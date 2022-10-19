Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Oak Park Dental
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 505 Johnson Avenue SE Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Oak Park Dental-PineCity, L.L.C.
Address: 505 Johnson Avenue SE Pine City MN 55063 USA
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Todd Hehli, Authorized Person
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Work Item 1340890400042
Original File Number 1340890400042
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
10/07/2022 11:59 PM
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 13, 20, 2022).
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, September 12, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M. Pine City High School BoardRoom “Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the BoardRoom on Monday Sept 12, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present:
Becci Palmblade. Absent: Cavallin
Also present was Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
PUBLIC FORUM
Danielle Davis commented on school clubs.
Billy Head, Candice Ames, Lezlie Sauter, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Jared Eichten & Tim Schlichting presented on Career & Technical Education (CTE) at Pine City HS. Motion was made by Head and Second by Gielser to approve the consent agenda.
Minutes of the August 8, 2022 board meeting are attached for your approval.
Check register to date for the month of August are enclosed for your approval.
EMPLOYMENT
Cami Babolik high school business teacher. New Teacher mentors.
Nichole Laven resigned, effective September 6, 2022.
Childcare leave effective for Allie Scofield on 9/20/2022-1/3/2023 and for Mariah Cummings on 10/3/2022-12/19/2022.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
8/30/2022 $1,500 MN TRUST MSDLAF+ LIQUID PAYROLL
TREASURER’S REPORT / CASH FLOW UPDATE
Judy Patzolt was present and supplied a report.
A motion was made by Geisler and seconded by Head to approve the treasurer’s report. The motion was passed unanimously.
Motion by Ames Second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2024 Executive Assistant Contract with Betsy Johnson.
Motion by Head Second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2024 Building & Grounds Supervisor with Scott Miller.
Motion by Ames Second by Sauter and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2024 with the Food & Nutrition Services Director Carrie Staples.
Motion by Head Second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2024 HR & Payroll Specialist with Mark Steffen.
Motion by Sauter Second by Geisler to approve the 2022-2024 Business Manager with Jill Nolan. Upon roll call vote: Sauter, yes; Geisler, yes; Palmblade, no; Ames, yes; Head, yes; Peterson, yes. Motion passed 5 to 1.
Motion by Sauter Second by Head and carried unanimously to approve the Interim Superintendent with Cindy Stolp.
Motion by Sauter Second by Head and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2025 Superintendent with Cindy Stolp.
Motion by Geisler Second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the date change for the October School Board Meeting.
Motion by Head Second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the date change for the November School Board Meeting.
Motion by Ames Second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the date change for the motion to approve the preliminary levy resolution.
Motion by Ames and Second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the date change for the motion to approve the consent agenda items for the 2022 organization of the school board.
Motion by Geisler Second by Head and carried unanimously to approve the date change for the motion to approve the insurance settlement payment.
Motion by Head Second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the termination of the roofing contract. Motion by Head Second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the rebidding of the roofing project.
Adjournment was at 7:59 p.m.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 2022)
Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given, that a Public Accuracy test will be held in the Election Precinct: Pine City Township at the Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83 on Wednesday the 2nd day of November at 3:30 P.M. a public accuracy test will be conducted on the assistive voting device and the ballot tabulator to be used in Pine City Township for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, the 8th day of November 2022 to correctly mark the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the press and the public.
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 2022)
Royalton Township Notice of Public Accuracy Test
Pursuant to M.S. 206.83, notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of November 2022 at 10:00 a.m. a public accuracy test will be conducted to ascertain that the OmniBallot assistive voting device and the DS200 optical scan tabulating machine to be used in Royalton Township for the Minnesota general election on the 8th day of November 2022 will correctly mark and count the votes cast for all candidates. This test will be held at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN and will be open to the public, press, and representatives of political parties and candidates.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 2022)
Notice
The Pine County Agricultural Society will hold its annual meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 9th, 2022 at the Fair Grounds in Pine City. The annual report will be presented and an election to the board will be held. The following members terms are up in 2022; Mark Geisler, David Durheim, Eldon Johnson, Mike Ovik, Jeff Wimmer, and Josh Lartch.
Brent Thompson
Pine County Ag Society Secretary
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 20, 27, 2022)
Notice of Elections and Board of Canvass
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the annual election of Township Officers will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 during the general election, at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The election polling place hours will be 7:00 am-8:00 pm at which time the voters will elect (2) Supervisors for a 4-year term, and (1) Supervisor in a special election to complete (2) years of a 4- year term. Absentee voting is available at the Pine County Courthouse beginning 46 days before the election. The Board of Canvass will meet at the Pine City Township Hall to canvass the results of the election on Tuesday, November 15th at 7:00 pm.
