OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. Members of the county board will join the meeting remotely.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig were present in the meeting room. Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr and Commissioner Steve Chaffee. Also present in the meeting room was County Administrator David Minke and present via electronic means was County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to approve the Minutes of the August 4, 2020 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, District 2-Commissioner Mohr was unavailable due to connectivity difficulties.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, District 2-Commissioner Mohr was unavailable due to connectivity difficulties.
Motion by Commissioner Chaffee to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0, District 2-Commissioner Mohr was unavailable due to connectivity difficulties.
Fund July 31, 2019 July 31, 2020 Increase/Decrease
General Fund $ 6,284,036 $5,379,413 ($904,623)
Health and Human Services Fund $ 1,377,416 $ 1,858,774 $481,358
Road and Bridge Fund $ 5,785,522 $ 6,489,061 $703,540
CARES Act 0 $3,554,864 $3,554,864
Land Management Fund $1,410,794 $ 1,396,676 ($14,119)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) $17,145,721 $22,296,605 $5,150,884
Approve July 2020 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve exempt gambling permit for Safari Club International Minnesota for a raffle on September 13, 2020 at Wing’s North, 19379 Homestead Rd., Pine City.
Approve Resolution 2020-56 authorizing Shawn O’Neil, on behalf of Shawn and Wynee O’Neil (one-half interest) and Bruce Discher (one-half interest), former owners, to repurchase the property located at 67665 Kingsdale Rd, Sandstone in full.
Approve the hiring of IT Support Specialist Andrew Gechas, effective August 24, 2020, $21.36 per hour, grade 7, non-union, non-exempt, contingent upon successful background investigation.
Approve the hiring of part-time dispatcher Devin Murphy, effective August 24, 2020, $20.74 per hour, grade 7, step 1.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the 2021-2025 Highway Improvement Plan. Second by Commissioner Chaffee. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2020-57 to approve receipt of a $10,000 operational enhancement grant. Second by Commissioner Mikrot. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:25 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke, AdministratorClerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
