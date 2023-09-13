PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-23-67
In Re: Estate of
Elizabeth Ruth Olson
Decedent.
AMENDED NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that due to the COVID -19 pandemic and pursuant to Minnesota Supreme Court Order(s) a hearing will be heard remotely VIA ZOOM on October 23, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. by this Court located at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of a Will and the formal appointment of Eric J. Olson whose address is 725 3rd Ave SW, Pine City, MN 55063, as Personal Representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
If you wish to appear at the remote Zoom hearing, please contact the court by phone at (320) 591-1500 so that arrangements can be made for you to appear.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to either of the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: August 28, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Daniel W. Blake, Attorney At Law
Daniel W. Blake
MN# 0201248
PO Box 140
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-1116
e-mail: danielblakelaw@outlook.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 14, 21, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
CALL FOR EQUIPMENT RENTAL BIDS
Sealed proposals for EQUIPMENT RENTAL will be received at the City of Pine City, 1015 Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City, MN 55063, until 12:00 noon on September 28, 2023 at which time they will be opened.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the City of Pine City.
The City Council reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to waive any irregularities.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 14, 2023
SCHOOL BOARD
Pine City Schools School Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the BoardRoom on Monday June 12, 2023 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Vice Chair Lezlie Sauter called the meeting to order at 6:30.
Sauter, Peterson, Macho and Babolik present.
Palmblade, Giesler, and Foster absent.
Also present was Superintendent Stolp.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Brietta Clementson presented an ECSE update.
Brittany Lakeberg presented an update on the Options Room at the elementary school.
Motion was made by Babolik and seconded by Macho and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Minutes of the May 15, 2023 school board meeting.
Check register to date for the month of May.
EMPLOYMENT
Laura Morris Kindergarten Teacher.
Valeriia Broz 2nd Grade Teacher.
Randi Schoeberl VISION Paraprofessional.
Becky Steffen, .5 Elementary PE Teacher.
Miranda Rayburn VISION Sped Teacher.
Ruby Olsen VISION Sped Teacher.
Joel Hogberg HS Math Teacher.
Benjamin Jasmer HS Art Teacher.
Chelsey Pangerl HS Sped Para.
Breanna Cox Elementary Food Service.
Bryanna Clementson Elementary Art Teacher.
RESIGNATIONS
Doreen Grave Food Service Staff.
Hallie Jones, VISION Sped Teacher.
Mary Spinler Food Service Staff.
Francis Wojcik HS English Teacher.
Nik Snyder HS Math Teacher.
Kelley Lasiewicz HS Sped Teacher.
Kati Clarkson HS English Teacher.
Approval of the 23-24 Coaching Assignments.
Approval of the 23-24 Athletic Training Services Contract with Welia for $12,840 ($840 increase from 22-23).
Motion by Macho and seconded by Peterson to approve the treasurer’s report. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Motion by Babolik and seconded by Sauter to approve the revised 2022-2023 Budget. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Motion made by Macho and seconded by Babolik to approve the preliminary 2023-2024 Budget. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Motion by Babolik and seconded by Peterson to approve and accept the following donations:
1. $1000 from the Knights of Columbus for the Trap Team
2. $500 from Pheasants Forever for the Trap Team
3. $250 from the VFW for the Trap Team. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Motion by Peterson and seconded by Sauter to approve the adoption of the St. Croix River Education (SCRED) long-term facility maintenance resolution. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Motion by Macho and seconded by Sauter to approve the 2023-2024 Resolution for the MN High School League Membership. Yay 4 (Sauter, Peterson, Macho, Babolik). Nay 0.
Adjournment 7:21 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 14, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE is hereby given that the City of Rock Creek Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing on Monday September 18, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall to discuss a Short Term Rental Ordinance.
All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and be heard on this matter. Letters are also welcome. The draft copy is posted on the website for residents to review.
