MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP 91,061.76
Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 522,620.03
Mn Depart Of Health 14,508.50
Mn Depart Of Revenue 1,609,952.45
Mn Depart Of Transportation 9,537.99
Mn Life Insurance Company55,998.70
Mn Power 6,350.82
MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION 13,466.96
Mn State Auditor. 71,448.00
Mn State Treasurer 1,951,100.52
Mohr Parts & Supplies 9,568.76
MOHR/BONNIE 8,700.00
MONARCH PAVING 6,638.67
MOOSE LAKE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL DISTRICT 7,258.40
Moose Lake-Wind Sewer Dist 30,494.52
Mora Chevrolet Buick 10,258.10
Mora Psychological Services PLLC 8,362.50
Motorola Solutions Inc. 69,341.16
MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC 36,550.00
M-R Sign Company, Inc. 10,846.10
MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC 22,541.34
MUNCH ROCKS, LLC 23,996.12
NEWMAN DESIGNS 12,560.00
Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC 57,106.00
Nexus-Kindred Family Healing 29,218.49
Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing 63,265.35
North Homes Inc 68,204.49
North Pine Aggregate Inc 78,387.00
NORTH PINE AREA HOSPITAL DISTRICT 222,746.23
NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC 57,054.70
NORTHVIEW BANK 14,037.90
Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center 64,382.00
Northwoods Children Home 47,043.80
NOVUS GLASS 6,000.00
Nuss Truck Group Inc 170,291.25
OBEY/JAMES & WILDA 18,160.13
OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES 61,779.61
OMG MIDWEST INC 320,818.94
OWENS COMPANIES INC24,767.00
OXYGEN SERVICE COMPANY 7,900.93
PAINTWORKS COLLISION CENTER 6,087.89
PDS 40,606.07
PHASE INC 46,596.78
PHOENIX SUPPLY 19,695.69
Pine City Water And Sewer 17,974.56
Pine Co Agricultural Society 10,100.00
Pine Co Court Admin 12,864.08
Pine Co Highway Department 153,639.25
Pine Co Historical Society 25,000.00
Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District 59,339.00
Pine Riders Atv Club 13,616.19
PINE RIVER SALES INC 7,642.43
Pine Technical & Community College 229,500.00
Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv H 9,571.20
Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc 42,245.42
Powerphone, Inc 6,674.00
Prairie Lakes Youth Programs 16,269.69
PRECISION GRADE LLC 53,100.00
Prefer Paving & Ready-Mix Inc 12,600.00
PREMIER ASPHALT 174,571.76
PREMIER OUTDOOR MAINTENANCE LLC 5,250.00
PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA 17,480.00
Pro-West & Associates Inc 26,767.45
Purchase Power 30,265.00
Q MEDIA PROPERTIES LLC 12,850.00
Quality Home & Sports Center 5,233.84
Rabe Excavating, LLC 34,800.00
RANGER CHEVROLET 43,224.00
Regents Of The U Of Mn 125,403.89
Reliance Systems 16,234.33
Resource Training & Solutions 9,726.50
RINKER MATERIALS 7,780.00
Rise Up Psychological Services LLC 14,875.00
Roberts Excavating 56,620.00
ROCON PAVING 10,906.10
Rolling Hills Hospital LLC 157,920.00
RONCHETTI/KRISTIE 6,654.60
Ron’s Roll-Off Service 21,960.08
ROYAL TIRE 10,975.40
Rydberg & Sons, Inc. 119,292.20
S & R REINFORCING INC 108,654.78
SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC 27,350.00
Sandstone Napa 7,922.69
SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC 14,248.00
School District No. 97 734,732.83
School District No. 139 208,882.12
School District No. 2165 2,179,689.13
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580 2,617,315.91
School District No. 314 202,214.07
School District No. 577 922,905.29
School District No. 578 3,832,015.07
SEH INC 32,018.32
SHAMROCK TRUCKING 14,517.38
SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 109,244.00
Slims Texaco Service 44,499.61
Snake River Watershed Board 9,968.00
Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC 37,380.57
SPX FLASH TECHNOLOGY 5,710.06
St Croix River Ed Dist Scred 13,490.00
STAN’S EQUIPMENT CENTER 13,054.41
STERICYCLE INC 9,008.97
Straight Arrow Enduro Riders 17,208.97
Streamworks, LLC 8,700.00
Streicher’s Inc 7,293.91
Summerland Excavating, Inc 20,160.00
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 271,977.71
SUN CONTROL OF MN 6,743.00
SUPERIOR VISION INSURANCE INC 8,773.74
Swanson Funeral Chapel Inc 12,428.71
SWATMOD LLC 7,458.00
TALON SANITATION LLC 12,309.09
TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32 590,534.08
