SUMMARY
OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. The following spoke regarding the October 9, 2020 Pine County Sheriff’s Office officer involved shooting which resulted in the death of Anthony Legato: Michelle Gross, Erin Coscia, Ciara Legato, Julie Lamomma, Tanya Tuqua, Shelly Davis, an unidentified caller, and Ailene Croup.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the November 17, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
2020 General Canvassing Board Minutes – November 12, 2020
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Tobacco Licenses
Approve the following 2021 tobacco licenses, pending approval by the County Sheriff:
BP (formerly Murphy), Banning Junction Lounge, Banning Junction Convenience Store, Banning Junction off sale, Bear Creek Tavern, Bear’s Den, Beroun Crossing Market, Casey’s General Store #3445, Casey’s General Store #3520, Chris’ Food Center Sandstone, Crossroads Convenience Store, Daggett’s Super Valu, Dave’s Oil Corp, Denham Run Bar & Grill, Duquette General Store, Family Dollar Store, Family Dollar Store-Sandstone, Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store, Froggies (Tadpoles), Hinckley Firehouse Liquor, Holiday Station stores #6, 226, and 258 (3), Kurt’s Station, Kwik Trip, Main Street Grocery, Mini Mart #1, Minit Mart (2), Nickerson Bar & Motel, Inc, Off the Road Bar & Grill, Petry’s Bait Company, Pine City Tobacco, Red’s Liquor Box, Rich’s Bar, Sandstone Arco, Sandstone Petro Plus, Side Tracked, Slim’s Service, Inc., Squirrel Cage, Super Smokes, Speedway #4500, Tobies Station, Inc, Wal-Mart Supercenter #2367.
Tax Forfeit Repurchase
Approve Resolution 2020-78 authorizing Daniel S. Katchmark, grandson of Mary Cegla, former owner, to repurchase the property described as Lots 21-24 and Lot 33, in Auditor’s Subdivision in the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 45, Range 21, in full. The property is to be placed in Mary Cegla’s ownership.
Accept the $2,000 donation from the Cloverleaf Chapter No. 4 Disabled American Veterans out of Hinckley, designating $1,000 for Veterans Outreach Gift Cards and $1,000 for the Veterans Van maintenance and operation expenses.
Approve the Amendment to the Food Service Partnership Agreement between Pine County and Summit Food Services, LLC effective January 15, 2021.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to accept the proposal from Guardian RFID in the amount of $37,431 with an annual maintenance cost of $11,695. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve Resolution 2020-79 cancelling the land sale on Tract 14 (PID 18.0126.000) and withdrawing said tract from the sale. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve a contract with Cloquet Riverside Recycling for residential recycling. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Chaffee left the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:52 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to
County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
(Published in the Pine County Courier December 24, 2020)