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
7000 State Hwy 70
Pine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 14, 2023
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
Notice is hereby given in accordance with Section 22 of the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pokegama Township will hold a public Hearing on 18th, September 2023 at 7:00 p.m., at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd., Pine City, Mn. 55063, The hearing is for a Conditional Use Permit request to operate a Self- Storage Facility that will be located off the corner of Tigua Rd. and Maple Knoll. in Pokegama Township. This application was submitted by Jeremy & Ashlee Thomas Pine City and if approved, would allow homeowners to construct a storage facility that would rent out individual units for personal storage.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning
Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: September, 2023
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 14, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE No.: 2023-40
ORDINANCE REGULATING THE USE OF CANNABIS AND CANNABIS DERIVED PRODUCTS IN PUBLIC PLACES THE PINE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEREBY ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. PURPOSE AND INTENT
This Ordinance is adopted by the Pine County Board of Commissioners for the purpose of protecting public health and safety by regulating/prohibiting the use of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in public places and places of public accommodation within Pine County (“the County”).
By enacting 2023 Session Law, Chapter 63, H. F. No. 100 (“State Legislation”), the Minnesota Legislature passed the adult-use cannabis bill. Under that bill, the adult use, possession, and personal growing of cannabis will become legal August 1, 2023.
State legislation authorizes adoption of a local ordinance establishing a petty misdemeanor offense for public use of cannabis. See State Legislation Sec. 19, MINN. STAT. § 152.0263 subd. 5, or successor statute.
The County wishes to be proactive in protecting public health and safety by enacting regulations that will mitigate threats presented to the public by the public use of cannabis.
The County recognizes the risks that unintended access and use of cannabis products present to the health, welfare, and safety of youth in Pine County.
SECTION 2. DEFINITIONS
Except as may otherwise be provided or clearly implied by context, all terms shall be given their commonly accepted definitions. The following words, terms, and phrases, when used in this Ordinance, shall have the meanings ascribed to them except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning.
(a) Adult-use cannabis flower. “Adult-use cannabis flower” means cannabis flower that is approved for sale by the Office of Cannabis Management or is substantially similar to a product approved by that office. Adult-use cannabis flower does not include medical cannabis flower, hemp plant parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.
(b) Adult-use cannabis products. “Adult-use cannabis products” means a cannabis product that is approved for sale by the Office of Cannabis Management or is substantially similar to a product approved by that office. Adult-use cannabis product includes edible cannabis products but does not include medical cannabinoid products or lower-potency hemp edibles.
(c) Cannabis flower. “Cannabis flower” means the harvested flower, bud, leaves, and stems of a cannabis plant. Cannabis flower includes adult-use cannabis flower and medical cannabis flower. Cannabis flower does not include cannabis seed, hemp plant parts, or hemp-derived consumer products.
(d) Cannabis product. “Cannabis product” means any of the following:
(1) cannabis concentrate;
(2) a product infused with cannabinoids, including but not limited to tetrahydrocannabinol, extracted, or derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower; or
(3) any other product that contains cannabis concentrate.
(e) Hemp derived consumer products.
(1) “Hemp derived consumer products” means a product intended for human or animal consumption, does not contain cannabis flower or cannabis concentrate, and:
(i) contains or consists of hemp plant parts; or
(ii) contains hemp concentrate or artificially derived cannabinoids in combination with other ingredients.
(2) Hemp derived consumer products does not include artificially derived cannabinoids, lower-potency hemp edibles, hemp-derived topical products, hemp fiber products, or hemp grain.
(f) Lower-potency hemp edible. A “lower-potency hemp edible” means any product that:
(1) is intended to be eaten or consumed as a beverage by humans;
(2) contains hemp concentrate or an artificially derived cannabinoid, in combination with food ingredients;
(3) is not a drug;
(4) consists of servings that contain no more than five milligrams of delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, 25 milligrams of cannabidiol, 25 milligrams of cannabigerol, or any combination of those cannabinoids that does not exceed the identified amounts;
(5) does not contain more than a combined total of 0.5 milligrams of all other cannabinoids per serving;
(6) does not contain an artificially derived cannabinoid other than delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol;
(7) does not contain a cannabinoid derived from cannabis plants or cannabis flower; and
(8) is a type of product approved for sale by the office or is substantially similar to a product approved by the Office of Cannabis Management, including but not limited to products that resemble nonalcoholic beverages, candy, and baked goods.
(g) Public place. A “public place”, means a public park or trail, public street or sidewalk, any enclosed, indoor area used by the general public, including, but not limited to, theaters, restaurants, bars, food establishments, places licensed to sell intoxicating liquor, wine, or malt beverages, retail businesses, gyms, common areas in buildings, public shopping areas, auditoriums, arenas, or other places of public accommodation.
