SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 6, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on returning to in person meetings in the boardroom since pre-pandemic.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the June 15, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication and Minutes of June 29, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Lessard Sams Heritage Correspondence – Notification of Outdoor Heritage Fund Proposals
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – June 14, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Planning and Implementation Update
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – June 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
A. Repurchase Application
i. Approve Resolution 2021-48 authorizing Eugene Balut, Jr., former owner, to repurchase the property described as Part of Lot 12, in Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 2, Township 44, Range 20, PID 47.0056.000, in full.
ii. Approve Resolution 2021-49 authorizing Eugene Balut, Jr., former owner, to repurchase the property at 8291 Willow St., Willow River, PID 47.0056.001, in full.
B. Premises Permit
Approve Resolution 2021-50 approving the application for premises permit for the Hinckley Lions to conduct lawful gambling at Maverick’s Saloon & Bar, 29410 Beroun Crossing Rd., Pine City, MN.
C. Exempt Permit
Approve an exempt permit for Pine County Thunderin’ Toms to conduct lawful gambling on September 17, 2021 at Doc’s Sports Bar and Grill, 34427 Majestic Pine Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN.
D. Temporary On Sale Liquor License
Approve a temporary sale liquor license for the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce for an event on July 22, 2021 at WCMP Radio Station, 15429 Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2021-47 extending a septic fix-up special assessment to Rodney N. and Barbara J. Ripley, PID 30.0504.001, $21,178.36.
Approve Resolution 2021-46 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Probation Office with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, on behalf of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN), and approval of the Court Data Services Subscriber Amendment to the CJDN Subscriber Agreement. This is a five-year renewal.
A. Approve Dianne Johnson to attend the Minnesota Association of Assessment Personnel (MAAP) Workshop, August 19-20, 2021, St. Cloud, Minnesota. Registration: $95, lodging: $98; meals: $15; mileage: $67.20. Total Cost $275.
B. Approve Sherry Johnson to attend the American Probation & Parole Association Bi-Annual Training Institute, August 23-25, 2021, in Boston, Massachusetts. Registration: $390; Airfare: $300; Lodging: $995; Meals: $45. Total cost: $1,730.
C. Approve Michelle Kelash to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants (MCHHSA) conference, August 30-September 1, 2021, at Alexandria, Minnesota. Registration: $100; Lodging/Meals: $548; Mileage; $158. Total cost: $806.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:35 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Hinckley News August 5, 2021
(0) comments
