STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-61
Estate of Jeffrey Martin Windish,
Decedent
You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse.
Hearing information: September 15, 2022, Probate Hearing 10 a.m. The hearing will be held via Zoom and appearance shall be by video and audio unless otherwise directed with Judicial Officer Heather Wynn, Pine County District Court.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch uses strict security controls for all remote technology when conducting remote hearings.
You must:
• Notify the court if your address, email, or phone number changes.
• Be fully prepared for the remote hearing. If you have exhibits you ant the court to see, you must give them to the court before the hearing. Visit https://www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx for more information and options for joining remote hearings, including how to submit exhibits.
• Contact the court at (320) 591-1500 if you do not have access to the Internet, or are unable to connect by video and audio.
To join by internet:
1. Type https://zoomgov.com/join in your browser’s address bar.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode (if asked): Meeting ID : 161 491 5925, Passcode: 886057.
3. Update your name by clicking on your profile picture. If you are representing a party, add your role to your name, for example, John Smith, Attorney for Defendant.
4. Click the Join Audio icon in the lower left-hand corner of your screen.
5. Click Share Video.
To join by telephone (if your are unable to join by internet): Be sure you know how to mute your phone when you are not speaking and unmute it again to speak.
1. Call Toll-Free: 1-(833)-568-8864.
2. Enter the Meeting ID and Meeting Passcode: Meeting ID: 161 491 5925; Passcode: 886057.
Para obtener mas informacion y conocer las opciones para participar en audiencias remotas, icluido como enviar pruebas, visite www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.
Booqo www.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings oo ka eego faahfaahin iyo siyaabaha aad uga qeybgeli karto dacwad-dhageysi ah fogaan-arag, iyo sida u soo gudbineyso wixii caddeymo ah.
Dated: July 12, 2022
Amy Willert
Pine County Court Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 1, 8, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on The Snake River Watershed Comprehensive Management Plan. The plan contains the following content:
Section 1: Executive Summary
Section 2: Land & Water Resources Narrative
Section 3: Implementation Actions
Section 4: Looking Forward
Section 5: Plan Implementation Programs
Section 6: Plan Administration & Coordination
Section 7: References
A draft copy of the Plan is available online at https://www.millelacsswcd.org/snake-river-one-watershed-one-plan/or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN, 55072.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-73
In Re: Estate of
Neil Arthur Pedersen, Jr.
a/k/a Neil A. Pedersen, Jr.,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Nathan Pedersen, whose address is 2420 Gillogly Road, Carlton MN 55718, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: September 1, 2022
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 15, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-22-71
In Re: Estate of
John Raymond Fiereck
a/k/a John R. Fiereck
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 19, 2022 at 2:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, VIA ZOOM REMOTE TECHNOLOGY on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of LeeAnne Fiereck, whose address is 25657 Greenbriar Road, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 8-29-2022
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 15, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Robert Newell is requesting a conditional use permit at 28098 Wilderness Retreat, Pine City (PID: 08.5052.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 29, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has a requested use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Ronald and Kelle Puppe are requesting a conditional use permit at 90278 Shady Oak Lane, Kerrick (PID: 16.0151.002), Kerrick Township, Section 15, Township 45, Range 18 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
Ricky Turner is requesting a variance at 21903 Horton Dr, Willow River (PID: 31.0250.000), Sturgeon Lake Township, Section 31, Township 45, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to create a new lot that does not provide public road frontage consistent with the requirements of Section 4.01A of the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a variance at 52728 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5049.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 5.1.4C(2), to have a guest cottage that is 782 square feet in size, while the ordinance limits guest cottages to 700 square feet.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a conditional use permit at 52728 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5049.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
John and Brenda Perrault are requesting a conditional use permit at 52785 Grindstone Rd, Sandstone (PID: 12.5056.000), Dell Grove Township, Section 21, Township 42, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has a requested to use an existing seasonal recreational dwelling as a vacation rental by owner as required under Section 4.4.3J of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting ID: 833 2206 1431
Passcode: 731520
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone: +1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY - CITY COUNCIL
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Thursday, September 22, 2022, beginning approximately at 10 a.m., in the Council Chambers of City Hall (315 Main Street S).
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
A zoning ordinance amendment request from Luke Anderson to consider amending Chapter 13 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to include Triplex/Quadplex as a conditional use within the One- And Two-Family Residential District (R-2).
This is a regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Pine City
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
(To be published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 2022)
CITY OF ROCK CREEK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct two public hearings, Monday, September 19, 2022 starting at 7 p.m., at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the first public hearing is to take comments on adding an addition to a primary dwelling for an In-Law Apartment located in the A-1 Agricultural District, Section 35, Twp 038, Range 21, 19.53 acres in Pine County Minnesota as a Conditional Use Permit.
Following the conclusion of the first public hearing the Planning Commission will open the second public hearing. The purpose of the second public hearing is to take comments allowing a property owner to have two horses in the C-2 Highway Commercial Scenic by-way District Section 33, Twp 038, Range 21, 3.11 acres, Pine County, MN as an Interim Use Permit.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us,
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearings.
Nancy Runyan Deputy Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer September 8, 2022)
