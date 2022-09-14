STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-71
In Re: Estate of
John Raymond Fiereck
a/k/a John R. Fiereck
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 19, 2022 at 2:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of LeeAnne Fiereck, whose address is 25657 Greenbriar Road, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 8-29-2022
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 15, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-73
In Re: Estate of
Neil Arthur Pedersen, Jr.
a/k/a Neil A. Pedersen, Jr.,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Nathan Pedersen, whose address is 2420 Gillogly Road, Carlton MN 55718, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 1, 2022
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone:320-629-7586
Facsimile:320-629-1065
e-mail:dspear@spearswanson.com
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 15, 2022)
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Local Realty
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 17414 Cross Lake Road Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Local Realty Inc.
Address: 17414 Cross Lake Road Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: /s/ JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES:
Work Item 1332169400021 Original File Number 1332169400021
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
09/07/2022 11:59 PM
/s/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 22, 2022)
Notice
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that while meetings are being held with the Townships and Municipalities to study and research the possible creation and establishment of a Regional Fire District, there could be a quorum of City Council members present at the meetings.
Dick Johnson Mayor
City of Rock Creek
(Published in Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was Acting County Administrator Kelly Schroeder. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 315 Aspen Circle, Valdez, Alaska. County Administrator David Minke was also present via electronic technology.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the August 2, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
City of Sandstone Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
City of Pine City Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund
7,437,675 6,668,937 (768,739)
Health and Human Services Fund
2,846,082 2,780,567 (65,515)Road and Bridge Fund
6,499,761 8,551,748 2,051,987
COVID Relief
2,854,136 4,694,479 1,840,343
Land Management Fund
1,715,004 2,109,314 394,310
Self Insurance
573,945 136,274 (437,671)TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
24,534,585 28,540,623 4,006,038
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 548 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $501,123.29, were paid during the period of July 1, 2022-July 31, 2022: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 2,907.66; ALADTEC INC, 3,341.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 5,648.92; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 13,625.00; Askov Deep Rock, 4,979.92; AXON ENTERPRISE INC, 6,400.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,780.50; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 288,401.25; C & T CONTRACTING, 9,090.00; Cavallin Inc, 10,963.64; CEM-CON CORPORATION, 17,556.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 42,251.03; CENTRAL PINE LUMBER CO, 39,092.48; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 8,046.40; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 11,935.29; Cw Technology Group, 2,795.00; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 8,170.00; DHS State Operated Services, 14,322.80; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 13,114.84; DODGE OF BURNSVILLE, 65,934.00; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 105,088.80; East Central Energy Of Braham, 30,054.24; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central School Dist 2580, 22,725.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 4,740.40; Election Systems & Software,Inc, 3,942.26; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 4,840.00; ENVIROTECH SERVICES INC, 84,221.25; Equinox Industries (Cardmember Service), 3,697.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,444.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,209.30; Exchange Events (Cardmember Service), 3,196.00; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,465.00; FURTHER, 3,105.51; GALLS LLC, 10,454.02; Gerard Treatment Center, 3,661.30; Goebel Plumbing & Service Inc, 2,333.59; GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES, 7,733.61; GUARDIAN, 8,819.30; Heartland Girls Ranch, 8,786.40; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 2,519.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 85,150.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 5,407.53; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 26,921.88; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 23,000.00; LHB INC, 40,856.41; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,543.73; MACQUEEN EQUIPMENT INC, 2,040.90; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,966.86; MARK HAUG CONSTRUCTION INC, 136,991.00; MCCOY CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY INC, 32,151.57; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 23,856.71; Mercy, 6,197.50; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 12,232.57; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,426.07; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,754.15; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 14,571.75; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust (H), 3,065.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,679.90; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 11,990.00; North Homes Inc, 6,707.47; North Pine Aggregate Inc, 20,050.80; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 8,100.00; Northwoods Children Home, 2,984.88; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 2,032.75; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 6,475.11; Pine Technical & Community College, 229,500.00; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,654.11; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; RCR Inc, 3,700.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 33,183.75; Roberts Excavating, 76,104.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,792.50; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 39,793.90; SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS, 14,075.85; SEH INC, 3,309.99; SHAFFER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, 7,175.00; Slims Texaco Service, 8,463.01; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,050.00; STRAIGHTLINE SURVEYING INC, 5,600.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 24,526.37; SUNSET LAW ENFORCEMENT, 2,601.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 64,350.00; TENVORDE FORD, 34,513.38; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,332.50; Town Of Pokegama, 4,100.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID; 550,496.14; UNITY BANK, 90,082.06; Verizon Wireless, 10,224.38; WELIA HEALTH, 4,073.62; WELIA HEALTH COMMUNITY PHARMACY, 2,752.25; Xybix Systems, Inc, 27,089.62.