(h) Place of public accommodation. “Place of public accommodation” means a business, refreshment, entertainment, recreation, or transportation facility of any kind, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.
(i) Exceptions to public place or place of public accommodation. “A public place” or “a place of public accommodation” does not include the following:
1. a private residence, including the individual’s curtilage or yard.
2. a private property, not generally accessible by the public, unless the individual is explicitly prohibited from consuming cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products on the property by the owner of the property; or
3. on the premises of an establishment or event licensed to permit on-site consumption.
(j) Smoking. “Smoking” means inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying any lighted or heated cigar, cigarette, pipe, or any other lighted or heated product containing cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products. Smoking includes carrying or using an activated electronic delivery device for human consumption through inhalation of aerosol or vapor from the product.
SECTION 3. PROHIBITED ACTS
Subd. 1. No person shall use cannabis flower, cannabis products, lower-potency hemp edibles, or hemp-derived consumer products in a public place or a place of public accommodation unless the premises is an establishment or an event licensed to permit on-site consumption of adult-use cannabis flower and adult use cannabis products. See State Legislation Sec. 9, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd. 1(2) or successor statute. See also State Legislation, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd.1 (7)(iii) or successor statute, and State Legislation Sec. 19, MINN. STAT. § 152.0263 subd. 5, or successor statute.
Subd. 2. No person shall vaporize or smoke cannabis flower, cannabis products, artificially derived cannabinoids, or hemp-derived consumer products in any location where the smoke, aerosol, or vapor would be inhaled by a minor. See State Legislation Sec. 9, MINN. STAT. § 342.09 subd. 1(7)(b)(9) or successor statute.
SECTION 4. PENALTY
Subd. 1. Criminal Penalty. A violation of this ordinance shall be a petty misdemeanor having a fine payable up to $300. Nothing in this ordinance prohibits the County from seeking prosecution for an alleged violation.
SECTION 5. SEVERABILITY
If any section or provision of this ordinance is held invalid, such invalidity will not affect other sections or provisions that can be given force and effect without the invalidated section or provision.
SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and publications as required by law.
ADOPTED by the Pine County Board of Commissioners this 5th day of September, 2023.
Stephen M. Hallan, Pine County Board Chair
Attest: David J. Minke, Pine County Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Budget
August 22, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, IT Manager Ryan Findell, and Public Works/County Engineer Mark LeBrun.
Others Present: Pine County District Court Administrator Amy Willert and Pine County Historical Museum Board Member Roger Wallace.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan asked for revisions to the agenda. There were none.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Terry Lovgren arrived at 9:05 a.m.
The following 2024 budget requests were presented to the county board:
Pine County Historical Society / MuseumBoard Member Roger Wallace
-Requesting $30,000 appropriation
Court Administration-Court Administrator Amy Willert
-Requesting a 3.9% increase
County Attorney County-Attorney Reese Frederickson
-Law Library – 0% increase request
County Attorney’s Office-1 new attorney position request
-26.83% increase from last year (44% of increase is for the new position; 14.9% increase without new position.
Victim Services
-Request $22,294 increase; remainder from grant funds
Attorney Forfeiture fund was discussed. Can only be used for certain prosecution-related expenses.
Building Maintenance/Highway/Public Works County Engineer Mark LeBrun
-Building Maintenance - Requesting a property tax levy of $654,110 (no increase from 2023) includes $25,000 for the building fund.
-Public Works – Requesting a property tax levy of $2,304,821 ($250,000 levy increase from 2023).
-Includes 32 positions (proposed budgets include a 5.0% COLA, step increases and 10% health insurance premium increase)
-$1,100,000 for fleet vehicle/equipment purchases (planned purchases include 5 marked squads, 1 unmarked squad, 1 armored van). Two tandem dump trucks ordered last year but not received and state has ended the contract which will result in a greater cost.
-State and County funding for $7,945,000 in construction projects
Chair Hallan called a five-minute recess at 10:22 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 10:27 a.m.
Information Technology-IT Manager Ryan Findell
-Request includes increase of $60,447 from 2023.