Respectfully submitted,
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 27, 2022)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, the 25th day of October 2022 at 5 p.m., at the Rock Creek City Center to hold interviews for the Deputy Clerk Treasurer and Caretaker positions.
Dick Johnson
Mayor, City of Rock Creek
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 2022)
NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578 PINE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the special election has been called and will be held in and for the Independent School District of Pine City Schools 578, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday November, 8, 2022, for the purpose of electing one (1) school board member for a two year term. One (1) member will be elected to the School Board for the term of two (2) years. The ballot shall provide as follows:
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the square next to your choice.
Candice Ames
Danielle Davis
Benjamin Karon
Shaune Macho
NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578 PINE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the special election has been called and will be held in and for the Independent School District of Pine City Schools 578, State of Minnesota, on Tuesday November, 8, 2022, for the purpose of electing three (3) school board members for, four year terms. Three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for the term of four (4) years. The ballot shall provide as follows:
INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS
To vote, completely fill in the squares next to your choice.
Billy Head
Lezlie Sauter
Cami Babolik
James Foster
Dennis Gerold
Scott Milliman
Any eligible voter residing in the school district may vote at said election at the polling place designated for the precinct in which he or she resides. Polls times are listed below by location.
A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the polling place on election day.
Dated: October 14, 2022
BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
JacLynn Cavallin
School District Clerk
POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES TOWNSHIPS
Comfort Township
1948 Olympic St, Mora10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Brook Park Township
Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Rd, Brook Park 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Chengwatana Township
Town Hall, 27136 Forest Rd, Pine City7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Henriette – Mail Ballot
Courthouse, 635 Northridge DR NW, PC8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Mission Creek Township
Town Hall, 24784 Main St, Beroun7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Munch Township
Town Hall, 32837 Forest Rd, Pine City10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Pine City Township
Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
City of Pine City
315 Main Street S. Suite 100 Pine City7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Pokegama Township
18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine City7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Rock Creek City
7080 MN-70, Pine City7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Royalton Township
6052 Royalton Rd, Braham7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
*All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670*
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 27, 2022)
PINE COUNTY POLLING PLACE LOCATIONS AND TIMES FOR THE November 8, 2022 General ELECTION
TOWNSHIPS
Arlone 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cloverdale Senior Citizen Ctr, 38736 Cloverdale Rd, Hinckley
Arna 10 a.m.-8 pm.
Town Hall, 50252 1st Ave, Markville
Barry 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Odd Fellows Lodge #154, 104 Old Hwy 61 N, Hinckley
Birch Creek 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 1930 Birch Valley Rd, Denham
Bremen 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Rutledge Community Center, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge
Brook Park 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Rd, Brook Park
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Chengwatana 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 27136 Forest Rd, Pine City
Clover 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 48988 State Hwy 48, Hinckley
Crosby 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 40922 Fishtail Rd, Hinckley
Danforth Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Dell Grove 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Em Luth. Church, 16726 Grindstone Lake Rd, Sandstone
Finlayson 10 a.m.-8 a.m.
Town Hall, 36923 State Hwy 18, Sandstone
Fleming Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
American Legion Hall, 306 Lawler Ave N, Hinckley
KerrickMail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Kettle River 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 77594 Co Hwy 61, Willow River
Mission Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 24784 Main St, Beroun
Munch 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley
New Dosey Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Nickerson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Norman Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Ogema 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 41040 Alma Razor Rd, Hinckley
Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Partridge 7a.m.-8 p.m.
Askov Community Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov
Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City
Pine Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 1999 Hwy 18, Finlayson
Pokegama 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine City
Royalton 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Rd, Braham
Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Senior Citizen Ctr, Main St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 86290 New Town Hall Rd, Sturgeon Lake
Wilma 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 61207 Duxbury Rd, Duxbury
Windemere 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Town Hall, 91546 Military Rd, Sturgeon Lake
CITIES
Askov 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Askov Community Ctr, 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov
Brook Park Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Bruno Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Denham Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Finlayson Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Henriette Mail Ballot 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Hinckley 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Hall, 106 1st St SE, Hinckley
Kerrick Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
Pine City 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Govt Ctr, 315 Main St S, Pine City
Rock Creek 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Center, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City
Rutledge 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Rutledge Community Center, 7369 Hwy 61, Rutledge
Sandstone 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Community Worship Center, 114 Minnesota St, Sandstone
Sturgeon Lake 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
City Hall, 3084 Farm to Market Rd, Sturgeon Lake
Willow River Mail Ballot 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City
**All election related questions should be directed to the Pine County Auditor’s Office at 320-591-1670 or email elections@co.pine.mn.us**
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 20, 27, 2022)