Repurchase Application
Approve Resolution 2022-45 authorizing Jose N. H. Gonzalez, the owner at the time of forfeiture, to repurchase the parcel at 100 Pathfinder Village, #11, Hinckley, (PID 09.6108.000) in full.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Donation – Lifepak CR2 Automated External Defibrillators and Trainer AED was removed from Consent Agenda and placed on Regular Agenda.
Approve the 2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant in the amount of $21,783. The grant will be used to offset the costs of mandatory training, conferences and exercises for emergency management personnel. This is a matching grant--director, deputy director, and coordinator’s salaries are used as a soft match for the matching requirement.
Lower St. Croix 1W1P Annual Work Plan Amendment
Approve the following:
• FY21 work plan be amended to add $160,000 added to Activity 5 (Urban Structural BMP Implementation) and add $66,326 to Activity 6 (Wetland Restoration Implementation).
• Authorize said FY21 budget amendment to be submitted to the MN Board of Water and Soil Resources.
• $350,000 in Watershed Based Implementation Funds (WBIF) for the Trout Brook Project and $300,449 (FY21 funds)
• $80,449 of FY21 WBIF funds and $220,000 in FY23 WBIF funds for the Sunrise River Wetland Restoration Project, for a total of $300,449
• Find that the commitment of FY23 funds to the Sunrise River Wetland Restoration Project is prudent and justified to establish sufficient funding certainty for the project to commence in early 2023.
Approve the final payment to Midwest Contracting, LLC in the amount of $47,965.48 for Contract #2001 related to:
SAP 058-627-006 Located on CSAH 27, West of CSAH 17 over N Fork Grindstone River
SAP 058-630-014 Located on CSAH 30, 0.1 miles East of CSAH 22 over Wolf Creek
CP 058-150-001 Located on CR 150, 0.5 miles West of CSAH 40 over Pine River
Approve the hiring of the following Part-time Correction Officers Donald Jamnick and Tyler Kehn, effective August 30, 2022, $21.77 per hour. Grade 7, Step 1.
Ratify the promotion to full-time for six part-time Correction Officers, retroactive effective date of August 14, 2022: Glen Heintz, Grade 7, Year 10, $28.29; Kali Finch, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77; Missy Quisberg, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77; Daren Brackenbury, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77; Adam McMlure, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77; Hunter Kelash, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77.
Approve Senior Agent Michelle Sellner to attend a Train-the-Trainer classroom curriculum training for Carey Guides and Brief Intervention Tools, September 7-8, 2022, in Stearns County. Registration/free; Lodging $149+ tax.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 snowplow contract to the lowest responsible quote, Premiere Outdoor Services, for a two-year total of $38,000. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the August 8, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Pine County Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the following and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.:
(a) resignation of part-time Corrections Officer Amanda Torgerson, effective July 19, 2022,
(b) retirement of Corrections Officer/Jail Transport Officer Larry Pogones effective September 3, 2022,
(c) retirement of part-time Jail Matron Heidi Pogones, effective September 3, 2022
(d) resignation of part-time Corrections Officer Chase Ableiter, effective August 17, 2022
(e) resignation of Jail Systems Coordinator Ashley Luedtke, effective September 9, 2022.