-$75,000 for 2024 Technology Fund, an increase of $50,000 from 2023.
AdministrationCounty-Administrator David Minke
-Commissioner – 4% increase.
-Central Services – no increase.
-County Administration –Total budget decreasing $1,380 due to movement of administrative assistant to the Extension budget. Most changes driven by salaries.
-Consulting Labor Attorney – No proposed change/$20,000 budget
-Medical Examiner – No proposed change/$63,000 budget
-East Central Regional Library – Budget request is $369,600 (increase of $15,699 or 3.9% above 2023)
-Snake River Watershed Management Board (SRWMB) – $9,968 previously budgeted; due to new joint power organization to be formed for implementation of 1W1P, the SRWMB allocation has been eliminated.
-Central Minnesota Initiative Foundation – County contribution $7,450; no change proposed in 2024.
-Housing and Redevelopment Authority/Economic Development Authority –
No longer General Fund component
All expenses for Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter are captured in ARPA fund
Sandstone & Finlayson Manor budgets managed by SMR Management
Fiduciary account managed by SMR
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA Update)County Administrator David Minke & County Auditor Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
-Funds as of June 30, 2023:
Availiable: $5,780,987
Spent: $3,134,894
Unspent: $2,646,093
Remaining: $14,452
City of Hinckley infrastructure (line item 12) - $25,000 has been paid
The board discussed line item #11/Sandstone Town Hall septic. There was a concern about designating the funds for a use other than the septic system.
The next Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget) meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 11:08 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Budget
August 29, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, Pine City Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss, Probation Director Terry Fawcett, IT Director Ryan Findell. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Others Present: Pine County Soil & Water Conservation District Manager Paul Swanson, Pine County Agricultural Society President Pete Leibel.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Additional Information Provided/Agenda Item #4F: County Administrator David Minke provided copies of Mutual Rescission and Release Agreement of the Pine County School Resource Officer Contract with the East Central School District, Hinckley-Finlayson School District, Willow River School District, and Pine City School District,
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
The following made budget requests to the county board:
Pine County Agricultural Society (Fair)President Pete Leibel
-Requesting $10,000 appropriation
Soil & Water Conservation DistrictDistrict Manager Paul Swanson
-Requesting $69,000 appropriation
County ProbationProbation Director Terry Fawcett
-1 new probation agent requested; $100,000 added for salary/benefit for new position
-$642,196 total reimbursement to Pine County with new formula (this is an increase of $463,042 from the $175,000 received in 2022)
Chair Hallan called a recess at 10:14 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 10:22 a.m.
Veterans and Health & Human ServicesHHS Director Becky Foss
Veterans Service Office
-The budget request is for $155,689 of which $143,689 is the requested tax levy. This amount is a $20,000 decrease from 2023.
Health & Human Services
-Income Maintenance – Request is for $3,654,243 with a deficit of $52,288.
o Proposed option to balance budget without additional tax levy by using funds from the one-time MA Unwinding Allocation.
o County burials were discussed. $32,000 is budgeted for 2024. The county pays up to $1,500 for an indigent county burial. Discussion of increasing the per burial amount by 10% to $1,650.
-Social Services – Request is for $7,055,529 with a deficit of $78,173.
o Proposed option to balance budget without additional tax levy by using funds from the one-time MA Unwinding Allocation.o Requesting two full-time social workers in the Aging and Disabilities Unit based on case load. These positions are cost neutral as they would be paid for through reimbursements.
o Requesting one full-time Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) in the Behavioral Health Unit. This position would reduce the backlog of Diagnostic Assessments and be paid for through insurance billing.
-Public Health – Request is for $1,690,192 with a deficit of $90,460.
o No change in staffing.
o MIECHV funds will cover the deficit.
Total Funds necessary to balance HHS budget are $220,92. No levy increase is requested.
Children’s Collaborative
Fiscal host for children’s collaborative. Budget request is for $134,700.
Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
Total amount projected for known activities to be expended in 2024: $138,127
o $50,000 for Section G – Prevent Opioid Misuse
o $10,000 for Section I – Support First Responders
o $78,127 for Section J – Leadership, Planning and Coordination and Staff Development
ExtensionD. Craig Taylor, Regional Director
-8% budget increase ($209,232, $46,000 increase from 2023)
o Added Administrative Assistant position 1.0 FTE dedicated full time to Extension (transferred from County Administration budget)
o Changed 4-H Intern Position to Summer Coordinator/Intern
o Increased personnel costs for Master Gardener (.35 FTE), 4-H Coordinator (1.0) FTE, and Ag Educator (.5 FTE)
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 11:45 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 12:35 p.m.