Teen Focus Recovery Center 10,523.78
TENVORDE FORD 321,774.16
Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc. 8,759.75
THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY 15,855.66
TIRE AGGREGATE LLC 6,788.50
TOWN OF ARLONE 63,821.33
Town Of Arna. 99,947.03
TOWN OF BARRY 111,716.42
TOWN OF BIRCH CREEK 125,057.09
Town Of Bremen. 94,250.48
Town Of Brook Park 118,399.28
TOWN OF BRUNO 49,914.32
Town Of Chengwatana 323,055.57
Town Of Clover 42,196.56
Town Of Crosby. 39,627.57
TOWN OF DANFORTH. 39,045.72
TOWN OF DELL GROVE 118,613.84
Town Of Finlayson 117,780.92
Town Of Fleming. 41,320.87
Town Of Hinckley 131,580.29
Town Of Kerrick. 71,183.52
TOWN OF KETTLE RIVER 123,348.67
Town Of Mission Creek 147,836.94
Town Of Munch 65,953.80
Town Of New Dosey 82,849.44
TOWN OF NICKERSON 64,947.27
Town Of Norman 108,236.80
Town Of Ogema 77,606.09
Town Of Park 26,288.01
Town Of Partridge 146,531.88
Town Of Pine City 464,603.69
Town Of Pine Lake 183,654.05
Town Of Pokegama 616,736.13
Town Of Royalton 241,522.19
Town Of Sandstone 155,858.39
Town Of Sturgeon Lake 193,250.94
Town Of Wilma 49,719.92
Town Of Windemere 469,351.84
Township Disposal District 62,056.10
TPM FLOORING 10,638.16
TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC. 23,550.00
TRIPLE J EXCAVATING LLC. 15,000.00
TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS 67,059.38
Troy Group Inc 1,354.00
TRUENORTH STEEL INC 29,944.46
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 2,995,554.66
UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC 35,250.00
Veolia Environmental Services 34,270.91
Verizon Wireless 143,477.89
VIKING AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER COMPANY 7,150.00
Village Ranch Residential Facility 20,544.30
VINAJA/JASON 11,486.02
Volunteers Of America 139,500.00
VOYANT COMMUNICATIONS LLC 17,735.39
Walmart Business 6,892.29
WELIA HEALTH 28,317.10
West Group 25,448.44
Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc Inc 35,482.57
WILD RIVERS CONSERVANCY 17,677.00
WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP LAKES ASSOCIATION 36,121.14
WSB AND ASSOCIATES 94,944.80
Ziegler Inc. 155,317.07
Summary of Pine County's Statement of Activities For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Program
Functions/programsPrimarygovernmentGovernmentalactivities
Expenses
Revenues Net
Generalgovernment
$ 6,888,315
$ 1,839,779
$ (5,048,536)
Publicsafety
11,102,162
2,312,994
(8,789,168)
Highwaysandstreets
10,143,742
8,582,229
(1,561,513)
Sanitation
425,525
420,596
(4,929)
Humanservices
9,438,732
7,546,647
(1,892,085)
Health
1,546,908
1,206,708
(340,200)
Cultureandrecreation
364,130
-
(364,130)
Conservationof naturalresources
1,559,273
1,734,996
175,723
Economicdevelopment
673,559
-
(673,559)
Interest
969,594
-
(969,594)
Totalprimary government
$ 43,111,940
$ 23,643,949
$ (19,467,991)
Generalrevenues
Propertytaxes
$ 19,920,285
Salestax
1,725,149
Othertaxes
709,330
GrantsandContributions
2,634,563
Investmentearnings
81,583
Othergeneralrevenues
191,140
Totalgeneralrevenues
25,262,050
Net change in netposition $ 5,794,059
Summary of Pine County’s Statement of Net Position Assets
December 31, 2021
Primary Government
Governmental Activities
Cashand investments
$ 20,476,187
ReceivablesCapitalassetsNon-depreciable
5,090,502
4,640,368
Depreciable,net of accumulateddepreciation
116,410,952
Inventories
554,934
Prepaiditems
312,682
Duefromothergovernments
4,408,740
Netpensionasset
167,056
TotalAssets
$ 152,061,421
DeferredOutflowsofResources
RefundingDeferredChargeonBonds
$ 1,035,746
DeferredOther PostemploymentBenefitOutflows
665,193
DeferredPensionOutflows
9,668,060
TotalDeferredOutflows ofResources
$ 11,368,999
Liabilities
Payables
$ 2,987,361
CustomerDeposits
17,987
DuetoOtherGovernments
416,719
Unearnedrevenue
2,753,735
AccruedInterestPayable
Longtermliabilities
Duewithinoneyear
292,478
1,815,649
Duein morethanoneyear
25,430,847
Netpensionliability
8,693,854
Netotherpost-employmentbenefitsliability
3,021,264
TotalLiabilities
$ 45,429,894
DeferredInflows ofResources
Deferredpensioninflows
$ 12,293,890
Deferredotherpost-employmentbenefitsinflows
66,215
Deferredpensioninflows
$ 12,360,105
NetPosition
Net investmentincapitalassets
$ 97,751,149
Restricted
6,194,405
Unrestricted
1,694,867
TotalNetPosition
$ 105,640,421
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 2022