B. Probation
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Senior Corrections Agent Christopher Stolan, effective September 1, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Public Works
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Kris Roeschlein, effective July 29, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Jail Administrator Rod Williamson provided an overview of a proposed pay incentive to correction officers forced to work mandatory overtime when required to meet minimum staffing levels as required by the Department of Corrections. Three pay levels would be available dependent upon on the length of additional shift worked – 4.00-7.99 hour shifts paid at $100, 8.00-11.99 hour shifts paid at $150, and 12.00 or more hour shifts paid at $200. Regular overtime rules would apply. The proposal received positive feedback from the county board and was referred back to the Personnel Committee for further discussion.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the proposed projects with LifeSafety System to add cameras/audio in the jail and integrate the courthouse cameras into the Avigilon system, for a total project cost of $33,725. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the donation of 45 AEDs and one trainer AED. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2023 Budget Discussion – Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
A. 2023 Preliminary Budget
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the 2023 Preliminary Budget and provided an overview of revenue and expenses based on the initial department requests. Based on the initial revenue projections and department requests, the gap is currently $1,689,792, which would require $1,681,800 levy dollars (8.1% levy increase) to balance the 2023 budget.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:15 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:22 a.m.
B. Preliminary Departmental Budget Request
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the following budget requests:
Auditor/Treasurer
TNT
Elections
Planning / Zoning / Solid Waste
Aquatic Invasive Species
Zoning
Recycling
Assessor / Recorder
Recorder
Assessor
801 Non-departmental
Fund 22 (Land)
Fund 39 (2015A G.O. Jail Bonds)
Fund 40 (2012 G.O. Courthouse Bonds)
Fund 41 (2017A G.O. CIP Bonds)
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:21 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING
and
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE/BUDGET COMMITTEE
August 23, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Probation Director Terry Fawcett, IT Manager Ryan Findell, Public Works/County Engineer Mark LeBrun. Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm was absent (excused).
Others Present: Pine County District Court Administrator Amy Willert and Pine County Agricultural Society President Pete Leibel.
Chair Hallan asked for revisions to the agenda. There were none.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
The county board received presentations as to department budget status and requests from the following:
Court Administration Court Administrator Amy Willert
County Probation Probation Director Terry Fawcett
•No new personnel request; however Probation meets criteria for reimbursement for another position by the DOC workload standards
•Request for one encrypted radio
•Evening Reporting Center – grant expires in September 2023 and the ERC will end if not funded
County Attorney County Attorney Reese Frederickson
Law Library – No increase
County Attorney’s Office
•No new personnel request; however attorney caseload is heavy
•2.9% increase from 2022 due to personnel costs
Victim Services
•Request $16,947 increase; remainder from grant funds
Attorney Forfeiture fund was discussed. Can only be used for certain prosecution-related expenses
Building Maintenance/Highway/Public Works County Engineer Mark LeBrun
•Building Maintenance expenses are flat. Increases in personnel cost are offset by decreases in other areas.
•No levy increase for highway proposed for 2023
•Includes 32 positions (proposed budgets include a 2.0% COLA, step increases and 12% health insurance premium increase)
•$670,000 for fleet vehicle/equipment purchases (6 marked squads, 2 fleet vehicles, 1 tandem truck)
•$25,000 - Building Fund allocation
•Road and Bridge/Public Works: State and County funding for $12,125,000 in construction projects
Commissioner Mohr left meeting at 10:44 a.m.
Pine County Agricultural SocietyAgricultural Society President Pete Leibel
•Requesting $10,000 appropriation; no change from 2022
Information Technology IT Manager Ryan Findell
•Request $50,669 (7% 2023 budget increase request from 2022),
Administration County Administrator David Minke
•Request $26,026 (5% 2023 budget increase request from 2022)
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA Update) County Administrator David Minke & County Auditor Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
•This item will be placed on the August 30, 2022 Budget Meeting agenda due to Commissioners Waldhalm and Mohr not present.