School Resource Officer (SRO) Contracts with School Districts – Sheriff Jeff Nelson
Recent legislation has changed the provisions that limit the use of force that law enforcement officers, acting as School Resource Officers, can use. The most effective way to ensure the highest level of safety for the schools is to cancel the four existing SRO contracts.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to cancel the School Resource Officer contract with the following school districts: East Central School District, Hinckley – Finlayson School District, Willow River School District, and Pine City School District, effective upon full execution of document by all parties. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Sheriff’s Office and Jail
Dispatch/Grants/Emergency Management Denise Anderson, Sheriff’s Office Supervisor
-204-Dispatch --Budget request $829,365
No change in staffing (9 full-time, 4 part-time)
205-State Boat & Water
206-Snowmobile Grant
208-ATV Grant
211-Chaplain
215-Federal Boat & Water
227-E-911
281-Emergency Management
Sheriff’s Office – JailJail Administrator Rod Williamson
-Jail Operations
o Requesting an increase of $485,995 increase from 2023 (10.9%) if staffed at 100%
-Court Security
o Requesting an increase of $15,197 increase from 2023 (16.6%); court schedule is increasing.
Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Jeff Nelson
-201 Sheriff Operations: Requesting $6,010,548
o One-time public safety aid of - $825,752
o The request includes addition of a lieutenant
o $50,000 for handgun replacements
o $50,000 for less lethal weapons
o $35,000 for All Terrain (side by side) Vehicle
-210-Gun Permits
-212-Canine
-214-Gun Range
o $50,000 for gun range improvements / burn house
-216-Drone
Chair Hallan called a recess at 2:35 p.m.
Meeting reconvened at 2:45 p.m.
General Budget Discussion
The board asked for better comparative data from surrounding counties for deputies; a closed session for discussion of this data will be held at the regular county board meeting on September 19, 2023.
Cameras and lights were discussed for installation at the Bruno Transfer Station.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 15, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Vice Chair Lovgren called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Commissioners JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig were present, in person. Due to a personal commitment, Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02; Chair Hallan was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 21007 St. Croix Road, Pine City, Minnesota. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Vice Chair Lovgren called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Chair Hallan to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to approve the Minutes of the August 1, 2023 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Chair Hallan to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund
July 31, 2022
July 31, 2023
Increase
Decrease
General Fund
6,668,937
6,600,242
(68,695)
Health and
Human Services Fund
2,780,567
3,900,505
1,119,938
Road and Bridge Fund
8,551,748
8,530,677
(21,071)
Opioid
Settlement
0
222,900
222,900
COVID Relief
4,694,479
2,572,692
(2,121,787)
Land
2,109,314
1,970,954
(138,361)
Self Insurance
136,274
1,015,471
879,197
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
28,540,623
29,160,995
620,372
Approve the July 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 508 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $713,009.77, as follows:
Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,867.81; Ain Dah Yung Center, 7,520.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 5,276.21; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 23,308.08; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia, 9,163.74; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 41,575.95; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 218,825.10; C & T CONTRACTING, 16,840.00; Canon Financial Services, Inc, 2,066.26; Cavallin Inc, 5,125.54; CENTRAL PINE LUMBER CO, 47,492.48; Childrens Dental Services, 2,097.60; City Of Hinckley, 25,000.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,162.50; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 12,500.00; DECKER/ROBERT & JENNIFER, 3,496.32; Department Of Natural Resources, 16,800.00; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 2,532.96; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 22,598.74; DHS State Operated Services, 40,674.85; DIAMOND VOGEL, 4,952.00; Duluth Superior Communications, 2,231.29; East Central Energy Of Braham, 25,040.07; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 177,850.50; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 4,750.84; Ecolab Food Safety Specialties, 2,101.56; Eide Auto Center Inc, 46,443.60; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 15,648.00; ESSENTIA HEALTH, 3,270.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,391.75; Family Alternatives, 7,916.40; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,320.00; Grasston Excavating & Landscape LLC, 15,525.00; GUARDIAN9,908.62; Hennepin County Dept of Accts Receivable, 2,252.13; INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS LLC, 2,322.38; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,741.76; KNOWBE4 INC, 6,558.