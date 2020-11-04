PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given by Pine Lake Township that the Board of Supervisors will hold there November monthly meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Hall located at 1999 State Hwy 18, Finlayson, MN 55735
Stephanie Lee
Town Clerk
Published in the Askov American on November 5, 2020