The next Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget) meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:55 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan,
Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke,
County Administrator Clerk to County Board
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING - COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE BUDGET
Off Sale Liquor License Public Hearing and 2023 County Budget
August 30, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, and Jail Administrator Rod Williamson.
Others Present: Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Paul Swanson
Chair Hallan asked for revisions to the agenda.
Agenda Item 5D – 2023 Pine County Historical Society/Museum budget presentation, removed from the agenda and to be rescheduled.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
1. Off Sale Liquor License Public Hearing (to commence at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practicable)
Two liquor licenses were renewed by the county board on August 2, 2022. The state of Minnesota determined that, although they were renewals, a public hearing was required.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 9:05 a.m. and called for public comment. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 9:06 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren reaffirming the approval of the off-sale portion of the liquor licenses for Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub, 10762 Lakeview Shore Dr., Pine City, and Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd., Pine City, as approved August 2, 2022.
Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2. The county board received presentations as to department budget status and requests from the following:
A. Soil & Water Conservation District District Manager Paul Swanson
•Requesting $69,000 of county funding, an increase of $5,000. The request also includes the pass through of the Wet Land Conservation Act funds and water planning grant.
B. Veterans and Health & Human Services HHS Director Becky Foss
Veterans Service Office
•Veterans – requesting an increase of $9,002 (from $154,018 to $163,020). The request is to change from 1.5 VSO FTE to 2.0 VSO FTE. The 1/3 case aid position would be removed from the budget.
Health & Human Services
•Income Maintenance $61,625 increase requested
•No change in staffing
•Social Services $122,474 increase requested
•Terminated Ucare contract (One FTE to .5 FTE due to termed contract)
•Public Health $80,000 increase requested
•No change in staffing
•Plan on using MIECHV funds to cover eligible expenses in budget
Total Funds necessary to balance HHS budget: $264,099
C. COVID Relief Fund/ARPA Funds County Administrator David Minke, Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
•$210,039 of Not Obligated/Spent ARPA funds available.
D. Pine County Historical Society / Museum
•Removed from agenda and to be rescheduled.
E. Sheriff’s Office – Jail Jail Administrator Rod Williamson
•Jail Operations
•Requesting an increase of $286,000
•Court Security
•No increase. Demand is down due to reduced court schedule.
Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jeff Nelson
Operations. Requesting an increase of $616,076.
The request includes addition of a lieutenant and additional deputy position (commissioners requested a proposed organization chart with requested positions inserted);
11 rifles for squads
Replacement of all Tasers through an annual service contract
Wellness program for deputies
State Boat & Water
Snowmobile Grant
ATV Grant
Gun Permits
Canine Unit $5,000 increase requested
Gun Range $5,000 increase requested (commissioners requested additional information on proposed improvements and timeframe for completion)
Federal Boat & Water
Drone $5,000 increase requested
E911
Civil Defense/Emergency Management
The next Regular Meeting/Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget) meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 12:49 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke,
County Administrator Clerk to County Board
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES
August 4, 2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7 p.m., by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Don Ramberg, Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Sam Christenson and Dick Johnson.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Steve Olson, Shirley & Steve Nichols, Brett Westbrook, Bob Pasket, Tim Hadaller, Wayne Gaikowski, Tom Bellinger, Bob Hughes, Mike Hughes, Shannon Robins, Andrew Olson and Don Burger.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the July 7, 2022 minutes. Motion carried all in favor.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the Liquor License for the Time Out Bar & Grill, pending receipt of the State of MN requirement; licensee has attached a liquor liability insurance certificate that corresponds with the license period in the City of Rock Creek where the license is issued. Certificate must be received in the city office on or before August 11, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to approve the conditional use permit CUP- 22-001 for Gaikowski Real Estate for a dog kennel to have 3 females and 1 male dog, pending submittal to the city council, a building application and sewer application for the primary residence for the dog caretaker and complete site plans for both parcels - R43.0064.000 and R43.0064.006 as requested at the July 7th meeting, with the following conditions:
1. This Conditional Use Permit is not ACTIVE until a Certificate of Occupancy has been issued for the primary residence/permanent housing for the dog caretaker.
