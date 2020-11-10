PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2020-70 SUMMARY
An ordinance on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners and Kerrick Township, also affecting properties in Denham which:
Amends Section 1.4.4 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to include Kerrick Township as a local jurisdiction that has opted into the County Zoning Ordinance.
Amends the County Zoning Map to include Kerrick Township and amends the zoning map within the City of Denham. The map will be on file with the County Zoning Administrator.
Rescinds any prior ordinance or amendment to an ordinance regulating land use or zoning in Kerrick Township.
Passed and approved this 3rd day of November, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in the Pine County Courier November 12, 2020
