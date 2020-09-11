SUMMARY
OF
MINUTES
OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING
BUDGET COMMITTEE
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 9:00 a.m.
Held Via Electronic Means Due to Pandemic
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m.
Chair Hallan stated the Governor of the State of Minnesota has issued Executive Order 20-01 Declaring a Peacetime Emergency and Coordinating Minnesota’s Strategy to Protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. On March 24, 2020, the Pine County Board of Commissioners declared a local emergency for Pine County.
Based on these conditions, the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners has determined that the requirements of Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subd. (1) have been met and it is not practical or prudent for all members of the county board to meet in person. All members of the county board joined by electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Members present via electronic means were Chair Hallan, Commissioner Josh Mohr, Commissioner Steve Chaffee, Commissioner John Mikrot and Commissioner Matt Ludwig. Also present via electronic means were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, and County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan asked for revisions to the agenda. There were none.
Motion by Commissioner Mikrot to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 4-Commissioner Mikrot/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Chaffee/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
1. 2020 Preliminary Budget
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the 2021 Preliminary Budget and provided an overview of revenue and expenses based on the initial department requests. Schroeder also reviewed the county’s Designated Funds. Based on the initial revenue projections and department requests, the deficit is $1,494,937, which would require a 7.7% levy increase.
2. Preliminary Departmental Budget Request
Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder presented the following budget requests:
Auditor/Treasurer
TNT
Elections (need of replacement of election hardware/software)
Aquatic Invasive Species
Zoning
Recycling/Solid Waste
Recorder
Assessor
801 Non-Departmental
Fund 22 (Land)
Fund 39 (2015A G.O. Jail Bonds)
Fund 40 (2012 G.O. Courthouse Bonds)
Fund 41 (2017A G.O. CIP Bonds)
Discussion was held on refunding the 2012 G.O. Courthouse Bond. Todd Hagen from Ehlers (the county’s financial advisor) will be present at the September 1, 2020 regular county board meeting to discuss the refunding and options including increasing the amount of the bonds to cover other projects.
Chair Hallan called a recess for lunch at 12:13 p.m.
The meeting reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
3. Preliminary Budget Request/Pine Soil and Water Conservation District
Pine Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Jill Carlier presented the SWCD 2021 budget request. The district is requesting an increase of $20,000 to help fund an agricultural technician.
4. Preliminary Budget Request/Pine County Historical Society
Larry Helwig, President of the Pine County Historical Society, presented the PCHS 2021 budget request. In 2020 the county appropriated $25,000 to the historical society. This year the society is requesting $30,000 to help hire a salaried janitor and to purchase a system to help regulate humidity within the museum.
5. Preliminary Budget Request/ Pine County Agricultural Society
Agricultural Society Board Member Steve Hallan stated the Ag Society has not received any income this year because of the cancelation of the county fair. Hallan stated the Ag Society is requesting $10,000, the same as last year, to help with repairs, utilities and maintenance costs.
6. Preliminary Budget Request/Court Administration
Court Administrator Amy Isaacson presented the Court Administration budget. In 2020 the county appropriated $61,500 to court administration. This year court administration is requesting $60,000 to be utilized for court appointed specialists (attorneys and psychological examinations).
7. Preliminary Budget Request/University of Minnesota Extension
Regional Director Susanne Hinrichs presented the Extension 2021 budget request. In 2020 the county appropriated $158,411 to Extension. This year extension is waiving the contract increase and the request for 2021 is only a $300 increase.
8. Adjourn
The next Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget) meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of CommissionersDavid J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
(Published in the Pine County Courier September 10, 2020)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.