2. There will be NO living in the dog care/kennel facility, this includes a camper/trailer parked inside any and all buildings.
3. On an annual basis, submit to the City Office a current copy of all required State permits.
4. On an annual basis, submit to the City Office a current Certificate of Insurance.
5. All applicable laws shall be followed and all necessary permits obtained.
6. A limit of ten (10) dogs permitted to be housed on the property (three 3 months or older) including adult breeding dogs and caretaker’s dog(s).
7. A limit of two (2) litters born per calendar year; must notify the city office in writing the date a litter of puppies are born and the number of puppies in the litter.
8. No breeding of dogs until Veteran housing is complete and all conditions of this permit are met.
9. Install a secondary eight (8) foot in height perimeter fencing around the dog run, dog kennels and building.
10. All dogs must be leashed at all times when outside the secondary fencing.
11. Waste materials must be removed from the premises so as not to create
storage of waste materials on the property in relation to the business.
12. Must have adequate fencing or vegetation to reduce noise.
13. On premise sign must not exceed thirty-two (32) square feet in size.
14. All City personnel have the right to do random inspections.
15. This Conditional Use Permit may be revoked at the discretion of the City Council for the following reasons:
a. Circumstances which are detrimental to or have a negative impact on the health, safety and welfare concerns of the citizens and residents of the City of Rock Creek;
b. Complaints of noise or odor;
c. Other legitimate factors.
16. Conditional Use Permit will be reviewed on an annual basis.
This Conditional Use Permit authorizes only the Conditional Use specified in the permit and expires if for any reason the authorized use ceases for more than one year. Motion carried with Saumer, Christenson and Johnson aye, Ramberg and Berdan nay.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve a resolution stating the city council’s support for studying and researching the possible creation and establishment of a regional fire district. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to enter into the contract for fire protection with the City of Pine City but withhold payment at this time. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer approval of the Liquor Licenses for the Cricket Bar / Angie Prokott. Motion carried all in favor.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson approval of the Off-Sale Liquor License for Midwest Investment LLC/Mini Mart #1. Motion carried all in favor.
Christenson motioned seconded by Berdan to waive the $325 application fee for a new sewer permit and have the final inspection done on parcel R43.5179.000. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve Ordinance #69. An ordinance setting the salaries for the Mayor and City Council members.
Section 1: The Mayor shall be paid a salary of $150.00 for each meeting attended; this to be paid annually.
The City Council members shall be paid a salary of $125.00 for each meeting attended; this to be paid annually.
Section 2: The salaries established shall take effect January 1st, after the next municipal election.
Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to set the salary for the Planning Commission Chair at $100.00 for each meeting attended; this to be paid annually. To set the salaries for the Planning Commission members at $85.00 for each meeting attended; this to be paid annually. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg that based on their willingness to voluntarily bring their property (R43.0173.000) into compliance with city ordinance, give them a final clean-up deadline of September 1, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer to approve payment of check #’s 16280 – 16313 and e-transfers totaling $99,355.35. Motion passed all in favor.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the City Council meeting at 9:45PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and via RingCentral Meeting: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or call +1 (650) 4191505 Meeting ID: 568575313
REZONING REQUEST
A rezoning request from Ed Schumacher to rezone parcel #42.518.0000, at 19599 Dunes Drive NE, from A-O (Agricultural - Open Space District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District).
This is a regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting, held on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from September 6, 2022 thru October 7, 2022.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
If you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
If you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS
The City of Pine City will be accepting sealed bids for a Green 4 door Chevy Malibu. The deadline for submittal is 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022. Call Public Works at (320) 438-1019 or (612) 390-4707 to arrange for a vehicle inspection. Sale As Is -no representations of any warranty, guarantee, title, etc. are made. City employees are allowed to submit a sealed bid. The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 15, 2022)