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,709.54; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 15,775.00; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 37,350.00; Lakes Gas #41, 13,333.71; LETOURNEAU/PHILLIP & SAMANTHA, 3,644.64; Lutheran Social Service St Paul, 5,127.15; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,432.56; MATTHEW BENDER & CO INC, 2,195.04; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,493.50; MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF SERVICE, 3,673.80; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 5,529.75; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,857.12; Minnesota Unemployment Ins, 10,924.54; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 62,338.59; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,583.70; Mohr Parts & Supplies, 2,511.13; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,490.80; North Homes Inc, 9,242.34; NORTHERN SALT INC, 86,208.46; Phase Inc (Pc Dac) Dac, 2,330.40; Port Group Home, 5,666.27; PROJECT LIVESAVER - Cardmember Services, 2,102.54; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 31,601.68; Reliance Systems, 4,000.00; RIDGEWAY & ASSOCIATES, 9,796.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,000.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 78,653.50; SEH INC, 13,123.66; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,740.80; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 23,902.60; Swanson Funeral Chapel Inc, 3,056.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 4,428.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 9,987.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,652.80; West Group, 3,600.83; ZIEGLER INC, 3,590.43
Approve the following applications:
On Sale, Off Sale & Sunday Liquor License: Wild Horse Tavern – Kerrick Township
Tobacco License: Bruno Deep Rock, LLC – City of Askov (6335 Kobmagergade St, Askov)
Approve Resolution 2023-42, extending a special assessment to Brandon Pankey, PID 28.0450.000, $21,950, and Samantha Kubesh and Jacob Scherer, PID 43.0518.000, $19,500.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve the Memorandum of Agreement Between Pine County and Carlton County for advanced septic system review and permitting. Work will be billed by Carlton County at $100 per hour. It is anticipated that application fees will cover the cost of the work.
Approve hiring the following:
A. Health & Human Services Office Support Specialists Lola Nisley and Roxanne Guthrie, effective August 21, 2023, $17.98 per hour, Grade 2, Step 3.
B. Health & Human Services Eligibility Worker Amanda Houska, effective August 22, 2023, contingent upon successful background check, $21.81 per hour, Grade 6, Step 2.
C. Highway Mechanic Dan Slade, effective August 21, 2023, contingent upon successful background check, $22.16 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
Approve Social Services Supervisor Patrick Meacham to attend the MN County Supervisors Conference. Total Cost: $855.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met Monday, August 7, 2023 and made the following recommendation:
Administration
A. Add Section 21.2.6 to the county policy manual to prohibit the use of all forms of cannabis at county facilities including office buildings and grounds, public works buildings and maintenance shops and grounds, recycling/solid waste sites and all similar county operated grounds and buildings.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Personnel Committee recommendation. Second by Chair Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Vice Chair Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
2024 Budget Discussion – Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder
A. 2024 Preliminary Budget
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the 2024 Preliminary Budget and provided an overview of revenue and expenses based on the initial department requests and legislative changes. Based on the initial revenue projections and department requests, the gap is currently $1,196,127. To close this gap with no other changes would require a 5.6% levy increase to balance the 2024 budget.
B. Preliminary Departmental Budget Request
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the following budget requests:
General Fund, Department 041 - Auditor/Treasurer
General Fund, Department 063 - Truth In Taxation (TNT)
General Fund, Department 074 - Aquatic Invasive Species
General Fund, Department 101 – Recorder
General Fund, Department 105 – Assessor
General Fund, Department 107 – Planning & Zoning
General Fund, Department 392 – Solid Waste
General Fund, Department 801 – Non Departmental
Fund 22 – Land
Funds 39, 40, 41 – Debt Service
2015A G.O. Jail Bonds, 2021 G.O. Courthouse Bonds, 2017A G.O. CIP Bonds
Fund 44 - Elections
With no further business, Vice Chair Lovgren adjourned the meeting at 11:50 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Terry Lovgren, Vice Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Sept. 14, 2023
